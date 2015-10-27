Summary
- MTN Nigeria fined $5bn for failing to disconnect unregistered Sims
- India-Africa Summit kicks off in Delhi
- New Ooni of Ife, an influential Yoruba monarch, named in Nigeria
- Zimbabwe finds 22 elephants poisoned by cyanide
- Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Monday 26 October 2015
By Naziru Mikailu and Lucy Fleming
Your reaction to South Africa students protest
Most people onBBC Africa Facebook page think the demand for free education by South African protesting university students is unrealistic (see 10:03 post).
Flynn Govender: "Free education - these students are living in a dream world - university studies must be paid for by an individual. These students do not know about economics at all."
Mayanja Wilson: "Let the government give them what they want if it has enough revenues to do that."
Sadoh Ehis: "Free quality education for all? That may be unachievable at the tertiary level. One would have expected them to be fighting for a more robust education subsidy policy. Great struggle anyway."
For more on the rise ofa new black consciousness movement in South Africa, read this article by the BBC's Alastair Leithead.
Breast cancer 'taboo' in Sudan
Breast cancer accounts for around a third of all cancers developed by women in Sudan, experts say.
But fighting the disease has been a daunting tasks, one of the women leading the campaign has told the BBC.
Dr Hania Morsi Fadl, founder of the Khartoum Breast Cancer Centre, said the disease is being seen as a taboo and many consider it as a death sentence.
"When a husband knows his wife has breast cancer, he neglects her and marry another one thinking she will die soon and so she will be left alone," she told BBC Focus on Africa radio.
However, things are changing slowly as awareness billboards can be seen in parts of the capital, Khartoum, and other places, said Dr Fadl, who is in London to receive an award for her services to improving health care for women.
Techie talk with SA schoolgirls
The BBC's Kim Chakanetsa has been to Parktown High School in South Africa to mark the first anniversary of her programme The Conversation.
She was joined by 22 students who are in their final year, together with two women who share a passion for connecting people through technology.
One of them is Emma Kaye, founder of Bozza, an online platform that brings artists closer to their fans:
You can listen to the whole programme online on BBC World Service
Mogadishu mayor fired
Ibrahim Aden
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
Somalia's president has fired the mayor of Mogadishu, Hassan Mohamed Hussein, popularly known as "Muungaab".
Mr Hussein has been a controversial figure since taking on the role in February 2014 - often clashing with government officials.
Most recently he overruled the interior ministry by reopening a road to the airport it had closed for security reasons.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Yusuf Hussein Jimale as the new mayor of the capital.
He is a close ally of the president and was one of his campaign managers when he ran for president in 2012.
SA plane's 'wing broke off'
More details have emerged about a Comair-operated British Airways flight that had trouble with its landing gear soon after touching down this morning in Johannesburg in South Africa (see 12.41 post).
Passenger Warren Mann told the Traveller 24 website that the pilot announced to passengers that the left landing gear had broken off.
"We could see sparks as the left wing and the engines were scraped across the runway," he said.
"The wing seemed completely broken off."For more photos, see the BBC New story
Ivorian elections 'free and transparent'
Sunday's presidential elections in Ivory Coast were fair and transparent, according to West African and African Union observers, the AFP news agency reports.
"The election will reflect the will of the people of Ivory Coast," said former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who headed the West African observer team.
Turnout was lower than in 2010, but appeared higher than expected at "around 60%", Kone Sourou, an official with the national electoral commission, is quoted as saying.
CCM rejects Zanzibar opposition victory claim
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
Tanzania's ruling party, CCM, has rejected the claim by Zanzibar's opposition candidate, Maalim Seif, that he has won the archipelago's presidential election (11:05 post).
The party says the announcement is against the law as the only body allowed to announce results is the electoral commission.
"It's quite a dangerous move as it risks instability in the island," Vuai Ally Vuai, the party's deputy general secretary in Zanzibar, said at a news conference.
CCM also says that it is shocked that the Zanzibar Electoral Commission hasn't yet come out to denounce the opposition's move.
