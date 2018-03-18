Live updates as snow falls across Wales
- Amber "be prepared" warning for south-east and mid Wales
- Yellow "be aware" warning in parts of mid, north-east and south-west Wales.
- Flights have been cancelled and people warned to drive only if necessary.
- Newport Half Marathon postponed again
By Ruth Thomas and John Arkless
Sports fixtures affected
Things have been going rather well for Cardiff City recently, winning seven straight matches as they push for promotion to the Premier League.
But they will have to wait a bit longer for another win. Their midday kick-off away to Derby County has been postponed.
How much snow are we expecting?
Most places are expecting up to 10cm (4in), but 15-25cm (6-10in) could fall on higher ground.
An amber "be prepared" warning is in place in the south wast, covering Cardiff, Newport and the Brecon Beacons until 21:00 GMT.
The rest of Wales - excluding Anglesey - is under a yellow "be aware" warning until 23:55 this evening.
Rail services affected
Rail operators are warning of disruption on some routes
Roads closed
Snow is making the roads treacherous and several have been closed.
One lane is closed on the A48 Severn Bridge, the A44 at Aberystwyth is closed between Heol-y-Bont and Llangurig and the Rhigos (A4061), Bwlch (A4061) and Maerdy (A4233) mountain roads are all shut.
People have been warned to drive only if necessary.
Good morning...again
It's not long since the Beast from the East brought snow chaos to Wales - and now the cold weather is back again.
Several events have been cancelled and travel is disrupted as the snow falls across the country.
Stay with us throughout the day for all of the latest updates on the weather.