John Dowson, of the Save Our Sands committee, said many people have complained that the questionnaire was biased.
"I am hoping that Nithsdale councillors will throw out the recommendations by officers and support the call for a full and detailed investigation into the council's failure to properly engage with the public and local taxpayers."
The decision to abandon a playpark project in Earlston means Duns Rugby Club could receive over £25,000 from the Landfill Communities Fund.
The club wants to redevelop the gymnasium block at the old Berwickshire High School in a £264,000 project which will see the creation of changing rooms, showers, toilets, disabled access, kitchen and dining area, a learning suite and a 200 capacity function suite.
Money has already been secured from the club's own funds, the SRU, sportscotland and the Rank Foundation.
Members of Scottish Borders Council's executive have been recommended to award just over £25,000 from cash previously earmarked for the controversial Earlston playpark scheme.
Historic Scotland has pledged £500,000 towards the scheme which also has council and private sector support.
The project is due to get under way in April and finish in 2021.
It will include the refurbishment, improvement and reuse of historic buildings in the town centre.
Musicians nominated for award
Two renowned local singers are among four shortlisted for a Scottish Traditional Music Award.
Robyn Stapleton of Stranraer and Dumfries-born Claire Hastings are in the running for the Scots Singer of the Year title.
Both are previous winners of the BBC Radio Scotland's Young Traditional Musician of the Year and perform together as a duo.
Robyn is also nominated as one of the musicians involved in "MacMath - the Silent Page" which is shortlisted for the Community Project of the year title. The winners will be announced next month.
Your views: flooding solution?
Anonymous emails: Because 83% believe there should be something done does not justify solution. Questionnaire lopsided and biased.
The water will not disappear. Flooding will occur elsewhere. The tourist centre never floods because it is build higher. Yet again potentially damaging decision to be taken by councillors. Not for the first time. Glorified bus stop at Burns Statue for one.
Alan Stewart emails: No matter what really needs to be done in Dumfries the same old self important faces crawl out of the woodwork and oppose it and in most cases without even a better proposition of their own.
This is the town with no bus station (a joke surely), talked down the proposed super school and made it a political matter without even asking the people it really affected - the schoolkids.
Now we have the Whitesands. How many hundred years has this been a problem and lasted response to change is the Save our Car Park petition! A grey featureless wasteland right beside what is one of the best assets in Dumfries - the river walk.
Build the banking, make Dumfries a better place, encourage tourist buses to start coming back here.
Catch up on Autumnwatch
Spawning salmon, urban badgers and Caerlaverock's very own barnacle geese featured in last night's Autumnwatch from Dumfries and Galloway.
The organisers of the Big Burns Supper Festival in Dumfries will find out later if they will have to re-think the location for one key venues for the event.
The local licensing authority will today consider an outstanding complaint against the use of the Loreburn Hall car park to house the showpiece Spiegeltent.
The objection has been tabled by a local resident. With her two children she was re-housed for the duration of the last festival after raising concerns about noise levels in 2014.
However, she said the arrangements to provide alternative accommodation had been unsatisfactory and tabled a fresh complaint in February this year.
NFU meets with banks
NFU Scotland has been meeting banks to warn them farmers may face cash flow problems this winter.
The union claims some may need to rely on loans or overdrafts if, as they expect, EU support payments are delayed past the end of the year.
They have already met major suppliers to ask for their help too. Changes to the system mean there is uncertainty over what will be paid for, how much farmers can expect and when it will be handed over.
The Scottish government says it still aims to begin payments by the end of the year "if possible" and will confirm the timescale as soon as they can.
Councillors are likely agree today to mothball a Borders primary school which now has no pupils.
Just over five years ago there were 39 pupils in two classes and a nursery at Hobkirk Primary School.
However in August this year only seven pupils were left on the roll. Their parents have now asked that their children be transferred to Denholm.
A report to councillors outlines that no pre-school children are expected to enrol at Hobkirk for August next year. Members have been recommended to "mothball" the school with immediate effect with a review to be undertaken within the next 12 months.
Your views: Whitesands flooding
Anonymous emails: Why not take the less expensive way out? When the river is at its lowest buy a couple of mechanical diggers and dig the river deeper.
I'm sure there's a couple of digger drivers on the council pay roll and the diggers could be used for other council work, perhaps even use a dredger on the deeper parts.
Martin emails: Waste of serious money. Let the Sands flood, but buy out shops and properties, landscape the area and move businesses into empty buildings on the High Street. Simples!
Live Reporting
By Giancarlo Rinaldi and Nichola Rutherford
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
That's us for today. Come back again tomorrow from 9am for more news, sport, travel and weather for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.
Roadworks reminder
The A77 will be closed between Cairnryan and Girvan for re-surfacing from 20:00 tonight until 06:00 tomorrow.
The A7 will also be closed overnight for maintenance work at Mosspaul north of Langholm.