Zanzibar is semi-autonomous, with its own president and parliament.
Tanzania police 'arrest opposition supporters'
Ruth Nesoba
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzania's opposition coalition Ukawa says 200 of its young supporters, who were verifying election results coming from polling centres across the country, were arrested in Dar es Salaam last night and are in police custody.
The coalition's vice-chairperson Aballa Safari told the BBC that they were detained after police broke into the opposition's election centre and took important data and computer hard drives being used to check results to be announced by the electoral commission.
As a consequence, should the results not favour Ukawa, the coalition would be left with no choice but to reject them, he said.
Sunday's election was largely peaceful and high turnout was reported across the country.
BBC Africa presenter tweets:
Zimbabwe elephants killed by cyanide
Brian Hungwe
BBC Africa, Harare
Zimbabwe National Parks Spokesperson Caroline Washaya-Moyo has told the BBC that 22 elephants have been found dead this morning, killed by cyanide poisoning at Sinamatela-Chakabika within the Hwange National Park.
In the last month about 40 elephants have been killed with cyanide in Zimbabwe - some found without their tusks.
"We are deeply worried about this development. We can't be losing elephants at this rate," she said.
"This now a worrying trend. We are now investigating whether it is just elephants that have died as a result of cyanide poisoning. We suspect more species could have been killed as well."
Earlier, Ms Washaya-Moyoconfirmed confirmed the arrest of four people in connection with the discovery of a haul illegal ivory at Harare's main airport (see 09:28 post).
Zanzibar roads closed ahead of election result
BBC Africa's Sammy Awami has taken this picture of an empty road in Zanzibar as the island awaits the outcome of the presidential election held yesterday.
Opposition candidate Maalim Seif declared himself the winner even before the official announcement of the result (see 11:05 post).
New Ooni of Ife announced in Nigeria
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Officials in Nigeria have announced Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi as the new Ooni of Ife - one of the most revered traditional titles in the south-west of the country.
He replaces Oba Okunade Sijuwade, 85, who died in London in July after more than three decades on the throne.
The Ooni of Ife is considered the most influential monarch by Yorubas - Nigeria's second biggest ethnic group - who number about 35 million in west Africa.
Mr Ogunwusi, 40, was selected to become the 51st ruler of Ife from a list of 21 candidates, the Osun state government said in a statement.
No reason or detail was given on the criteria used for the selection.
He is a real estate magnate and a prince from one of the ruling houses in the Ife kingdom.
The monarch should be a direct descendant of the Yoruba god Oduduwa.
Nigerians queue for fuel in Bauchi
Commuters are queuing at petrol stations in the northern Nigerian state of Bauchi, where there is a fuel shortage.
The BBC's Ishaq Khalid took these photos at the few petrol stations that are open:
The shortage begun almost a week ago.
People are on the streets with jerry cans in search of fuel from black market dealers:
Our reporter says customers are angry with the fuel suppliers, seeing the scarcity as a tactic to put up prices.
A litre now costs between 100 naira ($0.50, £0.30) and 200 naira instead of the price set by the government of 87 naira.
However, the sellers deny cutting supplies deliberately and say they too are having difficulty getting the fuel.
Wits University makes nine promises
The management of Wits University has tweeted the nine measures it promises to implement following tuition fee protests by students - urging them to accept them so that classes can resume tomorrow:
The biggest student protests to hit South Africa since apartheid ended in 1994 began at Wits earlier this month. The BBC's Pumza Fihlani says during the nationwide demonstrations, it became clear that they were not just about fees but the often unaddressed challenges in South Africa, including racial inequality.
Video tribute to Senzo Meyiwa
South Africa's Orlando Pirates have published a video tribute to mark the first anniversary of the death of their goalkeeper and the country's national football team captain, Senzo Meyiwa. He was killed by unknown gunmen last year (see 11.05 post).
Mombasa ferry breaks down
The BBC's John Nene has snapped photos of hundreds of commuters in Kenya's port city of Mombasa who have been stranded after a ferry broke down:
The Likoni crossing - linking the business hub of Mombasa island with the southern mainland - is an extremely busy route served by three ferries:
Our reporter says people are angry about the delays - and often complain that the ferries are poorly maintained.
