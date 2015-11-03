Famous people and places

South of Scotland Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday 3 November
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 09:00 on Wednesday 4 November

Live Reporting

By Giancarlo Rinaldi and Nichola Rutherford

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Roadworks reminder

The A77 will be closed between Cairnryan and Girvan for re-surfacing from 20:00 tonight until 06:00 tomorrow.

The A7 will also be closed overnight for maintenance work at Mosspaul north of Langholm.

Roadworks sign
Thinkstock
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Peebles athlete honoured

Peebles athlete Jacob Adkin has been honoured at the Scottish Athletics awards in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old, who earned a Great Britain vest at the World Mountain Running Championships in Wales in September, was presented with the Eddie Campbell Memorial Medal for his achievement.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stranraer's 'shock' win recalled

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Primary school mothballed

Giancarlo Rinaldi

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website

Councillors have agreed to mothball a

Scottish Borders primary school which no longer has any pupils.

Hobkirk school
Richard Dear

The long-term future of Hobkirk school at Bonchester Bridge will be reviewed within the next year.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rain spreading from south

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

Cloudy skies through the evening and night, with some mist and extensive hill fog over the eastern Borders.

Weather forecast
BBC

Outbreaks of rain will spread from the south after midnight, with perhaps the odd heavy burst.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Radio time

Tune into BBC Radio Scotland at 16:30 and 17:30 for the latest news updates from the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Berwick Rangers future

The future direction of Berwick Rangers will be decided tonight at a special meeting at Shielfield Park.

The club's board will vote on the successor to chairman, Brian Porteous, with current vice-chair John Bell and committee man Len Eyre both standing for the position.

They will also discuss the manager's post which is now vacant following the sacking of Colin Cameron on Saturday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your views: Whitesands flooding

Stuart Rhodes emails: Why not just build a wall to replace the metal fence?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Introducing the 'phenomenal' barnacle goose

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Property market 'growth'

Galloway Gazette

The Dumfries and Galloway property market has continued to see healthy growth

say property consultants, CKD Galbraith.

The regional office in Castle Douglas has reported an increase in the number of high quality houses coming to the market and property viewings during the third quarter (Q3 July to September 2015).

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Full and detailed investigation'

A campaigner has called for Nithsdale councillors to throw out

officers' recommendations for the Whitesands flood prevention project.

Sands flooding
BBC

John Dowson, of the Save Our Sands committee, said many people have complained that the questionnaire was biased.

"I am hoping that Nithsdale councillors will throw out the recommendations by officers and support the call for a full and detailed investigation into the council's failure to properly engage with the public and local taxpayers."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A balmy day in Eskdalemuir

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police probe break-in

Police are investigating a break-in to a house in Dumfries while its occupant was away from the property for more than four months.

Jewellery including gold rings, a bracelet, a gold chain and watch, as well as a three-figure sum of cash were taken from the building in Mosspark Avenue between 1 June and 28 October.

Police believe the stolen property is worth more than £1,000.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A very unusual squirrel feeder

We love this film of a squirrel horsing around with a very unusual feeder. 

Watch it on the BBC's Autumnwatch website here

Squirrel eating from horses head feeder
BBC Autumnwatch
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Duns Rugby Club plans

The decision to abandon a playpark project in Earlston means Duns Rugby Club could receive over £25,000 from the Landfill Communities Fund.

The club wants to redevelop the gymnasium block at the old Berwickshire High School in a £264,000 project which will see the creation of changing rooms, showers, toilets, disabled access, kitchen and dining area, a learning suite and a 200 capacity function suite.

Money has already been secured from the club's own funds, the SRU, sportscotland and the Rank Foundation.

Members of Scottish Borders Council's executive have been recommended to award just over £25,000 from cash previously earmarked for the controversial Earlston playpark scheme.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Motorway blocked at Gretna

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Whitesands 'solution'

Councillor Colin Smyth has called his colleagues to make a

clear decision on the future of the Whitesands flood prevention project.

whitesands flooding
BBC

"We know that options such as dredging and flooding upstream have been thoroughly investigated and, unfortunately, simply do not provide a solution," he said.

"However, councillors will have the opportunity to consider options that not only will tackle flooding but also regenerate the Whitesands."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jardine strikes again

Carrutherstown trainer Iain Jardine added to his tally of winners at Southwell this afternoon.

Tiger's Home was first past the post in the 1.10pm race at 8/1 under Kyle Currie.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Conservation areas in Stranraer

Giancarlo Rinaldi

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website

The final element of a £1.7m investment package has been secured to

finance a regeneration programme for conservation areas within Stranraer.

Stranraer Museum
Billy McCrorie

Historic Scotland has pledged £500,000 towards the scheme which also has council and private sector support.

The project is due to get under way in April and finish in 2021.

It will include the refurbishment, improvement and reuse of historic buildings in the town centre.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Musicians nominated for award

Two renowned local singers are among four shortlisted for a Scottish Traditional Music Award.

Claire Hastings
BBC
Claire Hastings won the Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2015

Robyn Stapleton of Stranraer and Dumfries-born Claire Hastings are in the running for the Scots Singer of the Year title.

Both are previous winners of the BBC Radio Scotland's Young Traditional Musician of the Year and perform together as a duo.

