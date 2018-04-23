MSPs discuss public transport
Summary
- The Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee discusses public transport accessibility
- It also considers salmon farming
- Justice and culture ministers face MSPs in portfolio questions
- The Social Security Bill reaches its final stage
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 24 April 2018.
The Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee takes evidence on transport issues from passenger representatives, including members of the Mobility and Access Committee for Scotland and Bus Users Scotland.
The committee will then continue its inquiry into salmon fishing in Scotland.
Portfolio questions features justice ministers and law officers, followed by their colleagues in culture, tourism and external affairs.
Then, MSPs will vote on the Stage 3 amendments to the Social Security Bill, before the final debate before voting to pass it at a later decision time of 6pm.