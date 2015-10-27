Africa highlights: Angola rapper ends hunger strike, Malema anger at 'racists'
By Clare Spencer and Farouk Chothia
Armed men invade Zanzibar election count
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
About 70 armed soldiers invaded the compound of the electoral commission in Zanzibar earlier today, and locked up journalists and foreign and local observers in the main hall.
Officials stopped announcing results during the invasion.
After more than three hours, the men ordered us to leave and not to come back.
Electoral officials reconvened and decided to postpone any further announcements until Wednesday.
#FreeAlaa trending on Twitter
In the past 24 hours, #FreeAlaa has been a top trend on Twitter both in Egypt and worldwide.
BBC Trending reportsthat the hashtag seems to have been started by Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef to mark a year since the arrest of online activist Alaa Abdel Fattah.
People have changed their profile pictures to a red and yellow depiction of him and are tweeting his quotes:
He was sentenced to five years in prison for organising a demonstration without permission - a criminal offence in Egypt.
The demonstration in front of Egypt's upper legislative house was against trials of civilians in secret military courts.
Ivory Coast's Ouattara takes 'early lead' in poll
BBC Monitoring
Omega Rakotomalala
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara is enjoying a comfortable lead, as votes are counted from Sunday's election, partial results published by Abdijan.net show.
In north-central Dabakala, he has obtained 98.3% of the vote compared with the 1% of his main rival Pascal Affi N'Guessan, it reports.
Nobel-winning drug 'tackles malaria'
A parasitic-worm-killing drug may also cut cases of malaria, say researchers.
Early data coming out of trials of Ivermectin in Burkina Faso suggest it leads to 16% fewer cases of childhood malaria.
Scientists said their findings were pretty exciting, but still at an early stage.
The researchers of Ivermectin won this year's Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine because the drug kills parasitic worms.Read more on the BBC News website
Angolan rapper ended strike after 'appeal from wife'
Popular Angolan rapper Luaty Beirao ended his five-week hunger strike in prison for the sake of his wife and their daughter, his lawyer Luiz Nascimento is quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.
According to doctors who examined him, he was weak and lucid, having lost 15kg (33 pounds) since he started refusing food on 21 September, AFP reports.
Mr Beirao, pictured above, has been charged with seeking to overthrow Angola's long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, which he denies.
An engineer by training, he was arrested in June along with 14 others at a meeting of youth activists.
The rapper stopped eating after his custody was extended beyond the 90 days permitted by law, and he was hospitalised on 15 October as his condition deteriorated.
"Luaty terminated [the strike] because his fellow detainees and his wife asked him to, for her sake and for their daughter's," his lawyer said.
He and his co-accused are expected to stand trial next month.
Runners 'can't get away with cheating'
There is no way you won't get caught sneaking into the Nairobi marathon, the chairman of Athletics Kenya's youth programmes has told the BBC.
On Sunday a runner passed the finish line second but was was disqualified, accused of entering the race in the last kilometre.
Race officials became suspicious because Julius Njogu was not sweating or showing signs of fatigue at the end of the 42km (26 miles) race.
Barbanas Korir said that, since a similar attempt in 2013, they have put in electronic timing machines.
The machines monitor when athletes have passed every turn of the race.
So even if suspicions weren't raised, he said they would have known eventually.
Call for 'civil disobedience' in Congo
The opposition in Congo-Brazzaville has called for a "civil disobedience" campaign, reports AFP news agency.
It is in reaction to the referendum, approving a change to the constitution which would allow the president to run for a third term.
Earlier today the government announced that 92% of voters approved the amendment in a referendum on Sunday.
But the opposition Frocad coalition dismiss the poll as "neither free nor fair".
"We will maintain civil disobedience until the withdrawal of the planned constitution, which is a masquerade," said Guy-Romain Kinfoussia, the Frocad spokesman.
Big debate in South Africa over Malema march
South Africans have been reacting on Twitter to the show of force by left-wing politician Julius Malema's EFF party in Johannesburg today.
It is the third biggest party in South Africa after the governing African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA):
Fiery speech by Malema against business tycoons
South Africa's left-wing opposition leader Julius Malema has been giving a fiery speech outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), amid a heavy security presence. A BBC correspondent has been tweeting from the scene:
More Tanzania heavyweights lose seats
The number of Tanzanian government ministers and deputy ministers who have lost their parliamentary seats in elections has risen to nine, according to results that have come in so far, reports the BBC Swahili service's Arnold Kayanda from the main city Dar es Salaam.
It is a big blow to the governing CCM party, but it is too early to predict the end of its 54-year rule as many results are still to be declared, he adds.
In the presidential election, the CCM candidate, Works Minister John Magufuli, led opposition candidate and former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa by 455,454 votes to 308,240 votes after results from 27 of Tanzania's 260 constituencies were counted, the AFP news agency reports.
