Holyrood

Holyrood Live Wednesday 18 2018

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Holyrood’s committee conveners quiz First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on her government’s programme and priorities.
  2. Environment, climate change and land reform ministers and then rural economy and connectivity ministers are quizzed during portfolio questions
  3. MSPs debate the Historical Sexual Offences (Pardons and Disregards) (Scotland) Bill for the first time, before voting on its general principles at decision time
  4. SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson leads a debate entitled 'Artificial Intelligence, Future Prosperity, a Threat to Employment or Existential Threat?'