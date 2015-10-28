Michael Mitchell, 33, drove into the path of their Suzuki just outside Castle Douglas in June 2014.
Spiegeltent concerns
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
The organisers of the Big Burns Supper Festival in Dumfries are facing fresh opposition to the location of one of the key venues for the event.
The local licensing authority has an outstanding complaint to consider before it can approve the use of the Loreburn Hall car park to house the showpiece Spiegeltent.
During the last staging of the Big Burns Supper in January this year, the festival team organised alternative accommodation for a local resident who'd complained about the noise generated from the Spiegeltent in 2014.
Fire crews were called out last night to tackle a fire at an electricity transformer near Coldstream.
Scottish Power workers were also at Lanrig Farm to isolate and make the safe the cables, just before 7.30pm. Meanwhile firefighters also dealt with a gas leak in Galashiels' Gala Park. No one was in the property at the time.
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
That's it for Wednesday on the South of Scotland Live page.
We'll be back with more news, sport and Autumnwatch updates from 9am tomorrow.
'Imagine the noise!'
Rugby boost
Scottish Rugby has announced the 24 clubs set to benefit from the FastTrack strand of its Club Sustainability Fund.
It allows clubs to apply for 50% of maintenance and improvement projects up to £2,000.
Berwick, Earlston and Dumfries rugby clubs were among the beneficiaries.
Hobkirk Primary 'mothballing' latest
A report which recommends mothballing Hobkirk Primary School for a temporary period will be considered by Scottish Borders Council's Executive Committee on 3 November.
If members of the executive agree to the move, the report also recommends the decision be reviewed within 12 months.
The report details that the school roll has declined in recent years and now stands at zero.
Insolvencies increase
Scotland saw thelargest increase in personal insolvencies in more than seven years over the summer.
Figures from Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) showed personal insolvencies rose by 38.9% to 2,230 between July and September.
However, the total was still more than 25% lower than it was in the same period last year.
Your views: Borders Railway
Kenneth Linton emails: It is really disappointing, but hardly surprising, that there has been such an outcry over the teething problems suffered by the Borders Railway.
In the overall context of the project, the issues are no more than a drop in the ocean and should be seen in that context.
The fact that the project even got off the ground was an incredible example of dogged determination and a huge credit to all those campaigners who just refused to give up.
Rain easing off
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Today's rain will quickly ease off tonight to lave a dry spell of weather overnight with some clear periods.
Still breezy for a time around the coast for the south east. Cloud holds on so the temperatures shouldn't dip too far. Lows for most around 9 or 10C.
Bulletin time
NHS Borders review
Spiritual views
NHS Borders is looking for public help to inform its Spiritual Care Services.
A development day on the subject will be held in the Tryst building at the Borders General Hospital from 10am to 3.30pm on Monday 23 November.
Soggy Scotland
O'Connor to take charge of Selkirk FC
Clovenfords school parking monitored
Higgy rage
Queen of the South skipper Chris Higgins' anger after defeat by Livingston makes the back page of today's Dumfries and Galloway Standard.
Food bank support call
Mark Frankland of Dumfries-based charity the First Base Agency says it's time food banks are given financial recognition as a vital element of the welfare system.
It follows an investigation by the Fabian Society which concluded that the UK Government lacks a strategy for dealing with hunger in Britain.
The report says responsibility for affordable food has been outsourced to charities, communities, businesses and individuals.
Selkirk part company with manager
Missing Dumfries man is found
Breastfeeding rate stays static
The overall breastfeeding rate in Scotlandhas stayed relatively static over the last 10 years, despite efforts to highlight the benefits.
In 2014/15 just over 48% of babies were being breastfed at the time of the first child health review visit at about 10 days old.
Fish tank attack
A vandal attack which killed two tanks filled with tropical fish makes the front page of the Dumfries and Galloway Standard which is out today.
Nottingham hopes
Quieter day for south of Scotland horse racing today but Borders jockey Rowan Scott does have an outside chance at Nottingham this afternoon.
He rides 40/1 shot Red Charmer in the 2.20pm race.
Heavy rain to come
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A wet afternoon with some persistent and heavy rain to come.
Rather murky too some mist and low cloud in coastal areas and fog over high ground.
Further west over Galloway, it will be drier with possibly a little brightness coming through the cloud around the Rhinns by dusk
Light winds inland, although a fresh southeasterly will affect the Berwickshire coast. A mild day with highs of 14 celsius.
Radio time
Autumnwatch build-up
Geese on the move in Galloway
Michaela Strachan gets ready for Caerlaverock Autumnwatch
Autumnwatch gets ready for Caerlaverock
Red squirrel shooter hunted
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
An investigation has been launchedafter a red squirrel was shot in the south of Scotland.
The animal was discovered dead in a field near Lockerbie on 21 September.
Galashiels accident reports
'Extremely proud' of railway
ScotRail communications director Rob Shorthouse has said he hopes the positives can cancel out any negative aspects of the new Borders Railway.
"There will always be criticism, hopefully that can be balanced out by the success," he added.
"We are all extremely proud of the Borders [Railway] and all the team that worked to get it there."
Borders railway business boost
ScotRail communications director Rob Shorthouse has said some firms in the Borders had reported their busiest ever September since the opening of the Borders railway at the beginning of the month.
Big attractions have taken on new staff and extended their opening hours, he added.
He said the reports were all the more remarkable given that the line is still in its "very, very early stages".
ScotRail strikes back
Train operator ScotRailhas hit back against criticism of the new Borders Railway.
The rail firm came under fire after services were cancelled due to overcrowding during the October holiday.
ScotRail said staff had taken criticisms about service on board.
However, it insisted the new Edinburgh-Tweedbank line had given a real boost to local businesses.
Wet weather warning
Galashiels power cut
Fire crews were called out last night to tackle a fire at an electricity transformer near Coldstream.
Scottish Power workers were also at Lanrig Farm to isolate and make the safe the cables, just before 7.30pm. Meanwhile firefighters also dealt with a gas leak in Galashiels' Gala Park. No one was in the property at the time.
Traffic congestion
Social services make progress
Debbie Muir
BBC Scotland, Dumfries
A social work boss says Dumfries and Galloway child care serviceshave made progress since a critical report but still have "a significant way to go".
Lilian Cringles became the region's chief social work officer last August.
Best in Galloway
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A rather grey, damp start to the morning with some mist and low cloud in coastal areas - fog over high ground.
During the afternoon the rain will become heavier and more persistent.
Over Galloway it will continue to be drier with perhaps some brightness at times.
Light winds inland, although a fresh southeasterly ill affect the Berwickshire coast. A mild day with highs of 14 celsius.