Peebles athlete honoured
Peebles athlete Jacob Adkin has been honoured at the Scottish Athletics awards in Glasgow.
The 19-year-old, who earned a Great Britain vest at the World Mountain Running Championships in Wales in September, was presented with the Eddie Campbell Memorial Medal for his achievement.
Stranraer's 'shock' win recalled
NHS target met
Both health boards in the south of Scotland met their waiting time targets for September, new figures have revealed.
More than 95% of patients attending A&E inDumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders were treated within four hours.
Primary school mothballed
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
Councillors have agreed to mothball aScottish Borders primary school which no longer has any pupils.
The long-term future of Hobkirk school at Bonchester Bridge will be reviewed within the next year.
Fog warning
Rain spreading from south
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Cloudy skies through the evening and night, with some mist and extensive hill fog over the eastern Borders.
Outbreaks of rain will spread from the south after midnight, with perhaps the odd heavy burst.
Radio time
Tune into BBC Radio Scotland at 16:30 and 17:30 for the latest news updates from the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.
Berwick Rangers future
The future direction of Berwick Rangers will be decided tonight at a special meeting at Shielfield Park.
The club's board will vote on the successor to chairman, Brian Porteous, with current vice-chair John Bell and committee man Len Eyre both standing for the position.
They will also discuss the manager's post which is now vacant following the sacking of Colin Cameron on Saturday.
Your views: Whitesands flooding
Stuart Rhodes emails: Why not just build a wall to replace the metal fence?
Introducing the 'phenomenal' barnacle goose
Property market 'growth'
Galloway Gazette
The Dumfries and Galloway property market has continued to see healthy growthsay property consultants, CKD Galbraith.
The regional office in Castle Douglas has reported an increase in the number of high quality houses coming to the market and property viewings during the third quarter (Q3 July to September 2015).
'Full and detailed investigation'
A campaigner has called for Nithsdale councillors to throw outofficers' recommendations for the Whitesands flood prevention project.
John Dowson, of the Save Our Sands committee, said many people have complained that the questionnaire was biased.
"I am hoping that Nithsdale councillors will throw out the recommendations by officers and support the call for a full and detailed investigation into the council's failure to properly engage with the public and local taxpayers."
A balmy day in Eskdalemuir
Police probe break-in
Police are investigating a break-in to a house in Dumfries while its occupant was away from the property for more than four months.
Jewellery including gold rings, a bracelet, a gold chain and watch, as well as a three-figure sum of cash were taken from the building in Mosspark Avenue between 1 June and 28 October.
Police believe the stolen property is worth more than £1,000.
A very unusual squirrel feeder
We love this film of a squirrel horsing around with a very unusual feeder.
Watch it on the BBC's Autumnwatch website here.
Duns Rugby Club plans
The decision to abandon a playpark project in Earlston means Duns Rugby Club could receive over £25,000 from the Landfill Communities Fund.
The club wants to redevelop the gymnasium block at the old Berwickshire High School in a £264,000 project which will see the creation of changing rooms, showers, toilets, disabled access, kitchen and dining area, a learning suite and a 200 capacity function suite.
Money has already been secured from the club's own funds, the SRU, sportscotland and the Rank Foundation.
Members of Scottish Borders Council's executive have been recommended to award just over £25,000 from cash previously earmarked for the controversial Earlston playpark scheme.
Motorway blocked at Gretna
Whitesands 'solution'
Councillor Colin Smyth has called his colleagues to make aclear decision on the future of the Whitesands flood prevention project.
"We know that options such as dredging and flooding upstream have been thoroughly investigated and, unfortunately, simply do not provide a solution," he said.
"However, councillors will have the opportunity to consider options that not only will tackle flooding but also regenerate the Whitesands."
Jardine strikes again
Carrutherstown trainer Iain Jardine added to his tally of winners at Southwell this afternoon.
Tiger's Home was first past the post in the 1.10pm race at 8/1 under Kyle Currie.
Conservation areas in Stranraer
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
The final element of a £1.7m investment package has been secured tofinance a regeneration programme for conservation areas within Stranraer.
Historic Scotland has pledged £500,000 towards the scheme which also has council and private sector support.
The project is due to get under way in April and finish in 2021.
It will include the refurbishment, improvement and reuse of historic buildings in the town centre.
Musicians nominated for award
Two renowned local singers are among four shortlisted for a Scottish Traditional Music Award.
Robyn Stapleton of Stranraer and Dumfries-born Claire Hastings are in the running for the Scots Singer of the Year title.
Both are previous winners of the BBC Radio Scotland's Young Traditional Musician of the Year and perform together as a duo.
Robyn is also nominated as one of the musicians involved in "MacMath - the Silent Page" which is shortlisted for the Community Project of the year title. The winners will be announced next month.
Your views: flooding solution?
Anonymous emails: Because 83% believe there should be something done does not justify solution. Questionnaire lopsided and biased.
