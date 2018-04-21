Live: Carwyn Jones to step down
- Carwyn Jones has announced he will step down in the autumn.
- He told delegates at the Welsh Labour party conference.
- It follows a row about former minister Carl Sargeant who was found dead in November days after being sacked from the cabinet.
By Rachel Flint, Andy Roberts and David Deans
Plaid Cymru's Leanne Wood is critical of Carwyn Jones's record in power
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood AM said: "I congratulate Carwyn Jones on his nine years as First Minister of Wales and wish him and his family the best for the future.
"Wales' government has been led by the Labour Party for nineteen years. Over that time our economy, our NHS, our schools and our local services have been allowed to weaken and diminish. People and our community infrastructure have fallen further and further behind.
"Wales needs more than a change of leader. We need a new government with the ideas, the values and the drive to build our nation into the successful country we know it could be.
"Wales can and must be better than this - rearranging the deckchairs will not deliver the change we need."
MP Stephen Kinnock pays tribute to Carwyn Jones
New deputy leader Carolyn Harris pays tribute to Carwyn Jones
The new deputy leader of Welsh Labour Carolyn Harris said the first minister was a "towering figure in Welsh politics".
He announced he would step down in the autumn shortly after was appointed to the role at the Welsh Labour party conference.
Ms Harris said: "As Welsh Labour leader and first minister for almost a decade, he has led both our party and our country with passion, commitment and integrity.
"I know his commitment to Wales and to Welsh Labour will remain as burning as ever, and I will be working with him in the months ahead to ensure Welsh Labour keeps delivering for Wales."
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has been tipped as a possible future Welsh Labour leader, but is not revealing his intentions yet.
BBC Wales political editor says Carwyn Jones's cabinet were not aware of the bombshell their leader was about to drop.
'Significant service'
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies paid tribute to Carwyn Jones's contribution to Welsh political life after he announced his decision to step down as first minister.
Carwyn Jones's future as first minister has been under pressure since November, when he sacked Carl Sargeant as cabinet secretary for communities and children amid allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women. Mr Sargeant, who was AM for Alyn and Deeside, was found dead four days later - he is believed to have killed himself.
Mr Jones, who has been first minister and Welsh Labour leader since 2009, said his exit would give his family, his party and the country a "fresh start".
Referring to his wife and family, he told party delegates: "I don't think anyone can know what the last few months have been like - no one apart from Lisa and the kids.
"They have carried me through the darkest of times. I have asked too much of them at times. It's time for me to think about what's fair to them."
Carwyn Jones used his keynote speech to the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno to announce his decision to step down as leader and first minister.
Mr Jones said he would step down for the good of his family after the "darkest of days".
It comes after the death of Carl Sargeant in November days after he was sacked from the cabinet by Mr Jones.
