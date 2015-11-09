Scotland's natural larder generates £2.5 million a day through food and drink tourism and the East of Scotland Seafood Trail sailed into Eyemouth recently as part of the November celebration which focuses on sustainable shores.
'We need first goal'
Stranraer's home form again disappointed as they lost 2-1 to Stenhousemuir at the weekend.
Manager Brian Reid thinks he knows what it will take to lift his side's confidence in matches at Stair Park.
"We just need to get that first goal at home and I think you will see a different team and you will see a different result," he said.
"I am 100% sure of that. We seem to be in a kind of deja vu down here at the moment.
"We play alright and then we lose a goal and it knocks the stuffing right out of us. We need to break that rut because it can't continue."
Gretna vandalism investigated
Police officers in Gretna are investigating a spate of vandalism which saw eight cars all damaged while parked in Central Avenue on Friday.
The cars included three BMWs, a Mercedes, a Fiat, a VW, a Peugeot and a Vauxhall Astra. They all had their paintwork damaged at various times during the day.
Difficult driving conditions
A wet start to the night with standing water and spray making for difficult driving conditions on the roads.
Overnight: It'll stay cloudy and breezy, though the rain will become lighter and patchier as the night goes on.
It'll remain on the mild side, with temperatures holding up in double figures - even mid-teens at times in places. It will be windy though with strong to gale force south westerly gusts.
Officers in Dumfries and Annan are expected to use the technology to combat late-night violence and youth disorder.
Workman warning
Police in the Borders are encouraging the public to be vigilant following reports of bogus workmen operating in the area.
On Thursday three men called at properties in Kingsland Road, Selkirk, and Abbotslea in Tweedbank. They were able to inspect the roofs for defects on some properties after gaining the trust of homeowners.
However, when they were unable to produce suitable identification no money was exchanged.
Police believe the same men have been operating in the area for months and are targeting elderly residents.
That's it for today, join us again tomorrow from 9am for all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
Music award excitement
High value fishing theft
Angling equipment worth more than £5,000 was taken from a fishing hut at Friar's Haugh, Kelso.
The incident took place between 5.30pm on Thursday and 8.45am on Friday.
Studio launched
A social enterprise giving artists and designers access to advanced technology such as 3D printers and laser-cutters has opened a new base in Dumfries.
The MAKLab studio - at the Loreburne Centre - is the first outside Glasgow since the charity was launched in 2012.
The digital technology can be used to create everything from intricate jewellery to furniture and sculpture.
Interchange up for award
Galashiels Transport Interchange has been shortlisted in two categories of the Builder and Engineer Awards.
The £5.2m scheme has been named in the Public Sector Project of the Year and Civil/Infrastructure Project of the Year sections, with the awards ceremony taking place later this month.
Mixed weekend for Sharks
Sandra Brown
The Solway Sharks picked up a win in ice hockey's north division one, when they were 6-4 winners over Solihull Barons at the Dumfries Ice Bowl on Saturday.
The lost out 4-2 to Blackburn Hawks in the NIHL Cup on Sunday.
Fire crews help at Lockerbie crash scene
Weather hits rugby
Sandra Brown
The weather washed out most of the Dumfries and Galloway rugby sides' fixtures at the weekend, but there were wins for Dumfries Saints and Wigtownshire.
Dumfries bounced back with a 32 points to 10 victory away at Livingston in National division three, while Wigtownshire moved up to seventh in West Three with a 34-19 home win over Loch Lomond.
The games involving Langholm, Newton Stewart, Stewartry and Annan were all postponed.
East encounters
In the East of Scotland League on Saturday Hawick Royal Albert left Home Park with a 4-1 win over Coldstream and Peebles Rovers drew 3-3 at Ormiston.
Pupil sex teacher sentenced
A former Borders secondary school teacher who admitted breaching a position of trust by having sex with a female pupilhas been sentenced.
Ryan McInally, 30, of Monikie in Angus, committed the offence at a house in the Borders between December 2013 and January 2014.
At Selkirk Sheriff Court, he was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.
He also had his name put on the sex offenders register for three years.
O'Connor defeated
In the Lowland League at the weekend, Gala Fairydean Rovers scored twice in the last five minutes to beat BSC Glasgow 4-3 in a thriller at Netherdale.
Selkirk's new manager Garry O'Connor couldn't inspire his team to victory as they went down 2-1 at Forthbank against Stirling University.
Dalbeattie Star travelled to the capital and were 2-1 winners over Edinburgh University.
Gretna's game at home to Cumbernauld Colts and Threave's match against Vale of Leithen in Castle Douglas were both postponed.
Rainfall map
Rugby shocks
There were a few shocks on Saturday in the BT Premiership.
Hawick toppled Melrose at the Greenyards to move into a play-off position. Ali Weir scored all of Hawick's points in the 16-6 victory.
Along the road at Netherdale, Selkirk picked up their first league win of the season with a 23-19 win over Gala.
