Africa highlights: Angola rapper ends hunger strike, Malema anger at 'racists'

Summary

  1. Jailed Angolan rapper ends hunger strike
  2. Malema hits out at 'racists' in South Africa
  3. Shock defeat for Tanzania ministers in election
  4. Congo voters approve president's third-term bid by a landslide
  5. Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Tuesday 27 October 2015

By Clare Spencer and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

That's all for today from the BBC Africa Live page. Listen to the

Africa Today podcast and keep up-to-date with developments across the continent on the
BBC News website.

A reminder of today's wise words: Wisdom does not come overnight. A Somali proverb sent by Abdifatah Muse Gas, Galkaio, Puntland, Somalia.

And we leave you with this photo of a man fixing a fishing a net in Grand Bassam in Ivory Coast:

Man mending a fishing net
AP
Armed men invade Zanzibar election count

Sammy Awami

BBC Africa, Zanzibar

About 70 armed soldiers invaded the compound of the electoral commission in Zanzibar earlier today, and locked up journalists and foreign and local observers in the main hall.

Officials stopped announcing results during the invasion.

After more than three hours, the men ordered us to leave and not to come back.

Electoral officials reconvened and decided to postpone any further announcements until Wednesday.

#FreeAlaa trending on Twitter

In the past 24 hours, #FreeAlaa has been a top trend on Twitter both in Egypt and worldwide. 

BBC Trending reportsthat the hashtag seems to have been started by Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef to mark a year since the arrest of online activist Alaa Abdel Fattah. 

People have changed their profile pictures to a red and yellow depiction of him and are tweeting his quotes:

"Here in my cell I wrestle with my dreams and my nightmares, and I don’t know which hurts most." #freealaa @alaa

He was sentenced to five years in prison for organising a demonstration without permission - a criminal offence in Egypt.

The demonstration in front of Egypt's upper legislative house was against trials of civilians in secret military courts. 

Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes 'early lead' in poll

BBC Monitoring

Omega Rakotomalala

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara is enjoying a comfortable lead, as votes are counted from Sunday's election, partial results published by Abdijan.net show. 

In north-central Dabakala, he has obtained 98.3% of the vote compared with the 1% of his main rival Pascal Affi  N'Guessan, it reports. 

Nobel-winning drug 'tackles malaria'

A parasitic-worm-killing drug may also cut cases of malaria, say researchers.

Early data coming out of trials of Ivermectin in Burkina Faso suggest it leads to 16% fewer cases of childhood malaria.

Scientists said their findings were pretty exciting, but still at an early stage.

The researchers of Ivermectin won this year's Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine because the drug kills parasitic worms.

roundworm
Science Photo Library
Parasitic worms cause river blindness

Read more on the BBC News website

Angolan rapper ended strike after 'appeal from wife'

Popular Angolan rapper Luaty Beirao ended his five-week hunger strike in prison for the sake of his wife and their daughter, his lawyer Luiz Nascimento is quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

According to doctors who examined him, he was weak and lucid, having lost 15kg (33 pounds) since he started refusing food on 21 September, AFP reports.

Luaty Beirao
Amnesty International

Mr Beirao, pictured above, has been charged with seeking to overthrow Angola's long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, which he denies.

An engineer by training, he was arrested in June along with 14 others at a meeting of youth activists.

The rapper stopped eating after his custody was extended beyond the 90 days permitted by law, and he was hospitalised on 15 October as his condition deteriorated.

"Luaty terminated [the strike] because his fellow detainees and his wife asked him to, for her sake and for their daughter's," his lawyer said.

He and his co-accused are expected to stand trial next month.

Runners 'can't get away with cheating'

There is no way you won't get caught sneaking into the Nairobi marathon, the chairman of Athletics Kenya's youth programmes has told the BBC.

On Sunday a runner passed the finish line second but was was disqualified, accused of entering the race in the last kilometre.

Race officials became suspicious because Julius Njogu was not sweating or showing signs of fatigue at the end of the 42km (26 miles) race.

Barbanas Korir said that, since a similar attempt in 2013, they have put in electronic timing machines.

The machines monitor when athletes have passed every turn of the race.

So even if suspicions weren't raised, he said they would have known eventually.

Julius Njogu
K24TV
Julius Njogu was disqualified from the Nairobi marathon
Call for 'civil disobedience' in Congo

The opposition in Congo-Brazzaville has called for a "civil disobedience" campaign, reports AFP news agency.

It is in reaction to the referendum, approving a change to the constitution which would allow the president to run for a third term.

Earlier today the government announced that 92% of voters approved the amendment in a referendum on Sunday.

But the opposition Frocad coalition dismiss the poll as "neither free nor fair".

"We will maintain civil disobedience until the withdrawal of the planned constitution, which is a masquerade," said Guy-Romain Kinfoussia, the Frocad spokesman.

