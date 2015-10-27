MSP Elaine Murray has called for a re-think on new charges facing community sports clubs.
From April next year, they are set to lose exemption status on waste and water charges. The change will apply to any small amateur sports club with a full bar licence, or which operates a café or charity shop.
The Dumfriesshire Labour MSP said it will hit many groups already struggling on tight budgets which rely on volunteers to keep going.
She has written to the Scottish government's Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Keith Brown, asking him to reconsider.
Road re-opened
The B7005 at Bladnoch is now passable with care, after a tree and power cable fell and blocked the road.
The road was closed between Low Barness Farm and the A714, at Kirwaugh.
A damp night ahead
A cloudy and damp night ahead as a weather front moves in from the south west.
Winds generally light to moderate from the east or south east and it'll be fairly mild with lows around 10 or 11C.
However, it will be a little murky at times with that cloud and rain - along with some mist.
Pupils at Troqueer Primary School in Dumfries have been praised for being well behaved and committed to learning.
Education Scotland inspectors found the children are courteous, articulate and motivated children. They said the school provides children with a broad curriculum but it now needs to ensure that learning in deep and challenging.
Headteacher Martin Armstrong said: "There are many aspects of the report that we're delighted with. We're also pleased that much of our recent improvement work has been recognised.
"As a school community, we're aware of areas where we need to improve and are confident that we will continue to make progress."
Traditional fishing fears
Fears for the future of traditional fishing methods which have been used on the Solway for centuries are to be aired at a special meeting.
It comes in light of a proposed ban on catching and killing wild salmon which is one of a large number of possible moves under a review of the sector.
The action is being considered to help protect stock levels.
A statement from Park Homes UK said they had "embraced change" at St Andrew's Care Home in Hawick.
"This has already had a significant positive impact in relation to the care of the residents and to the management of the service," it said.
"We regret that the service levels at the home fell below our own standards and look forward to the improvements that we are planning to make."
Mainly dry
It will remain largely dry this afternoon with spells of sunshine in Dumfries and Galloway.
There will tend to be more cloud in the east across the Southern Uplands.
A mainly cloudy afternoon in the Borders, the cloud possibly thick enough to produce a little drizzle over high ground and along the east coast. Other than that staying dry. Holding onto the mild temperatures with highs of 14 celsius.
The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on St Andrew's Care Home after an inspection which raised serious concerns.
'Looming crisis' in home care
Social work bosses will today seek approval for steps to tackle a looming crisis in home care services for elderly and vulnerable adults in Dumfries and Galloway.
In a report to the Social Work Committee, they say the sector is running at, or very near, capacity and new ways of working need to be developed.
Around 80% of home care locally is provided by independent firms who're already said to be struggling to recruit and retain staff. They warn it will be impossible for them to meet the new "national living wage" of £7.20 an hour next April - unless the council ups its pay scale.
The committee is being asked to agree, in principle, to increase financial support to allow providers to meet the new hourly rate.
Your views: Improving the A7
Gary Husband emails : As I live in a house situated directly on the A7 in Stow, I use the road daily. Although any improvement in the quality of the road surface along with works to make safe dangerous corners are welcome, of greater immediate priority are traffic calming measures.
The closure of the road due to collisions near Stow is a very regular and you only need to use the route at morning rush hour to see why. The speed and recklessness of some vehicles is terrifying.
If you stand outside my house in Stow you would see the speed that vehicles travel through the village. About 80% of passing vehicles set off the flashing speed warning signs.
It's time to follow the success of the measures taken on the A68. I suspect that Lauder does not suffer with the same issues related to speeding with its speed camera acting as a serious deterrent. Speed cameras and an increased police presence on the A7 will save lives.
Peebles earthquake
A minor earthquake has been recorded south of Peebles.
The tremor registered 1.4 on the Richter scale when it was recorded shortly after 12:30 on Sunday, according to the British Geological Survey.
The epicentre of the quake was 2km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface.
No damage has been reported.
Catterick competitors
South of Scotland trainers drew a blank at Ayr yesterday but they are back in action at Catterick races today.
Carrutherstown's Iain Jardine sends out Shrewd (1.10pm) while Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd has Surprise Vendor (3.20pm).
Borders-born Keith Dalgleish has no fewer than four runners with Tarando (3.50pm) the most fancied.
Job losses meeting
MSP John Lamont said he wants to meet with bosses of the Peter Scott knitwear firm in Hawick, to discuss proposed job losses.
Driving dream fulfilled
An 88-year-old blind man has fulfilled alifelong ambition to drive a car.
John Cramond from Stranraer lost his sight as a young boy and never had the opportunity to get behind the wheel until last weekend.
He mentioned his dream of driving a car to Leonard Cheshire Disability volunteer co-ordinator Bill Milven.
He approached driving instructor James Edgar who has a dual control vehicle and together they hatched a plan to allow Mr Cramond the chance to drive.
Countdown to Autumnwatch
The countdown to this year's Autumnwatch is on - and this year it will be broadcast from WWT Caerlaverock.
