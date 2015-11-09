Famous people and places

South of Scotland Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 9 November
  2. More news, sport, travel and weather from 09:00 on Tuesday 10 November

Live Reporting

By Giancarlo Rinaldi

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Seafood trail

Berwickshire News

A celebration of Scottish seafood

takes pride of place during November as part of Scotland's Year of Food and Drink.

Scotland's natural larder generates £2.5 million a day through food and drink tourism and the East of Scotland Seafood Trail sailed into Eyemouth recently as part of the November celebration which focuses on sustainable shores.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'We need first goal'

Stranraer's home form again disappointed as they lost 2-1 to Stenhousemuir at the weekend.

Brian Reid
Getty Images

Manager Brian Reid thinks he knows what it will take to lift his side's confidence in matches at Stair Park.

"We just need to get that first goal at home and I think you will see a different team and you will see a different result," he said.

"I am 100% sure of that. We seem to be in a kind of deja vu down here at the moment.

"We play alright and then we lose a goal and it knocks the stuffing right out of us. We need to break that rut because it can't continue."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gretna vandalism investigated

Police officers in Gretna are investigating a spate of vandalism which saw eight cars all damaged while parked in Central Avenue on Friday.

The cars included three BMWs, a Mercedes, a Fiat, a VW, a Peugeot and a Vauxhall Astra. They all had their paintwork damaged at various times during the day.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Difficult driving conditions

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

A wet start to the night with standing water and spray making for difficult driving conditions on the roads.

Evening weather
BBC

Overnight: It'll stay cloudy and breezy, though the rain will become lighter and patchier as the night goes on.

It'll remain on the mild side, with temperatures holding up in double figures - even mid-teens at times in places. It will be windy though with strong to gale force south westerly gusts.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tune in

Remember our radio bulletins from Dumfries and Selkirk are coming up at 16:30 and 17:30 today.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Music award excitement

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

High value fishing theft

Angling equipment worth more than £5,000 was taken from a fishing hut at Friar's Haugh, Kelso.

The incident took place between 5.30pm on Thursday and 8.45am on Friday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Studio launched

A social enterprise giving artists and designers access to advanced technology such as 3D printers and laser-cutters has opened a new base in Dumfries.

The MAKLab studio - at the Loreburne Centre - is the first outside Glasgow since the charity was launched in 2012.

The digital technology can be used to create everything from intricate jewellery to furniture and sculpture.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Interchange up for award

Galashiels Transport Interchange has been shortlisted in two categories of the Builder and Engineer Awards.

Transport Interchange
Scottish Borders Council

The £5.2m scheme has been named in the Public Sector Project of the Year and Civil/Infrastructure Project of the Year sections, with the awards ceremony taking place later this month.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Mixed weekend for Sharks

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

The Solway Sharks picked up a win in ice hockey's north division one, when they were 6-4 winners over Solihull Barons at the Dumfries Ice Bowl on Saturday.

The lost out 4-2 to Blackburn Hawks in the NIHL Cup on Sunday.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire crews help at Lockerbie crash scene

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather hits rugby

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

The weather washed out most of the Dumfries and Galloway rugby sides' fixtures at the weekend, but there were wins for Dumfries Saints and Wigtownshire.

Dumfries bounced back with a 32 points to 10 victory away at Livingston in National division three, while Wigtownshire moved up to seventh in West Three with a 34-19 home win over Loch Lomond.

The games involving Langholm, Newton Stewart, Stewartry and Annan were all postponed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

East encounters

In the East of Scotland League on Saturday Hawick Royal Albert left Home Park with a 4-1 win over Coldstream and Peebles Rovers drew 3-3 at Ormiston.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pupil sex teacher sentenced

A former Borders secondary school teacher who admitted breaching a position of trust by having sex with a female pupil

has been sentenced.

Ryan McInally, 30, of Monikie in Angus, committed the offence at a house in the Borders between December 2013 and January 2014.

Selkirk Sheriff Court
Google

At Selkirk Sheriff Court, he was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

He also had his name put on the sex offenders register for three years.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

O'Connor defeated

In the Lowland League at the weekend, Gala Fairydean Rovers scored twice in the last five minutes to beat BSC Glasgow 4-3 in a thriller at Netherdale.

Selkirk's new manager Garry O'Connor couldn't inspire his team to victory as they went down 2-1 at Forthbank against Stirling University.

Dalbeattie Star travelled to the capital and were 2-1 winners over Edinburgh University.

Gretna's game at home to Cumbernauld Colts and Threave's match against Vale of Leithen in Castle Douglas were both postponed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rugby shocks

There were a few shocks on Saturday in the BT Premiership.

Hawick toppled Melrose at the Greenyards to move into a play-off position. Ali Weir scored all of Hawick's points in the 16-6 victory.

Along the road at Netherdale, Selkirk picked up their first league win of the season with a 23-19 win over Gala.

