Alan Stewart emails: No matter what really needs to be done in Dumfries the same old self important faces crawl out of the woodwork and oppose it and in most cases without even a better proposition of their own.

This is the town with no bus station (a joke surely), talked down the proposed super school and made it a political matter without even asking the people it really affected - the schoolkids.

Now we have the Whitesands. How many hundred years has this been a problem and lasted response to change is the Save our Car Park petition! A grey featureless wasteland right beside what is one of the best assets in Dumfries - the river walk.

Build the banking, make Dumfries a better place, encourage tourist buses to start coming back here.