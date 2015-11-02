New figures, published by KPMG, indicated 20% of employees earned less than the Living Wage - an increase of 1% from last year.
'Vast numbers of birds'
Presenter Chris Packham has spoken of his respect for conservationist Sir Peter Scott, who founded wetland centres throughout the UK, including WWT Caerlaverock.
Ahead of the new series of Autumnwatch, he said: "He was one of the forerunners of the modern conservation movement, certainly here in the UK, and he was a great visionary.
"He chose the sites for the reserves with great care and they've really prospered. The vast numbers of birds that come here each winter represent a spectacle which we don't see elsewhere in life any longer.
"So they really are treasured spots in the UK's landscapes."
Around the grounds
Sandra Brown
BBC Scotland
Gretna's comfortable win at Selkirk saw them move up to eighth in the Lowland League at the weekend.
Not so good for Dalbeattie Star or Threave Rovers though, as they lost at home to Cumbernauld Colts and BSC Glasgow respectively. Star lost 2-0, while bottom side Threave were beaten 3-0 at Meadow Park.
South league leaders Edusport continued their winning former as they beat defending Champions Wigtown and Bladnoch, 4-0 at Galabank.
Darren Johnstone scored a a hat-trick as second placed Crichton came from behind to beat Nithsdale Wanderers 3-1. Elsewhere, there were wins for Creetown, Abbey Vale, Mid Annandale and Newton Stewart.
Football in the Borders
In the Lowland League, Selkirk's new caretaker manager Garry O'Connor didn't enjoy his start to managerial life, losing 5-1 to Gretna.
There was a 3-1 defeat for Vale of Leithen by Stirling University and Gala Fairydean Rovers also lost, going down 4-0 against Edinburgh University.
In the East League, only Duns found Borders success, beating Craigroyston 4-3.
But Eyemouth fell at home by the same score, Coldstream lost at Lothian Thistle while Peebles went down at home to Spartans. And the Spartans senior side edged
Ross Docherty played in Robert Crawford and he made no mistake in putting the ball past David McGurn.
Scott Robertson levelled when he got on the end of Christopher Aitken's cross to head home.
However, Jamie Adams met Nicky Devlin's centre to nod home and Jordan Preston headed Alan Forrest's corner in.
Borders rugby round-up
The half-way point in the Premiership in club rugby saw Melrose and Selkirk square up at the Greenyards.
Selkirk made Melrose work hard for their 26-16 win, but is still left the Sotars winless while Melrose returned to second place.
Elsewhere Hawick's winning streak came to an end at Ayr, losing 32-20 to the league leaders, while Gala were thumped 45-15 at home to Currie.
In National 1 Jedforest edged past Dundee by 25-23. At the Gytes, Peebles beat Kelso 23-12 in the other Border derby.
Borders Railway success
Southern Reporter
Business in the Borders are seeing a boom in trade as a result of the new railway - proving it has been the "biggest success in decades".
That's the view of Borders MP Calum Kerr, who says the increased number of customers spending money in the region proves what a hit the Tweedbank to Galashiels service has been - and helps make the case for it now going on to Hawick and Carlisle.
'What could possibly go wrong?'
Getting
Autumnwatch on air can be "quite a challenge", according to presenter Michaela Strachan who is preparing for the first in a new series to go air from WWT Caerlaverock tonight.
She said: "It's a huge team of people and everybody just works so hard to get it right because everybody just loves the programme so much.
"As a presenter it can be a bit intense sometimes but, you know, what could possibly go wrong? We have got a live programme with wildlife - what could possibly go wrong there?"
Crawick break-in investigated
Police are investigating a break-in to an isolated cottage at Crawick, near Sanquhar, on Thursday night or Friday morning.
A Specialized black and red stunt mountain bike, worth £800, and a GasGas black and red stunt motor bike, worth £1,500, were stolen in the raid.
PC Gemma Mazur said "The considerable security of these bikes was overcome and may indicate that the thieves came prepared, and the theft was planned.
"We are asking anyone who may have been on the B740 road over this period if they saw anything suspicious which may help us catch those responsible. "
Police have appealed for witnesses to a "completely unprovoked" attack at a bar in Galashiels on Saturday.
A 25-year-old man suffered a head injury in the incident at the Glue Pot in Overhaugh Street at about 21:00.
