Glenluce chemical spill and South of Scotland Live

Janette Aitchison, Scottish Borders Council's education executive's parent representative, wants the authority to talk to communities earlier - to stop other small schools facing the same situation as mothballed Hobkirk Primary.

"We have an awful lot of rural schools and we have a lot of children who live quite a long way from even small towns," she said.

"I think it is important to make sure those communities are thriving areas where children don't necessarily have to get on a bus and travel for nine miles each way to get to school.

"I think it is very important that concern is raised early on and the council looks to supporting those communities and not to breaking them up and mothballing even more small schools."