In National League One Kelso drew with Edinburgh Accies but there were defeats for Jedforest at GHA and Peebles against Howe of Fife.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Consistency test'

Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

Queen of the South made it back-to-back wins in the Championship as Paul Heffernan scored the only goal of the game to give them victory over Dumbarton at Palmerston.

Interview - Queen of the South boss James Fowler
SNS

Manager James Fowler knows there is still plenty of room for improvement but hopes the wins will restore confidence and set them on a run.

"The real test is consistency in performances as well and doing it week-in and week-out," he said.

"We are probably a little bit up and down at the moment from where I would like to be.

"Hopefully today's result will give us confidence - two wins in a row - and we'll take that into next week against Morton."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No joy for Berwick

BBC Sport

Scotland

Stirling Albion leapfrogged Berwick Rangers into seventh place in League Two

after victory over their hosts.

Berwick had Blair Henderson's first-half effort ruled out for offside, before his header rattled a post.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Road condition warning

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lockerbie minibus crash latest

Colin Colthart

BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries

A Renault car and a minibus were involved in the collision on the B723 near Lockerbie this morning.

Two female school pupils travelling in the minibus from Annan Academy to Lockerbie Academy were taken to hospital with the woman driving the car. They had leg and back injuries.

The male driver of the minibus was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Busy racing week ahead

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

E-cigarette restrictions backed

MSPs on a Holyrood committee have backed new restrictions on the sale of e-cigarettes and

called for national guidance on the risks and benefits.

The Scottish Parliament's health committee also supported a legally-enforceable ban on smoking in parts of hospital grounds.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Golf buggy 'joy ride'

Police officers in Lockerbie are investigating a break-in to the golf club in the town which saw three golf buggies taken some time between 06:00 and 06:40 on Saturday.

One was recovered only about 20 yards from the shed and the other two were later recovered about half a mile away.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Ballad event

Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland

Traditional ballads from the so-called "debateable lands" of southern Scotland

will be celebrated at a special event to mark Martinmas.

Abbotsford
Abbotsford Trust

Poems and songs compiled by Sir Walter Scott will be performed at his former home in the Borders, Abbotsford.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School vandalism

Police in the Borders are appealing for witnesses following a vandalism at a school.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Wednesday 27th and 8.30am on Thursday 28th October at Earlston Primary School.

A section of the perimeter wall was spray-painted with graffiti and local officers are now conducting inquiries to trace those responsible.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cloudy and windy

BBC Scotland Weather

Latest

It'll be a cloudy, windy afternoon across the south of Scotland, with gales and outbreaks of rain.

Lunchtime weather
BBC

The rain will be most persistent and heavy at times towards Peebles and Innerleithen, with a lot of dry weather for the Eastern Borders.

It'll be mild for the time of year, at 14 Celsius.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Radio time

Tune in at 12:30 on 92-95FM or 810MW for our lunchtime radio bulletins from Selkirk and Dumfries.

All the news, sport and weather for our region coming up.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

School fire

Police in the Borders are appealing for witnesses following a small roof fire at a school in Jedburgh.

Parkside Primary
Google

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 02:10 on Sunday after a member of the public noticed flames coming from the gym building at Parkside Primary on Waterside Road.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Third Sector focus

The work of the region's Third Sector is coming under the spotlight in Dumfries.

Scottish government minister Jamie Hepburn - whose brief covers sport, health improvement and mental health - is one of the main speakers at Connect2015 at the Easterbrook Hall.

The main focus of the event is adult health and social care integration.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Body-mounted camera trial

Police in parts of Dumfries and Galloway

are testing body-mounted video cameras.

CCTV camera
BBC

Officers in Dumfries and Annan are expected to use the technology to combat late-night violence and youth disorder.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Workman warning

Police in the Borders are encouraging the public to be vigilant following reports of bogus workmen operating in the area.

On Thursday three men called at properties in Kingsland Road, Selkirk, and Abbotslea in Tweedbank. They were able to inspect the roofs for defects on some properties after gaining the trust of homeowners.

However, when they were unable to produce suitable identification no money was exchanged.

Police believe the same men have been operating in the area for months and are targeting elderly residents.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Soldier bear statue unveiled

A statue immortalising a beer-drinking bear who saw action in World War Two

has been unveiled in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.

Wojtek Memorial Trust
Wojtek Memorial Trust

Wojtek - dubbed the "Soldier Bear" - was adopted by Polish troops and helped them carry ammunition at the Battle of Monte Cassino.

After the war he lived in Scotland at Hutton in Berwickshire, before ending his days in Edinburgh Zoo.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Carlisle goal

Berwickshire trainer Sandy Thomson has a good chance of victory at Carlisle races this afternoon.

Carlisle racecourse
Rose and Trev Clough

He runs favourite Seeyouatmidnight in the 1.45pm race.

Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd is also at the Cumbrian track with Resolute Reformer in the 3.25pm race.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Kettleholm road closed due to crash

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top