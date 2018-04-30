UK, Scottish and EU flags

MSPs take evidence on BTP merger

Summary

  1. MSPs take evidence on the proposed BTP merger with Police Scotland from witnesses including BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther
  2. Ministers are quizzed during topical questions
  3. The Scottish government leads a debate entitled 'Success of the Commonwealth Games"
  4. MSPs debate the Civil Litigation (Expenses and Group Proceedings) (Scotland) Bill for the final time
  5. Kezia Dugdale leads a members’ debate on ‘Support for Rape Crisis Centres and Prosecutions'

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 1 May 2018.

The Justice Committee discusses the integration of Police Scotland and the British Transport Police, taking evidence from both organisations, unions and government.

After topical questions in the afternoon, there’ll be a debate on the ‘Success of the Commonwealth Games’.

BTP officer, Commonwealth Games athlete, sign, women in despair
Getty Images/BBC

This will be followed by an hour’s debate concluding the Civil Litigation (Expenses and Group Proceedings) (Scotland) Bill, which will be voted on at decision time.

Kezia Dugdale leads a members’ debate on ‘Support for Rape Crisis Centres and Prosecutions’, all about improving the justice system for rape survivors and, no doubt, the recent change of policy around compelling rape complainers to give evidence.

