Africa highlights: Friday 23 October 2015
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- South Africa's president agrees to hold university fees at current level
- Blast in Nigeria's Adamawa state kills at least 27
- Third candidate drops out of Ivory Coast presidential race
- Angolan hunger striker "transitioning" to worst stage of hunger strike
- Tanzania election campaign enters final stage
- Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Friday 23 October 2015
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer and Damian Zane
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Scroll down for Friday's stories
We'll be back on Monday
That's all for this week from the BBC Africa Live page. Listen to theAfrica Today podcast and keep up-to-date with developments across the continent on the BBC News website.
Today's African proverb was: "The goat thought it was dirtying its owner's wall until it realised it was tearing off its own skin." An Akan proverb from Ghana sent by Michael Damanka, Ontario, Canada.Click here to send your African proverbs.
And we leave you with this photo taken fromAfrica's week in pictures of girls getting to grips with English in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.
The road ahead for Tanzania
We don't know what's around the corner of this road in Arusha northern Tanzania:
Given the country is going to polls on Sunday, we thought it fitting to choose it as our regram of the week.
Each week we aim to repost a picture from the photo sharing social media app Instagram.
Repeating everything repeating everything
Remember when Zimbabwe’s President read the same speech in parliament twice?
Remember when Zimbabwe’s President read the same speech in parliament twice?
Few people had sympathy.
Few people had sympathy.
One who does, is our satirical character Olushambles.
One who does, is our satirical character Olushambles.
Listen to him justify himself on Resident Presidents:
Peace song for Tanzania
Ahead of Sunday's general election in Tanzania the acapella group The Voice visited the BBC studio in Dar es Salaam and have been singing about "amani" which means peace in Swahili.
Watch Obed John Mark, Kasara Naphtal and Josiah Sadock:
The lyrics say: "Put your country first and put your differences aside."
A third candidate drops out of Ivorian election
In Ivory Coast, one of the remaining seven opposition candidates in Sunday's presidential election Charles Konan Banny has dropped out of the race.
At a press conference in the main city Abidjan he said he thinks the poll will not be free and fair.
He is now the third candidate to have quit the election, the other two dropped out for similar reasons, says the BBC'sTamasin Ford in Abidjan.
Nigeria casualty figures rise after Adamawa blast
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
The casualty figures following a bomb blast at a mosque in Jimete, Adamawa state, Nigeria (see 16:10 entry) have gone up.
At least 27 people are now known to have been killed and 133 injured.
Motorbike burnt in latest Ghanaian opposition party fight
Sammy Darko
BBC Africa, Accra
A power struggle inside Ghana's largest opposition party has culminated in this scene at its headquarters:
The clash was between the security forces and heavily built men believed to be sympathisers of the party's chairman, Paul Afoko.
It is just one of many violent fights in the New Patriotic Party over the last year, including one where a regional chairman was killed.
Mr Afoko has now been suspended from the party.
Nigeria governor asks for blood donors
A BBC reporter in Nigeria is tweeting about the aftermath of a bomb blast in Adamawa state in which at least 17 people have died:
Ayew v Ayew
Saturday sees Ghana's Ayew brothers - Andre and Jordan - line up against each other in the Premier League as Swansea City take on Aston Villa.
So how will they react on the pitch?
Andre has been talking to the BBC:
Analysis: Is this a new age of politics in South Africa?
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Pretoria
Since I began covering South Africa's protests against increases in university fees none of the political parties has taken the lead.
President Jacob Zuma could have made the decision to meet the protesters demands much sooner and avoided a week of protests, stun grenades and tear gas.
But the protesters' success is taking South Africa into a new direction of an organic, popular protest, likely to play into next year's local government elections.
This will be a real test as to whether political parties have the power to influence events on the streets.
At least 17 dead in Nigerian mosque blast
I now have more details about the bomb blast at a mosque in Jimeta, Adamawa state in northern Nigeria.
At least 17 people have been killed, according to the head of the specialist hospital in Yola, the state capital.
The official says a further 73 were injured.
Eyewitnesses say worshippers were gathered for the commissioning of a new mosque when the blast occurred.
This is the second blast targeting a mosque in northeast Nigeria today.
So far no group has claimed it carried out the attack, but the Islamist militant group Boko Haram is active in the area.
'Unsafe' for Zuma to address protesters
South African state security sources have told Reuters news agency that the reason President Jacob Zuma did not address protesting students was because it was not safe.
"There were students there with stones," the source is quoted as saying.
He instead made the announcement that university fees will not rise in 2016 on TV.
Nigerian mosque bombed
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa
A bomb blast has ripped through a mosque in Jimeta, Adamawa state in Nigeria.
