In the Lowland League at the weekend, Gala Fairydean Rovers drew 3-3 at BSC Glasgow, but there was a win for Vale of Leithen, thanks to Calum Jackson's last minute strike, over Preston Athletic.

In the Alex Jack Cup, Eyemouth United reached the final after beating Duns at New Hawthorn Park.

There were also wins for Coldstream and Hawick Royal Albert in the East of Scotland League.