Jones' statement over Sargeant death
- First Minister Carwyn Jones to make statement following the death of former minister Carl Sargeant
- It comes after criticism of the way he dealt with "groping or touching" allegations made against Mr Sargeant
- Mr Sargeant was sacked from his cabinet role and suspended by the Welsh Labour party. He was found dead four days later
By Rhiannon Beacham, Peter Shuttleworth and Rachel Flint
BBC Wales' Political Editor Nick Servini tweets
BBC Wales political correspondent Aled ap Dafydd tweets
First Minister Carwyn Jones has finished his meeting with Welsh Labour AMs and is on his way to Cathays Park, where he will make the statement.
There have been calls for him to resign and criticism of the way he handled the allegations made against the former communities secretary.
First Minister Carwyn Jones is due to make a statement following the death of sacked minister Carl Sargeant.
The statement follows a meeting with fellow members of the Labour group in Wales this afternoon.
Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home on Tuesday, four days after he was sacked as communities minister and suspended from Welsh Labour after accusations from a number of women which included "groping" claims.
It is believed he had taken his own life.