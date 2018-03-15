MSPs vote to repeal football bigotry law

That's all from Holyrood Live today, Thursday 15 March.

The Scottish Parliament has voted to repeal the country's Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

The legislation was passed by the then-majority SNP government in 2011 in a bid to crack down on sectarianism.

All four opposition parties at Holyrood voted for it to be scrapped, arguing it has failed to tackle the problem..

But the Scottish government said doing so would be "foolhardy" and would send out the wrong message.

The final vote saw 62 MSPs for and 60 against.