Burundi bar targeted by grenade attack
Police in Burundi say one person was killed and seven others were injured after a grenade attack last night on a bar in the capital, Bujumbura.
The bar - in Kamange district - is owned by a senior figure of the ruling CNDD-FDD party.
The BBC's Prime Ndikumagenge in the city says four people including one police man were also killed on Saturday in southern part of the city.
There has been a wave of unexplained killing, both of opposition activists and security forces since April when President Pierre Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term in office, which he won comfortably in July.
Comair-operated plane in undercarriage failure
Jonathan Sumberg
Transport reporter, BBC News
A British Airways flight - operated by Comair - has suffered an undercarriage failure when landing at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport (see 11:25 post).
There were 94 passengers and six crew on board. All have got off the plane safely.
The plane, believed to be a Boeing 737-400 - flight number BA6234 - was on a flight from Port Elizabeth. South African investigators are conducting an investigation now.
Comair operate regional and local flights in South Africa.
Bility submits his Fifa presidency bid
Piers Edwards
BBC Africa sport
The race for the Fifa top job is on, with presidential hopefuls having until midnight today to submit their candidacies for approval.
Liberia Football Association President Musa Bility says his campaign team has successfully submitted his for the February elections.
The 48-year-old's campaign manager, Edwin Snowe, met with Fifa's acting secretary general Marcus Kattner this morning at the world governing body's headquarters in Zurich.
Bility has received the backing of the five member associations necessary to stand, which have been passed on to Fifa's Electoral Committee.
"I am a very happy man," Bility told BBC Sport from his base in Liberia.
Fifa has confirmed to the BBC that it has received Mr Bility's application.For more, read the BBC Sport story.
Ivorian poll: Peaceful or boycott success?
Tamasin Ford
BBC News, Abidjan
Monday's papers are, of course, only about the presidential elections -the first in Ivory Coast since the civil war ended in 2011.
The headlines depend on your political stance.
Those supporting President Alassane Ouattara are about peace. "Ivorians vote peacefully and calmly," says Fraternite Matin
Papers in the camp of former President Laurent Gbago, who lost polls in 2010 and is now awaiting trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) - are about a low turnout. "Gbagbo's shadow hovered yesterday," says the Ivorienne Tribune.
L'Expression blames the empty polling stations on the boycotters, from Mr Gbagbo's Ivorian Popular Front (FPI). The party has been split about whether to participate in the vote.
Notre Voie, which supports Mr Ouattara's main rival, the FPI's Pascal Affi N'Guessan, noted there were "too many irregularities", referring to the problems with polling stations opening late without the right equipment.
Processed meats do cause cancer - WHO
James Gallagher
Health editor, BBC News website
Processed meats - such as bacon, sausages and ham - do cause cancer, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Its report said 50g of processed meat a day - less than two slices of bacon - increased the chance of developing colorectal cancer by 18%.
Meanwhile, it said red meats were "probably carcinogenic" but there was limited evidence.
But the WHO said meat did also have health benefits.
Processed meat is meat that has been modified to increase its shelf-life or alter its taste - such as by smoking, curing or adding salt or preservatives.
It is these additions which could be increasing the risk of cancer.See the BBC News story for more
India woos Africa
Shilpa Kannan
BBC News, Delhi
Today the India-Africa Forum Summit kicks-off in Delhi - and India is going all out to woo Africa with a huge, colourful and noisy affair.
It is one of the biggest events the country has ever hosted. And there's a reason for the fuss: Annual trade between the two has gone up from $3bn (£1.9bn) in 2000 to about $70bn today.
It's the business community in India that has traditionally played the biggest role in defining the country's relationship with Africa - from Punjabi farmers leasing large swathes of land for agriculture to industrialists setting up telecom networks and factories.
But India's Africa ties lag far behind China.
Now, with China's growth slowing down - many here see an opportunity to narrow that gap.
