Africa highlights: Thursday 22 October 2015
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- South Africa students march to ANC headquarters
- Kenya Para-athletes absent at World Championships
- UN: Thousands face "death and starvation" in South Sudan
- Anglo American to cut diamond production in South Africa
- Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Thursday 22 October 2015
Live Reporting
By Damian Zane and Hugo Williams
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Scroll down for Thursday's stories
We'll be back tomorrow
That's all for today from the BBC Africa Live page. Listen to theAfrica Today podcast and keep up-to-date with developments across the continent on the BBC News website.
Today's African proverb: "A child who fears beating would never admit that he played with a missing knife." Sent by Fayinka Abel, Ibadan, Nigeria.Click here to send your African proverbs.
And we leave you with this picture of South Sudan Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk standing to attention as the flag is lowered at the Ugandan army base in the capital, Juba. Ugandan troops are beginning their pullout from the country.
EU bid to stop illegal logging 'fails Africa'
An EU aid programme aimed at curbing the trade in illegal timber was poorly managed and often failed to achieve effective partnerships with countries, EU auditors say.
The Court of Auditors examined the €300m (£217m; $335m) spent by the EU on forestry projects in 2003-2013.
Aid was poorly spent in some African countries, the report said citing Cameroon, Liberia and the Central African Republic as prime examples.
Liberia was given $13m in aid for forestry projects, while its wood exports to the EU averaged only $6m a year.
The value of illegal timber worldwide has been estimated at up to $100bn annually.Read the full BBC Story here
Fighting the music ban in Mali
Music is of huge cultural importance in Mali but in 2012, Islamist groups banned music in the north of the country forcing musicians to flee the region.
But they didn't give up their music without a fight.
A documentary called "They Would Have To Kill Us First" opens in London this week and tells the story of Malian musicians as they fight for their right to sing. Newsday's James Copnall has been speaking to the film's director, Johanna Schwartz
Reflections on prospects for Ivory Coast
In 2011 more than 3,000 people were killed during the post-election civil war in Ivory Coast.
The BBC's Christian Parkinson, who covered the events of 2011, has returned to see how Ivorians feel as they prepare for new elections, due to take place on 25 October.
Ivory Coast campaign dominated by Ouattara
The BBC's Tamasin Ford has been political billboard-spotting around Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, ahead of Sunday's presidential elections.
She says this is one of very few opposition billboards she's seen:
It shows Affi N'Guessan, the flag bearer of former President Laurent Gbagbo's FPI party - and the main opponent to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara.
The poster says he will "build a diverse economy for new prosperity".
Tamasin says that those backing Mr Ouattara (or ADO as he's known) seem to have bought up most of the advertising space.
There are eight candidates in all running for president.
Focus on Africa TV
Here's what's coming up on today's programme, live at 17:30 GMT on BBC World News:
SA student protests: Your views
Many of you have been getting in touch on theBBC Africa Facebook page about the continuing student protests in South Africa over fee increases, which have led to the suspension of teaching at many of the country's top universities.
Aaron Phiri in Johannesburg says:
"I'm glad that as a consequence of the student protests the importance of access to higher education for all is currently at the centre of the national conversation.
For most of these students education is the master key to unlocking a prosperous future considering the fact that most of them come from impoverished backgrounds."
Tiaan Andre' Bester in Cape Town says:
"Police should use more force because those who protest always cause so much damage and it always ends up in a riot with people getting hurt and damage to state and others properties."
Sindephi Jika says:
"Madiba said education is a powerful weapon to change the world, so open South Africa, open the doors of learning."
Nigeria president's wife 'grieved' at treatment of displaced Nigerians
Abdullahi Kaura Abubakar
BBC Africa, Abuja
The wife of Nigeria's president called for more humanitarian assistance for displaced people in north-east Nigeria, the region devastated by the Boko Haram insurgency.
More than a million people have fled their homes because of the violence.
Hajiya Aisha Buhari said that she was "grieved" by the appalling conditions in the makeshift camps.
Included in the statement were pictures showing two babies severely malnourished which are now circulating widely on social media in Nigeria.
The plight of those fleeing the violence has been largely ignored in parts of country not affected by the conflict, but this intervention by the wife of the President may spur further action to improve their living conditions.
Clinton testifies on Benghazi attack
Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton is testifying in front of a Congressional committee about the attack on a US consulate in Libya in 2012 that killed the US ambassador and three other Americans.
Committee chairman Trey Gowdy began by reflecting on the victims and adding: "We owe them the truth."
Mrs Clinton was secretary of state at the time and will face tough questions.
Her party says it is a witch-hunt designed to harm her presidential bid.
This is Mrs Clinton's second appearance before Republican-dominated Congress on her handling of the incident.Five key questions on the latest Benghazi hearing
South African students' challenge to the ANC
South African students are outside the headquarters of South Africa's ruling ANC party.
They are there to hand over a memorandum demanding a cancellation of the rise in tuition fees.
A journalist tweeting from the scene describes what the large crowd are saying:
The students would not allow the ANC's Secretary General Gwede Mantashe to talk to the demonstrators, as they were not there on the invitation of the ANC.
