In the South League this weekend, there's one league game and six Tweedie Cup first round ties.

League leaders Edusport Academy have the chance to extend their lead when they take on Creetown at Galabank.

While in the cup ties, Abbey Vale host Heston Rovers, Dumfries YMCA take on Upper Annandale at the macleod pavillion, and across Dumfries at Maxwellton High, Fleet Star are the visitors to Lochar Thistle. Elsewhere, Wigtown and Bladnoch are at Lockerbie to play Mid Annandale, Newton Stewart have home advantage for thier game against St Cuthbert Wanderers and at Lorimer Park, the other Wanderers, Nithsdale host Crichton.