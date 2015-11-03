Senedd: 3 November 2015
Summary
- The plenary begins at 13.30 with questions to the first minister.
- Debate on the Draft Wales Bill
- Statement on 'delivering for our armed forces and their families'
- A Statement by the Finance Minister on the State of the Estate Report
- The TB Eradication Programme is the topic of a statement by the Deputy Minister for Farming and Food
- Debate on the Equality and Human Rights Commission Wales Annual Review
Voting Time
Members have reached Voting Time.
If any AM needs reminding of the importance of concentrating during voting time, they should look at this video of the then Health Minister Dr Brian Gibbons mistakenly voting with the opposition for a public inquiry into the Welsh ambulance service, which the government had consistently declared unnecessary.
'A strong message to the UK Government'
Liberal Democrat Peter Black calls on the Welsh Government to work with the Equality and Human Rights Commission Wales to "send a strong message to the UK Government that we oppose any attempt to repeal the Human Rights Act 1998".
Equality and human rights
Members have reached the penultimate item, the Debate on the Equality and Human Rights Commission Wales Annual Review 2014 - 2015.
Rent Smart Wales
Minister for Communities and Tackling Poverty, Lesley Griffiths asks members to approve the draft Code of Practice for Landlords and Agents.
Part 1 of the Housing (Wales) Act 2014 introduces a mandatory registration scheme for private landlords and a requirement for private landlords and agents who carry out letting / management tasks to be licensed.
Value for money from the overseas estate?
The overseas estate is included in this report for the first time.
Conservative Nick Ramsay questions whether the taxpayer is getting value for money from the overseas estate.
Welsh government estate reduction
Members move on to a statement by the minister for finance and government business: State of the Estate Report.
Jane Hutt claims that over the 2014 / 15 period the achievements have included:
Support for the Armed Forces community
Leighton Andrews highlights the support available to the Armed Forces community "across all Ministerial portfolios" as well as support provided by partner organisations such as Wales Probation Service and Royal British Legion.
Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans
Members move on to a statement by the minister for public services: 'Delivering for our armed forces and their families'.
In 2014, an “expert group” was established to advise on how public services can best meet the service community’s needs.
The group is chaired by the minister for public services, as minister for armed forces and veterans.
Stephen Crabb's 'imaginary friends'?
Alun Davies says of Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb: "He seems to have a group of imaginary friends surrounding him and creating a fantasy version of a constitutional settlement that is unrecognizable to anybody to whom he seeks to describe it".
'National Assembly will have its actions thwarted by Westminster'
Kirsty Williams says: “The status quo of Welsh devolution cannot stand. The fact our laws regularly end up in the Supreme Court is evidence enough that the current system is not fit for purpose.
"Yet, the draft Wales Bill risks taking us back to a situation where the National Assembly will have its actions thwarted by Westminster. That clearly is not acceptable".
'Why should Wales not expect or deserve full equality?'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood calls for "parity for Wales with other devolved nations".
"Why should Wales not expect or deserve full equality?", she asks.
Flogging a dead horse after the stable door is bolted
Leighton Andrews tweets
'A great opportunity to strengthen democracy'
Andrew RT Davies says the draft Wales bill is "a great opportunity to strengthen democracy in Wales".
FM: "The most important debate for some time"
The First Minister introduces what he describes as "the most important debate that we've had in Wales for some time"
He moves the motion which "notes the publication of the draft Wales Bill by the UK Government on 20 October 2015 and regrets that the current model for reserved powers falls short of the recommendations of the Silk Commission Part 2".
Business Statement and Announcement
Members move on to the Business Statement and Announcement, which outlines the future business of the Assembly up to three weeks in advance.
Among the topics raised are the A55, mental health services, and linguistic categories for schools.
Cardiff Airport to be privatised?
The Conservatives and the first minister both see David Rowe-Beddoe's comments on Cardiff airport yesterday as an endorsement of their conflicting positions.
Cardiff Airport should be privatised within the next five years, according to its outgoing chairman.
Lord Rowe-Beddoe was appointed by the Welsh government in March 2013 when it bought the airport for £52m.
Broadband speed less impressive than weather
Elin Jones asks about superfast broadband in Ceredigion.
The county recorded record temperatures on Sunday. Broadband speed less impressive, she says.
59 calls to get a GP appointment
Plaid Cymru's Jocelyn Davies says a family member rang 59 times to get a GP appointment before 0830, and it took three days to see a doctor.
GPs shouldn't be relying on phone booking as they did 20 years ago, says first minister, and adds that there is no reason why you can't book online.
Children face 112-day waits after assessment
Liberal Democrat leader Kirsty Williams asks whether there will be more appointments to meet targets on mental health. FM says health board plans are in place, and adds that we can expect waiting times to improve thanks to recruitment. But Kirsty Williams says children still face 112-day waits after assessment.
'No steer' for independent Williams Commission
Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies says that emails he has obtained via FOI show FM was directing the independent Williams Commission.
Not so, says FM. Commission got no steer.
Extra £800k pledged for mental health
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood welcomes mental health waiting time cut for adults - but what about child and adolescent services? The first minister says that an extra £800k has been pledged.
Invitations for First Minister
First Minister's Questions begins with invitations for FM to praise British Legion, Samaritans, library and hospice volunteers.
Prynhawn da
Welcome to Senedd Live. The first item in Plenary, as usual, is Questions to the First Minister.
A list of the Oral Questions tabled can be seen here.