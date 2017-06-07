Health committee discusses primary care
- Health, Social Care and Sport Committee
By Alun Jones and Nia Harri
Back at 1.30pm
The members are now meeting in private.
Senedd Live will be back at 1.30pm for Plenary.
£10 million from the national primary care fund
The primary care clusters have used their share of the £10 million from the national primary care fund in a range of ways.
Labour's Dawn Bowden seeks assurance that they are providing value for money.
AMs are told the £10 million is recurrent and many clusters are investing in additional capacity such as pharmacists, physiotherapists and social workers.
'Responsive to local circumstances'
Conservative Suzy Davies asks about the operational practicalities of multi-disciplinary team working, such as who is responsible for employing personnel within clusters.
Mr Gething says a variety of organisational forms for delivering sustainable and accessible care are evolving out of cluster working across Wales.
He says these models have differences in their infrastructure, benefits, and levels of integration, staff employment, contractual arrangements, and economies of scale, financial control, flexibilities and internal support mechanisms responsive to local circumstances.
Formal evaluation in spring 2018
In response to Vaughan Gething's statement that a formal evaluation of cluster working will be held in spring next year, Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth seeks assurance about what is being done now to measure progress and outcomes.
'Standing still will get us knocked over'
"Standing still will get us knocked over," says Mr Gething in stressing the need for a multi professional, multi sector approach, with the GP at its heart.
'Relatively early in the journey in terms of primary care clusters'
UKIP's Caroline Jones suggests the impact of primary care clusters is limited in reducing the demand on GPs and secondary care.
Vaughan Gething says it is about "changing demand and how we make it more appropriate rather than reducing demand".
He adds, "We are relatively early in the journey in terms of primary care clusters, so the evidence base is limited".
Evidence session 10
This evidence session is with the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Well-being and Sport, Vaughan Gething.
Giving evidence with him are:
Welcome to Senedd Live
The Health, Social Care and Sport Committee is holding an inquiry into primary care.