Glenluce chemical spill and South of Scotland Live

No joy for Borders trainer Alistair Whillans at Nottingham this afternoon.
His Pintura was third in the 1.55pm race.
Lantern plea
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
Farmers are urging people not to use sky lanterns this bonfire night.
NFU Scotland says the lanterns, which are made from paper and contain a lighted candle, are a proven fire risk and can be a danger to animals. They can also set light to stacks of hay and straw, woodland or farm buildings.
The union is also calling on local authorities to ban the use of lanterns.
Borders Tory MSP John Lamont has welcomed Scottish government funding of £3m towards the re-opening of Reston railway station - but fears it may not be enough.
Ministers included the plan in the new Scotrail franchise, taken over by Abellio in April, along with another in East Linton.
It still has to get the go-ahead from the rail regulator - and the final costings from Network Rail. Scottish Borders Council is also contributing just over £1.25m.
Youth cup clash
Selkirk's rearranged Scottish Youth Cup fixture with Ayr United will be played this Sunday at Yarrow Park.
Selkirk are one of only a handful of non-league teams left in the competition at the third round stage. Garry O'Connor will oversee the age-group team for Sunday's match ahead of a permanent manager being appointed. Sunday's cup tie kicks off at 1pm.
The report, by the Institution of Civil Engineers (Ice), cites evidence from council transport chiefs that about a third of Scotland's local roads are in an unacceptable condition.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
Anonymous emails: When you see how the river nith used to be its a disgrace how the caul area has be neglected, the environmental agency must shoulder some of the blame. Surely cleaning all the trees and silt, vegetation from the sides of the river and dredging would give more area for water to disperse also would tidy the whole place up make it look so much more attractive.
Lets try some less expensive to see if it makes a difference before wasting tax payers money. This walkway could be the next DG1.
Nottingham goal
A quieter day for south of Scotland racing trainers today but the Borders' Alistair Whillans sends out Pintura in the 1.55pm at Nottingham.
Cloudy afternoon
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A cloudy afternoon with further light outbreaks of rain or drizzle for the rest of today.
A cool feel with the cloudy, damp weather with temperature highs around 9 to 11 celsius.
Radio time
Remember our local radio news bulletins are coming up from Selkirk and Dumfries at 12:30 today.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
Cartriona Smith emails: It is clear that the people seeking to rubbish the the latest consultation are doing so simply because they don't like the results. They need to start to accept the silent majority want to see an end to talking and some real action to tackle the flooding problem once and for all.
Win double
It's been a while but the Dumfries and Galloway Standard sports pages are dedicated to wins for both Queen of the South and Annan this Wednesday.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
Alex Girdwood emails: This council no mandate for their scheme. After the fiasco of DG One, I would not trust the council to build a rabbit hutch!
Great Getaway on hold
Filming for a new movie about Bonnie Prince Charlie
The Great Getaway was due to start shooting in Dumfries and Galloway in August, before moving to the Highlands and the Outer Hebrides.
Hobkirk closure response
Janette Aitchison, Scottish Borders Council's education executive's parent representative, wants the authority to talk to communities earlier - to stop other small schools facing the same situation as mothballed Hobkirk Primary.
"We have an awful lot of rural schools and we have a lot of children who live quite a long way from even small towns," she said.
"I think it is important to make sure those communities are thriving areas where children don't necessarily have to get on a bus and travel for nine miles each way to get to school.
"I think it is very important that concern is raised early on and the council looks to supporting those communities and not to breaking them up and mothballing even more small schools."
Hobkirk closure reaction
Angela Soave
BBC Scottish Borders
Families are being asked to think carefully about placing requests for Borders primaries - after parent power effectively closed one small school.
Hobkirk is to be mothballed - with review in a year's time.
Councillors heard parents had moved all seven remaining pupils to Denholm; they feared teamwork required by the Curriculum for Excellence would be impossible at Hobkirk.
Firework burns teenagers
Two teenagers needed hospital treatment for burns after a firework went off in the hands of one of them in Gretna on Tuesday.
Police said a criminal investigation was under way into the incident.
They have reminded the public it is against the law to set off fireworks in public places, and it is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy or carry fireworks.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
J Harvie emails: Must alter the flooding problem. The heightened walkway with glass panels is the first time I have heard of this solution but it sounds good.
Glass will enable light to flood into the car parking area and enable visitors and local to view the other banking and keep the historic character of this lovely town.
I have lived locally for over 50 years and was greatly angered by the council's decision to build an earth embankment.