The number of casualties is not known at the moment.
How will South African University fee freeze be funded?
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Pretoria
It is unclear how the freeze on South African university fees will be funded, Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Town Max Price told me.
He was in the meeting between university management, student representatives and President Jacob Zuma this morning amid protests outside.
He told me it was clear that "the only thing that would break this particular deadlock was a zero percent fee increase".
But added that the government doesn't know how much they will have to pay or where they will get the money from.
The president, management and students also talked about arrested students, among them Mr Price's own son who was detained, and then released until a trial next year.
"The president agreed to talk to the other agencies, institutions of government, to approach them to release any students who have been detained and withdraw charges.
"He made it clear he can't interfere with the judiciary," he said.
New #FeesHaveFallen hashtag in South Africa
The #FeesMustFall hashtag has now been replaced in South Africa with #FeesHaveFallen after President Jacob Zuma announced that there would be no tuition fee increase for next academic year.
Many seem to be celebrating what the students have achieved:
South Africa government agrees to hold tuition fees at current levels
The South African government Twitter account has confirmed the 0% rise in tuition fees:
President Zuma: No increase in South Africa student fees
The BBC at the office of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma tweets that there will be no tuition fee increase:
Cleaning up after South Africa demonstration
Tweeters suggest things appear to have calmed down:
Zuma to address South Africa on university fees
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma is expected to address the nation after meeting with student leaders and university management.
They were discussing the proposed rise in university fees which has sparked more than a week of demonstrations.
'Small group' of SA protesters caused trouble
The BBC's Pumza Fihlani who is at the student demonstration in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, has said that a "small, aggressive group" is responsible for the violence there.
Students gathered in front of the president's office - in the Union Buildings - to protest against the proposed hike in tuition fees and police began to fire stun grenades to push some people back.
Our correspondent says that most protesters were just watching on as a few were trying to get closer to the Union Buildings and broke down a fence.
Tanzania security all ready for the poll
Tanzania's chief of police Ernest Munga has told the BBC that it is ready to deal with any violence that could be sparked by the country's most hotly contested elections.
Voters are going to the polls on Sunday to elect an new president and parliament.
He said that he knew some people had been stocking up on food fearing there would be violence, but he said the police were fully prepared.
In the past, elections on mainland Tanzania have passed off peacefully.
In the presidential race, the ruling party's candidate John Magufuli...
...is running against Edward Lowassa of the opposition Ukawa coalition.Will the ruling party lose?
Stun grenades fired near South Africa president's office
The BBC's Milton Nkosi reports from the Union Buildings in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, where police have fired stun grenades to push back protesting students who were trying to approach the president's office:
South Africa university fees protest hits London
Journalist Nielen de Klerk tweets that protesters have tried to get into the South Africa High Commission in London, UK:
SA president meets students and university management
The South African presidency is tweeting pictures of students and university management sitting down with President Jacob Zuma to discuss the rise in tuition fees.
While the talks are going on, police have used stun grenades to hold back the student demonstrators outside the Union Buildings where the meeting is taking place.
BreakingSouth Africa police use stun grenades in Pretoria
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Pretoria
Police are firing stun grenades and using water cannon to prevent the students from storming the Union Buildings in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, which houses the president's office.
Fires at student protests in South Africa
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Pretoria
Students have set a portable mobile toilet on fire near the cordon at the Union Buildings in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, as they protest against a rise in tuition fees.
The situation is turning ugly here.
I can see students throwing missiles of sticks and stones towards media and police standing behind the cordon. I can feel the hot temperature of the burning toilet from where I am.
South African students protesting in Pretoria
The BBC's Sophie Ribstein has filmed some of the student protesters who are gathering in front of the office of the president, at the Union Buildings in South Africa's capital, Pretoria.
Angolan rapper 'transitioning to worst stage' of hunger strike
A doctor has informed the family of Angolan rapper and political activist Luaty Beirao, who is on hunger strike, that his body is "in the process of transitioning to the worst stage", his brother told Human Rights Watch's Zenaida Machado.
He is in detention and his hunger strike has been going for 33 days now.
Mr Beirao was arrested in June, with 14 others, accused of plotting to oust the president.
Tanzania's digital election monitors
A team of Tanzanians in the main city, Dar es Salaam, will be getting messages from across the country during the general election on Sunday in the country's first digital election monitoring process.
Monitors will be uploading the information so that you can follow what's happening in real time.
Take a video tour - filmed by the BBC's Tulanan Bohela - of the information gathering centre:
History behind attack on Tanzanian with albinism
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
The attack on a man with albinism I reported in my post (at 09:42) is one of a long line of similar stories in Tanzania.
