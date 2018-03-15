MSPs vote to repeal football bigotry law
- The Public Petitions Committee discusses support for families with multiple births
- Nicola Sturgeon is quizzed by opposition party leaders and backbench MSPs during first minister's questions
- The Scottish government gives a statement updating parliament on the South of Scotland Partnership.
- MSPs debate the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Repeal) (Scotland) Bill for the final time before voting on whether to pass it at decision time
The Scottish Parliament has voted to repeal the country's Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.
The legislation was passed by the then-majority SNP government in 2011 in a bid to crack down on sectarianism.
All four opposition parties at Holyrood voted for it to be scrapped, arguing it has failed to tackle the problem..
But the Scottish government said doing so would be "foolhardy" and would send out the wrong message.
The final vote saw 62 MSPs for and 60 against.
MSPs pass the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Repeal) (Scotland) Bill.
62 MSPs back James Kelly's Bill with 60 against.
'MSPs should show the Football Act the red card'
Mr Kelly says the hate crime legislation review provides an opportunity to make it more effective and efficient, allied to robust existing laws.
Proper investment in education and communities to tackle sectarianism is also required, he says.
The Scottish government talks about tackling sectarianism on one hand by cuts budgets with the other, the Labour MSP states.
The Act has been a "legislative disaster" and "MSPs should show the Football Act the red card," the member concludes.
Background: What is the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act?
The legislation was drawn up by the Scottish government following a summit in March 2011 to discuss the impact of sectarianism on Scottish football and on wider society.
The summit was called after Celtic manager Neil Lennon and his Rangers counterpart Ally McCoist were involved in a heated touchline confrontation during a match.
In the previous weeks, "viable parcel bombs" had been sent to Lennon and prominent Celtic supporters Paul McBride QC and MSP Trisha Godman, while bullets were also posted to Lennon and two Celtic players.
The new law, which came into force in 2012, created two new offences - "offensive behaviour at regulated football matches" and "threatening communications".
As well as people actually attending matches, the first of these covers people travelling to and from matches, and those watching the match on TV in a pub.
The "threatening communications" section of the law generally covers online and social media abuse.
'With weak legislation you have a weak message'
Labour MSP James Kelly says he really regrets the fact that some of the speeches from the SNP benches tried to associate the events at the weekend with this attempt to repeal the Act.
Mr Kellys says the Act has been criticised as a piece of law and could be open to challenge under ECHR.
"With weak legislation you have a weak message."
He calls for a proper gown up discussion in how to tackle sectarianism.
Repeal takes away protection from minority communities warns minister
Ms Ewing says she will ensure the £0.5m funding to tackle sectarianism is protected in future budgets.
On the hate crime legislation review, she commits to considering all recommendations.
She warns repeal will take away protection from minority communities and send a signal that abusive behaviour is acceptable.
Who is the greatest priority, fans right to sing offensive songs or protecting communities from hearing them, asks the minister.
Background: How often has the law been used?
In 2016-17, there were 377 charges reported by police to prosecutors under the offensive behaviour at football section of the legislation.
This was a 32% increase on the 286 charges reported in 2015-16 and the highest number since the bill came into force.
The increase was largely explained by the 140 charges resulting from disorder at the Scottish Cup Final between Hibs and Rangers at Hampden.
There were only six charges under the threatening communications part of the legislation in 2016-17, with seven the previous year and four in 2014-15.
'I can see no positive in repealing the Act without putting a viable alternative in place'
Community Safety and Legal Affairs Minister Annabelle Ewing say the government recognises that legislation alone cannot tackle sectarianism and religious hatred.
Repealing the Act will leave a gap in the law, she says and points to the Crown Office evidence
She says: "I can see no positive in repealing the Act without putting a viable alternative in place."
She says £13m has been invested in tackling sectarianism since 2012.
Tory MSP calls for stakeholders to work together to end sectarianism
Ms Mitchell says it would be confusing to the public to hear the Act has been repealed but section 6 remained in place.
Moving forward, everyone agrees sectarian behaviour is unacceptable, she says.
To stamp it out, all stakeholders and parliamentarians must work together, states the Tory MSP.
Tory MSP says Football Act was poorly drafted
Tory MSP Margaret Mitchell says the Act was poorly drafted.
Ms Mitchell, who is the convener of the Justice Committee, understandably details some of the more legal issues around the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act.