One student leader told the crowd to be ready to go to the capital, Pretoria, on Friday where President Jacob Zuma would be talking to students.
"The honeymoon of 1994 - when we were told that we were free - is over," a student leader said addressing the demonstrators.
What's it like to be a para-athlete in Kenya?
World Have Your Say is live now and will be hearing reaction to the withdrawal of Kenya's para-athletics team from the IPC World Championships in Qatar.
They'll be speaking to Kenyan para-athletes about sport in their country.Listen here
You can share your views by emailing africalive@bbc.co.uk
Amnesty details deaths in Guinea election build-up
Human rights organisation Amnesty International says that Guinean security forces killed at least three people - two of whom were shot in the back - in violence in the build up to this month's presidential election.
This was in addition to the three deaths and at least 80 injuries as groups of rival supporters clashed.
Incumbent President Alpha Conde won the election but the opposition has disputed the result.
Singing and chanting outside ruling party HQ
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
Thousands of protesting students have marched to the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, in downtown Johannesburg - foiling earlier efforts by the police to keep them away from the building.
They are now singing and chanting anti-struggle songs outside the ruling party building.
The students are demanding a freeze on the proposed tuition fee hike for 2016.
The ANC has pulled out its election truck and wired up a loud speaker, though it is not clear at this stage who will be addressing the crowd.
On the march with South African students
Here's a short video from the BBC's Milton Nkosi, who was with South African students as they marched through Johannesburg earlier:
South Africa students mass at ANC headquarters
Students protesting against fee increases have marched to the headquarters of the ruling ANC party in Johannesburg, local media reports.
One activist posted this photo on Twitter of students thronging across Mandela Bridge on their way to Luthuli House:
Video posted on social media shows huge numbers gathered outside the party headquarters in downtown Johannesburg:
Niger air force gets first female pilot
Lt Ouma Laouali has become the first female pilot to serve in Niger's Armed Forces (Fan).
The 28-year-old, who received pilot training in the US, will be flying the Cessna aircraft (pictured above), two of which were handed over by the US to Niger in a ceremony in the capital Niamey on Wednesday.
The aircraft and training were part of a security co-operation deal worth $24m (£16m) between the two countries, the US ambassador said at the ceremony.
The US has one drone base in the capital, Niamey, and isreportedly building another one in the desert town of Agadez, as part of its counter-terrorism strategy in the region.
Free medical tests in Zimbabwe
Brian Hungwe
BBC Africa, Harare
The Zimbabwe Pharmaceutical Students Association (ZPSA) has started a health campaign in the capital, Harare, to teach people more about illnesses like hypertension and diabetes.
They are offering free public tests.
"these diseases are on the rise and we want to prevent further deaths in our communities," says ZPSA head Michael Gwata, who is hoping to take the project nationwide.
The free tests are proving to be popular partly because the cost of medical treatment and tests is hard to afford for the many unemployed people here.
Anglo to cut diamond production in South Africa
Russell Padmore
Business reporter, BBC World Service
The mining giant Anglo American has cut production of diamonds and postponed decisions about future investment in its platinum operations in South Africa.
In common with its rivals the company has struggled to deal with the crash in commodity prices, blamed largely on the economic slowdown in China.
Anglo's shares have dropped more than 3% in London today.
Anglo believes its future lies in more mechanised mining, which will require major investments in equipment and technology, alongside job cuts in South Africa.
Will Kenya be competing in the 2016 Paralympics?
Kathleen Hawkins
BBC disability news
The funding has been pulled for Kenyan para-athletes to compete at the World Championships in Doha happening at the moment.
This is seen as a big decider as it is one of the last major competitions before the Paralympics in Rio in 2016.
But this doesn't rule Kenyan para-athletes out from competing there either as the Doha games are just one chance to qualify, so they will have other chances over the next year.
Also in exceptional circumstances, perhaps like this one, competitors can be invited to take part.
And these championships only cover athletics, so Kenya could be represented in other sports.Read more on the complex qualifying process.
ANC on South Africa student protests
South Africa's governing ANC has been holding a press conference on the student protests.
Journalists are tweeting comments by the party's secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.
He accepts the students may have a cause, but said it should not get out of hand:
Mr Mantashe said that the ANC was prepared to talk to the students:
Why I cannot tell 'the African story'
Ugandan TV journalist Nancy Kacungira has won the firstBBC World News Komla Dumor Award for Africa-based journalists. Here, she explains her dilemma when she is asked to tell "the African story".
What comes to your mind when you think of "the African story"? Is it poverty, war and disease?
It is commonly accepted that journalism is mostly about bad news - planes landing successfully are not news, but plane crashes are.
In the case of Africa the focus on things going wrong is particularly harmful because of the relative dearth of other widely accessible sources of knowledge about the continent.
The system of storytelling on Africa is too often incomplete, stereotyped - and specious.
