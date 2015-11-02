A campaign highlighting the prevalence of dyslexia in the farming industry is taking to the road to raise further awareness of the condition.

Led by NFU Scotland, it was initially sparked by Wigtownshire farmer Sandy McCreath who was diagnosed with severe dyslexia as a teenager.

Today, as part of Dyslexia Awareness Week, NFU Scotland has had a drop-in stand at Castle Douglas Auction Mart to mark the start of a Scotland-wide roadshow.