From Monday next week, you'll be able to follow the action on BBC Two, the red button and online atwww.bbc.co.uk/autumnwatch.
In the meantime, take a look at what could be in storehere.
Flood warning along Solway Firth
Borders Railway extension?
MP Calum Kerr has told the Campaign for Borders Rail that an extension of the Borders Railway to Hawick and Carlisle is a real possibility.
At the annual meeting of the campaign group, he said he planned to work with fellow MPs at Westminster to push the project forward.
"If we can build a clear and well developed case for a full Edinburgh to Carlisle line, I believe it is possible we can get it," he said.
The MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk added: "If we can restore the line fully, then we really will make a transformative difference to the Scottish Borders."
A Galashiels woman has beenrecognised by the Pope for her years of service to the town's Our Lady and St Andrew's Catholic church.
Margaret Grierson was awarded the Benemerenti medal - one of the highest honours the Vatican can bestow on members of its flock.
GP training places increase
The number of GP training places in Scotland will rise by a third from next year,Nicola Sturgeon is to announce.
The first minister will outline the plan during the inaugural Health and Social Care Alliance lecture taking place in Edinburgh.
The extra places are expected to help meet the increasing demand for family doctors and address the issue of more GPs working part-time.
Fundraising for baby unit
Colin Waddell has raised £1,158 for the Special Care Baby Unit at Borders General Hospital after taking part in the Great Scottish Swim.
He took on the challenge after his daughter, Neve, was born six and a half weeks early, weighing less than 3lbs.
Mr Waddell said: "We were so happy with the level of care we received that this prompted me to give something back to support the great service provided.
"Neve is now a happy, healthy, toddling one year old who loves to swim too."
Halloween yarn bombing in Eyemouth
'Promote active travel'
A campaign group has called on Dumfries and Galloway Council to consult with local cyclists before any re-launch of its troubled bike hire scheme which has been suspended.
The local authority hasremoved almost every cycle from its Bike2Go project in Dumfries for "maintenance and overhaul".
Sally Hinchcliffe from the Cycling Dumfries group said they want to see some changes to the new scheme which is expected to tie-up with Scotrail's launch of a national bike and go project.
"It's really time to involve local groups and people like Sustrans so we can see how we can best combine it with other initiatives to promote active travel in the town."
Housing sales at a high
The number of houses sold in Scotland has leapt to its highest level for more than seven years,according to Registers of Scotland (RoS).
A total of just over 28,000 properties were submitted for registration between July and September - a year-on-year quarterly rise of 6.5%.
Kinghorn through to final
Gordon wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn is through the final of the T53 800m at the Para World Championships in Doha, Qatar, tonight.
She finished fourth in her heat but made it through as one of the fastest losers.
The athlete has already who won a bronze medal in the 200m - and finished fifth and sixth respectively in the 100m and 400m finals
Only two per cent of those eligible turned out last Thursday to cast their vote in the Newton Stewart Ward toelect their representatives on Cree Valley Community Council.
Only 78 people out of 3,814 in the ward filled in a ballot paper.
Cannabis haul in Selkirk
Five hundred cannabis plants worth an estimated £360,000 have been found by police at a property in Selkirk.
Officers discovered the haul, together with various pieces of growing equipment, in a building in Curror Street on Monday.
The discovery was made as part of Operation Borah - a campaign to tackle cannabis cultivations in Lothian and the Borders.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Borderers with forgotten library books have a perfect chance to escape fines next month.
The library service at Scottish Borders Council is holdingan amnesty throughout November to try and retrieve as many items as possible, tidy records and welcome back lapsed members.
However, a meeting in Annan will hear it could have a devastating impact on the likes of poke and haaf netting.
It will remain largely dry this afternoon with spells of sunshine in Dumfries and Galloway.
There will tend to be more cloud in the east across the Southern Uplands.
A mainly cloudy afternoon in the Borders, the cloud possibly thick enough to produce a little drizzle over high ground and along the east coast. Other than that staying dry. Holding onto the mild temperatures with highs of 14 celsius.
Guide to films shot in Scotland
A new free guide has been published givingdetails of more than 100 movies shot in Scotland.
VisitScotland's Set in Scotland: A Film Fan's Odyssey includes Braveheart, Highlander, Trainspotting, The Wicker Man and Under the Skin.
Police remove debris from M74
Mainly mild and dry
A lovely day to come in Dumfries and Galloway. Any cloud this morning will thin and break to leave plenty of dry weather along with spells of sunshine.
In the Borders, it will be rather cloudy with some fog over the hills. The cloud will be thick enough to produce some drizzle over high ground.
It will be mild day across the region, with highs of 14 or 15C. South-easterly winds will be fresh in coastal areas, lighter inland.
Fallen tree
At Bladnoch, the B7005 is closed by a fallen tree and fallen power cables between Low Barness Farm and A714.
No delays reported. Diversion via Kirkcowan.
Police warning of plastic on M74
