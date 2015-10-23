An EU aid programme aimed at curbing the trade in illegal timber was poorly managed and often failed to achieve effective partnerships with countries, EU auditors say.

The Court of Auditors examined the €300m (£217m; $335m) spent by the EU on forestry projects in 2003-2013.

Aid was poorly spent in some African countries, the report said citing Cameroon, Liberia and the Central African Republic as prime examples.

Liberia was given $13m in aid for forestry projects, while its wood exports to the EU averaged only $6m a year.

The value of illegal timber worldwide has been estimated at up to $100bn annually.