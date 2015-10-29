Transport Minister Derek Mackay has said there is still room to invest further in the Borders Railway in years to come.

Borders Railway

"In terms of infrastructure spend, we have only a certain amount of money at our disposal," he said.

"We have made this happen - if we had taken different decisions, maybe it wouldn't have happened or maybe it would have taken longer.

"But it is here and it is future-proofed so that if resources allow, if demand requires it then it could have further investment in future."