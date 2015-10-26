Famous people, events, towns

South of Scotland Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 26 October
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 09:00 on Tuesday 27 October

Live Reporting

By Nichola Rutherford and Giancarlo Rinaldi

All times stated are UK

Football in the Borders

In the Lowland League at the weekend, Gala Fairydean Rovers drew 3-3 at BSC Glasgow, but there was a win for Vale of Leithen, thanks to Calum Jackson's last minute strike, over Preston Athletic.

In the Alex Jack Cup, Eyemouth United reached the final after beating Duns at New Hawthorn Park.

There were also wins for Coldstream and Hawick Royal Albert in the East of Scotland League.

Tour o the Borders returns

The Tesco Bank Tour O' The Borders cycling event will be back again next year. The classic sportive will be run over closed roads on 7 August 2016.

Starting line from 2015 event
Ian Linton

The 2015 event saw more than 2,200 entrants. The Tour is described as being "made for cyclists by cyclists" - with 120 or 88 kilometre challenges and ascents such as the Talla Wall climb.

Borders rugby latest

In rugby, Hawick were the only local winners in the Premiership on Saturday, beating Glasgow Hawks 23-22.

rugby
Thinkstock

They are now just one point off third-placed Melrose, who lost at Currie, in a play-off position.

Gala drew 18-all at defending champions Heriot's but there was yet another defeat for Selkirk, who went down 33-11 against league leaders Ayr at Philiphaugh.

In National 1 Jedforest beat Musselburgh 45-23, but Kelso and Peebles both lost their matches.

Newspaper deal

Details have emerged of the multi million pound deal which saw the Tweeddale Press Group sold to Johnson Press 15 years ago.

A financial report reveals the final figure was just under £7.4m.

The group which includes the Southern Reporter, The Berwickshire News and the Berwick Advertiser was owned by the Smail family for several generations.

Some rain in Galloway

It'll be cloudy with some rain at times across Galloway tonight, this accompanied by fresh to strong south-easterly winds. Elsewhere across the southwest, it'll be a dry evening and night with some clear spells. Lows of 5C.

weather
BBC Sport

In the Borders it will be dry across the Borders tonight with a good deal of cloud around, but also some clear spells. It'll be breezy, with fresh south-easterly winds. Temperatures will dip to around 6C.

Tower sale for charity

The Herald

The owner of a 15th century tower which has been the seat of one family since it was built is

selling it to fund a children's charity in Nepal.

Fionna Heiton was just 15 when she inherited Darnick Tower near Melrose from a distant relative in 1979.

A fortified keep from whose ramparts the young James V watched the Scott and Douglas clans slug it out at the Battle of Melrose on July 26 1526, the tower has been held continuously by the Heiton family since it was built in 1425.

Radio Times

Don't forget to tune into BBC Radio Scotland at 16:30 and 17:30 for the latest news and sports bulletins for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

Break-in probe

Police are investigating a break-in to the Castle Kennedy Gardens tea room during which a small amount of cash was stolen.

PC Alan White said it is the third time that the premises has been broken into in recent months.

The incident happened on Thursday night or Friday morning.

Honey slump

Willie Johnston

BBC Scotland

It has been a

"disastrous" season for honey production in Scotland, according to a beekeeping expert.

Honey production plant
BBC

John Mellis said the cold and wet summer meant some hives had provided barely enough honey for the bees to survive on, let alone provide surplus.

He estimated that Scotland's honey production was only a quarter of what it should be, calling this year's yield a "total disaster".

South league round-up

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

With Nithsdale Wanders game at home to Heston postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, there was only one game in the South league at the weekend.

Ten-man Newton Stewart moved up to sixth in the table with a 4-0 win over Fleet Star - Ryan McKie with a double amongst the goal-scorers.

Elsewhere, Wigtown and Bladnoch, Crichton, Mid Annandale and St Cuthbert Wanderers all progressed into the third round of the Haig Gordon Cup following their victories.

Saints were the day's highest scorers, as they hit seven goals during the second half in their 8-0 win over Lochar Thistle - Roman Solty again on the score-sheet with three.

Bobby Green also grabbed a hat-trick for Crichton as they beat Abbey Vale, 6-3, Mids were 6-2 winners over Dumfries YMCA and Wigtown were 3-1 winners away at Creetown.

Lockerbie 'disturbance' appeal

Police are investigating an early morning disturbance in Lockerbie.

police officer
BBC

Officers were called to Park Place early on Sunday, where they found a number of young people fleeing the scene.

A plastic litter bin was found on fire at a nearby park. It was extinguished by officers and found to be very badly damaged.