Labour MSP says funding for anti-sectarianism projects has been slashed
Mr Findlay says funding for anti-sectarianism projects has been slashed.
The Labour MSP commends his colleague James Kelly and his staff for their dilligence and commitment in bringing this Bill to fruition.
He calls on SNP Ministers and backbenchers to, at this late stage, back Mr Kelly's repeal bill.
Football Act is based in class prejudice says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Neil Findlay says we must put time, effort and money into tackling the issues which undermine social solidarity.
He labels the Act as "illiberal", arguing it singles out one group of sports fans and is based on class prejudice.
The Act has criminalised more young working class man than any other group, the Labour MSP states.
Adam urges MSPs to improve not repeal
SNP MSP George Adam also highlights incidents at the Old Firm game at the weekend and he says the Act protects the majority of fans from this behaviour.
Mr Adam urges all MSPs to not repeal, but rather make the Act better.
Background: Sectarianism in football: Neil Lennon - 'It is better now, but there is no place for it'
Hibernian boss Neil Lennon believes there are fewer incidents of sectarian chants and songs in Scottish football than in years gone by.
Match delegates employed by the Scottish Professional Football League are dismayed by a lack of action when they have reported problems.
But Northern Irishman Lennon, who has endured threats, abuse and violence during his career, thinks instances are less prevalent than previously.
"I think it is better now," he said.
Labour MSP criticises cuts to anti-sectarian education programmes
Labour MSP Johann Lamont says the argument conflates being offensive with being sectarian.
She criticises the argument that members supporting this Bill are acting irresponsibly.
What message does cutting budgets for programmes that education people on these issues send, the MSP asks.
Act has left football fans feeling targetted says Tory MSP
Tory MSP Maurice Corry says the Act is unnecessary and says the Scottish government has failed to reach out to the football community.
The Act has left fans feeling targetted, he says, as it focusses exclusively on football, a fate no other sport has experienced.
Background: New Research on Sectarianism on Social Media in Scotland
Here are the key findings of the YouthLink Scotland's Sectarianism on Social Media report:
SNP MSP accuses opposition of 'enabling' unacceptable behaviour
SNP MSP James Dornan says this weekend he brought a unionist march to the attention of his followers on Twitter, after which he was told his mum was dead and was subject to "infantile abuse from grown men".
Legislation was brought in because the sectarian issue was so bad, he says.
Mr Dornan notes to support among young people for an offence for offensive posts online, according to the recent YouthLink Scotland survey.
The way to deal with the Act's issues is not to repeal it but to improve it, the SNP MSP argues.
"Those that vote for repeal tonight will be enabling this type of behaviour."
Irresponsible for government to fan anxiety about gaps in law says Lib Dem MSP
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur says no-one in this chamber condones sectarian behaviour or racial hatred.
Mr McArthur says the law will continue to protect against offensive behaviour and threatening communications.
The Lib Dem MSP says it is irresponsible for the government to continue fanning anxiety about leaving gaps in the law.
He says this is simply not credible, citing the Law Society of Scotland paper.
Mr McArthur says the Act is "ineffective, counterproductive and illiberal".
Police 'perfectly capable' of policing without the Act says Green MSP
Green MSP John Finnie begins by saying he is "really disappointed" by this debate so far.
He accuses the minister of attempting to "trash" Scottish football.
The police have said they are "perfectly capable" of policing without this legislation, he says.
Mr Finnie calls for members across the chamber to work together to address the "scourge" of sectarianism.
The Green MSP reiterates his party's support for repeal.
'This Act is illiberal and it is wrong'
Labour MSP Daniel Johnson says the 2012 Act provides no additonal power to police or prosecutors, has had human consequences and has been "profoundly illiberal in its effect".
Mr Johnson says there is no need for this Act and its time on the statute book is coming to an end.
He says the real issue is the damage the Act has done to people.
"People have a right of political expression," he says, saying people have been arrested for wearing a Che Guevara t-shirt.
"This Act is illiberal and it is wrong."
Football fans treated as 'malevolent' entity says Tory MSP
Mr Kerr says football fans are being treated as a "malevolent" entity, comparing the number of charges brought under the Act to those that attend football games.
There is a problem with sectarianism but it is not exclusive to football, he adds.
Background: Offensive Behaviour at Football Act
The Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act was passed in 2011 by the then-majority Scottish government in a bid to tackle sectarianism.