Libya helicopter crash 'kills 12'
At least 12 people have died in a helicopter crash west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, security sources say.
A militia spokesman told the BBC the helicopter was "shot down" in the Al-Maya coastal region, which has seen clashes between rival militias.
Local media say the dead may include high-ranking militia members.
Libya has been hit by instability since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, with numerous militias eachgoverning their own patches of territory.
Egyptian charges fee to carry people over puddles
People are still commenting on avideo of an Egyptian who is charging a fee to carry people over puddles uploaded onto Facebook at the weekend.
Tammy Spalding says "opportunity lies everywhere" while Arwa Hegazy jokes "my future career".
The video has been watched more than a million times.Read more on BBC Trending
Call for sexual offences check for SA teachers
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
South Africa's education authorities are considering putting together a sexual offenders' register that could be checked by employers before hiring teachers.
Teachers' watchdog South African Council for Educators (Sace) says students from poor families are "falling prey" to teachers who sexually assault them.
According to a Sace report recently tabled in parliament, the abuse ranges from sexual harassment, statutory rape - where the sex is consensual but the pupil is underage - to rape.
Sace's Thembinkosi Ndhlovu told the BBC that the aim of the list would be to alert communities to the dangers faced by learners.
He said victims should continue reporting any cases of abuse to make sure the offenders were prosecuted.
South Africa's Sexwale vows to repair Fifa
South Africa's Tokyo Sexwale says he wants to repair football's governing body Fifa if he becomes its president.
"Fifa, the organisation of the beautiful game, is damaged. The brand is severely undermined," he said.
On Monday night he applied to be one ofeight contenders for the Fifa presidency.
Fifa is embroiled in the worst scandal of its 111-year history, with the US having indicted several Fifa officials for bribery, money laundering and wire fraud in May.
Africa's economy 'in decline'
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has painted a gloomy picture of sub-Saharan Africa's economy.In a new report, it predicts economic growth of 3.75% this year, even lower than in 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
The forecast for next year is a little more upbeat, with growth of 4.25%.
The IMF says countries have suffered from the sharp fall in many commodity prices, the rise in borrowing costs, and the economic slowdown in China, Africa's main trading partner.
Ivory coast voter turnout disputed
Abdourahmane Dia
BBC Africa
One of the main civil society groups observing Ivory Coast's first post-conflict presidential election has disputed the official turnout figure.
Poeci says about 53% of people voted on Sunday - not 60%, as the electoral commission claims.
Either way, fewer people have voted than in the 2010 election, when turnout was 80%.
President Alassane Ouattara won that election and is hoping for a second term in a poll marred by allegations of rigging and the withdrawal of several opposition candidates.
More TB in 'some parts of London than Rwanda'
ALondon Assembly health report has found tuberculosis is more prevalent in some parts of the UK capital than in Rwanda.
Some London areas have rates of more than 150 per 100,000 people.
In comparison,figures for 2013 from the World Health Organisation showed in Rwanda the figure was 69 in 100,000.Read more on the BBC News website
Tanzania opposition ecstatic after winning key seats
Tanzania's newly formed Ukawa opposition coalition is celebrating its victory over at least five heavyweights of the governing CCM party in Sunday's parliamentary election.
Agriculture Minister Stephen Wasira lost his seat to a member of Chadema, one of four parties which make up Ukawa.
"This shows the potential of our young candidates. Wasira had been minister and in parliament for over 30 years but he lost to a young lady, Ester Bulaya," said top Chadema official John Mrema, the AFP news agency reports.
Other CCM heavyweights who lost their seats include Investment Minister Christopher Chiza, and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Kebwe.
'Food will be Africa's next big earner'
The head of the African Development Bank thinks the biggest business in Africa is going to be the food business.
Oil is at its lowest price for six years.
So, according to Akinwumi Adesina, people should look to agriculture to make money as "people depend on food".
"I haven't seen people drink oil or smoke gas," Mr Adesina told the BBC.
He is convinced of this because when he was agriculture minister in Nigeria, Aliko Dangote invested billions of dollars in rice and sugar.
"If the richest black man in the world is putting his money into agriculture, he must have done his homework."
Big turnout at Johannesburg protest
There's a huge turnout at the march in Johannesburg organised by the left-wing EFF party, judging by this tweet by a leading media group in South Africa:
The protesters are on their way to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to hand a memorandum, outlining their grievances against big business for allegedly failing to do enough to curb high levels of unemployment and poverty.
EU gives assessment of tightly contested Tanzania poll
Tulanana Bohela
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
European Union observers have given a positive assessment of voting in Tanzania's parliamentary and presidential election.
But, in a press release, they raised several concerns - including the apparent failure of state media to give fair and equitable coverage to the opposition in the build-up to the election.
The new opposition coalition, Ukawa, is posing the biggest threat to the governing CCM party's 54-year grip on power.
