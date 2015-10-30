famous people and places in the south of Scotland

South of Scotland Live

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 30 October
  More news, sport, travel and weather from 09:00 on Monday 1 November

Live Reporting

By Giancarlo Rinaldi and Nichola Rutherford

All times stated are UK

Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland

Thank you for joining us on the South of Scotland Live page this week.

Enjoy your Hallowe'en weekend and we'll see you again for more local news and sport updates from 9am on Monday.

Spooky tales of Dryburgh Abbey

Warning of A7 closure

Hawick News

Essential maintenance to

improve the road surface on the A7 at Unthank and Mosspaul will take place from 8pm to 6am each night from Sunday-Friday, November 1-6.

The work will require a full closure of the carriageway with a signed diversion route in place.

Sharks start cup defence

In the first of this year's round robin matches, Dumfries ice hockey side the Solway Sharks begin the defence of their Northern Cup title tomorrow when Blackburn Hawks visit the Ice Bowl.

It's the second time in the space of two weeks the Hawks have made the trip, running out convincing winners the last time when the two met in the league.

Ayr raid hopes

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

In league one, Brian Reid takes his Stranraer side to near neighbours Ayr United tomorrow.

The Blues currently sit just above the relegation places, while their hosts sit second in the table.

Ayr United manager Brian Reid
SNS (Scotland)
Brian Reid used to manage Ayr United

Reid - a former Ayr manager - knows they face a tough afternoon and have to improve on recent performances as he returns to Somerset.

"It is certainly going to be a very tough game for us, they are flying high, we're expecting a very, very hard game up there," he said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we go up there and get a result, the way we are playing away from home

"But we're looking for a big, big improvement."

Patchy rain

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

Dry at first this evening. Then all change again as we see outbreaks of patchy rain spreading in later this evening.

weather forecast
BBC

Temperatures will fall to 8C or 9C initially, before rising by morning to a very mild 14 degrees.

Southerly winds will be mainly light although fresh in coastal areas at times

News bulletins

Don't forget to tune into BBC Radio Scotland at 16:30 and 17:30 to hear the latest local news bulletins.

Dumfries town centre patrols

Table top encounter

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

After a break for the second round of the Scottish Cup, it's back to league business for Annan Athletic tomorrow. The League Two leaders head to second placed East Fife

Speaking to online community station Annandale TV, Manager, Jim Chapman, said they represented a good challenge for his side.

"East Fife are a similar type team to ourselves, they are very quick and dynamic going forward with some good players up top," he said.

"And they're quite resilient at the back as well with some good experience."

Laidlaw nomination

BBC Sport

Scotland

Scotland's Greig Laidlaw and Wales' Alun Wyn Jones are among the

six players to have been shortlisted for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

Greig Laidlaw (left), Alun Wyn Jones
Getty Images

The others are New Zealand duo Dan Carter and Julian Savea and Australia's David Pocock and Michael Hooper.

The winner will be announced on 1 November, the day after Saturday's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.

A stunning Portpatrick sunset

Potential closure of Berwick factory 'very sad'

South encounters

There's a full card of fixtures in the South of Scotland league this weekend.

The game of the day is likely to be at Galabank, where leaders Edusport Academy play fourth placed Wigtown and Bladnoch. Second placed Crichton head to Nithsdale Wanderers, while third placed St Cuthbert Wanderers travel to Upper Annandale.

In the other matches, Creetown host Lochar Thistle, Fleet Star welcome Abbey Vale to Garries Park, at Palmerston Heston Rovers are at home to Mid Annandale and Newton Stewart take on bottom side Dumfries YMCA at Blairmount Park.

Colours of autumn

There's a selection of autumnal scenes from across Scotland captured in our weekly collection of

Your Pictures.

Red squirrel
Eric Niven
Lowland clashes

The Lowland League card sees Selkirk entertain Gretna and Gala Fairydean Rovers host Edinburgh University this weekend. Vale of Leithen, meanwhile, visit Stirling University.

There are home games for Dalbeattie Star and Threave Rovers. Star welcome Cumbernauld Colts to Islecroft, while Threave host BSC Glasgow at Meadow Park.

Filming underway ahead of Autumnwatch

Factory jobs fear

The threat of closure hanging over the Jus Rol factory in Berwick could have a knock-on effect in the Borders, local MP Calum Kerr has warned.

Jus-Rol site in Berwick
Google

More than

260 jobs could be lost if a proposal to close the plant in the English town goes ahead.

Mr Kerr, who represents Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said some of the employees will live in his constituency and contribute to the local economy.

He added: "I've already been in touch with the Scottish government to see if it can offer assistance for members of the workforce living in Scotland through its PACE programme, which proves practical help for people facing redundancy."

Bounce back mission

Berwick Rangers travel to Montrose in SPFL 2 this weekend.

The Shielfield Park side will be looking to bounce back from Scottish Cup elimination last Saturday.

Busy Borders rugby weekend

Hawick have won their last four matches in the Premiership but tomorrow at Millbrae they take on league leaders Ayr - a match which will prove to be a big test for the Greens as they look to retain their play-off spot.

Rugby ball
Thinkstock

The big match locally in the Premiership is at The Greenyards with Melrose hosting Selkirk. Melrose slipped up last week at Currie while Selkirk are still chasing a first league win.

