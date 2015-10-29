famous people and places in the south of Scotland

South of Scotland Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Thursday 29 October
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 09:00 on Friday 30 October

Live Reporting

By Giancarlo Rinaldi and Nichola Rutherford

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland

Thanks for joining us on the South of Scotland Live page today.

We'll be back from 9am tomorrow with the latest updates.

Plaque nominations sought

Historic Environment Scotland is asking the public which figures from history they would like to see celebrated with a commemorative plaque.

Famous Scots are nominated using an online form, then celebrated by the installation of a plaque on a building connected with their achievements.

Rail investment window open

Transport Minister Derek Mackay has said there is still room to invest further in the Borders Railway in years to come.

Train
Borders Railway

"In terms of infrastructure spend, we have only a certain amount of money at our disposal," he said.

"We have made this happen - if we had taken different decisions, maybe it wouldn't have happened or maybe it would have taken longer.

"But it is here and it is future-proofed so that if resources allow, if demand requires it then it could have further investment in future."

Jedburgh triumph

Angela Soave

BBC Scottish Borders

A team from Jedburgh Grammar School has returned in triumph from the UK National Schools Equestrian Association Finals in Buckinghamshire.

Emma Stenhouse, Samantha Martin, Rebecca Dun and Ellie Meldrum were crowned UK champions in the 90cm show-jumping team event.

Hospital praised

Castle Craig Hospital near West Linton has been praised by inspectors.

The private psychiatric clinic, which deals with addictions problems, scored very good in four out of the five quality indicators during their unannounced visit at the beginning of September - and excellent in the fifth.

Health Improvement Scotland called it "an excellent environment for the provision of safe and effective care". But they want improvements in drug procedures and recording.

Quite chilly

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

A dry start to the night with clear skies for most.

Evening weather
BBC

Overnight, it stays dry with clear periods so quite chilly. Lows around 3 to 6 celsius with some mist and fog patches.

Radio bulletins

Tune in at 16:30 and 17:30 for our last radio bulletins of the day from our Dumfries and Selkirk studios.

Elderly numbers on the rise

The number of Scots aged 75 or over

is predicted to increase by 85% by 2039.

The figure is in a new report by the National Records of Scotland (NRS). By 2039, the NRS believes there will be 800,000 Scots aged 75 or over.

Doha bronze

Today's Berwickshire News also celebrates Sammi Kinghorn's success in Doha.

Berwickshire News
Berwickshire News
Ratings upgrade

A number of Dumfries and Galloway businesses have hit top tourist attraction ratings recently.

Dalscone Farm Fun was upgraded from a four to a five-star visitor attraction by VisitScotland while Solway Tours has received a five-star tour operator award.

The Devil's Porridge Museum has also been upgraded from a three to a four-star visitor attraction.

NHS 24 system crash

Staff at medical helpline NHS 24 had to resort to pen and paper

after the failure of a multi-million pound computer system.

The new technology - which has already cost £41m more than expected - ran into technical difficulties at about 18:00 on Wednesday.

Man died after single punch

A man has admitted killing a father-of-four with

a single punch during a night out in Dumfries.

Queensbury Street, Dumfries
BBC

Daniel Skelton, 44, was hit with such force that he crumpled and fell to the ground, smashing his head on the pavement.

At the High Court in Glasgow Daniel McGuire, 25, admitted the culpable homicide of Mr Skelton in Queensbury Street on 1 August.

Cameras rolling at Caerlaverock

View more on twitter
Rallying triumph

The back page of today's Galloway News is shared by rally ace David Bogie, St Cuthbert Wanderers and Dalbeattie Star.

Galloway News
Galloway News
Sedgefield success

Carrutherstown trainer Iain Jardine has just landed the 2pm race at Sedgefield.

Stoneham, with Kieron Edgar on board, won at odds of 6/1.

Stunning welcome to Caerlaverock

View more on twitter
Kenya mission

A Galloway man is preparing to head back to Kenya's Rift Valley to help deprived youngsters for the fifth year running.

Eddie McGaw from Creetown will fly out next Friday along with two fellow volunteers.

Once there they'll resume building and plumbing work at the Walk Centre, a school facility at Nakuru, which provides children with basic education and regular meals.

They'll also help out at the St Jerome's children's home, which takes in orphans who'd otherwise be on the streets, and build two homes for a disabled man, and a family, who eke out a living recycling rubbish at one of the town's landfill sites.

Marine deal

Napier and Heriot-Watt universities joining St Abbs Marine Station in a collaboration to further the study of sea creatures and their environments makes the front page of today's Berwickshire News.

Berwickshire News
Berwickshire News
Firefighters tackle heart attacks

A national trial to see fire and rescue services in Scotland respond to

out of hospital cardiac arrests has gone live.

fire engine and two firefighters
BBC

Firefighters in selected areas, including the Scottish Borders, have received enhanced training in life-support, through a joint partnership with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The aim of the trial is to increase the survival rate of patients who suffer out of hospital cardiac arrests.

Upper Nithsdale regeneration

Colin Colthart

BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries

The public is being given the chance to comment on plans for the regeneration of Upper Nithsdale as part of a £750,000 council project.

The initial proposals will be discussed at next week's meeting of the area committee, which will be open to the public.

