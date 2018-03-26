UK, Scottish and EU flags

HOLYROOD LIVE 28 MARCH 2018

Summary

  1. MSPs quiz finance and constitution ministers and then economy, jobs and fair work ministers during portfolio questions
  2. The Green Party leads a debate calling for the reversing of bus passenger decline
  3. The party will then lead a debate on local taxation
  4. SNP MSP Graeme Dey's member's debate celebrates Earth Hour 2018

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 29 March 2018.

We begin this week with the Rural Economy Committee reflecting on Scotland's winter resilience in the face of the 'beast from the east', among other weather challenges.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf will be joined by representatives of ScotRail Alliance and the Confederation of Passenger Transport.

Snow,bus, council tax, dark kelpie
PA/BBC/Kelpies

MSPs will quiz finance and constitution ministers and then economy, jobs and fair work ministers during portfolio questions.

The Scottish Green Party will then lead a debate on Scotland's bus servcies.

The Greens continue with a debate on local tax.

SNP MSP Graeme Dey's member's debate celebrates Earth Hour 2018.

