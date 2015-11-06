Langholm's James Ewart had a winner at Musselburgh this afternoon.
Aristo du Plessis won the 3pm race.
South football
Sandra Brown
BBC Scotland
In the South League this weekend, there's one league game and six Tweedie Cup first round ties.
League leaders Edusport Academy have the chance to extend their lead when they take on Creetown at Galabank.
While in the cup ties, Abbey Vale host Heston Rovers, Dumfries YMCA take on Upper Annandale at the macleod pavillion, and across Dumfries at Maxwellton High, Fleet Star are the visitors to Lochar Thistle. Elsewhere, Wigtown and Bladnoch are at Lockerbie to play Mid Annandale, Newton Stewart have home advantage for thier game against St Cuthbert Wanderers and at Lorimer Park, the other Wanderers, Nithsdale host Crichton.
Inn closure
The Selkirk Weekend Advertiser is out today and leads on fears for rural communities in the area after a hotel closure.
Fixture list
Sandra Brown
BBC Scotland
There's a full card of fixtures scheduled for Dumfries and Galloway rugby sides this weekend.
As they look to bounce back from their first league defeat last weekend, Dumfries Saints travel to Livingston in National league three. While in the regional leagues, there's home games for Langholm, Annan and Wigtownshire in their respective leagues with Newton Stewart, Stewartry and Moffat all away.
Winds easing
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Perhaps an isolated shower in the west, otherwise most places dry with clear spells during the evening and night, although clouding over with some rain reaching Galloway later. Winds easing.
Bulletin times
Make sure you don't miss out on our last radio bulletins for the week for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders at 16:30 and 17:30.
Berwick Rangers, who'll unveil their new manager this weekend, entertain Stirling Albion in SPFL 2 on Saturday.
A win could put them right back into the play-off places.
No major incidents
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say there were no major bonfire night incidents in Dumfries and Galloway.
A spokesman said there was an increase in calls to the brigade but nothing of a serious nature.
Region's refugee role considered
Councillors will receive an update on Scottish Borders Council's commitment to resettle Syrian refugees in the region on Thursday.
A report asks them to agree to begin negotiations with the Home Office, with the proposal that the Borders aims to welcome up to 10 refugee families over the next four years as part of the Syrian Vulnerable Persons Relocation Scheme.
The council said the figure would be in line with the region's share of the 2,000 refugees coming to Scotland.
Missing woman appeal
Police in the Borders are appealing for information to help trace a missing woman from Kelso.
Maureen Tait from Oakfield Court was last seen at around 6am this morning as she walked towards Sainsbury's.
However, the 70-year-old has yet to return home and concern is now growing for her wellbeing.
Maureen lives with dementia and anyone who can assist in locating her is urged to come forward.
Lottery funding
Interest Link Borders has won three years of lottery funding to help young people with learning disabilities. The Galashiels based charity was awarded almost £315,000.
It'll be used in its befriending work with children and young adults. The Big Lottery Fund Scotland says the money will help people overcome isolation.
Rain fading
A chance of the rain easing up, at least later in the day.
Kelso date
There's a seven-race card at Kelso tomorrow.
The first race is at 12.30.
Soldier bear statue
Richard Gordon
BBC Radio Scotland, Selkirk
A bronze statue of a famous "soldier bear" who came to the Borders will be unveiled in Princes Street Gardens tomorrow.
Wojtek was brought to Berwickshire by Polish soldiers during World War Two.
He'd been adopted by Polish troops who were in Iran and was made an honorary soldier.
Although he arrived with the Polish forces, Wojtek was left in Scotland when they went home and spent the rest of his life in Edinburgh Zoo.
Changed times
Remember our radio bulletins from Selkirk and Dumfries are at 12:00 today rather than 12:30.
Musselburgh mission
Two south of Scotland trainers go head to head at Musselburgh races later.
James Ewart runs Sleep in First (2pm) and Aristo du Plessis (3pm) from his Langholm yard.
Borderer Alistair Whillans has Claude Carter and Meadowcroft Boy in the same races.
The Dumfries and Galloway Standard is out today and its sports pages are dominated by squad concerns for Queen of the South.
Key clashes in rugby
Tomorrow is a big day for Borders clubs in the Premiership.
Melrose tackle Hawick at the Greenyards. Melrose lie second in the table and Hawick are fifth.
Meanwhile, over at Netherdale, it's Gala against Selkirk in the basement battle with both teams propping up the table.
Gala haven't won at home since 5 September while Selkirk are targeting this as an opportunity to close the gap on the Maroons and bag their first victory of the season.
In National League 1, Jedforest are aiming to continue their good spell with a win at GHA to propel them towards the top of the table, while Kelso must make home advantage count against Edinburgh Accies, and Peebles visit Howe of Fife.
Hexham hopes
Plenty of Borders interest at Hexham races later today.
Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd runs Captain Redbeard (1.50pm), Mia Matriarch (2.50pm), Gunner Lindley (3.20pm) and Darsi Dancer (3.50pm).
There are three runners for Katie Scott of Galashiels - Kalastar (2.20pm), Moscow Menace (2.50pm) and Petre Island (3.50pm).
Lucarno Dancer (1.20pm) goes for Jedburgh's Raymond Shiels and Denholm's Alison Hamilton has The Ice Factor (3.20pm).
Supper complaint hopes
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
The organisers of the The Big Burns Supper festival in Dumfries say they're hopeful a complaint about locating the showpiece Spiegeltent at Loreburn Hall car park can be resolved soon.
Earlier this week the local licensing authority delayed making a final decision on whether to grant approval until its next meeting.
It comes after a local resident who was relocated during the last festival after complaining about the noise in 2014, tabled a fresh complaint saying the accommodation provided for her and her children was unsatisfactory.
Toy appeal
An annual Christmas toy appeal makes the front page of today's Dumfries and Galloway Standard.
Budget ideas
Richard Gordon
BBC Radio Scotland, Selkirk
Borderers are again being asked to help shape the future of Scottish Borders Council services by putting forward their ideas on how it could do things differently and suggesting how resources should be prioritised.
The council's offering an online tool called Dialogue which enables residents to put forward their own budget suggestions and rate those of others. Locals can also write or e-mail their views on the issue.
Councillor John Mitchell, finance spokesman for SBC, said the consultation could prove worthwhile.
Queens seek consistency
Sandra Brown
BBC Scotland
Queen of the South boss James Fowler is looking for consistency from his side as they host Dumbarton in the Championship tomorrow.
After a poor run of results, confidence was boosted with a win at Alloa last weekend, something the manager is looking to build on.
"The gap to the teams above us is bigger than we would like at this stage," he said.
"Our ambitions still are the top four although we have got a new team and we have lost a lot."
Cigarette raid appeal
Police in the Borders are appealing for witnesses following a break-in to a petrol station in Galashiels in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 03:45 when four people dressed in black clothing broke into the Esso station in Melrose Road and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.
Officers are now urging anyone with information to get in touch.
