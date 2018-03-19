Ministers give evidence on environment and Brexit

Thinkstock

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham and Brexit Minister Michael Russell appear before the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee to discuss the environmental impacts of Brexit.

After topical questions, MSPs will debate the Forestry and Land Management (Scotland) Bill at stage 3. Decision time will take place at the later time of 6.15pm.

Concluding the day will be Tory MSP Peter Chapman leading a debate on Holodmor Remembrance Day.