But then no single story can adequately reflect the diversity of narratives on the continent.Read the full piece from Nancy
Solar power boost for the continent
The UK government has launched a new project - Energy Africa - to boost the use of solar power on the continent.
The idea is to try and get electricity to places where power grids do not exist.
The former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan said at the launch that the lack of power is "an injustice that robs millions of our fellow citizens of the dignity, opportunity and freedom that comes with access to modern energy".
One of the aims of the project is to spread the use of mobile payment systems for small-scale solar initiatives - like the one featured in pictures released by the UK government's Department for International Development.
This one shows Tanzanian Elizabeth Mukwimba, who now has solar lighting and electricity thanks to the panels on her roof and a small meter inside her house.
Here 12-year-old Joyce is shown being able to study at home at night thanks to a solar lighting scheme.
Call to avert famine in South Sudan
At least 30,000 people in South Sudan's war-zone regions face death by starvation, with a further 3.9 million across the country now facing severe food insecurity,the UN says.
UN officials are calling for unrestricted access for humanitarian agencies to avoid a potential famine in Unity State, which has seen some of the worst violence in the country's ongoing civil war.
ReadSouth Sudan: Men Of Dishonour, BBC Alastair Leithead's special report from Unity State
Zuma to meet South Africa students on Friday
South African President Jacob Zuma will hold talks with university students and management on Friday,according to a statement from his office, as protests against tuition fee rises continue.
The president says "nobody disagrees with the message that students from poor households are facing financial difficulties and possible exclusion", and he wants to find a solution, the statement adds.
Jay Z cleared over Egypt copyright case
A judge in the US has dismissed a copyright case against Jay Z and Timbaland over his track Big Pimpin'.
The rapper was accused of not getting permission to use a flute sample from a track written by an Egyptian composer called Baligh Hamdi in 1957.
His nephew and heir, Osama Ahmed Fahmy, claimed they didn't ask to combine his uncle's song with the "vulgar" lyrics of Big Pimpin', released in 1999.Read the BBC news story for more
Charges against SA students 'do not include treason'
Journalists are tweeting about the charges against the 29 students detained by police during a demonstration in the South African city of Cape Town on Wednesday.
They were arrested after some protesters forced their way into the parliamentary complex.
Despite some earlier reports, according to this journalist there is no mention of treason:
All set for Tanzania poll
The BBC's Tulanana Bohela has been visiting Tanzania's electoral commission as officers there are making final preparations ahead of Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections.
She snapped this picture which tells the 24 million registered voters in Tanzania: "It's your vote, your responsibility."
With only three days left, the electoral commission told Tulanana that they are ready and fully equipped to go through with the election - with ballot papers and ink being the last items to be dispatched.
SA police: Students are 'our children'
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Johannesburg
South African police are denying claims that they will charge students with treason who were detained during the anti-fee rise protest at parliament Wednesday.
Police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told me "the treason charges claim is not true. The six suspects will face two charges of trespassing and violating the gatherings act."
He added "treason is not new. If people storm the national assembly where members of parliament and the president are gathering or if they attack the president's house in any country that is treason. But we are not going to charge our students with that.
"They are our children. We are listening to their cries."
Protests outside South African court
Protesters have gathered outside the court in the South African city of Cape Town where some of the students arrested during demonstrations on Wednesday are due to appear.
Journalists have been tweeting pictures and videos:
Protests are continuing elsewhere, including at the University of Pretoria:
Kenya's government 'doesn't care' about para-athletes
Kenya, which came top of the medals table at the World Championships in Beijing this summer, will not be represented at the IPC World Athletics Championships, which has started today in the Qatari capital Doha.
Kenyan para-athletes were reportedly only told last Wednesday that the government did not have enough money to fund their participation at the championships:
"It is unfair for the Paralympic team because the able-bodied team had the World Champs in Beijing, and the government supported them 100%, but when it comes to the para-athletes they really don’t care," President of the Kenya National Paralympic Committee, Agnes Oluoch, told the BBC's Newsday programme.
SA students campaign for 'free education'
Leaders of the South African student protests have said that they will continue with their campaign against the rise in tuition fees:
Secretary General of the South African Students Congress Luzuko Buku told the BBC's Newsday programme that "today we are going to be set for a total shutdown of higher education".
He added that they are now campaigning for free education:
South Africa students continue protests
One of the groups behind the student protests at the University of Cape Town has tweeted pictures of police arriving at the lower campus this morning:
Students are campaigning against a rise in tuition fees.
South African protest students in court
The South African students arrested after yesterday's demonstration outside parliament in Cape Town are appearing in court this morning.
A group of students forced their way into the parliamentary complex.
There are conflicting reports of the charges that they are facing.
Lawyers for some of them say that treason is on the charge sheet - but this has been denied by the police.
Meanwhile, students elsewhere have said they would continue protesting against a proposed fee hike.
Wise words
Today's African proverb: "A child who fears beating would never admit that he played with a missing knife." Sent by Fayinka Abel, Ibadan, Nigeria.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to the BBC Africa Live page for today where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news developments across the continent.
Please send comments and suggestions to africalive@bbc.co.uk