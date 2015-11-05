A proposed blanket ban on the catching and killing of salmon has been condemned as "poorly researched". As a conservation measure, the Scottish government is proposing the move on the rivers Annan and Nith for at least a year.

Lynne Kirton

But opponents claim the measure could decimate traditional net fishing in the Solway and hit local businesses which rely on income from the angling industry.

Dumfriesshire Labour MSP Elaine Murray claims the government's evidence is largely based on fish counts from only four rivers in Scotland - none of them in the south west.