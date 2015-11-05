A proposed blanket ban on the catching and killing of salmon has been condemned as "poorly researched". As a conservation measure, the Scottish government is proposing the move on the rivers Annan and Nith for at least a year.
But opponents claim the measure could decimate traditional net fishing in the Solway and hit local businesses which rely on income from the angling industry.
Dumfriesshire Labour MSP Elaine Murray claims the government's evidence is largely based on fish counts from only four rivers in Scotland - none of them in the south west.
Signing plea
Better signage is needed for our "world-class" Borders mountain biking trails, according to councillors.
Executive members this week heard visitor numbers at Glentress seem to have plateaued.
They say more could be done to direct people to the Tweed Valley centre - and to attract families. And there was a special plea to do more to promote the Seven Stanes trail at Newcastleton - often, it's claimed, seen as the poor relation.
Vehicle thefts
Police in the Borders are investigating following a series of vehicle related thefts in the Hawick area.
The first incident occurred overnight between Saturday and Sunday when a minibus was stolen from Fairhurst Drive.
The vehicle was subsequently found at Whitmuir House on Tuesday with its number plates switched.
Another vehicle was subsequently stolen from Borthwick Brae, near Roberton, Hawick, on Tuesday. This vehicle is yet to be recovered.
In a separate incident, a set of number plates was also stolen from outside an address in Alemoor Court. This incident was reported to police on the Tuesday.
Cloudy and damp
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
The main focus of today's rain will clear this evening, however it will leave a legacy of cloudy rather damp weather.
It will gradually become drier. Under all the cloud temperatures will remain mild night with temperatures holding at around 10 celsius and winds will remain light.
Unit closed
A mental health unit in Stranraer has closed.
Darataigh shut after "essential equipment" failed earlier this year, according to NHS Dumfries and Galloway.
A man was taken to hospital yesterday after what fire crews treated as a chemical incident at Peebles Hydro.
The 24 year old had breathed in chlorine fumes after bleach and acid cleaners were mixed. He was vomiting and had breathing difficulties. Local firefighters were assisted by a specialist chemical team from Edinburgh.
A76 Dumfries to Kilmarnock Road. Traffic controls in place at Kirkconnel; long term lights remain in place at Enterkinfoot; and telecom work means three-way temp lights at the junction with the A702, north of Thornhill.
Rain on the horizon
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A largely cloudy but dry start to the day across our region.
A little low cloud around the Rhins of Galloway and across the hills and higher road routes too. The morning stays dry with only some occasional drizzle.
However from lunchtime, a weather front arrives bringing more persistent outbreaks of heavier rain across our region. The rain will stay with us for the rest of daylight and make for a wet commute home.
A mild day with highs of 12 to 14 Celsius. Winds light to moderate from the south east although freshening at times through the north Channel.
Fishing ban concerns
Unit closed
A mental health unit in Stranraer has closed.
Darataigh shut after "essential equipment" failed earlier this year, according to NHS Dumfries and Galloway.
At a meeting on Monday the health boardagreed not to reopen the ward and to accelerate plans to redesign mental health services in Wigtownshire.
Waterproofs required
Market Rasen success
The long trip to Market Rasen proved worthwhile for Bonchester Bridge trainer George Bewley this afternoon.
His Carters Rest was a 12/1 winner in the 3.20pm race.
Stewartry sports nominations revealed
Radiation unchanged
Exposure to radiation from the Chapelcross nuclear plant has remained largely unchanged since the decommissioning of the site began ten years ago.
The findings are disclosed in the latest report on Radioactivity in Food and the Environment - RIFE for short.
All eyes on Autumnwatch
Chemical incident
A man was taken to hospital yesterday after what fire crews treated as a chemical incident at Peebles Hydro.
The 24 year old had breathed in chlorine fumes after bleach and acid cleaners were mixed. He was vomiting and had breathing difficulties. Local firefighters were assisted by a specialist chemical team from Edinburgh.
