There's a full card of fixtures in the South of Scotland league this weekend.
The game of the day is likely to be at Galabank, where leaders Edusport Academy play fourth placed Wigtown and Bladnoch. Second placed Crichton head to Nithsdale Wanderers, while third placed St Cuthbert Wanderers travel to Upper Annandale.
In the other matches, Creetown host Lochar Thistle, Fleet Star welcome Abbey Vale to Garries Park, at Palmerston Heston Rovers are at home to Mid Annandale and Newton Stewart take on bottom side Dumfries YMCA at Blairmount Park.
Colours of autumn
There's a selection of autumnal scenes from across Scotland captured in our weekly collection of
Mr Kerr, who represents Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said some of the employees will live in his constituency and contribute to the local economy.
He added: "I've already been in touch with the Scottish government to see if it can offer assistance for members of the workforce living in Scotland through its PACE programme, which proves practical help for people facing redundancy."
Bounce back mission
Berwick Rangers travel to Montrose in SPFL 2 this weekend.
The Shielfield Park side will be looking to bounce back from Scottish Cup elimination last Saturday.
Busy Borders rugby weekend
Hawick have won their last four matches in the Premiership but tomorrow at Millbrae they take on league leaders Ayr - a match which will prove to be a big test for the Greens as they look to retain their play-off spot.
The big match locally in the Premiership is at The Greenyards with Melrose hosting Selkirk. Melrose slipped up last week at Currie while Selkirk are still chasing a first league win.
Gala got close to victory last week at Heriot's and will be hoping that their match at home to Currie will end in a much-needed win.
In the National League Division 1 Jedforest host Dundee, looking to back-up their good win last weekend on the road at Musselburgh.
Peebles and Kelso will be battling it out for points as the foot of the table in a match which doubles as a Booker Border League fixture.
It's first against second in National League Division Three, when league leaders, Dumfries welcome GHK to Park Farm this weekend. It's also first against second in West One, where leaders Carrick make the trip to Newton Stewart.
In the other games, Stewartry and Annan are both at home in West Two, while in West three, Wigtownshire travel to Bishopton and Moffat host Lanark.
Largely cloudy this afternoon with some low cloud and murky conditions continuing, along with some drizzle or light rain at times.
Although it becomes drier this afternoon, there is a legacy of cloudy and some drizzle for the rest of the day. Mild at 12 to 13 celsius but brightness will be limited.
Radio switch
Remember our radio bulletins are at 12:00 today rather than 12:30 with a mix of international, national and local news for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.
Tune in to 92-95FM or 810MW for all the latest.
'Legal high' awareness event
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
Dumfries and Galloway's alcohol and drug partnership says greater awareness is needed of so-called "legal high" drugs to help tackle what's said to be a growing problem.
In a bid to heighten understanding of the psychoactive substances and the health risks they pose, a series of special seminars has been organised for staff from a wide-range of local groups including the NHS and homeless agencies.
The courses are to be held next week in Dumfries, Kirkcudbright and Stranraer.
Watch out at Wetherby
There is south of Scotland interest at Wetherby races later today.
Berwickshire trainer Sandy Thomson runs Blue Kascade in the 3.25pm race.
Hawick jockey Craig Nichol is also involved with Beer Goggles (1.05pm) and Donapollo (3.25pm).
There is action in the East of Scotland League this weekend where Coldstream travel to Lothian Thistle, Duns host Craigroyston, Eyemouth United entertain Ormiston and Peebles Rovers are at home to Spartans.
Meanwhile, in the East Qualifying Cup, Hawick Royal Albert travel to meet the Spartans Lowland League side.
Skipper's message
Sandra Brown
BBC Scotland
Queen of the South captain Chris Higgins branded last weekend's defeat at home to Livingston unacceptable.
And therefore he believes, tomorrow's trip to Championship bottom side Alloa, is now a must win game.
"It is a tough, tough place to go so we know it is going to be a tough game," he said.
"We need a reaction now, that's the most important thing, we need a reaction from every single person in that squad."
Borders jobless figure falls
Richard Gordon
BBC Radio Scotland, Selkirk
The number of Borderers out of work and signing on is at its lowest since the end of 2007.
Some 828 people claimed job seekers allowance last month.
That's more than a hundred fewer than in August's figure.
Tapestry site decision probed
The process which led to the decision to house the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Tweedbank
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
Spooky tales of Dryburgh Abbey
Warning of A7 closure
Hawick News
Essential maintenance toimprove the road surface on the A7 at Unthank and Mosspaul will take place from 8pm to 6am each night from Sunday-Friday, November 1-6.