Police Scotland said the male suspect engaged his victim in conversation in the toilets before attacking him. He was treated at Borders General Hospital before being discharged.
DC Callum Peoples said: "I urge anyone who was in the pub on Saturday and who has information that can assist us to contact police on 101 or speak to the registered charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
The president of the National Farmers Union (NFU) has called on the Scottish Government to end uncertainty over support payments, following major changes to the scheme.
Money allocated under Europe's Common Agricultural Policy is usually paid over by early December but there are fears it may not be paid before the end of the year.
Allan Bowie has urged the Scottish Government to tell farmers when they'll be paid, and how much they can expect - to end "uncertainty" and "turmoil" for the entire industry.
The Scottish government said they are working flat out to be able to begin making basic payments as soon as possible.
A spokesman added: "Our aim remains to begin payments before the end of the year and once we are in a position to confirm the exact timescale we will do that - many administrations across Europe are in a similar position to Scotland."
Caerlaverock takes centre stage
The tens of thousands of barnacle geese which winter on the Solway will take centre stage in he latest edition of the BBC's
Live Reporting
By Giancarlo Rinaldi and Nichola Rutherford
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
That's it for today, join us again tomorrow from 9am for all the latest from our region.
Dyslexia in farming
A campaign highlighting the prevalence of dyslexia in the farming industry is taking to the road to raise further awareness of the condition.
Led by NFU Scotland, it was initially sparked by Wigtownshire farmer Sandy McCreath who was diagnosed with severe dyslexia as a teenager.
Today, as part of Dyslexia Awareness Week, NFU Scotland has had a drop-in stand at Castle Douglas Auction Mart to mark the start of a Scotland-wide roadshow.
Nominations for Eden Festival
The Eden Music Festival in Dumfriesshire has been shortlisted in three categories in the UK Festival Awards.
The event - held annually on the Raehills Estate near Beattock - is in the running for Best Small Festival, Best Family Festival and Grass Roots Festival.
The winners will be announced on 26 November at a prize giving in London.
Turbine deal
Fred Olsen Renewables has awarded the contracts for the supply of wind turbines and balance of plant on its Brockloch Rig Wind Farm development at Carsphairn Forest in Dumfries and Galloway.
Senvion has been selected to supply 30 turbines for the Windy Standard II project, while balance of plant works will be provided by Galliford Try Limited.
The wind farm is expected to be up and running in early 2017.
More mist and fog
It'll remain cloudy across the south of Scotland with extensive mist and fog through the evening and overnight.
It'll become dense in places, especially in low lying areas. Temperatures will dip to around 6 Celsius.
Tune in
Radio bulletins coming up from Selkirk and Dumfries at 16:30 and again at 17:30, don't miss out.
Queensberry estate manager
A new manager has been appointed to head up the Queensberry Estate in Dumfries and Galloway.
Derek Bathgate will have overall responsibility for the estate, after moving from his role as land agent with Davidson & Robertson Rural.
He is also a former managing partner at Auchenree Farm in Wigtownshire and he has spent 14 years in the Army.
Annan hold on for win
BBC Sport
Scotland
Peter Weatherson scored and was sent off asAnnan held on for a win that lifts them five points clear at the top of League Two.
Weatherson netted the only goal of the game with a header from Rabin Omar's cross in the 15th minute.
But the striker was dismissed five minutes before half-time for violent conduct off the ball.
East Fife pressed after the break, with visiting keeper Jordan Hart saving well from Gary Naysmith and Jonathan Page.
Living Wage
A fifth of working people in Scotland are paidless than the voluntary Living Wage, according to research.
New figures, published by KPMG, indicated 20% of employees earned less than the Living Wage - an increase of 1% from last year.
'Vast numbers of birds'
Presenter Chris Packham has spoken of his respect for conservationist Sir Peter Scott, who founded wetland centres throughout the UK, including WWT Caerlaverock.
Ahead of the new series of Autumnwatch, he said: "He was one of the forerunners of the modern conservation movement, certainly here in the UK, and he was a great visionary.
"He chose the sites for the reserves with great care and they've really prospered. The vast numbers of birds that come here each winter represent a spectacle which we don't see elsewhere in life any longer.
"So they really are treasured spots in the UK's landscapes."
Around the grounds
Sandra Brown
BBC Scotland
Gretna's comfortable win at Selkirk saw them move up to eighth in the Lowland League at the weekend.
