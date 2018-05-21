MSPs take evidence on electronic tagging

BBC

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 22 May 2018.

The Justice Committee continues consideration of the Management of Offenders Bill with HM Inspectorate of Prisons, Police Scotland, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service and the Parole Board.

Getty Images

After topical questions in the afternoon, MSPs will debate the disability employment gap.

Finally Tory MSP Liam Kerr will lead a members’ debate on restorative justice.