Denis Sassou Nguesso
Getty Images
The result of the referendum allows Denis Sassou Nguesso to stand as president again
Big debate in South Africa over Malema march

South Africans have been reacting on Twitter to the show of force by left-wing politician Julius Malema's EFF party in Johannesburg today. 

It is the third biggest party in South Africa after the governing African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA):  

Fiery speech by Malema against business tycoons

South Africa's left-wing opposition leader Julius Malema has been giving a fiery speech outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), amid a heavy security presence. A BBC correspondent has been tweeting from the scene:   

Malema: JSE has racist whites. We are not Nelson Mandela who preaches reconciliation.

Milton Nkosi

nkosi_milton

Malema: JSE has racist whites. We are not Nelson Mandela who preaches reconciliation.

Malema: We are not going to be told by a white man how to conduct business in this country!

Milton Nkosi

nkosi_milton

Malema: We are not going to be told by a white man how to conduct business in this country!

Malema: We cannot have 10% of black people owning the economy of this country!

Milton Nkosi

nkosi_milton

Malema: We cannot have 10% of black people owning the economy of this country!

Malema: Racists do not have a place in South Africa. As long as they do not show remorse there will be no reconciliation!

Milton Nkosi

nkosi_milton

Malema: Racists do not have a place in South Africa. As long as they do not show remorse there will be no reconciliation!

More Tanzania heavyweights lose seats

A supporter who painted his face with the party colours, attends the campaign rally of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in Dar es Salaam, in Tanzania, on October 23, 2015.
AFP
The Chama Cha Mapinduzi has been in power since 1961

The number of Tanzanian government ministers and deputy ministers who have lost their parliamentary seats in elections has risen to nine, according to results that have come in so far, reports the BBC Swahili service's Arnold Kayanda from the main city Dar es Salaam.

It is a big blow to the governing CCM party, but it is too early to predict the end of its 54-year rule as many results are still to be declared, he adds.

In the presidential election, the CCM candidate, Works Minister John Magufuli, led opposition candidate and former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa by 455,454 votes to 308,240 votes after results from 27 of Tanzania's 260 constituencies were counted, the AFP news agency reports.

Libya helicopter crash 'kills 12'

At least 12 people have died in a helicopter crash west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, security sources say.

A militia spokesman told the BBC the helicopter was "shot down" in the Al-Maya coastal region, which has seen clashes between rival militias.

Local media say the dead may include high-ranking militia members.

Libya has been hit by instability since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with numerous militias each

governing their own patches of territory.

Egyptian charges fee to carry people over puddles

People are still commenting on a

video of an Egyptian who is charging a fee to carry people over puddles uploaded onto Facebook at the weekend.

Tammy Spalding says "opportunity lies everywhere" while Arwa Hegazy jokes "my future career".

The video has been watched more than a million times.

Man carrying another man over a puddle
BBC
The man who charges five Egyptian pounds (60 cents; 40 pence) to carry people across puddles

Read more on BBC Trending

Call for sexual offences check for SA teachers

Pumza Fihlani

BBC News, Johannesburg

South Africa's education authorities are considering putting together a sexual offenders' register that could be checked by employers before hiring teachers.

Teachers' watchdog South African Council for Educators (Sace) says students from poor families are "falling prey" to teachers who sexually assault them.

According to a Sace report recently tabled in parliament, the abuse ranges from sexual harassment, statutory rape - where the sex is consensual but the pupil is underage - to rape.

Sace's Thembinkosi Ndhlovu told the BBC that the aim of the list would be to alert communities to the dangers faced by learners.

He said victims should continue reporting any cases of abuse to make sure the offenders were prosecuted.

South Africa's Sexwale vows to repair Fifa

Tokyo Sexwale
Getty Images

South Africa's Tokyo Sexwale says he wants to repair football's governing body Fifa if he becomes its president.

"Fifa, the organisation of the beautiful game, is damaged. The brand is severely undermined," he said.

On Monday night he applied to be one of

eight contenders for the Fifa presidency.

Fifa is embroiled in the worst scandal of its 111-year history, with the US having indicted several Fifa officials for bribery, money laundering and wire fraud in May.

Africa's economy 'in decline'

Women from the coal dust covered and power line pollution exposed Masakhane settlement fill their wheel barrows for a load of free coal provided by a nearby mine on February 5, 2015 in Emalahleni
AFP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has painted a gloomy picture of sub-Saharan Africa's economy.

In a new report, it predicts economic growth of 3.75% this year, even lower than in 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

The forecast for next year is a little more upbeat, with growth of 4.25%.

The IMF says countries have suffered from the sharp fall in many commodity prices, the rise in borrowing costs, and the economic slowdown in China, Africa's main trading partner.