Plane stuck on runway at Johannesburg airport
A British Airways plane has suffered a wheel collapse at South Africa's OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg,News 24 reports.
The incident has forced the closure of one of the airport's runways, it added.
"OR Tambo is currently using an alternative runway to ensure flights are able to leave the airport. For safety and security reasons we will have to close that runway [where the aircraft is]," Colin Naidoo, the Airport Company spokesman, is quoted as saying.
Calls for justice as Senzo Meyiwa remembered
South Africans on Twitter are using #JusticeForSenzo to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, the country's national football team captain and goalkeeper.
No-one has so far been convicted for the murder and the family and others involved with him, including his club Orlando Pirates, are pressing for action from the authorities:
Zanzibar opposition contender declares himself winner
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
Zanzibari opposition presidential candidate Maalim Seif has declared himself the winner of presidential elections on the semi-autonomous Tanzanian archipelago.He is the candidate for opposition coalition Ukawa, which includes the Civic United Front (CUF).His supporters chanted "our president, our president" as he called for the ruling CCM candidate to accept the results as he said he was ahead of him by more than 100,000 votes:
The Zanzibar Electoral Commission is due to announce the official results soon.If Mr Seif has won, it will be the first time the opposition has won the presidency of the archipelago.
Police and soldiers with guns are patrolling and have set up check points at junctions in case of violence - which has broken out after previous elections - and some roads have been closed.
Nigeria fines telecom giant MTN $5bn
Bashir Sa'ad Abdullahi
BBC Africa, Abuja
Nigeria's Communications Commission, the country's telecommunications regulator, has issued mobile phone firm MTN Nigeria, with a $5bn (£3.5bn) fine for failing to disconnect millions subscribers with unregistered Sim cards bought before January 2012.
From that date anyone buying a Sim card in Nigeria has had to register it under their name by law.
Phone companies were told to register their existing customers' Sim cards and disconnect those who fail to register, which MTN Nigeria - the biggest telecommunications firm in the country - has failed to do.
The fine is the largest in the history of telecom infringements in Nigeria and may redefine the relationships between telecommunications operators and the regulator.
Nigerians continue to complain about poor services from mobile network operators and blame the regulators for not doing enough to solve the problem.
A senior executive at MTN Nigeria tells me that the company will issue a statement on the fine later today.
South African students continue fees protests
Some South African students are continuing university fee protests, despite the president agreeing to freeze increases.
Students from Wits University in Johannesburg are now demanding free quality education for all.
They have been the biggest student protests to hit the country since apartheid ended in 1994.See the BBC News story for more
Tanzanians warned against violence
Here's a Kenyan cartoonist take on Tanzania's election, where voting has passed off peacefully:
For more, read Joseph Warungu's analysis on the nail-biting election, which will see the East African nation get a new president: Nail-biting vote.
Zimbabwe arrests over ivory haul
Brian Hungwe
BBC Africa, Harare
Four people, including one Malian national, have been arrested in Zimbabwe after 173kg (27 stone) of ivory was seized at Harare International Airport over the weekend.
The haul was valued at $43,250 (£28,167) and was destined for Singapore.
Caroline Washaya-Moyo, from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said such smuggling was a big problem for the wildlife officials.
Counting begins in Tanzania
Counting gets under way in Tanzania after yesterday's tight presidential and parliamentary elections.
The governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party is facing a strong challenge from a new opposition coalition hoping to end its 54-year grip on power.
Turnout has been high and opinion polls have put the CCM party ahead, but the result is expected to be close.
Voting is also taking place in 42 out of the more than 63,000 polling stations after failing to vote on Sunday because of various anomalies.
'No to violence' in Ivory Coast
A day after elections in Ivory Coast, the BBC's Tamasin Ford in the main city of Abidjan snapped this photo of a taxi carrying the message: "Say no to violence before, during and after the elections."
After elections in 2010, more than 3,000 people were killed in a five month dispute when Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat in the presidential poll. He is now awaiting trial at The Hague - he denies the allegations of war crimes.