Robyn is also nominated as one of the musicians involved in "MacMath - the Silent Page" which is shortlisted for the Community Project of the year title. The winners will be announced next month.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your views: flooding solution?

Anonymous emails: Because 83% believe there should be something done does not justify solution. Questionnaire lopsided and biased.

The water will not disappear. Flooding will occur elsewhere. The tourist centre never floods because it is build higher. Yet again potentially damaging decision to be taken by councillors. Not for the first time. Glorified bus stop at Burns Statue for one.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Time for action on the Whitesands?

Giancarlo Rinaldi

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website

The time has come, surely, for the words to end and action to start.

It will probably never be possible to come up with a solution to the Whitesands flooding which pleases everybody but most people agree something should be done.

Read Giancarlo's

analysis of the Whitesands problem here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Busy racing day

South of Scotland trainers are in action around the country later today.

Carrutherstown's Iain Jardine has Call Me Crockett (1pm Redcar) and Tiger's Home (1.10pm Southwell).

And Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd is at the same meetings with Byronegetonefree (3pm Redcar) and Gawn Sid (4.10 Southwell).

Borders-born Keith Dalgleish runs New Lease of Life (1.40pm) at Southwell. He's already had a winner with Incurs Four Faults at 12.40pm.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cloudy afternoon in store

Looks like another cloudy afternoon in store across the south of Scotland.

Stranraer weather
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Borderer to head Scottish Enterprise

A Jedburgh-born man has

been appointed chairman of Scottish Enterprise.

Bob Keiller, the outgoing chief executive of the Wood Group, will take up his new role in January.

His appointment is scheduled to run until the end of 2018.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Still foggy in places

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your views: Whitesands flooding

Alan Stewart emails: No matter what really needs to be done in Dumfries the same old self important faces crawl out of the woodwork and oppose it and in most cases without even a better proposition of their own.

This is the town with no bus station (a joke surely), talked down the proposed super school and made it a political matter without even asking the people it really affected - the schoolkids.

Now we have the Whitesands. How many hundred years has this been a problem and lasted response to change is the Save our Car Park petition! A grey featureless wasteland right beside what is one of the best assets in Dumfries - the river walk.

Build the banking, make Dumfries a better place, encourage tourist buses to start coming back here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Catch up on Autumnwatch

Spawning salmon, urban badgers and Caerlaverock's very own barnacle geese featured in last night's Autumnwatch from Dumfries and Galloway.

Autumnwatch
BBC

If you missed it, you missed a treat. Catch up

here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Spiegeltent spat

Colin Colthart

BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries

The organisers of the Big Burns Supper Festival in Dumfries will find out later if they will have to re-think the location for one key venues for the event.

The local licensing authority will today consider an outstanding complaint against the use of the Loreburn Hall car park to house the showpiece Spiegeltent.

The objection has been tabled by a local resident. With her two children she was re-housed for the duration of the last festival after raising concerns about noise levels in 2014.

However, she said the arrangements to provide alternative accommodation had been unsatisfactory and tabled a fresh complaint in February this year.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

NFU meets with banks

NFU Scotland has been meeting banks to warn them farmers may face cash flow problems this winter.

The union claims some may need to rely on loans or overdrafts if, as they expect, EU support payments are delayed past the end of the year.

They have already met major suppliers to ask for their help too. Changes to the system mean there is uncertainty over what will be paid for, how much farmers can expect and when it will be handed over.

The Scottish government says it still aims to begin payments by the end of the year "if possible" and will confirm the timescale as soon as they can.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Autumnwatch live on the red button

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School could be mothballed

Councillors are likely agree today to mothball a Borders primary school which now has no pupils.

empty classroom
Thinkstock

Just over five years ago there were 39 pupils in two classes and a nursery at Hobkirk Primary School.

However in August this year only seven pupils were left on the roll. Their parents have now asked that their children be transferred to Denholm.

A report to councillors outlines that no pre-school children are expected to enrol at Hobkirk for August next year. Members have been recommended to "mothball" the school with immediate effect with a review to be undertaken within the next 12 months.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your views: Whitesands flooding

Anonymous emails: Why not take the less expensive way out? When the river is at its lowest buy a couple of mechanical diggers and dig the river deeper.

I'm sure there's a couple of digger drivers on the council pay roll and the diggers could be used for other council work, perhaps even use a dredger on the deeper parts.

Martin emails: Waste of serious money. Let the Sands flood, but buy out shops and properties, landscape the area and move businesses into empty buildings on the High Street. Simples!

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Strong winds warning for Friday and Saturday

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Unfit to drive'

A Galashiels man has been charged following a crash in Newtongrange last week which closed the A7 for two hours.

A Ford Focus collided with a Lothian Buses double decker around 16:45 on Wednesday.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive. A passenger on the bus was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Behind the scenes

Willie Johnston

BBC Scotland

Willie Johnston went behind the scenes at Autumnwatch, ahead of its first broadcast from WWT Caerlaverock.

Willie Johnston
BBC

Take a look at his report

here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Whitesands walkway

Giancarlo Rinaldi

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website

A raised walkway has been recommended as the

"optimal solution" to long-standing flooding problems in the Whitesands area of Dumfries.

Whitesands flooding
BBC

Council officers have advised against a self-rising barrier due to technical challenges and environment constraints.

The walkway with glass panels would cost about £15m to install.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top