Burns Supper line-up revealed
Black Grape, Eddi Reader and The Beathave been lined up to headline next year's Big Burns Supper.
Comedian Jason Byrne will also appear at the Dumfries festival, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
Health awards
NHS Borders had nominations in four categories at the Scottish Health Awards last night - and won three of them.
Melburn Lodge took two honours. The local unit for dementia patients with complex needs officially has Scotland's top NHS Team. They won the Care for Mental Health award too.
Therapist of the year was Dr Fiona Hawke.
Musselburgh hopes
Borders trainers are hoping to grab a win at Musselburgh races later today.
Berwickshire's Sandy Thomson runs Buckled (2.05pm) while Galashiels' Katie Scott has Benefit in Kind (3.40pm).
Meanwhile, fellow Borderer George Bewley sends Carters Rest to Market Rasen for their 3.20pm race.
Lockerbie appeal dropped
There will not be a posthumous appeal against the conviction of the Lockerbie bomber,the BBC has learned.
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) has decided to drop a request by UK relatives for a fresh review of the case, which was lodged by some of the UK relatives of those who died.
Their request was backed by members of the Megrahi family.
But the SCCRC became convinced they were not actively pursuing the case.
Lockerbie bomber appeal case dropped
Prehistoric monster
Portpatrick break-in
Police are investigating a break-in to a house in Heugh Road in Portpatrick which happened sometime between Thursday 29 October and Wednesday 4 November 2015.
A quantity of cash and a gold bracelet were stolen in the raid. The value of the property stolen is over £600.
O'Connor takes up post
The appointment of Garry O'Connor as Selkirk manager makes the back page of today's Southern Reporter.
Licence restrictions
Scottish Natural Heritage has placed licence restrictions on four properties over"clear evidence" of wildlife crime against birds of prey.
The move follows a Police Scotland investigation into poisoning and the illegal use of traps at the properties in Stirlingshire and the Borders.
Cloudy afternoon
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A cloudy afternoon with low cloud on the hills and coast.
By mid-afternoon, outbreaks of rain move in from the west, making for a wet commute home in places and poor visibility on the roads.
Mild, with highs of 12 to 13 celsius. Winds light to moderate from the south east.
Progress report
A key clash for Threave Rovers is among the stories on the back page of the Galloway News which is out today.
Operations aim
Reducing the number of operations postponed for non-clinical reasons is a priority, says NHS Borders.
More than a third of all their cancellations last month were down to issues such as theatre time or beds - almost twice the Scottish average.
Transport triumph
The Southern Reporter is today and leads on a transport victory for parents of pupils at a Borders school.
Free fruit call
Doctors leaders are calling forall primary school children to be given a free portion of fruit or vegetables every day.
The British Medical Association in Scotland makes the proposal in its manifesto for the Scottish Parliament elections in May next year.
Autumnwatch round-up
Crichton masterplan
A masterplan outlining potential developmentson the site of a former psychiatric hospital in Dumfries has been unveiled.
The Crichton campus is now home to a university campus, business premises and conference facilities.
Developers hope a new plan could enhance the site without undermining the existing environment.
Bonfire night patrols
Acid find closed road
A major south of Scotland trunk road was closed for more than two hoursafter a carton of hydrochloric acid was found next to it.
The A75 Stranraer-Gretna road was shut to traffic at Glenluce after the substance was discovered on Wednesday.
Fish dispute
A row over salmon stocks in the region's rivers makes the front page of today's Galloway News.
Safety cameras in operation
Funeral held
The funeral of one of the Borders foremost disability sports activists takes place this morning.
Jed Renilson died last week after a long illness - aged just 55.
Fireworks weather
Traffic controls
A76 Dumfries to Kilmarnock Road. Traffic controls in place at Kirkconnel; long term lights remain in place at Enterkinfoot; and telecom work means three-way temp lights at the junction with the A702, north of Thornhill.
Good morning and stick with us until 5pm with all the news, sport, travel and weather for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.