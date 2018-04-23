UK, Scottish and EU flags

MSPs discuss public transport

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee discusses public transport accessibility
  2. It also considers salmon farming
  3. Justice and culture ministers face MSPs in portfolio questions
  4. The Social Security Bill reaches its final stage

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 24 April 2018.

The Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee takes evidence on transport issues from passenger representatives, including members of the Mobility and Access Committee for Scotland and Bus Users Scotland.

The committee will then continue its inquiry into salmon fishing in Scotland.

Trains
Thinkstock

Portfolio questions features justice ministers and law officers, followed by their colleagues in culture, tourism and external affairs.

Holyrood is taking on responsibility for a raft of social security powers including disability living allowance
LUKASSEK
Holyrood is taking on responsibility for a raft of social security powers including disability living allowance

Then, MSPs will vote on the Stage 3 amendments to the Social Security Bill, before the final debate before voting to pass it at a later decision time of 6pm.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top