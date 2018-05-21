Holyrood

MSPs take evidence on electronic tagging

Summary

  1. The Justice Committee takes evidence on the Management of Offenders Bill from Scotland's chief inspector of prisons.
  2. MSPs debate how to tackle the employment gap faced by disabled people
  3. Tory MSP Liam Kerr leads a member's debate entitled 'Increasing awareness of restorative justice within the criminal justice system'

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

Electronic tag
BBC

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 22 May 2018.

The Justice Committee continues consideration of the Management of Offenders Bill with HM Inspectorate of Prisons, Police Scotland, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service and the Parole Board.

Wheelchair user at work
Getty Images

After topical questions in the afternoon, MSPs will debate the disability employment gap.

Finally Tory MSP Liam Kerr will lead a members’ debate on restorative justice.

