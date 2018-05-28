Holyrood

CalMac quizzed by MSPs

Summary

  1. The Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee takes evidence on ferry services from CalMac
  2. The Islands (Scotland) Bill reaches its final stage
  3. SNP MSP hosts a debate on housing for people with learning disabilities

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!

First up this morning is CalMac giving evidence to the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee on ferry services.

CalMac ferry
CalMac

After lunch, MSPs will launch straight into stage 3 of the Islands (Scotland) Bill - first considering amendments and then debating the Bill for the final time.

The vote on the Bill will be at 5.45pm.

Fair Isle
BBC

Ending the day is SNP MSP Joan McAlpine leading a debate on appropriate housing for people with learning disabilities.