In National League One Kelso drew with Edinburgh Accies but there were defeats for Jedforest at GHA and Peebles against Howe of Fife.
'Consistency test'
Queen of the South made it back-to-back wins in the Championship as Paul Heffernan scored the only goal of the game to give them victory over Dumbarton at Palmerston.
Manager James Fowler knows there is still plenty of room for improvement but hopes the wins will restore confidence and set them on a run.
"The real test is consistency in performances as well and doing it week-in and week-out," he said.
"We are probably a little bit up and down at the moment from where I would like to be.
"Hopefully today's result will give us confidence - two wins in a row - and we'll take that into next week against Morton."
No joy for Berwick
Stirling Albion leapfrogged Berwick Rangers into seventh place in League Twoafter victory over their hosts.
Berwick had Blair Henderson's first-half effort ruled out for offside, before his header rattled a post.
Road condition warning
Lockerbie minibus crash latest
A Renault car and a minibus were involved in the collision on the B723 near Lockerbie this morning.
Two female school pupils travelling in the minibus from Annan Academy to Lockerbie Academy were taken to hospital with the woman driving the car. They had leg and back injuries.
The male driver of the minibus was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Pupils hurt in minibus crash
Two secondary school pupils and a motoristare in hospital following a crash involving a minibus and a car in southern Scotland.
The accident happened on the B723 road near Lockerbie at around 09:50.
Busy racing week ahead
E-cigarette restrictions backed
MSPs on a Holyrood committee have backed new restrictions on the sale of e-cigarettes andcalled for national guidance on the risks and benefits.
The Scottish Parliament's health committee also supported a legally-enforceable ban on smoking in parts of hospital grounds.
Golf buggy 'joy ride'
Police officers in Lockerbie are investigating a break-in to the golf club in the town which saw three golf buggies taken some time between 06:00 and 06:40 on Saturday.
One was recovered only about 20 yards from the shed and the other two were later recovered about half a mile away.
Ballad event
Nichola Rutherford
Traditional ballads from the so-called "debateable lands" of southern Scotlandwill be celebrated at a special event to mark Martinmas.
Poems and songs compiled by Sir Walter Scott will be performed at his former home in the Borders, Abbotsford.
School vandalism
Police in the Borders are appealing for witnesses following a vandalism at a school.
The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Wednesday 27th and 8.30am on Thursday 28th October at Earlston Primary School.
A section of the perimeter wall was spray-painted with graffiti and local officers are now conducting inquiries to trace those responsible.
Cloudy and windy
It'll be a cloudy, windy afternoon across the south of Scotland, with gales and outbreaks of rain.
The rain will be most persistent and heavy at times towards Peebles and Innerleithen, with a lot of dry weather for the Eastern Borders.
It'll be mild for the time of year, at 14 Celsius.
Annan's lead cut
Second-place Elgin City wonto move to within three points of Scottish League Two leaders Annan Athletic.
Darryl McHardy's strike put Elgin ahead but the same player scored an own goal from an Annan corner to level matters.
School fire
Police in the Borders are appealing for witnesses following a small roof fire at a school in Jedburgh.
The incident was reported to emergency services at around 02:10 on Sunday after a member of the public noticed flames coming from the gym building at Parkside Primary on Waterside Road.
Third Sector focus
The work of the region's Third Sector is coming under the spotlight in Dumfries.
Scottish government minister Jamie Hepburn - whose brief covers sport, health improvement and mental health - is one of the main speakers at Connect2015 at the Easterbrook Hall.
The main focus of the event is adult health and social care integration.
Body-mounted camera trial
Police in parts of Dumfries and Gallowayare testing body-mounted video cameras.
Officers in Dumfries and Annan are expected to use the technology to combat late-night violence and youth disorder.
Workman warning
Police in the Borders are encouraging the public to be vigilant following reports of bogus workmen operating in the area.
On Thursday three men called at properties in Kingsland Road, Selkirk, and Abbotslea in Tweedbank. They were able to inspect the roofs for defects on some properties after gaining the trust of homeowners.
However, when they were unable to produce suitable identification no money was exchanged.
Police believe the same men have been operating in the area for months and are targeting elderly residents.
Flood alert lifted
Soldier bear statue unveiled
A statue immortalising a beer-drinking bear who saw action in World War Twohas been unveiled in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.
Wojtek - dubbed the "Soldier Bear" - was adopted by Polish troops and helped them carry ammunition at the Battle of Monte Cassino.
After the war he lived in Scotland at Hutton in Berwickshire, before ending his days in Edinburgh Zoo.
Oil spill reported
Carlisle goal
Berwickshire trainer Sandy Thomson has a good chance of victory at Carlisle races this afternoon.
He runs favourite Seeyouatmidnight in the 1.45pm race.
Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd is also at the Cumbrian track with Resolute Reformer in the 3.25pm race.
Kettleholm road closed due to crash