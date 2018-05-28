CalMac quizzed by MSPs

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 30 May 2018.

First up this morning is CalMac giving evidence to the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee on ferry services.

After lunch, MSPs will launch straight into stage 3 of the Islands (Scotland) Bill - first considering amendments and then debating the Bill for the final time.

The vote on the Bill will be at 5.45pm.

Ending the day is SNP MSP Joan McAlpine leading a debate on appropriate housing for people with learning disabilities.