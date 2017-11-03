Welsh Government cabinet reshuffle
- First Minister Carwyn Jones has begun a reshuffle of his cabinet team
- Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant has resigned from his cabinet post after allegations were made about his personal conduct
- Jane Hutt - the longest serving minister in the UK - is leaving the Welsh Government
- There is speculation former Plaid Cymru leader Lord Elis-Thomas could be offered a role
By David Deans, Natalie Crockett and Rachel Flint
The reshuffle story so far
David Deans
Wales politics reporter
There were a few suggestions of the potential runners and riders in Carwyn Jones' reshuffle before news broke this Friday afternoon.
We had expected that some long-standing figures in the Welsh Government would be leaving their ministerial roles behind, and there had been speculation for ages that Carl Sargeant would be someone Mr Jones may want to eject to leave room for one of the 2016 election Labour intake.
But he has become the latest UK politician to be hit with allegations about their conduct, and he is the first AM to lose their job as a result.
In contrast Jane Hutt, the UK's longest serving minister, is leaving to an array of thanks and tributes from AMs.
Jones thanks Hutt for "dedication to Wales"
First Minister Carwyn Jones tweets
"Shocking and distressing" allegations
Carl Sargeant has requested an urgent investigation to clear his name
Labour AM Carl Sargeant says he was "shocked and distressed" after being told allegations had been made about him.
The Alyn and Deeside AM has been suspended from the Labour Party while an investigation takes place.
He left his cabinet position as secretary for communities and children after being informed that allegations had been made about his personal conduct.
In a statement Mr Sargeant said: "The details of the allegations have yet to be disclosed to me".
He has requested an urgent independent investigation into the allegations by the General Secretary of Welsh Labour to "clear his name".
"Given the nature of the allegations, I agreed with the first minister that it was right I stand aside from cabinet today," he writes.
"I look forward to returning to government once my name is cleared."
Scene at Welsh Government HQ
BBC Wales political reporter Cemlyn Davies tweets
Praise for Jane Hutt
Plaid Cymru AM Simon Thomas tweets
Hutt was UK's longest serving minister
Jane Hutt, who has lost her cabinet role in the reshuffle, was the UK's longest serving minister.
The Vale of Glamorgan AM has been a permanent fixture in the Welsh cabinet since the birth of the assembly in 1999.
She has held numerous positions including health, education and finance briefs.
Since 2016 she has been leader of the house and chief whip.
'In the record books'
Llanelli Labour AM Lee Waters tweets
Carl Sargeant 'removed' from cabinet
A spokesman for the first minister says the former communities secretary was sacked.
An earlier statement from Mr Sargeant had suggested he left his job by mutual consent.
But a spokesman said: “Following allegations, received in the last few days, about Carl Sargeant’s conduct, the first minister has removed him from the cabinet and has asked Welsh Labour to launch a full investigation.”
Carl Sargeant: Suspended from Welsh Labour
As well as out of the Welsh Government, the former communities secretary is out of the Welsh Labour party for the time being.
A Welsh Labour spokeswoman said: “Carl Sargeant has been suspended from party membership, and therefore the Labour whip in the National Assembly for Wales, while an investigation into allegations received takes place.”
Former Plaid Cymru leader for cabinet role?
BBC Wales Political Correspondent Aled ap Dafydd tweets
Carwyn Jones on Jane Hutt
In a statement Mr Jones said: "Jane Hutt has been a feature of Welsh Government, and Welsh public life for two decades.
"Her unique approach and unrivalled ability to build bridges always brought stability through all the toughest periods of party politics in Cardiff Bay - she was always the one who could deliver a sensible compromise and find a way through difficult periods.
"She served in a number of roles with distinction and her dedication and her loyalty was always without question.
"The people of the Vale of Glamorgan are very lucky to have such a committed politician to represent them, and I'm sure she will continue to do so with distinction in the future."
Jane Hutt leaves cabinet
BBC Wales Political Editor Nick Servini tweets
Minister resigns over allegations about his conduct
Labour AM Carl Sargeant has resigned from his Welsh Government ministerial job after allegations were made about his personal conduct.
The Alyn and Deeside AM has been suspended from the Labour Party as an investigation takes place.
He was secretary for communities and children.
Mr Sargeant has called for an "urgent" investigation "in order to allow me to clear my name".
Hello and welcome