Counting is still continuing, and final results will be out by Thursday at the latest.
The presidential contest is between CCM candidate John Magufuli and Ukawa's Edward Lowassa.
The incumbent Jakaya Kikwete is stepping down. He has stuck to the constitution, which requires him to step down after two terms.Could CCM lose?
Police seal off Zanzibar election office
The BBC reporter in Zanzibar city tweets:
It is not clear why the action has been taken, but there is tension on the island as results are awaited from Sunday's election.
Burundi journalist arrested
Prime Ndikumagenge
Bujumbura, Burundi
Police arrested a journalist last night in Burundi's capital, Bujumbura, as he was taking pictures of an attack on a youth centre.
Blaise Pascal Ndihokubwayo was working for the online section of Radio Isanganiro, one one of the stations banned in May when there were an attempt by some senior army generals to overthrow President Pierre Nkurunziza following his decision to run for a third term.
When Mr Ndihokubwayo's colleague, Bernard Bankukira, went to see him in the police station he was also arrested.
They have both since been released.
Fire in Cape Town affects airport
A fire is raging at a power plant Cape Town, affecting the airport in the South African city which is a popular tourist destination:
A journalist has also been tweeting about it:
Zanzibar opposition complains over vote count
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
Zanzibar's main opposition party has accused the Zanzibar Electoral Commission of only releasing results for the island's presidential elections from constituencies where their competitor has won.
The Civic United Front (CUF) says it has only won in one of the 13 constituencies where the results have been released.
Impatience was also evident yesterday when CUF presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad declared himself the winner even though the results hadn't been announced.
While electoral officials are reading out a few results this morning, they say all results won't be announced until 8pm local time.
From around the BBC:Why election results in Africa are slow
Congo result 'a fantasy'
A senior opposition leader in Congo-Brazzaville has dismissed a referendum result showing overwhelming approval for a change in the constitution, Reuters news agency reports.
The change will allow Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third consecutive term as president.
"This result is a fantasy," said Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, secretary of the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy party.
Read:The arrogance of power
Rousing welcome for Malema at march
The BBC correspondent in Johannesburg is tweeting on the march organised by firebrand politician Julius Malema's EFF party:
Mr Malema has been invoking the names of anti-apartheid stalwarts as he vows to fight for an improvement in the lives of black people.
South Africans march against the financial sector
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Johannesburg
There is a sea of red T-shirts at the start of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march against South Africa's financial sector in Johannesburg:
The banners show supporters of the leftwing party demonstrating on a range of issues, including a higher minimum wage and that President Jacob Zuma pay for the government-funded upgrade to his private residence in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province:
The EFF leader Julias Malema will lead thousands of supporters through Johannesburg ending at the stock exchange.
Zanzibar getting back to normal
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
Zanzibar is slowly coming back to life.
Some hotels and restaurants in the Tanzanian island are opening after shutting down amid post-election tension.
It's not really busy yet but there are more people now on the streets than there were yesterday.
And some people are getting back to business - as it can be seen here at Darajani market:
Angolan musician ends hunger strike
A popular Angolan rapper and activist has ended his hunger strike of more than a month following strong protests to demand his release from jail, a researcher with campaign group Human Rights Watch has tweeted:
Mr Beirao was arrested with 14 others in June for allegedly plotting to oust long-time President Eduardo dos Santos.
'Arrests over xenophobic attacks' in South Africa
About a dozen people have been arrested in South Africa's mostly rural northern Limpopo province following a wave of xenophobic attacks on Zimbabweans last week, Zimbabwe's state-ownedHerald newspaper quotes a Zimbabwean diplomat as saying.
The newspaper reports that hundreds of families have fled their homes in Makurung village and are in hiding after being targeted by locals who accused them of stealing from their homes.
Government heavyweights 'defeated' in Tanzania
The BBC Africa team in Tanzania has given us the following update on the most tightly contested presidential and parliamentary election in the country since independence in 1961:
Election in pictures
- Five government ministers have lost their parliamentary seats to the opposition Ukawa coalition, official results show
- It is the biggest shock of the election so far, and will worry the governing CCM party
- Most restaurants and eating places on the tourist island of Zanzibar are shut
- Tension has been rising on the island ahead of its final results, expected today.
Congo voters say yes to presidential third term
More than 90% of voters in a controversial referendum in Congo-Brazzaville have approved a bid by President Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third term, according to official results.
The opposition boycotted Sunday's the poll and one of its senior leaders, Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, said it should be annulled due to a low turnout of around 10%.
However, official results put the turnout at 72%.
The referendum opens the way for changes to the constitution to scrap the two-term limit and the requirement that a president above the age of 70 cannot run for office.
Mr Nguesso is now coming to the end of his second five-year term. He won the last election in 2009 with nearly 79% of the vote in a poll boycotted by half the opposition candidates.
