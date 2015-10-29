Thanks for joining us on the South of Scotland Live page today.
Plaque nominations sought
Historic Environment Scotland is asking the public which figures from history they would like to see celebrated with a commemorative plaque.
Famous Scots are nominated using an online form, then celebrated by the installation of a plaque on a building connected with their achievements.
Rail investment window open
Transport Minister Derek Mackay has said there is still room to invest further in the Borders Railway in years to come.
"In terms of infrastructure spend, we have only a certain amount of money at our disposal," he said.
"We have made this happen - if we had taken different decisions, maybe it wouldn't have happened or maybe it would have taken longer.
"But it is here and it is future-proofed so that if resources allow, if demand requires it then it could have further investment in future."
Jedburgh triumph
Angela Soave
BBC Scottish Borders
A team from Jedburgh Grammar School has returned in triumph from the UK National Schools Equestrian Association Finals in Buckinghamshire.
Emma Stenhouse, Samantha Martin, Rebecca Dun and Ellie Meldrum were crowned UK champions in the 90cm show-jumping team event.
Hospital praised
Castle Craig Hospital near West Linton has been praised by inspectors.
The private psychiatric clinic, which deals with addictions problems, scored very good in four out of the five quality indicators during their unannounced visit at the beginning of September - and excellent in the fifth.
Health Improvement Scotland called it "an excellent environment for the provision of safe and effective care". But they want improvements in drug procedures and recording.
Quite chilly
BBC Scotland Weather
A dry start to the night with clear skies for most.
Overnight, it stays dry with clear periods so quite chilly. Lows around 3 to 6 celsius with some mist and fog patches.
A Galloway man is preparing to head back to Kenya's Rift Valley to help deprived youngsters for the fifth year running.
Eddie McGaw from Creetown will fly out next Friday along with two fellow volunteers.
Once there they'll resume building and plumbing work at the Walk Centre, a school facility at Nakuru, which provides children with basic education and regular meals.
They'll also help out at the St Jerome's children's home, which takes in orphans who'd otherwise be on the streets, and build two homes for a disabled man, and a family, who eke out a living recycling rubbish at one of the town's landfill sites.
Marine deal
Napier and Heriot-Watt universities joining St Abbs Marine Station in a collaboration to further the study of sea creatures and their environments makes the front page of today's Berwickshire News.
Firefighters tackle heart attacks
A national trial to see fire and rescue services in Scotland respond to
Firefighters in selected areas, including the Scottish Borders, have received enhanced training in life-support, through a joint partnership with the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The aim of the trial is to increase the survival rate of patients who suffer out of hospital cardiac arrests.
Upper Nithsdale regeneration
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
The public is being given the chance to comment on plans for the regeneration of Upper Nithsdale as part of a £750,000 council project.
The initial proposals will be discussed at next week's meeting of the area committee, which will be open to the public.
It follows a major consultation event, or charette, held in the summer, with sessions in Sanquhar, Kirkconnel and Wanlockhead.
Sammi's success
The back page of today's Southern Reporter celebrates the latest success of Sammi Kinghorn.
Pentland Hills expansion
Scottish Borders Council has been represented at Holyrood at a committee session considering legislation to extend the Pentland Hills Regional Park into the Borders and South Lanarkshire.
MSP Christine Grahame introduced the bill to extend the southern boundary last year, bringing the whole of the Pentland Hills range into the regional park.
But Scottish Borders Council's executive committee agreed to formally object to the legislation, citing concerns about the staffing and financial implications of the move. Borders planning officer Ian Aikman has been giving evidence at today's session.
Rain clearing
This morning's rain will continue to clear away into the North Sea and the winds will ease.
This will leave us with a dry afternoon with spells of sunshine. It will remain mild with highs of 14 celsius.
Tourist centre numbers fall
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
The number of people using tourist information centres in the Scottish Borders
B Foster emails: There should be work done to put in sections of dualling between Hawick to Eskbank as there are hardly any safe passing stretches which leads to tailbacks and dangerous overtaking due to frustration. More should also be done to take away some of the bad bends north of Galashiels a lot of which are also water traps making them more dangerous. The A68 makes the A7 look like a farm track.
Aid worker 'unlawfully killed'
A Dumfries-based Red Cross worker who died in Pakistan was unlawfully killed,
On the A75, traffic controls will again be in use for telecoms work between Palnure and Carsluith. Temporary lights also still in use on the A77, between Cairnryan and Carlockhill.
On the A76, temporary signals today for drain clearing half a mile south of Kirkconnel. There are also long-term lights at Enterkinfoot, just north of Thornhill.
And on the A7 Stop-Go Boards will be in use for lining operations midway between Langholm and Hawick. Local rail services and Irish Sea ferry sailings all currently on schedule.
Improving situation
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A mild cloudy start to the morning with outbreaks of rain quickly moving across the region accompanied by a strong, gusting southerly wind.
There will be some heavy pulses, leading to tricky driving conditions for the rush hour with surface spray on the roads. It is a quickly improving situation with the winds easing, the rain clearing though and drier brighter conditions spreading in from the west.
Good sunny spells developing too as we head into the afternoon. Highs of 13 or 14 celsius.
Rallying triumph
Sedgefield success
A Galloway man is preparing to head back to Kenya's Rift Valley to help deprived youngsters for the fifth year running.
Eddie McGaw from Creetown will fly out next Friday along with two fellow volunteers.
Once there they'll resume building and plumbing work at the Walk Centre, a school facility at Nakuru, which provides children with basic education and regular meals.
They'll also help out at the St Jerome's children's home, which takes in orphans who'd otherwise be on the streets, and build two homes for a disabled man, and a family, who eke out a living recycling rubbish at one of the town's landfill sites.
A national trial to see fire and rescue services in Scotland respond to out of hospital cardiac arrests has gone live.
Cannabis case
B Foster emails: There should be work done to put in sections of dualling between Hawick to Eskbank as there are hardly any safe passing stretches which leads to tailbacks and dangerous overtaking due to frustration. More should also be done to take away some of the bad bends north of Galashiels a lot of which are also water traps making them more dangerous. The A68 makes the A7 look like a farm track.
Compensation battle
'Tamed' sparrowhawk
Autumnwatch presenter Chris Packham has been discussing what's coming up on this year's series, broadcast from WWT Caerlaverock in Dumfries and Galloway.
Chatting with Stuart Maconie on BBC Radio Six Music, he said the team is hoping to capture footage of a "tamed" sparrowhawk near Dumfries.
"Normally these birds give you a fleeting view... but this bird will sit in front of people and allow it to be photographed."
Listen to more of the interviewhere, from about 01:15:00.