Ivory coast voter turnout disputed

Abdourahmane Dia

BBC Africa

One of the main civil society groups observing Ivory Coast's first post-conflict presidential election has disputed the official turnout figure.

Poeci says about 53% of people voted on Sunday - not 60%, as the electoral commission claims.

Either way, fewer people have voted than in the 2010 election, when turnout was 80%.

President Alassane Ouattara won that election and is hoping for a second term in a poll marred by allegations of rigging and the withdrawal of several opposition candidates.

People Queuing to vote
Getty Images
More TB in 'some parts of London than Rwanda'

Data pic on TB
BBC

A

London Assembly health report has found tuberculosis is more prevalent in some parts of the UK capital than in Rwanda.

Some London areas have rates of more than 150 per 100,000 people.

In comparison,

figures for 2013 from the World Health Organisation showed in Rwanda the figure was 69 in 100,000.

Read more on the BBC News website

Tanzania opposition ecstatic after winning key seats

Tanzania's newly formed Ukawa opposition coalition is celebrating its victory over at least five heavyweights of the governing CCM party in Sunday's parliamentary election.

Agriculture Minister Stephen Wasira lost his seat to a member of Chadema, one of four parties which make up Ukawa.

"This shows the potential of our young candidates. Wasira had been minister and in parliament for over 30 years but he lost to a young lady, Ester Bulaya," said top Chadema official John Mrema, the AFP news agency reports.

Voters queue outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary election in Ubungo ward in the Kinondoni district of Dar es Salaam, October 25, 2015
Reuters
Long queues formed at polling stations on Sunday

Other CCM heavyweights who lost their seats include Investment Minister Christopher Chiza, and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Kebwe.

'Food will be Africa's next big earner'

The head of the African Development Bank thinks the biggest business in Africa is going to be the food business.  

Oil is at its lowest price for six years. 

So, according to Akinwumi Adesina, people should look to agriculture to make money as "people depend on food".

"I haven't seen people drink oil or smoke gas,"  Mr Adesina told the BBC.

He is convinced of this because when he was agriculture minister in Nigeria, Aliko Dangote invested billions of dollars in rice and sugar.  

"If the richest black man in the world is putting his money into agriculture, he must have done his homework."

Newsday's Alan Kasujja talks to Akinwumi Adesina, chief of the African Development Bank
Big turnout at Johannesburg protest

There's a huge turnout at the march in Johannesburg organised by the left-wing EFF party, judging by this tweet by a leading media group in South Africa:  

View more on twitter

The protesters are on their way to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to hand a memorandum, outlining their grievances against big business for allegedly failing to do enough to curb high levels of unemployment and poverty.

EU gives assessment of tightly contested Tanzania poll

Tulanana Bohela

BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam

European Union observers have given a positive assessment of voting in Tanzania's parliamentary and presidential election.

But, in a press release, they raised several concerns - including the apparent failure of state media to give fair and equitable coverage to the opposition in the build-up to the election.

Tanzanian women queue to cast his ballot at a polling station on October 25, 2015 in Zanzibar
AFP
Turnout was high in the election

The new opposition coalition, Ukawa, is posing the biggest threat to the governing CCM party's 54-year grip on power.

Counting is still continuing, and final results will be out by Thursday at the latest.

The presidential contest is between CCM candidate John Magufuli and Ukawa's Edward Lowassa.

The incumbent Jakaya Kikwete is stepping down. He has stuck to the constitution, which requires him to step down after two terms.

Could CCM lose?

Police seal off Zanzibar election office

The BBC reporter in Zanzibar city tweets: 

Soldiers just surrounded #Zanzibar electoral commission premises and lock it down. No one comes in, no one goes out

Sammy Awami

awamisammy

Soldiers just surrounded #Zanzibar electoral commission premises and lock it down. No one comes in, no one goes out

It is not clear why the action has been taken, but there is tension on the island as results are awaited from Sunday's election.

Burundi journalist arrested

Prime Ndikumagenge

Bujumbura, Burundi

Police arrested a journalist last night in Burundi's capital, Bujumbura, as he was taking pictures of an attack on a youth centre.

Blaise Pascal Ndihokubwayo was working for the online section of Radio Isanganiro, one one of the stations banned in May when there were an attempt by some senior army generals to overthrow President Pierre Nkurunziza following his decision to run for a third term.

When Mr Ndihokubwayo's colleague, Bernard Bankukira, went to see him in the police station he was also arrested.

They have both since been released.

Fire in Cape Town affects airport

A fire is raging at a power plant Cape Town, affecting the airport in the South African city which is a popular tourist destination: 

View more on twitter

A journalist has also been tweeting about it:

View more on twitter
Zanzibar opposition complains over vote count

Sammy Awami

BBC Africa, Zanzibar

Zanzibar's main opposition party has accused the Zanzibar Electoral Commission of only releasing results for the island's presidential elections from constituencies where their competitor has won.