Not so good for Dalbeattie Star or Threave Rovers though, as they lost at home to Cumbernauld Colts and BSC Glasgow respectively. Star lost 2-0, while bottom side Threave were beaten 3-0 at Meadow Park.
South league leaders Edusport continued their winning former as they beat defending Champions Wigtown and Bladnoch, 4-0 at Galabank.
Darren Johnstone scored a a hat-trick as second placed Crichton came from behind to beat Nithsdale Wanderers 3-1. Elsewhere, there were wins for Creetown, Abbey Vale, Mid Annandale and Newton Stewart.
Football in the Borders
In the Lowland League, Selkirk's new caretaker manager Garry O'Connor didn't enjoy his start to managerial life, losing 5-1 to Gretna.
There was a 3-1 defeat for Vale of Leithen by Stirling University and Gala Fairydean Rovers also lost, going down 4-0 against Edinburgh University.
In the East League, only Duns found Borders success, beating Craigroyston 4-3.
But Eyemouth fell at home by the same score, Coldstream lost at Lothian Thistle while Peebles went down at home to Spartans. And the Spartans senior side edged
Road accident cleared
'Eyesore building' petition
DnG 24
Residents in Moffat are being urged to sign a petition which could see aneyesore building replaced with a brand new training centre.
Chefs in Scotland (CIS), a specialist recruitment agency based in the town, are keen to transform the run-down Mercury Motor Inn on Station Road into a state-of-the-art business and training centre.
Road accident on M74 northbound
All about barnacle geese
Barnacle geese are likely to feature strongly in this week's Autumnwatch from WWT Caerlaverock.
They are one of the smallest geese in the UK - but don't be fooled by their size. Watchthis film to find out more about this "truly remarkable" bird.
Stranraer's defeat to Ayr
BBC Sport
Scotland
Ayr United climbed to the top of League One as they stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games with a 3-1victory over Stranraer.
Ross Docherty played in Robert Crawford and he made no mistake in putting the ball past David McGurn.
Scott Robertson levelled when he got on the end of Christopher Aitken's cross to head home.
However, Jamie Adams met Nicky Devlin's centre to nod home and Jordan Preston headed Alan Forrest's corner in.
Borders rugby round-up
The half-way point in the Premiership in club rugby saw Melrose and Selkirk square up at the Greenyards.
Selkirk made Melrose work hard for their 26-16 win, but is still left the Sotars winless while Melrose returned to second place.
Elsewhere Hawick's winning streak came to an end at Ayr, losing 32-20 to the league leaders, while Gala were thumped 45-15 at home to Currie.
In National 1 Jedforest edged past Dundee by 25-23. At the Gytes, Peebles beat Kelso 23-12 in the other Border derby.
Borders Railway success
Southern Reporter
Business in the Borders are seeing a boom in trade as a result of the new railway - proving it has been the "biggest success in decades".
That's the view of Borders MP Calum Kerr, who says the increased number of customers spending money in the region proves what a hit the Tweedbank to Galashiels service has been - and helps make the case for it now going on to Hawick and Carlisle.
'What could possibly go wrong?'
GettingAutumnwatch on air can be "quite a challenge", according to presenter Michaela Strachan who is preparing for the first in a new series to go air from WWT Caerlaverock tonight.
She said: "It's a huge team of people and everybody just works so hard to get it right because everybody just loves the programme so much.
"As a presenter it can be a bit intense sometimes but, you know, what could possibly go wrong? We have got a live programme with wildlife - what could possibly go wrong there?"
Crawick break-in investigated
Police are investigating a break-in to an isolated cottage at Crawick, near Sanquhar, on Thursday night or Friday morning.
A Specialized black and red stunt mountain bike, worth £800, and a GasGas black and red stunt motor bike, worth £1,500, were stolen in the raid.
PC Gemma Mazur said "The considerable security of these bikes was overcome and may indicate that the thieves came prepared, and the theft was planned.
"We are asking anyone who may have been on the B740 road over this period if they saw anything suspicious which may help us catch those responsible. "
Fall in care home children
Dumfries and Galloway Standard
The number of Dumfries and Galloway youngsters inresidential care outside the region has halved in five years.
And the figure is set to drop even further within the next six months.
But while this has saved the council almost £900,000, an increase in the number of residential places for children with disabilities outwith the region has cost an extra £624,000.
