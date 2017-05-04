First Topical Questions session in the Senedd

Next is the Plaid Cymru debate, proposing that the assembly:

1. Believes that quality local public services are key to the prosperity and wellbeing of our nation.

2. Regrets that since 2011-12, funding for local authorities in Wales has decreased by 6.5 per cent, disproportionately affecting some of the weakest and most vulnerable people in communities across Wales.

3. Recognises the important role played by local authorities in:

a) developing local economies in partnership with the business community;

b) ensuring that our streets are clean and safe;

c) delivering quality education; and

d) delivering social service care that look after the most vulnerable people in communities across Wales.

4. Notes that the average salary for Chief Executives running Plaid Cymru-led Councils is nearly £22,000 less than those run by Labour Councils in Wales.

5. Believes that local affordable housing development projects should be rooted in the needs of the community.

6. Notes the successful child development tracking model, used by Ceredigion Council - the only council judged by Estyn to have excellent performance in Wales in the last full cycle of inspections - to ensure children are reaching their potential, with assistance provided at an early stage to those who are falling behind.

7. Regrets that, since 2012, the percentage total of local government procurement spend in Wales has remained static at just 58 per cent.

8. Calls on the Welsh Government to scrap zero hours contracts in the social care sector.