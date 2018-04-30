Flags outside Holyrood

Brexit Minister discusses EU Withdrawal Bill

Summary

  1. Michael Russell discusses the EU Withdrawal Bill with the Finance and Constitution Committee
  2. A Tory MSP leads a debate on the campaign to save ATMs
  3. Education and skills ministers face a grilling in portfolio questions
  4. The Scottish Conservatives lead a debate on health
  5. A nuclear weapons transport debate ends the day

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 2 May 2018.

Brexit Minister Mike Russell
Getty Images

Brexit Minister Mike Russell discusses the EU Withdrawal Bill with the Finance Committee this morning.

Pin pad
Getty Images

The afternoon kicks off at the earlier time of 1.15pm with the first of two members’ business, this one focused on the campaign to save ATMs.

Doctor taking blood pressure
PA

After portfolio questions one education & skills, the Scottish Conservatives will lead a debate on health.

The day will end with a members’ debate titled ‘Civil Contingency in Nuclear Weapon Transport’.