People with albinism have been targeted by those who belief potions using their body parts will bring wealth and good luck.
The government admitted earlier this year that it looks like politicians could be fuelling demand for body parts as reports showed attacks rose during previous elections.
But in January, ahead of this year's election (taking place on Sunday), the government banned witchcraft practices and have already arrested roughly 200 people.
Nigeria bomber 'had two accomplices'
A Nigerian news service close to the security agencies is reporting that this morning's bomb attack in Maiduguri, in the north-east of the country, was carried out by a suspected suicide bomber.
It says that the bomber had two accomplices who escaped.
Six people were killed and 17 were injured.
Al-Shabab faction pledge allegiance to IS
Tomi Oladipo
BBC Monitoring Africa security correspondent
A faction of the Somali militant group al-Shabab has pledged its allegiance to the so-called Islamic State (IS) making it the first from Somalia to do so publicly.
The group is based in the Galgala Mountains in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in Somalia's northeast.
The group appears to be small for now and is led by Sheikh Abdiqadir Mumin, an al-Shabab spiritual leader.Channel 4 News reported in 2012 that he used to live in the UK but was accused of recruiting for al-Shabab and said he had no choice but to flee.
Recently IS has been openly courting Somali jihadists, even trying to use its West African affiliate, Boko Haram, to do so.
Al-Shabab is affiliated to the rival al-Qaeda and its leaders have been countering dissent by arresting members suspected of attempting to defect.
Thousands of SA students arriving for protest
The BBC's Sophie Ribstein in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, has been sending through pictures of students gathering in front of the Union Buildings, the office of the presidency.
President Jacob Zuma is due to meet students and university management over a proposed rise in tuition fees.
Demonstrations have shut a number of the country's top universities.
Tanzania's pop-up voting booths
Ruth Nesoba
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzanians are getting ready for their election on Sunday and the last of the cardboard voting booths are being sent from the electoral commission's warehouse in the main city of Dar es Salaam:
The ballot boxes and solar lamps - to aid in the counting process - are also being sent out:
And workers are also boxing up some of the ballot papers:
The Chairman of Tanzania's Electoral Commission Damian Lubuva told the BBC the campaigns have been peaceful so he predicts the vote will go smoothly.
South Africa's Zuma 'looking forward' to meeting students
South African President Jacob Zuma has said he is "looking forward" to meeting with students and university management today to discuss a proposed rise in tuition fees,according to a statement from the presidency.
The statement notes that the fee rise has "angered students", but Mr Zuma appears to put the blame on the people in charge of the colleges.
"University fees are determined by universities independently of government, due to their legal status which makes these institutions autonomous," he says.
Ivorian taxis campaign for election
Tamasin Ford
BBC News, Ivory Coast
It's the last day of the campaign in Ivory Coast and if the election was to be won or lost on the number of billboards then President Alassane Ouattara would have won hands down.
He's even recruited taxis to carry his message:
The result of the last presidential election in 2010 was disputed which led to a civil war and thousands of deaths.
There are 8 candidates running for president.
Attack on man with albinism in Tanzania ahead of election
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
A man with albinism has been attacked in Mkuranga, Tanzania.
It comes two days before the country's presidential elections.
There had been fears that attacks on people with albinism could rise ahead of elections because some believe their body parts can bring luck - but there have not been many incidents.
Three men broke into 35-year-old Mohammed Said's home in the coastal town around 42km from the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.
They chopped the side of his head with a machete on Wednesday night.
Local police says they have started the hunt for the men.
SA students on way to Pretoria
South African journalists are tweeting pictures and video off students on their way to Pretoria where President Jacob Zuma is due to meet student leaders and university management.
Protests over a rise in tuition fees have been going on for more than a week now.
Suicide attack in northern Nigerian
Bashir Sa'ad Abdullahi
BBC Africa, Abuja
Reports from Maiduguri in north-east Nigeria say a suicide bomber attacked the early morning prayer at a mosque in the city killing at least six people while about 12 were injured.
Emergency officials say five of the injured are in a critical condition and are receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.
Some residents of Maiduguri continue to voice their frustration at the recurring suicide bombings in the city.
Zuma to meet South African students
South African President Jacob Zuma is due to meet student leaders today to address rising unrest over an increase in tuition fees.
The proposed hike has provoked a week of protests across the country, which has shut down several of the country's leading universities.
On Thursday thousands of students gathered outside ANC headquarters in Johannesburg to demand free education for all.
Universities say they need to increase fees to maintain standards.