Flood plans
The Dumfries and Galloway Standard is out today and leads on the latest on the Whitesands flooding plans.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
Lorraine Johnstone emails: Quite simply abandon the Whitesands to the river for the few days a year that flooding occurs. It will make an excellent car park the rest of the year. Move the shops on the Whitesands to the Vennel or the High Street to regenerate them. Demolish the buildings on the flood plane as they will never be worth the £15 million the protection scheme will cost thus creating an even bigger much needed car park. And we keep the views over the river.
Live Reporting
By Nichola Rutherford and Giancarlo Rinaldi
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
Thanks for joining us on the South of Scotland Live page today.
We'll be back with more from 9am tomorrow.
Colourful castle
To support charity Pancreatic Cancer UK, Dumfries and Galloway Council has turned the Stranraer's Castle of St John purple.
The castle is one of a handful of iconic landmark buildings across Scotland that have changed colour.
Defibrillator funding
The East of Scotland Football League has announced thatfunding has been secured from the Scottish Football Partnership to provide clubs with defibrillators.
The award, for £22,000, allowed the league to purchase the defibrillators for all clubs in membership of the league and also provide training on how to use them.
Each club will now be issued with the life saving device within the next few weeks.
Damp evening
A cloudy, damp evening and night to come with fairly extensive mist and low cloud, especially towards the east coast - some hill fog lingering too.
Overnight lows of 8 celsius with light winds.
Radio time
Tune in to our latest radio bulletins for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders at 16:30 and again at 17:30 today.
No delays through Glenluce diversion
A75 Glenluce chemical spill update
Fire crews are dealing with the spillage at Glenluce and are currently awaiting the arrival of specialists in order to identify the chemical involved.
One person has been taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary as a precautionary measure having been in direct contact with the substance. Police said there was no risk to the wider public.
Glenluce latest
Police Scotland say A75 at Glenluce is currently closed due to what appears to be a "small chemical spillage" on the road.
Around 13:40 today a bottle containing an unknown substance was found at the side of the A75.
Coming up on Autumnwatch
'Chemical spill' shuts A75
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
A major south of Scotland trunk road has been closed in both directions due to a "chemical spillage", the BBC understands.
The A75 Dumfries - Stranraer road has been shut to traffic at Glenluce.
Traffic Scotland said motorists are being diverted through the village.
Glenluce incident latest
Norwegian celebration
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
A sanctuary set up for the exiled Norwegian army in Dumfries during World War II is to be recreated this week to showcase the special relationship the town has with the Scandinavian country.
For three days, from tomorrow, The Stove on the High Street will assume the identity of Norway House which during wartime was based at the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store near Burns Statue.
It's part of a "cultural wayfinding" project which aims to develop creative proposals to highlight the Norwegian connection and draw in visitors.
Police incident in Glenluce closes A75
Goram given driving ban
Former Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goramhas been given a six month driving ban.
The 51-year-old was also fined £100 at Dumfries Justice of the Peace Court after he admitted a speeding offence.
The court heard that the former Rangers star was caught driving at 45mph in a 30mph limit on the A711 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road in April.
Fashion show
Angela Soave
BBC Scottish Borders
A Tweedbank woman will be on the catwalk tonight at a fashion show in which every model has had breast cancer.
Charlotte Young was diagnosed last November - aged just 28. She's since had a mastectomy.
The fashion show, at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow, will raise funds for the charity Breast Cancer Care.
Autumnwatch voting
No go at Nottingham
No joy for Borders trainer Alistair Whillans at Nottingham this afternoon.
His Pintura was third in the 1.55pm race.
Lantern plea
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
Farmers are urging people not to use sky lanterns this bonfire night.
NFU Scotland says the lanterns, which are made from paper and contain a lighted candle, are a proven fire risk and can be a danger to animals. They can also set light to stacks of hay and straw, woodland or farm buildings.
The union is also calling on local authorities to ban the use of lanterns.
Caerlaverock video coming up
Reston station funding fears
Angela Soave
BBC Scottish Borders
Borders Tory MSP John Lamont has welcomed Scottish government funding of £3m towards the re-opening of Reston railway station - but fears it may not be enough.
Ministers included the plan in the new Scotrail franchise, taken over by Abellio in April, along with another in East Linton.
It still has to get the go-ahead from the rail regulator - and the final costings from Network Rail. Scottish Borders Council is also contributing just over £1.25m.
Youth cup clash
Selkirk's rearranged Scottish Youth Cup fixture with Ayr United will be played this Sunday at Yarrow Park.
Selkirk are one of only a handful of non-league teams left in the competition at the third round stage. Garry O'Connor will oversee the age-group team for Sunday's match ahead of a permanent manager being appointed. Sunday's cup tie kicks off at 1pm.
Tolls considered?
Douglas Fraser
Business and economy editor, Scotland
Road tolls should be consideredto help fund a backlog of local road repairs, a report on infrastructure has said.
