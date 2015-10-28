famous people and places in the south of Scotland

South of Scotland Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Wednesday 28 October
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 09:00 on Thursday 29 October

Live Reporting

By Nichola Rutherford and Giancarlo Rinaldi

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland

That's it for Wednesday on the South of Scotland Live page.

We'll be back with more news, sport and Autumnwatch updates from 9am tomorrow.

'Imagine the noise!'

Rugby boost

Scottish Rugby has announced the 24 clubs set to benefit from the FastTrack strand of its Club Sustainability Fund.

It allows clubs to apply for 50% of maintenance and improvement projects up to £2,000.

Berwick, Earlston and Dumfries rugby clubs were among the beneficiaries.

Hobkirk Primary 'mothballing' latest

A report which recommends mothballing Hobkirk Primary School for a temporary period will be considered by Scottish Borders Council's Executive Committee on 3 November.

Hobkirk Primary
Richard Dear

If members of the executive agree to the move, the report also recommends the decision be reviewed within 12 months.

The report details that the school roll has declined in recent years and now stands at zero.

Insolvencies increase

Scotland saw the

largest increase in personal insolvencies in more than seven years over the summer.

Figures from Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) showed personal insolvencies rose by 38.9% to 2,230 between July and September.

However, the total was still more than 25% lower than it was in the same period last year.

Your views: Borders Railway

Email selkirk.news@bbc.co.uk

Kenneth Linton emails: It is really disappointing, but hardly surprising, that there has been such an outcry over the teething problems suffered by the Borders Railway.

In the overall context of the project, the issues are no more than a drop in the ocean and should be seen in that context.

The fact that the project even got off the ground was an incredible example of dogged determination and a huge credit to all those campaigners who just refused to give up.

Rain easing off

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

Today's rain will quickly ease off tonight to lave a dry spell of weather overnight with some clear periods.

Evening weather
BBC

Still breezy for a time around the coast for the south east. Cloud holds on so the temperatures shouldn't dip too far. Lows for most around 9 or 10C.

Bulletin time

Remember our last two local radio bulletins of the day are coming up at 16:30 and 17:30 from our Selkirk and Dumfries studios.

Planetary conjunction guide

Spiritual views

NHS Borders is looking for public help to inform its Spiritual Care Services.

A development day on the subject will be held in the Tryst building at the Borders General Hospital from 10am to 3.30pm on Monday 23 November.

O'Connor to take charge of Selkirk FC

Lorry driver jailed

A lorry driver who caused the deaths of a couple who were riding a motorbike has been

jailed for 16 months.

Police at scene
Drew Geddes

Michael Mitchell, 33, drove into the path of their Suzuki just outside Castle Douglas in June 2014.

Spiegeltent concerns

Colin Colthart

BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries

The organisers of the Big Burns Supper Festival in Dumfries are facing fresh opposition to the location of one of the key venues for the event.

The local licensing authority has an outstanding complaint to consider before it can approve the use of the Loreburn Hall car park to house the showpiece Spiegeltent.

During the last staging of the Big Burns Supper in January this year, the festival team organised alternative accommodation for a local resident who'd complained about the noise generated from the Spiegeltent in 2014.

Clovenfords school parking monitored

Higgy rage

Queen of the South skipper Chris Higgins' anger after defeat by Livingston makes the back page of today's Dumfries and Galloway Standard.

Dumfries and Galloway Standard
Dumfries and Galloway Standard
Food bank support call

Mark Frankland of Dumfries-based charity the First Base Agency says it's time food banks are given financial recognition as a vital element of the welfare system.

It follows an investigation by the Fabian Society which concluded that the UK Government lacks a strategy for dealing with hunger in Britain.

The report says responsibility for affordable food has been outsourced to charities, communities, businesses and individuals.

Selkirk part company with manager

Missing Dumfries man is found

Fish tank attack

A vandal attack which killed two tanks filled with tropical fish makes the front page of the Dumfries and Galloway Standard which is out today.

Dumfries and Galloway Standard
Dumfries and Galloway Standard
Nottingham hopes

Quieter day for south of Scotland horse racing today but Borders jockey Rowan Scott does have an outside chance at Nottingham this afternoon.

He rides 40/1 shot Red Charmer in the 2.20pm race.

Heavy rain to come

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

A wet afternoon with some persistent and heavy rain to come.

Lunchtime weather
BBC

Rather murky too some mist and low cloud in coastal areas and fog over high ground.

Further west over Galloway, it will be drier with possibly a little brightness coming through the cloud around the Rhinns by dusk

Light winds inland, although a fresh southeasterly will affect the Berwickshire coast. A mild day with highs of 14 celsius.

Radio time

Remember our local radio bulletins are coming up at 12:30 from our Selkirk and Dumfries studios.

Autumnwatch build-up

Geese on the move in Galloway

Michaela Strachan gets ready for Caerlaverock Autumnwatch

Autumnwatch gets ready for Caerlaverock

Red squirrel shooter hunted

Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland

An investigation has been launched

after a red squirrel was shot in the south of Scotland.

Red squirrel
PA

The animal was discovered dead in a field near Lockerbie on 21 September.

Galashiels accident reports

'Extremely proud' of railway

ScotRail communications director Rob Shorthouse has said he hopes the positives can cancel out any negative aspects of the new Borders Railway.

"There will always be criticism, hopefully that can be balanced out by the success," he added.

"We are all extremely proud of the Borders [Railway] and all the team that worked to get it there."

Borders railway business boost

ScotRail communications director Rob Shorthouse has said some firms in the Borders had reported their busiest ever September since the opening of the Borders railway at the beginning of the month.

Big attractions have taken on new staff and extended their opening hours, he added.

He said the reports were all the more remarkable given that the line is still in its "very, very early stages".

ScotRail strikes back

Train operator ScotRail

has hit back against criticism of the new Borders Railway.

Train
Borders Railway

The rail firm came under fire after services were cancelled due to overcrowding during the October holiday.

ScotRail said staff had taken criticisms about service on board.

However, it insisted the new Edinburgh-Tweedbank line had given a real boost to local businesses.

Galashiels power cut

Transformer fire

Angela Soave

BBC Scottish Borders

Fire crews were called out last night to tackle a fire at an electricity transformer near Coldstream.

Scottish Power workers were also at Lanrig Farm to isolate and make the safe the cables, just before 7.30pm. Meanwhile firefighters also dealt with a gas leak in Galashiels' Gala Park. No one was in the property at the time.

Best in Galloway

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

A rather grey, damp start to the morning with some mist and low cloud in coastal areas - fog over high ground.

Morning weather
BBC

During the afternoon the rain will become heavier and more persistent.

Over Galloway it will continue to be drier with perhaps some brightness at times.

Light winds inland, although a fresh southeasterly ill affect the Berwickshire coast. A mild day with highs of 14 celsius.