The Civic United Front (CUF) says it has only won in one of the 13 constituencies where the results have been released.

Impatience was also evident yesterday when CUF presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad declared himself the winner even though the results hadn't been announced.

While electoral officials are reading out a few results this morning, they say all results won't be announced until 8pm local time.

Zanzibar election count
BBC

From around the BBC:

Why election results in Africa are slow

Congo result 'a fantasy'

A senior opposition leader in Congo-Brazzaville has dismissed a referendum result showing overwhelming approval for a change in the constitution, Reuters news agency reports.

The change will allow Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third consecutive term as president.

"This result is a fantasy," said Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, secretary of the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy party.

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguessou arrives to cast his ballot on October 25, 2015 in Brazzaville
AFP
Mr Nguesso has ruled for more than 30 years

Read:

The arrogance of power

Rousing welcome for Malema at march

The BBC correspondent in Johannesburg is tweeting on the march organised by firebrand politician Julius Malema's EFF party:

Mr Malema has been invoking the names of anti-apartheid stalwarts as he vows to fight for an improvement in the lives of black people. 

View more on twitter
South Africans march against the financial sector

Milton Nkosi

BBC News, Johannesburg

There is a sea of red T-shirts at the start of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march against South Africa's financial sector in Johannesburg:

EFF march
BBC

The banners show supporters of the leftwing party demonstrating on a range of issues, including a higher minimum wage and that President Jacob Zuma pay for the government-funded upgrade to his private residence in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province:

EFF march
BBC
EFF march
BBC

The EFF leader Julias Malema will lead thousands of supporters through Johannesburg ending at the stock exchange.

Zanzibar getting back to normal

Sammy Awami

BBC Africa, Zanzibar

Zanzibar is slowly coming back to life.

Some hotels and restaurants in the Tanzanian island are opening after shutting down amid post-election tension.

It's not really busy yet but there are more people now on the streets than there were yesterday.

And some people are getting back to business - as it can be seen here at Darajani market:

Darajani market
BBC
Angolan musician ends hunger strike

A popular Angolan rapper and activist has ended his hunger strike of more than a month following strong protests to demand his release from jail, a researcher with campaign group Human Rights Watch has tweeted:  

Angolan rapper Luaty Beirão announces end of 36 days of hunger strike, in letter published by Rede Angola. "We are no longer alone", he says

zenaida machado

zenaidamz

Angolan rapper Luaty Beirão announces end of 36 days of hunger strike, in letter published by Rede Angola. "We are no longer alone", he says

Mr Beirao was arrested with 14 others in June for allegedly plotting to oust long-time President Eduardo dos Santos. 

'Arrests over xenophobic attacks' in South Africa

About a dozen people have been arrested in South Africa's mostly rural northern Limpopo province following a wave of xenophobic attacks on Zimbabweans last week, Zimbabwe's state-owned

Herald newspaper quotes a Zimbabwean diplomat as saying.

The newspaper reports that hundreds of families have fled their homes in Makurung village and are in hiding after being targeted by locals who accused them of stealing from their homes.

Government heavyweights 'defeated' in Tanzania

The BBC Africa team in Tanzania has given us the following update on the most tightly contested presidential and parliamentary election in the country since independence in 1961:

  • Five government ministers have lost their parliamentary seats to the opposition Ukawa coalition, official results show
  • It is the biggest shock of the election so far, and will worry the governing CCM party
  • Most restaurants and eating places on the tourist island of Zanzibar are shut
  • Tension has been rising on the island ahead of its final results, expected today.
A Tanzanian woman walks past a billboard for the ruling party's presidential candidate John Magufuli, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Monday, October 26, 2015
AP
The CCM has governed since independence

Election in pictures

Congo voters say yes to presidential third term

More than 90% of voters in a controversial referendum in Congo-Brazzaville have approved a bid by President Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third term, according to official results.

The opposition boycotted Sunday's the poll and one of its senior leaders, Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, said it should be annulled due to a low turnout of around 10%.

However, official results put the turnout at 72%.

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguessou casts his ballot on October 25, 2015 in Brazzaville
AFP

The referendum opens the way for changes to the constitution to scrap the two-term limit and the requirement that a president above the age of 70 cannot run for office.

Mr Nguesso is now coming to the end of his second five-year term. He won the last election in 2009 with nearly 79% of the vote in a poll boycotted by half the opposition candidates.

Wise words

Today's African proverb: Wisdom does not come overnight. A Somali proverb sent by Abdifatah Muse Gas, Galkaio, Puntland, Somalia

Click here to send your proverbs.

Get involved

Email africalive@bbc.co.uk with your comments and story suggestions.

Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest African news stories.