The water will not disappear. Flooding will occur elsewhere. The tourist centre never floods because it is build higher. Yet again potentially damaging decision to be taken by councillors. Not for the first time. Glorified bus stop at Burns Statue for one.
Time for action on the Whitesands?
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
The time has come, surely, for the words to end and action to start.
It will probably never be possible to come up with a solution to the Whitesands flooding which pleases everybody but most people agree something should be done.
Read Giancarlo'sanalysis of the Whitesands problem here.
Busy racing day
South of Scotland trainers are in action around the country later today.
Carrutherstown's Iain Jardine has Call Me Crockett (1pm Redcar) and Tiger's Home (1.10pm Southwell).
And Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd is at the same meetings with Byronegetonefree (3pm Redcar) and Gawn Sid (4.10 Southwell).
Borders-born Keith Dalgleish runs New Lease of Life (1.40pm) at Southwell. He's already had a winner with Incurs Four Faults at 12.40pm.
Cloudy afternoon in store
Looks like another cloudy afternoon in store across the south of Scotland.
Borderer to head Scottish Enterprise
A Jedburgh-born man hasbeen appointed chairman of Scottish Enterprise.
Bob Keiller, the outgoing chief executive of the Wood Group, will take up his new role in January.
His appointment is scheduled to run until the end of 2018.
Still foggy in places
Your views: Whitesands flooding
Alan Stewart emails: No matter what really needs to be done in Dumfries the same old self important faces crawl out of the woodwork and oppose it and in most cases without even a better proposition of their own.
This is the town with no bus station (a joke surely), talked down the proposed super school and made it a political matter without even asking the people it really affected - the schoolkids.
Now we have the Whitesands. How many hundred years has this been a problem and lasted response to change is the Save our Car Park petition! A grey featureless wasteland right beside what is one of the best assets in Dumfries - the river walk.
Build the banking, make Dumfries a better place, encourage tourist buses to start coming back here.
Catch up on Autumnwatch
Spawning salmon, urban badgers and Caerlaverock's very own barnacle geese featured in last night's Autumnwatch from Dumfries and Galloway.
If you missed it, you missed a treat. Catch uphere.
Spiegeltent spat
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
The organisers of the Big Burns Supper Festival in Dumfries will find out later if they will have to re-think the location for one key venues for the event.
The local licensing authority will today consider an outstanding complaint against the use of the Loreburn Hall car park to house the showpiece Spiegeltent.
The objection has been tabled by a local resident. With her two children she was re-housed for the duration of the last festival after raising concerns about noise levels in 2014.
However, she said the arrangements to provide alternative accommodation had been unsatisfactory and tabled a fresh complaint in February this year.
NFU meets with banks
NFU Scotland has been meeting banks to warn them farmers may face cash flow problems this winter.
The union claims some may need to rely on loans or overdrafts if, as they expect, EU support payments are delayed past the end of the year.
They have already met major suppliers to ask for their help too. Changes to the system mean there is uncertainty over what will be paid for, how much farmers can expect and when it will be handed over.
The Scottish government says it still aims to begin payments by the end of the year "if possible" and will confirm the timescale as soon as they can.
Autumnwatch live on the red button
School could be mothballed
Councillors are likely agree today to mothball a Borders primary school which now has no pupils.
Just over five years ago there were 39 pupils in two classes and a nursery at Hobkirk Primary School.
However in August this year only seven pupils were left on the roll. Their parents have now asked that their children be transferred to Denholm.
A report to councillors outlines that no pre-school children are expected to enrol at Hobkirk for August next year. Members have been recommended to "mothball" the school with immediate effect with a review to be undertaken within the next 12 months.
Your views: Whitesands flooding
Anonymous emails: Why not take the less expensive way out? When the river is at its lowest buy a couple of mechanical diggers and dig the river deeper.
I'm sure there's a couple of digger drivers on the council pay roll and the diggers could be used for other council work, perhaps even use a dredger on the deeper parts.
Martin emails: Waste of serious money. Let the Sands flood, but buy out shops and properties, landscape the area and move businesses into empty buildings on the High Street. Simples!
Strong winds warning for Friday and Saturday
'Unfit to drive'
A Galashiels man has been charged following a crash in Newtongrange last week which closed the A7 for two hours.
A Ford Focus collided with a Lothian Buses double decker around 16:45 on Wednesday.
A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive. A passenger on the bus was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries.
Behind the scenes
Willie Johnston
BBC Scotland
Willie Johnston went behind the scenes at Autumnwatch, ahead of its first broadcast from WWT Caerlaverock.
Take a look at his reporthere.
Whitesands walkway
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
A raised walkway has been recommended as the"optimal solution" to long-standing flooding problems in the Whitesands area of Dumfries.
Council officers have advised against a self-rising barrier due to technical challenges and environment constraints.
The walkway with glass panels would cost about £15m to install.