AMs discuss the future of S4C
Summary
- Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
- Plenary begins at 13.30 with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
- Questions to the Counsel General
- Topical Questions
- Debate by Individual Members: policing
- Plaid Cymru debate: Welsh National Health Service
- Welsh Conservatives debate: future of the Welsh economy
- Short Debate: Rebuilding lives through community sport
Live Reporting
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
All times stated are UK
'Disappointing' the review of S4C is not already well underway
Alun Davies says whilst he welcomes the UK Government’s intention to carry out a review of S4C, it is "disappointing" the review is not already well underway.
He says the Welsh Government is still waiting for DCMS to confirm the final details of the scope of the review and who will be leading it.
Evidence Session 9
Giving evidence are:
Alun Davies AM, Minister for Lifelong Learning and Welsh Language;
Paul Kindred, Senior Policy Analyst.
Welcome to Senedd Live
We begin this morning with the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee's discussion on the the future of S4C.