Reaction to the death of Carl Sargeant

Speaking through tears on BBC Radio Wales, former local government minister Leighton Andrews says:

"Carl Sargeant was loved. He was loved across the political divide. He was loved by the people in his own community.

"Carl was a unique politician. He arrived in the assembly from the factory floor. He grew up and still lived in the council estate that helped shape his roots in Connah's Quay - he was still very much part of that community.

"My understanding is that Carl was still not aware of the detail of the allegations against him, even, I'm told, this morning.

"I think that perhaps that's something to talk about on another day. Today I think his friends, family, will want to remember the Carl that we knew. The Carl that we loved."