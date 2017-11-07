Reaction to the death of Carl Sargeant

There is a palpable sense of shock at the assembly. Carl Sargeant was a hugely experienced figure who had taken on a broad range of ministerial positions over the past decade from local government to housing to the environment. It was this experience that has formed the backdrop to the many political tributes that have been pouring in. But clearly the circumstances surrounding his sacking from the cabinet on Friday, amid allegations about his personal conduct, will also be on people's minds as the political establishment in Wales comes to terms with his death."
'Loved across the political divide'
Speaking through tears on BBC Radio Wales, former local government minister Leighton Andrews says:
"Carl Sargeant was loved. He was loved across the political divide. He was loved by the people in his own community.
"Carl was a unique politician. He arrived in the assembly from the factory floor. He grew up and still lived in the council estate that helped shape his roots in Connah's Quay - he was still very much part of that community.
"My understanding is that Carl was still not aware of the detail of the allegations against him, even, I'm told, this morning.
"I think that perhaps that's something to talk about on another day. Today I think his friends, family, will want to remember the Carl that we knew. The Carl that we loved."
In his tribute to Carl Sargeant, political pundit Darran Hill says he was a "slow-burn politician" who was "immensely proud" to represent Alyn and Deeside.
'A friend of local government'
In light of the news about the death of Carl Sargeant, WLGA Leader, Newport Councillor Debbie Wilcox, said: "We are all deeply shocked by today's news.
"Carl was a friend to local government; he was passionate about local services and made a huge impact in Welsh politics during his career.
"This is an awful tragedy and my thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time."
Meetings cancelled
Plenary and committee meetings in the assembly on Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled.
'Found guilty before he had a chance to defend himself'
Former Plaid Cymru AM Rhodri Glyn Thomas says: "Carl clearly felt he had been found guilty before he had a chance to defend himself.
"So I think we need to develop a system which is fair to everybody, which defends everybody, but doesn't place people in a position where they feel they have no opportunity whatsoever to fight their cause."
Superintendent Mark Pierce of North Wales Police says: "At approximately 11.30am today, Tuesday 7th November, North Wales Police were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah's Quay.
"The man has been formally identified as local AM Carl Sargeant. His next of kin have been informed and police are supporting the family.
"North Wales Police are not treating his death as suspicious and the matter has been referred to HM Coroner.
"The family request that their privacy is respected at this sad time."
'An authentically working class politician'
"Carl Sargeant was an unusual politician for these times in that he was an authentically working class one," says Chief Reporter of the Western Mail, Martin Shipton.
'Sad beyond words'
'Palpable sense of shock'
Nick Servini
Political editor, Wales
AMs reaction
What we know about the minister's sacking in the days before his death
Flags at half-mast at the Senedd
'He never forgot his roots'
'Utterly devastated'
Tribute by Coleg Cambria principal
David Jones, Principal and Chief Executive at Coleg Cambria says:"It is with great sadness that we heard today of the untimely death of Carl Sargeant.
"Carl was previously a governor at Deeside College and has always been a strong supporter of the evolution of FE in North East Wales and the creation of Coleg Cambria.
"This is truly shocking news and our thoughts are with Carl's family at this difficult time."
'Joyful life force'
Carl Sargeant 'did not know the allegations'
BBC Wales understands that as late as this morning Mr Sargeant did not know what the allegations against him were.
'Shocked, horrified and deeply sympathetic'
UK Labour leader, Jeremy Cobryn says he is "shocked, horrified and deeply sympathetic" to Carl Sargeant's family, following the news of this death.
"He was somebody who represented our party, worked hard to represent his communities and my deepest sympathies are to them."
'Long time friend and school buddy'
'Extremely sad and shocking news'
Speaking on behalf of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Kirsty Williams AM says: "This is extremely sad and shocking news for all of us here in the Senedd and beyond.
"Not only was Carl a dedicated local Assembly Member, but he was an effective government minister who had a significant impact across political life at a national and community level.
"Carl was a good friend for many years and he will be sorely missed.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this incredibly difficult time."
'Shocked and saddened'
Carl Sargeant was a trained industrial firefighter before becoming an AM
'Wonderful, warm, loyal family man'
Economy secretary Ken Skates and Environment secretary Lesley Griffiths, have issued a joint statement:
"We are devastated by the tragic death of our friend and colleague Carl Sargeant.
"He was a gentle but brilliant person, with whom we formed a strong friendship, working together as North Wales colleagues.
"He will never be forgotten by us as a kind, genuine and compassionate man, always determined to fight against injustice, particularly for people who did not have a voice.
"Our thoughts are with Bernie, Lucy, Jack and all his family, who are now without a wonderful, warm, loyal family man."
'Everywhere there is shock, tears and hugs'
'One of our most vibrant characters'
Profile of long-serving AM's career
Carl Sargeant had been a long-serving member of the Welsh Government.
Born in 1968 in St Asaph, Denbighshire, he worked at a chemical manufacturing plant, had been a quality and environmental auditor and an industrial firefighter.
First elected as Labour assembly member for Alyn and Deeside in 2003, he was appointed chief whip and deputy minister for assembly business following the 2007 election.
'A tragedy of the worst kind'
Tom Middlehurst, former AM for Alyn and Deeside, said: "I'm devastated - as many people are, he succeeded me and had been a superb constituency member.
"He was an all-round superb representative of Connah's Quay.
"I'm too shocked to take it all in, I feel very strongly for his family and it's a tragedy of the worst kind, it will take a long time to come to terms with this and my thoughts are with the family."
Carl Sargeant's 'equalities legacy will endure'
Corbyn 'deeply shocked'
'Shocked and horrified'
Carl Sargeant made 'significant contribution to Welsh politics'
Responding to the news, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says: "Carl Sargeant made a significant contribution to Welsh politics, both as an Assembly Member and a government minister.
"On behalf of Plaid Cymru, I send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."
'Parliament has lost a stalwart'
Welsh Conservatives leader, Andrew RT Davies, says the news of Mr Sargeant's death was "unspeakably sad news".
"Parliament has lost a stalwart, and many of us have lost a friend.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and our colleagues in the Welsh Labour Party."
'Devastated at this news'
Statement from First Minister Carwyn Jones
Carl Sargeant found dead
An ex-Welsh Labour minister who faced a party investigation into allegations about his personal conduct has taken his own life, BBC Wales understands.
Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant, 49, lost his ministerial job as cabinet secretary for communities and children last Friday.