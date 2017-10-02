100 Women: Breaking the glass ceiling
Summary
- Our experts will discuss issues faced by women in the workplace live from Silicon Valley on BBC World Service radio at 16:00 GMT
- They are tackling the first of four challenges during this season of BBC 100 Women - the glass ceiling
- Their innovations will be unveiled on 6 October
- Upcoming challenges are tackling female illiteracy (Delhi); improving public transport safety for women (London); and challenging sexism in sport (Rio de Janeiro)