It follows a major consultation event, or charette, held in the summer, with sessions in Sanquhar, Kirkconnel and Wanlockhead.

Sammi's success

The back page of today's Southern Reporter celebrates the latest success of Sammi Kinghorn.

Southern Reporter
Southern Reporter
Pentland Hills expansion

Scottish Borders Council has been represented at Holyrood at a committee session considering legislation to extend the Pentland Hills Regional Park into the Borders and South Lanarkshire.

MSP Christine Grahame introduced the bill to extend the southern boundary last year, bringing the whole of the Pentland Hills range into the regional park.

But Scottish Borders Council's executive committee agreed to formally object to the legislation, citing concerns about the staffing and financial implications of the move. Borders planning officer Ian Aikman has been giving evidence at today's session.

Rain clearing

This morning's rain will continue to clear away into the North Sea and the winds will ease.

Lunchtime weather
BBC

This will leave us with a dry afternoon with spells of sunshine. It will remain mild with highs of 14 celsius.

Tourist centre numbers fall

Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland

The number of people using tourist information centres in the Scottish Borders

has fallen by more than a fifth over the past five years.

Tourist figures
BBC

Figures have revealed that footfall at five local VisitScotland facilities has dropped by more than 26,000 since 2010.

The agency claims an increasing number of tourists access information online.

Bulletins coming up

Remember you can tune in to our local radio bulletins from Selkirk and Dumfries at 12:30 today.

They are on 92-95FM or 810MW.

Sedgefield goal

Sedgefield is the place to be for south of Scotland horse racing trainers today.

Hawick's Donald Whillans runs Champagne Agent (1.30pm) and Snapping Turtle (2.30pm).

And Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd sends out Hatton Springs (2pm) and Gunner Lindley (4pm).

Finally, Carrutherstown's Iain Jardine has just one runner, Stoneham (2pm).

Long cup journey in store

View more on twitter
Cannabis case

A cannabis haul in Selkirk makes the front page of today's Southern Reporter.

Southern Reporter
Southern Reporter
Sunny spells on their way

View more on twitter
Your views - A7 improvements

Email: selkirk.news@bbc.co.uk

B Foster emails: There should be work done to put in sections of dualling between Hawick to Eskbank as there are hardly any safe passing stretches which leads to tailbacks and dangerous overtaking due to frustration. More should also be done to take away some of the bad bends north of Galashiels a lot of which are also water traps making them more dangerous. The A68 makes the A7 look like a farm track.

Aid worker 'unlawfully killed'

A Dumfries-based Red Cross worker who died in Pakistan was unlawfully killed,

a coroner has ruled.

British Red Cross
British Red Cross

Khalil Dale, 60, was abducted in Quetta in January 2012 and was found dead on a roadside a few months later.

Scottish Cup date

Those third round clashes for Stranraer (home to Buckie Thistle) and Annan (away to Inverurie Loco Works) will be played on the weekend of 28 November.

Away day for Annan

Annan Athletic face a long trip north to Inverurie Loco Works in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Home draw for Stranraer

Stranraer have landed Buckie Thistle in the third round of the Scottish Cup at Stair Park.

Whitesands options

Colin Colthart

BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries

Councillors are being asked to recommend a preferred flood defence scheme for the Whitesands in Dumfries following the latest round of consultation.

However, the results of the public feedback won't be officially reported to them before they make their decision.

The options to tackle the long-standing problem of flooding on the Whitesands are based on either a landscaped embankment or self raising barrier. The estimated costs range from £15m to £20m.

Compensation battle

A family's compensation fight makes the front page of today's Galloway News.

Galloway News
Galloway News
Scottish cup draw

Annan Athletic and Stranraer go into the hat today for the Scottish Cup third round draw.

They will find out their fate at 10am.

'Tamed' sparrowhawk

Autumnwatch presenter Chris Packham has been discussing what's coming up on this year's series, broadcast from WWT Caerlaverock in Dumfries and Galloway.

Chris Packham
BBC

Chatting with Stuart Maconie on BBC Radio Six Music, he said the team is hoping to capture footage of a "tamed" sparrowhawk near Dumfries.

"Normally these birds give you a fleeting view... but this bird will sit in front of people and allow it to be photographed."

Listen to more of the interview

here, from about 01:15:00.

Travel latest

On the A75, traffic controls will again be in use for telecoms work between Palnure and Carsluith. Temporary lights also still in use on the A77, between Cairnryan and Carlockhill.

On the A76, temporary signals today for drain clearing half a mile south of Kirkconnel. There are also long-term lights at Enterkinfoot, just north of Thornhill.

And on the A7 Stop-Go Boards will be in use for lining operations midway between Langholm and Hawick. Local rail services and Irish Sea ferry sailings all currently on schedule.

Improving situation

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

A mild cloudy start to the morning with outbreaks of rain quickly moving across the region accompanied by a strong, gusting southerly wind.

Morning weather
BBC

There will be some heavy pulses, leading to tricky driving conditions for the rush hour with surface spray on the roads. It is a quickly improving situation with the winds easing, the rain clearing though and drier brighter conditions spreading in from the west.

Good sunny spells developing too as we head into the afternoon. Highs of 13 or 14 celsius.

