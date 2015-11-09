Assembly chamber

Senedd as it happened: 4 November 2015

Summary

  1. 9am: Committee Communities
  2. The plenary begins at 13.30 with questions to the health minister and then the education minister.
  3. The world of work is the topic of the Welsh Conservatives' debate.
  4. The Plaid Cymru debate is on fuel poverty
  5. The high street is the focus of the Welsh Liberal Democrats debate.
  6. Plenary ends with the Short Debate on 21st Century Homes

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Janet Ebenezer

All times stated are UK

Nos da!

That concludes today's proceedings. Senedd Live will be back on Tuesday 10th November 

Senedd

Short debate

Labour AM for Cardiff Central Jenny Rathbone is leading the short debate on 21st Century homes, arguing the case for zero carbon housing.

Jenny Rathbone AM

Government investment in high streets

Responding to the debate, Minister Carl Sargeant says the Welsh government is "committed to supporting our town and city centres with the need to evolve and diversify firmly at the heart of our efforts". 

He stresses that the government is investing up to £109m in 18 towns and cities across Wales. 

Pubs on high streets

Peter Black believes that local pubs are an asset to the regeneration of high streets and their closure should be left to the decision of local people, rather than the landlords.

He says: "Currently existing planning law offers little protection to communities who wish to keep their pubs open."

Peter Black AM

Free parking

Working with councils to ensure free parking schemes would help regenerate high streets across Wales, according to Conservative William Graham.

Sustainable communities

The Liberal Democrats are arguing that a vibrant and diverse Welsh high street has a key role to play in building sustainable communities for the future.

Liberal Democrat debate

Eluned Parrott is leading the Liberal Democrat debate on the importance of high streets across Wales.

Eluned Parrott AM

Minister blames UK government for fuel poverty in Wales

Minister for Natural Resources Carl Sargeant places blame on the UK government for fuel poverty in Wales and says the Welsh government's actions to tackle fuel poverty are made difficult.

"The reforms have reduced the incomes of some of the poorest and most vulnerable in our society. 

"The proposals to cut support from working families will reduce further incomes pushing more Welsh households into fuel poverty."

Carl Sargeant AM

Elections on the mind

Simon Thomas tweets

Where have the AMs gone?

Lindsay Whittle from Plaid Cymru expresses concern that only 18 AMs remain in the chamber for this debate..

 "I'm sorry there's only 18 of us here, because this is a very important debate. Fuel poverty affects so many people."

Siambr

Resource Efficient Wales

Liberal Democrat William Powell AM calls on the government to extend Resource Efficient Wales to offer a comprehensive scheme, similar to that of Resource Efficient Scotland, to improve resource efficiency, address fuel poverty and tackle climate change.

William Powell AM

'Fuel poverty should be central to WG plans'

On behalf of the Conservatives, Mark Isherwood AM concurs that fuel poverty "should be central to the Welsh government's tackling poverty action plan".

Jeff Cuthbert AM

Tackling fuel poverty

Plaid Cymru is calling on the Welsh government to improve performance in relation to tackling fuel poverty.

Fuel poverty

Plaid Cymru debate

Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd is leading a debate on fuel poverty.

Llyr Gruffydd AM

Welsh government support's Tory motion

Deputy Minister for Skills and Technology Julie James expresses support for the Conservative motion on apprenticeships in Wales.

Julie James AM

'Failing to support older people'

Conservative equality spokesperson Mohammed Asghar says the Welsh government is "failing to support older people to increase their skills and to access training". 

 He says: "There are now 90,000 fewer adults in part-time learning than there were ten years ago."

Mohammed Asghar AM

Lack of women in STEM apprenticeships

Labour Keith Davies AM raises concerns about the lack of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) apprentices. 

According to Mr Davies, in 2011/12 3.2% of engineering apprenticeships were taken up by women. However women represented 92% of the child care apprenticeships.

Keith Davies AM

14-18 year olds

On behalf of the Liberal Democrats, Aled Roberts AM calls on the Welsh government to examine a qualifications framework for 14-18 year olds which would provide greater choice academically and vocationally.

Aled Roberts AM

Work placement schemes

The Conservatives believe work placement schemes should be available to people across society in Wales to "aid retraining and to allow for sustainable, progressive employment".


Conservatives' debate

Conservative AM William Graham is leading the debate on apprenticeships in Wales.

