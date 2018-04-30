MSPs take evidence on BTP merger

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 1 May 2018.

The Justice Committee discusses the integration of Police Scotland and the British Transport Police, taking evidence from both organisations, unions and government.

After topical questions in the afternoon, there’ll be a debate on the ‘Success of the Commonwealth Games’.

This will be followed by an hour’s debate concluding the Civil Litigation (Expenses and Group Proceedings) (Scotland) Bill, which will be voted on at decision time.

Kezia Dugdale leads a members’ debate on ‘Support for Rape Crisis Centres and Prosecutions’, all about improving the justice system for rape survivors and, no doubt, the recent change of policy around compelling rape complainers to give evidence.