Away victory
BBC Sport
Scotland
Queen of the South won away for the first time since August astwo Gary Oliver goals earned victory at Alloa.
Autumnwatch on the Red Button
Big Burns Fringe
The Big Burns Supper festival in Dumfries is aiming toattract more acts to its fringe event.
It hopes to give local people the chance to "show off their talents" by putting on free shows.
Stubborn mist and fog
A dry afternoon, but rather cloudy and grey with some stubborn mist and fog lingering, with only limited spells of brightness. Winds are light and temperatures will reach around 12C.
Tune in
Remember to tune in to our local radio bulletins from Selkirk and Dumfries at 12:30 today.
All the news, sport and weather coming up on 92-95FM and 810MW.
Ludlow hopes
Hawick jockey Kieron Edgar has a winning chance at Ludlow this afternoon.
He is aboard King's Song for David Dennis in the 1.40pm race.
'Substantial fuel spillage' on A76
Gluepot attack
Police have appealed for witnesses to a "completely unprovoked" attack at a bar in Galashiels on Saturday.
A 25-year-old man suffered a head injury in the incident at the Glue Pot in Overhaugh Street at about 21:00.
Police Scotland said the male suspect engaged his victim in conversation in the toilets before attacking him. He was treated at Borders General Hospital before being discharged.
DC Callum Peoples said: "I urge anyone who was in the pub on Saturday and who has information that can assist us to contact police on 101 or speak to the registered charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Bowling club theft
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
Grass cutting equipment worth about £20,000 has beenstolen from a south of Scotland bowling club.
Lawnmowers, a scarifier and a turfer were taken from the Lockerbie club some time between 09:00 on Thursday and the same time on Friday.
Berwick manager sacked
BBC Sport
Scotland
Former Scotland international Colin Cameron has been sacked as Berwick's player-manager afterthey were defeated by Montrose in Scottish League Two.
The club confirmed on Twitter the ex-Hearts and Wolves midfielder's 10-month reign had come to an end.
'Targeting organised crime'
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
Police Scotland were involved in many of the seizures of drugs, cash and fake or stolen goods fromcriminals travelling in Dumfries and Galloway over the last 12 months.
Ch Insp Irvine Watson said they had always targeted the A74(M) and would continue to do so in future.
"We have had a lot of success in the past over numerous years," he said.
"In the past year we have taken about £1m of commodity off the road network. The whole division is looking at pro-actively targeting organised crime."
Lottery boost for Galloway Glens
The Galloway Glens is one of three iconic Scottish landscapes which have been awarded £7.5m of lottery funding.
The North Isles of Orkney and Callander's Pass in the Trossachs will also benefit from the funding package.
The money, from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), is for "conservation and reconnecting communities with their natural heritage".
Fog is no barrier to Autumnwatch geese
'End to uncertainty' call
The president of the National Farmers Union (NFU) has called on the Scottish Government to end uncertainty over support payments, following major changes to the scheme.
Money allocated under Europe's Common Agricultural Policy is usually paid over by early December but there are fears it may not be paid before the end of the year.
Allan Bowie has urged the Scottish Government to tell farmers when they'll be paid, and how much they can expect - to end "uncertainty" and "turmoil" for the entire industry.
The Scottish government said they are working flat out to be able to begin making basic payments as soon as possible.
A spokesman added: "Our aim remains to begin payments before the end of the year and once we are in a position to confirm the exact timescale we will do that - many administrations across Europe are in a similar position to Scotland."
Caerlaverock takes centre stage
The tens of thousands of barnacle geese which winter on the Solway will take centre stage in he latest edition of the BBC'sAutumnwatch which airs this evening.
The programme is being hosted by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust reserve at Caerlaverock where the birds arrive each October from their breeding grounds in the Arctic circle.
Two men arrested for drink driving
Crime seizure
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
Police have seized more than £1m in drugs, cash and fake or stolen goods fromcriminals travelling in Dumfries and Galloway in the past 12 months.
The majority was taken on the A74(M) motorway between Scotland and England.
It includes hauls of cocaine, cannabis and heroin found through routine checks, tip-offs and information from other forces and organisations.
Travel news
There are a variety of works today on the local section of the A76 Dumfries to Kilmarnock Road.
Elsewhere, stop-go boards will again be in use on the A7 between Langholm and Hawick, and on the A75 traffic controls will be used for telecoms work between Palnure and Carsluith.