The work will require a full closure of the carriageway with a signed diversion route in place.
Sharks start cup defence
In the first of this year's round robin matches, Dumfries ice hockey side the Solway Sharks begin the defence of their Northern Cup title tomorrow when Blackburn Hawks visit the Ice Bowl.
It's the second time in the space of two weeks the Hawks have made the trip, running out convincing winners the last time when the two met in the league.
Ayr raid hopes
Sandra Brown
BBC Scotland
In league one, Brian Reid takes his Stranraer side to near neighbours Ayr United tomorrow.
The Blues currently sit just above the relegation places, while their hosts sit second in the table.
Reid - a former Ayr manager - knows they face a tough afternoon and have to improve on recent performances as he returns to Somerset.
"It is certainly going to be a very tough game for us, they are flying high, we're expecting a very, very hard game up there," he said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we go up there and get a result, the way we are playing away from home
"But we're looking for a big, big improvement."
Patchy rain
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Dry at first this evening. Then all change again as we see outbreaks of patchy rain spreading in later this evening.
Temperatures will fall to 8C or 9C initially, before rising by morning to a very mild 14 degrees.
Southerly winds will be mainly light although fresh in coastal areas at times
Dumfries town centre patrols
Table top encounter
Sandra Brown
BBC Scotland
After a break for the second round of the Scottish Cup, it's back to league business for Annan Athletic tomorrow. The League Two leaders head to second placed East Fife
Speaking to online community station Annandale TV, Manager, Jim Chapman, said they represented a good challenge for his side.
"East Fife are a similar type team to ourselves, they are very quick and dynamic going forward with some good players up top," he said.
"And they're quite resilient at the back as well with some good experience."
Laidlaw nomination
BBC Sport
Scotland
Scotland's Greig Laidlaw and Wales' Alun Wyn Jones are among thesix players to have been shortlisted for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.
The others are New Zealand duo Dan Carter and Julian Savea and Australia's David Pocock and Michael Hooper.
The winner will be announced on 1 November, the day after Saturday's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.
A stunning Portpatrick sunset
Potential closure of Berwick factory 'very sad'
South encounters
Lowland clashes
The Lowland League card sees Selkirk entertain Gretna and Gala Fairydean Rovers host Edinburgh University this weekend. Vale of Leithen, meanwhile, visit Stirling University.
There are home games for Dalbeattie Star and Threave Rovers. Star welcome Cumbernauld Colts to Islecroft, while Threave host BSC Glasgow at Meadow Park.
Filming underway ahead of Autumnwatch
Factory jobs fear
First minister congratulates Greig Laidlaw
Festival ends
The curtain comes down on the 2015 Tweed Valley Forest Festival this weekend.
And, given the timing, there's a large Hallowe'en presence on the programme as the eight-day event comes to a close.
Laidlaw earns player of the year nomination
Annan teenager in the spotlight
Weekend weather view
Caerlaverock crew sets up
Scottish Borders Council will set up a working group to examine how it handled the procedure.
Affordable homes
Dumfries and Galloway has emerged as one of the most affordable rural locations to live in, according to a newly published study.
The research carried out by the Halifax banking group took into account average house prices and earnings.
The region is ranked fourth most affordable in the UK, and behind only East Ayrshire in Scotland.
Bridge repairs plan
Plans have been unveiled to repair a crumbling bridge between Galashiels and Selkirk.
The Old Tweed Bridge at Sunderland Hall was at the centre of a row over responsibility between Transport Scotland and Scottish Borders Council.
The roads agency did take responsibility two years ago - and a full planning application's now been submitted to carry out extensive repairs.
Lecturers consider industrial action
Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland education correspondent
College lecturers across Scotlandare set to consider taking industrial action over pay.
Their headline pay offer is worth 1% - but some want big rises to even out inequalities between different colleges.
Drizzly day
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Some mist and fog patches around this morning.
Cloud increases from the south with some low cloud, murk, drizzle and generally light rain through the morning, though with some heavier bursts.
This wet weather tends to pull away by lunchtime but leaves behind a legacy of cloudy, dull weather with some further drizzle. Mild at 12 to 13 celsius but brightness will be limited.
A76 cleared
BBC Scotland Travel
Latest
A76 is clear after being partially blocked between B731 (Thornhill) and Shawsholm Road (Closeburn).
A trailer had come away from a lorry and struck a telephone pole which was across the carriageway around 1/4 mile north of Closeburn.