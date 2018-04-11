Holyrood

Social Security Committee

Summary

  1. The Social Security Committee takes evidence from Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live.

Esther McVey
BBC/Lukassek
Esther McVey

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live.

We start back after the Easter recess, early this Monday morning, with a special sitting of the Social Security Committee as it questions UK Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