PC Lee Barnfather said: "We would be keen to hear from anyone who may be able to identify members of this group that appeared to be causing a disturbance in the Park Place area of the town in the early hours of Sunday. "

'Missed chances'

Stranraer boss Brian Reid was left ruing missed chances during the first half of Saturday's game against Cowdenbeath.

He said: "It's the same at any level - goals will change games and change the whole complexion of it.

"If we do get that goal, it will give us a bit more confidence and a bit more belief in ourselves.

"We don't seem to be having that belief because we are not scoring any more goals at the moment."

'Boy racer' complaints

Southern Reporter

Police in the Borders have confirmed that dealing with the

growing number of complaints about boy racers in Hawick is a "top priority".

According to councillor Watson McAteer, most of the town's six councillors receive regular complaints regarding the anti-social drivers and the matter is raised regularly at meetings.

Military link to MND

People who have served in the military are more likely to develop motor neurone disease (MND) than those who have not,

a new study has suggested.

Human brain computer artwork
Science Photo Library

Glasgow University researchers looked at 57,000 Scottish veterans who were born between 1945 and 1985.

Compared to non-veterans, they had a 50% increased risk of developing MND, which causes progressive paralysis and premature death

Moffat library shut

Moffat Library will be shut for more than three months for "substantial improvement works", from today.

When it re-opens on 2 February, it will also be home to a council customer service centre and registration office.

A mobile library will be in place on the High Street on Mondays and Fridays from 30 October - 29 January (except for 13, 20 and 27 November).

A

small temporary library and IT suite will also be set up in the customer service centre in Moffat Town Hall.

Roads warning

A tree or power cable has fallen across a road near Bladnoch, according to Dumfries and Galloway Council.

dgcouncil warning
dgcouncil

The B7005 between Low Barness and Bladnoch, at Kirwagh, is impassable.

Chapman 'delighted' with team

Annan Athletic boss Jim Chapman said he was delighted with his team's overall performance against Berwick Rangers.

Speaking to online community station Annandale TV, he said: "We demonstrated how good we can be when we move the ball quickly and I thought we were excellent."

He added: "At half time, if you'd told me were were going to be convincing 4-1 winners, I would have been delighted because it was a cagey game."

Annan Athletic victory

BBC Sport

Scotland

Annan Athletic thumped Berwick Rangers to reach the third round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Read a full round-up of the games

here.

Bogie win in Galloway Hills Rally

David Bogie led from start to finish to win yesterday's Armstrong Galloway Hills Rally.

Galloway Hills Rally
Margaret Wyllie

The Dumfries driver, with Hawick navigator Kevin Rae, was quickest through all six forest stages in his Ford Fiesta R5 to clinch victory by 34 seconds over seven-times winner and event sponsor Jock Armstrong, co-driven by Paula Swinscoe, in a Subaru Impreza. Desi Henry and John Rowan from Northern Ireland were third in a Skoda Fabia S2000.

It was Bogie's second win in the space of a week as he prepares for his second attempt at Wales Rally GB, the final round of the World Rally Championship: "We were bitterly disappointed not to finish Rally GB last year, but this sets us up well. You want to be going into a WRC event with your confidence as high as it can be".

Historic Dumfries captured on film

View more on twitter
Cinema upgrade

DnG 24

Cramped legs could soon be a thing of the past at a Dumfries cinema - with

the introduction of about 150 more spacious, high-quality seats.

The overhaul at Odeon Dumfries in Shakespeare Street and introduction of advance seat reservation comes just in time for major blockbusters such as the new James Bond and Star Wars films.

Ayr raid

There is a big south of Scotland contingent at Ayr racecourse today.

Langholm's James Ewart sends out Leading Score and Rocklim (1.40pm), Touch of Steel (2.15pm), Heron's Mill (2.45pm) and Ueueteotl (3.55pm).

Berwickshire-based Sandy Thomson has Kilquiggan (2.15pm) and Spirit of Kayf (4.25pm).

Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd sends out Darsi Dancer (2.45pm) while Bonchester Bridge handler George Bewley runs Messina Straights (2.45pm) and Carters Rest (3.20pm).

Spells of sunshine

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

A dry start to the afternoon with spells of sunshine across the south of Scotland.

bbc weather
BBC

As we head towards dusk, cloud will start to thicken up from the west introducing outbreaks of patchy rain, mainly over Galloway.

A breezy day with strong southerly winds in coastal areas, highs of around 12 or 13C.

Tune in

Remember our local radio bulletins are coming up at 12:30 with all the latest news from our Selkirk and Dumfries studios.

