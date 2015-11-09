Stranraer's home form again disappointed as they lost 2-1 to Stenhousemuir at the weekend.

Getty Images

Manager Brian Reid thinks he knows what it will take to lift his side's confidence in matches at Stair Park.

"We just need to get that first goal at home and I think you will see a different team and you will see a different result," he said.

"I am 100% sure of that. We seem to be in a kind of deja vu down here at the moment.

"We play alright and then we lose a goal and it knocks the stuffing right out of us. We need to break that rut because it can't continue."