Gala got close to victory last week at Heriot's and will be hoping that their match at home to Currie will end in a much-needed win.

In the National League Division 1 Jedforest host Dundee, looking to back-up their good win last weekend on the road at Musselburgh.

Peebles and Kelso will be battling it out for points as the foot of the table in a match which doubles as a Booker Border League fixture.

First minister congratulates Greig Laidlaw

Festival ends

The curtain comes down on the 2015 Tweed Valley Forest Festival this weekend.

And, given the timing, there's a large Hallowe'en presence on the programme as the eight-day event comes to a close.

Laidlaw earns player of the year nomination

Annan teenager in the spotlight

Dumfries and Galloway rugby

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

It's first against second in National League Division Three, when league leaders, Dumfries welcome GHK to Park Farm this weekend. It's also first against second in West One, where leaders Carrick make the trip to Newton Stewart.

In the other games, Stewartry and Annan are both at home in West Two, while in West three, Wigtownshire travel to Bishopton and Moffat host Lanark.

Weekend weather view

Cloudy afternoon

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

Largely cloudy this afternoon with some low cloud and murky conditions continuing, along with some drizzle or light rain at times.

Lunchtime weather
BBC

Although it becomes drier this afternoon, there is a legacy of cloudy and some drizzle for the rest of the day. Mild at 12 to 13 celsius but brightness will be limited.

Radio switch

Remember our radio bulletins are at 12:00 today rather than 12:30 with a mix of international, national and local news for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

Tune in to 92-95FM or 810MW for all the latest.

'Legal high' awareness event

Colin Colthart

BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries

Dumfries and Galloway's alcohol and drug partnership says greater awareness is needed of so-called "legal high" drugs to help tackle what's said to be a growing problem.

Novel Psychoactive Substances
Edinburgh Council

In a bid to heighten understanding of the psychoactive substances and the health risks they pose, a series of special seminars has been organised for staff from a wide-range of local groups including the NHS and homeless agencies.

The courses are to be held next week in Dumfries, Kirkcudbright and Stranraer.

Watch out at Wetherby

There is south of Scotland interest at Wetherby races later today.

Berwickshire trainer Sandy Thomson runs Blue Kascade in the 3.25pm race.

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol is also involved with Beer Goggles (1.05pm) and Donapollo (3.25pm).

Caerlaverock crew sets up

View more on twitter
East ties

There is action in the East of Scotland League this weekend where Coldstream travel to Lothian Thistle, Duns host Craigroyston, Eyemouth United entertain Ormiston and Peebles Rovers are at home to Spartans.

Meanwhile, in the East Qualifying Cup, Hawick Royal Albert travel to meet the Spartans Lowland League side.

Skipper's message

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

Queen of the South captain Chris Higgins branded last weekend's defeat at home to Livingston unacceptable.

Chris Higgins
qosfc.com

And therefore he believes, tomorrow's trip to Championship bottom side Alloa, is now a must win game.

"It is a tough, tough place to go so we know it is going to be a tough game," he said.

"We need a reaction now, that's the most important thing, we need a reaction from every single person in that squad."

Borders jobless figure falls

Richard Gordon

BBC Radio Scotland, Selkirk

The number of Borderers out of work and signing on is at its lowest since the end of 2007.

Some 828 people claimed job seekers allowance last month.

That's more than a hundred fewer than in August's figure.

Tapestry site decision probed

The process which led to the decision to house the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Tweedbank

is to be the subject of an investigation.

Great Tapestry
Alex Hewitt

Scottish Borders Council will set up a working group to examine how it handled the procedure.

Affordable homes

Dumfries and Galloway has emerged as one of the most affordable rural locations to live in, according to a newly published study.

The research carried out by the Halifax banking group took into account average house prices and earnings.

The region is ranked fourth most affordable in the UK, and behind only East Ayrshire in Scotland.

Bridge repairs plan

Plans have been unveiled to repair a crumbling bridge between Galashiels and Selkirk.

Old Tweed Bridge
Iain Lees

The Old Tweed Bridge at Sunderland Hall was at the centre of a row over responsibility between Transport Scotland and Scottish Borders Council.

The roads agency did take responsibility two years ago - and a full planning application's now been submitted to carry out extensive repairs.

Lecturers consider industrial action

Jamie McIvor

BBC Scotland education correspondent

College lecturers across Scotland

are set to consider taking industrial action over pay.

Their headline pay offer is worth 1% - but some want big rises to even out inequalities between different colleges.

Drizzly day

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

Some mist and fog patches around this morning.

Morning weather
BBC

Cloud increases from the south with some low cloud, murk, drizzle and generally light rain through the morning, though with some heavier bursts.

This wet weather tends to pull away by lunchtime but leaves behind a legacy of cloudy, dull weather with some further drizzle. Mild at 12 to 13 celsius but brightness will be limited.

A76 cleared

BBC Scotland Travel

Latest

A76 is clear after being partially blocked between B731 (Thornhill) and Shawsholm Road (Closeburn).

A trailer had come away from a lorry and struck a telephone pole which was across the carriageway around 1/4 mile north of Closeburn.