William Graham AM

Supply teachers

Liberal Democrat AM Aled Roberts raises concerns that 40% of newly qualified teachers in Wales are on supply contracts rather than permanent contracts "with little or no continued professional development". 

Deputy Minister for Skills and Technology, Julie James says that the government is "working very hard to come up with a strategy to deal with this".

Julie James
BBC
Julie James
Deputy Minister for Skills and Technology.Julie James deputises

The Deputy Minister for Skills and Technology, Julie James deputises for the  Minister for Education and Skills, Huw Lewis today.

Among the topics covered are the future of religious education, initial teacher training and financial support for new school buildings in Wales.

Tempt junior doctors across the border, says Kirsty Williams

Liberal Democrat Leader Kirsty Williams calls on the minister to tempt junior doctors in England to Wales. 

She says: "Why can't the Welsh government take proactive steps to let medical students across the border and those who have trained in Wales to be aware that these changes are not taking place in Wales and that they should apply for F1 positions in our hospitals, should start their medical careers here and that they could go on to have a very productive career in medicine looking after Welsh patients?"

Junior Doctors' pay

Mark Drakeford says English Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt's announcement regarding the changes to the contracts of junior doctors in England "is absolutely an example of how not to go about these things". 

In England the basic pay of junior doctors is to rise by 11%, but other elements, including what constitutes unsociable hours, are being curbed.

Mr Drakeford says: "Yesterday's last minute dash to tray and dangle some non-existent cash in front of junior doctors to try and influence them in their ballot for industrial action shows just how badly things have gone with the Department of Health."

Junior doctors took part in a protest in central London earlier this year
BBC
Junior doctors took part in a protest in central London earlier this year
Lack of beds for NHS patients?

Responding to criticisms from Conservative health spokesperson Darren Millar on the "lack of beds" available to NHS patients in Wales, in particular during the winter months, Mark Drakeford says the NHS in Wales has measures in place to increase the number of beds during winter months if needed. 

However he adds: "many things can be done in the community to continue to look after people successfully and beds as a currency is not a sensible way to look at the NHS".

Accessing new drugs

Plaid Cymru health spokesperson Elin Jones calls on the minister for a statement regarding patients' access to new drugs and the lack of consistency across Wales.

Minister confirms that following an independent review a new system will be in place "in which cohort decisions will be made... and where greater consistency is guaranteed."

Elin Jones
BBC
Elin Jones
Deputy Health Minister on special measures

Deputy Health Minister Vaughan Gething stresses that the decision to put this health board in special measure should not be "at the convenience of a politician".

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Darren Miller questions why Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was not placed under special measures earlier.  

It was placed under Welsh government control in the summer. 

The government announced last week that it will remain in special measures for another two years.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Questions to the Minister for Health and Social Services

The afternoon's plenary session is now underway and is focusing on health questions.

The Oral Questions tabled are listed here.

The Presiding Officer will call Party Spokespeople to ask questions without notice to the Minister after Question 2.  

Private session

The Communities, Equality and Local Government Committee is now in private session. 

We will be back at 1.30pm for the afternoon's plenary.

Raising the licence fee?

The present licence fee of £145.50 a year is too low according to Paul Siegert. He suggests that the UK government raises it to £160 and insists that this increase "would enable the BBC to flourish". 

The licence fee currently costs £145.50 a year
Science Photo Library
The licence fee currently costs £145.50 a year
Defending public service broadcasting

David Donovan says, "The responsibility to defend public service broadcasting is on us all and the time is now."

Impact of funding cuts

Paul Siegert from the NUJ warns that if the BBC's funding were cut, it could mean the end of S4C as well as the Welsh language service on radio and online.

Concerns from BECTU

David Donovan from BECTU raises concerns that the current proposed funding for the BBC "is not sufficient" and says that it's difficult to see how the needs of Wales will be met under the charter review.

BECTU, NUJ and Equity

The committee is listening to evidence from representatives from BECTU, the NUJ and Equity

Break

The committee is taking a short break before taking further evidence on the BBC Charter Review.

Carwyn Jones on S4C

First Minister Carwyn Jones has made recent comments saying the BBC Charter Review should include the role of S4C, but made it clear that there should not be any weakening of its independence. 

Independence

S4C Chief Executive Ian Jones says S4C has "a good relationship on every level" with the BBC, but stresses the reason for that is independence. He adds that S4C are very keen to see that independence continuing whatever the governance structure is in the future. 

