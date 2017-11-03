Welsh Government cabinet reshuffle

There were a few suggestions of the potential runners and riders in Carwyn Jones' reshuffle before news broke this Friday afternoon.

We had expected that some long-standing figures in the Welsh Government would be leaving their ministerial roles behind, and there had been speculation for ages that Carl Sargeant would be someone Mr Jones may want to eject to leave room for one of the 2016 election Labour intake.

But he has become the latest UK politician to be hit with allegations about their conduct, and he is the first AM to lose their job as a result.

In contrast Jane Hutt, the UK's longest serving minister, is leaving to an array of thanks and tributes from AMs.