A1 Lamberton roadworks delay warning

View more on twitter
Defeat for Stranraer

BBC Sport

Scotland

Cowdenbeath got back to winning ways as they convincingly beat Stranraer 3-0 at Stair Park.

Read more on the match

here.

Care homes drop

Colin Colthart

BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries

There has been a marked drop in the number of care homes in Dumfries and Galloway over the last 10 years - but the number of bed spaces available has remained largely unchanged.

According to the latest health service figures, there are 38 care homes spread across Dumfries and Galloway, compared to 50 a decade ago.

The number of places available has remained virtually static and currently sits at 1,243. That equates to 31 registered places per thousand population, which is below the Scottish average of 39 per thousand.

However, occupancy rates for local care homes are running slightly above the national average at 88%.

Career-ending injury

Jamie Lyall

BBC Scotland

Joe Ansbro never imagined he'd approach a game of rugby with anything less than an all-consuming, unquestionable commitment.

Joe Ansbro retired from rugby after suffering a broken neck
SNS Group
Ansbro retired from rugby after suffering a broken neck

So when the prospect of a non-contact training session reduced him to a tangle of self-doubt and anxiety, he knew the ball was burst.

Nine months on from the pre-season friendly - Ansbro's London Irish travelling to face Munster - and the characteristically fierce lunging tackle that broke his neck in the summer of 2012, his confidence had been shredded.

Read more

here.

'The worst I have felt'

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

Queen of the South boss James Fowler is still smarting after watching his side suffer a comprehensive defeat to Livingston on Saturday.

James Fowler
qosfc

He said: "The most disappointing thing is the reaction that we had after going behind.

"I'm expecting more from my team and I have said that to the players.

"Obviously they are disappointed in their overall performance and individually as well but it's probably the worst I have felt after a game."

'Misery' for Doonhamers

BBC Sport

Scotland

Livingston came from behind to move off the bottom of the Scottish Championship with

a handsome 4-1 win over Queen of the South.

Dale Hilson drilled the hosts in front with a close-range poke past Marc McCallum but Livi levelled through Scott Pitman's shot.

Jordan White then put Mark Burchill's side ahead before Liam Buchanan turned and beat goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

Buchanan nodded home a corner late on to complete the Doonhamers' misery.

Autumnal images from the Borders

Bob Cowper sent in these stunning images of the turning trees next to the Tweed in Melrose. 

Share photographs from your part of the south of Scotland by emailing us at dumfries@bbc.co.uk or selkirk.news@bbc.co.uk. 

Or find us on Twitter @BBCSouthScot. 

Bridge across the Tweed
Bob Cowper
Trees in the Borders
Bob Cowper
Trees in the Borders
Bob Cowper
Police investigate fish deaths

A number of tropical fish have been killed in what

police have described as "wanton vandalism".

police officers
BBC

They believe washing-up liquid was poured into two fish tanks in a house in Ashton Drive, Dumfries on Saturday.

It resulted in the deaths of all the fish and damage to the tanks and equipment.

PC Lyndsey Nicolson said about £5,000 worth of damage was caused during the incident. She added: "This is an awful case of wanton vandalism which has sadly cost the lives of a number of tropical fish."

Bike scheme suspended

Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland

A troubled bike hire scheme in Dumfries has been suspended until next spring,

BBC Scotland has learned.

Rail station
BBC

Almost every cycle which has been part of the Bike2Go project has been removed for "maintenance and overhaul".

Dumfries and Galloway Council said the bikes will be returned when the scheme is relaunched in conjunction with a similar project run by ScotRail.

The £155,000 scheme began in 2010, to encourage people get out of their cars, but it has suffered from low uptake.

Suspected broken leg

A man suffered a suspected broken leg after his

car hit a wall between Fountainhall and Heriot last night.

Firefighters were called to the accident on the A7 at Crookston Garden Lodge just after 01:00.

They had to remove the roof of the car to get him out. He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Flight delays

A technical issue is

causing delays to flights through all of Scotland's main airports.

Edinburgh Airport
Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Prestwick airports have been affected by the incident at the Scottish Air Traffic Control centre at Prestwick.

Air traffic controllers Nats said there had been interference with some radio frequencies used to talk to aircraft.

A dry day ahead

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

A mild and cloudy start to the day. It is a dry start and it will hold for a good part of the day.

We will see the cloud breaking at times to allow some brightness to come through even some sunshine for a time. A breezy day with strong southerly winds in coastal areas. Highs of around 12 or 13 celsius.

Busy at Three Road Ends

View more on twitter
Warning of traffic delays

View more on twitter
