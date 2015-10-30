In league one, Brian Reid takes his Stranraer side to near neighbours Ayr United tomorrow.

The Blues currently sit just above the relegation places, while their hosts sit second in the table.

SNS (Scotland) Brian Reid used to manage Ayr United

Reid - a former Ayr manager - knows they face a tough afternoon and have to improve on recent performances as he returns to Somerset.

"It is certainly going to be a very tough game for us, they are flying high, we're expecting a very, very hard game up there," he said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we go up there and get a result, the way we are playing away from home

"But we're looking for a big, big improvement."