Only SNP members supported the bill at that time, and opposition parties were quick to move to reverse the decision after the government lost its majority in the 2016 elections.
Ministers continue to defend the legislation, criticising opponents for not bringing forward alternatives.
Mr Kelly insists existing laws are sufficient, with the Football Act itself not regularly used by prosecutors, and has pressed ahead with his members' bill.
He won the backing of the justice committee, which voted six to five along party lines, and his bill has now passed the first legislative hurdle in the chamber.
'This is bad law, but more than that it is unnecessary law'
Tory MSP Liam Kerr says: "This is bad law, but more than that it is unnecessary law."
Mr Kerr says fans have changed their behaviour by simply covering their mouths and have altered songs and chants.
The Act has been counterproductive, he insists.
The Tory MSP agrees with the principle of repealing the Act, but says he has been concerned about the message repeal might send, but says he has concluded there is not an issue there.
SNP MSP Rona Mackay says equality groups are frightened to go to football matches and asks if Mr Kerr disregards their evidence to the Justice Committee
He says he does not, and says it is "deeply, deeply irresponsible" to give these groups false reassurance this Act will protect them.
Minister says there is 'denial' around negative impact of repeal
Ms Ewing says there has been "a lot of denial" about the negative impact repeal will have on communities throughout Scotland.
She notes a recent survey found 76% of people believed football was the main cause of sectarianism in Scotland.
Green MSP Patrick Harvie intervenes to say there the "shared revulsion" of sectarianism is an argument for good law not a defence for bad law.
The minister responds that that it why the Scottish government would rather amend than repeal.
There is a problem with the toxic behaviour we see at football and it will not go away on its own, she says.
Background: Justice Committee recommends repeal of Football Act
MSPs on Holyrood's Justice Committee recommended the repeal of the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.
A majority of members on the committee backed Labour MSP James Kelly's members bill, while stressing that they strongly condemn sectarian behaviour.
SNP members do not want the legislation repealed, but are outnumbered by MSPs from opposition parties, all of whom are in favour of scrapping it.
MSPs backed the general principles of the Repeal Bill in January.
Read more here.
Minister says weekend fixtures show need to strengthen Act not repeal it
Community Safety and Legal Affairs Minister Annabelle Ewing says during the last Old Firm match some Rangers sang offensive songs, as did some Celtic fans.
Ms Ewing says their "song books" are not passionate and describes other incidents around the game.
She details other incidents at the Hearts and Hibs derby.
The minister says this snap shot of one weekend of fixtures says the 2012 Act should be improved not repealed.
Repeal without a viable alternatibive sends the message that this parliament is happy to allow this behaviour to go unchecked and unchallenged, she says.
Football Act has not worked and caused confusions says Labour MSP
Mr Kelly recalls the case of a Rangers support detained overnight in a police cell before being released at 5.30am, and then had to spend £60 for a taxi into work.
He incurred hundreds of pounds in legal fees before being found not guilty, the Labour MSP says.
The Football Act has not worked, it has caused confusion and it is time to consign it to history, he concludes.
Labour MSP accuses government of adopting a 'simplistic approach' to sectarianism
Mr Kelly says in relation to tackling sectarianism and religious intolerance this legislation has failed.
The Labour MSP says the government adopted a simplistic approach, thinking legislation could deal with sectarianism.
SNP MSP John Mason says the opinion polls show that the public think football is the place sectarianism is most frequently shown.
Mr Kelly points to the statistics which refute that.
He says the governent should not cut anti-sectarian budgets but work collegiately to fight sectarianism.
Background: Football Act repeal bid passes first Holyrood vote
The bid to repeal the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act was backed by MSPs in its first full vote at Holyrood in January.
All opposition parties want to scrap the legislation, which was passed with SNP votes alone in 2011 in a bid to crack down on sectarianism.
Labour's James Kelly put forward a members' bill to have the act repealed, saying it is poorly written and unfairly targets football fans.
MSPs voted by 65 to 61 to back his bill in principle in its first chamber test.
Ministers said they would respect the vote, but called it a "sad day for Scotland".
'Worst piece of legislation in Scottish parliament history'
"This Football Act has been a failure," begins Labour MSP James Kelly.
"The Football Act is the worst piece of legislation in Scottish parliament history and it is time for it to go."