The report, by the Institution of Civil Engineers (Ice), cites evidence from council transport chiefs that about a third of Scotland's local roads are in an unacceptable condition.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
Anonymous emails: When you see how the river nith used to be its a disgrace how the caul area has be neglected, the environmental agency must shoulder some of the blame. Surely cleaning all the trees and silt, vegetation from the sides of the river and dredging would give more area for water to disperse also would tidy the whole place up make it look so much more attractive.
Lets try some less expensive to see if it makes a difference before wasting tax payers money. This walkway could be the next DG1.
Nottingham goal
A quieter day for south of Scotland racing trainers today but the Borders' Alistair Whillans sends out Pintura in the 1.55pm at Nottingham.
Cloudy afternoon
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A cloudy afternoon with further light outbreaks of rain or drizzle for the rest of today.
A cool feel with the cloudy, damp weather with temperature highs around 9 to 11 celsius.
Radio time
Remember our local radio news bulletins are coming up from Selkirk and Dumfries at 12:30 today.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
Cartriona Smith emails: It is clear that the people seeking to rubbish the the latest consultation are doing so simply because they don't like the results. They need to start to accept the silent majority want to see an end to talking and some real action to tackle the flooding problem once and for all.
Win double
It's been a while but the Dumfries and Galloway Standard sports pages are dedicated to wins for both Queen of the South and Annan this Wednesday.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
Alex Girdwood emails: This council no mandate for their scheme. After the fiasco of DG One, I would not trust the council to build a rabbit hutch!
Great Getaway on hold
Filming for a new movie about Bonnie Prince Charliehas been postponed until next year.
The Great Getaway was due to start shooting in Dumfries and Galloway in August, before moving to the Highlands and the Outer Hebrides.
Hobkirk closure response
Janette Aitchison, Scottish Borders Council's education executive's parent representative, wants the authority to talk to communities earlier - to stop other small schools facing the same situation as mothballed Hobkirk Primary.
"We have an awful lot of rural schools and we have a lot of children who live quite a long way from even small towns," she said.
"I think it is important to make sure those communities are thriving areas where children don't necessarily have to get on a bus and travel for nine miles each way to get to school.
"I think it is very important that concern is raised early on and the council looks to supporting those communities and not to breaking them up and mothballing even more small schools."
Hobkirk closure reaction
Angela Soave
BBC Scottish Borders
Families are being asked to think carefully about placing requests for Borders primaries - after parent power effectively closed one small school.
Hobkirk is to be mothballed - with review in a year's time.
Councillors heard parents had moved all seven remaining pupils to Denholm; they feared teamwork required by the Curriculum for Excellence would be impossible at Hobkirk.
Firework burns teenagers
Two teenagers needed hospital treatment for burns after a firework went off in the hands of one of them in Gretna on Tuesday.
Police said a criminal investigation was under way into the incident.
They have reminded the public it is against the law to set off fireworks in public places, and it is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy or carry fireworks.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
J Harvie emails: Must alter the flooding problem. The heightened walkway with glass panels is the first time I have heard of this solution but it sounds good.
Glass will enable light to flood into the car parking area and enable visitors and local to view the other banking and keep the historic character of this lovely town.
I have lived locally for over 50 years and was greatly angered by the council's decision to build an earth embankment.
Flood plans
The Dumfries and Galloway Standard is out today and leads on the latest on the Whitesands flooding plans.
Whitesands flood defences - your views
Email: dumfries@bbc.co.uk
Lorraine Johnstone emails: Quite simply abandon the Whitesands to the river for the few days a year that flooding occurs. It will make an excellent car park the rest of the year. Move the shops on the Whitesands to the Vennel or the High Street to regenerate them. Demolish the buildings on the flood plane as they will never be worth the £15 million the protection scheme will cost thus creating an even bigger much needed car park. And we keep the views over the river.
Autumnwatch continues
Power line position pondered
A council is weighing up its responseto plans for new overhead power lines linking Ayrshire and Cumbria via Dumfries and Galloway.
Scottish Power Energy Networks started public consultation on its strategic reinforcement project this year.
Dumfries and Galloway Council is a statutory consultee on the plans but the final decision will be taken by the Scottish government.
The local authority will meet next week to decide what stance to adopt.
Fireworks appeal
Travel latest
On the A75 traffic controls remain in place for telecoms work between Palnure and Carsluith.
There's also telecoms work under three-way traffic controls on the A76 at junction with the A702 north of Thornhill.
Temporary lights also still in place on the A77, between Cairnryan and Carlockhill, and Stop-Go boards will be in use on the A7 between Langholm and Hawick.