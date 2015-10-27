That's all for today from the BBC Africa Live page. Listen to the

Africa Today podcast and keep up-to-date with developments across the continent on the

A reminder of today's wise words: Wisdom does not come overnight. A Somali proverb sent by Abdifatah Muse Gas, Galkaio, Puntland, Somalia.

And we leave you with this photo of a man fixing a fishing a net in Grand Bassam in Ivory Coast: