Ministers give evidence on environment and Brexit
Summary
- The environment committee takes evidence on the environmental implications of Brexit from ministers
- MSPs debate the Forestry and Land Management Bill at stage 3
- Tory MSP leads a debate on Holodomor Remembrance Day
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live
Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham and Brexit Minister Michael Russell appear before the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee to discuss the environmental impacts of Brexit.
After topical questions, MSPs will debate the Forestry and Land Management (Scotland) Bill at stage 3. Decision time will take place at the later time of 6.15pm.
Concluding the day will be Tory MSP Peter Chapman leading a debate on Holodmor Remembrance Day.