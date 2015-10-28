Kenneth Linton emails: It is really disappointing, but hardly surprising, that there has been such an outcry over the teething problems suffered by the Borders Railway.

In the overall context of the project, the issues are no more than a drop in the ocean and should be seen in that context.

The fact that the project even got off the ground was an incredible example of dogged determination and a huge credit to all those campaigners who just refused to give up.