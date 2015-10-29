Africa highlights: Wednesday 28 October 2015
- Zanzibar poll scrapped because of 'rigging'
- Tanzania's opposition calls for entire election to be annulled
- Zimbabwe's chief prosecutor threatened with jail
- 'Forced cannibalism' in South Sudan conflict
- Nigeria rescues Boko Haram 'captives'
By Naziru Mikailu and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
ICC delays Gbagbo trial
The opening of the trial of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo has been postponed until January, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has said.
The court said it was delaying the trial of both Mr Gbagbo and his militia leader Charles Ble Goude from 10 November to 28 January to give judges more time to examine reports into the former leader's health.
Mr Gbagbo faces four charges of crimes against humanity over his alleged role in fuelling conflict in Ivory Coast before he was ousted as president in 2010.
He denies the charges.
Tanzania poll 'will not be scrapped'
Ruth Nesoba
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzania's electoral commission chief Damian Lubuva has ruled out annulling elections for the national president and parliament.
Earlier, opposition presidential candidate Edward Lowassa called for the elections to be scrapped, saying the crisis in the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar would affect results.
However, Mr Lubuva said the cancellation of elections for Zanzibar's president and parliament would by no means affect the polls for Tanzania's president and parliament.
Zanzibar and Tanzania had their own electoral commissions, which were independent of each other, Mr Lubuva added.
Political expert Kitila Mkumbo told me that the votes cast by the people of Zanzibar for the national president and parliament are counted in Dar es Salaam, the main city in Tanzania, and not on the archipelago.
Zanzibar's electoral commission has annulled the archipelago's presidential and parliamentary election, saying they were marred by rigging.
Satirist quizzes Turkey's envoy to Zambia
China has long been an investor in Zambia -- but with Beijing's recent economic woes, could that relationship be on the rocks?
And could Zambia be looking elsewhere for friends?
Satirist Ikenna Azuike went to Lusaka to find out:
Uganda comedian delighted to be on US show
Ugandan stand-up comedian Joseph Opio says he was thrilled and surprised to be chosen by the new Daily Show host, South African comedian Trevor Noah, to work with him.
Last September, Mr Noah selected Opio to join Daily Show, one of America's most popular late night shows.
So what does it take to get the comedy programme on air? Leslie Goffe has been speaking to Opio:
Zimbabwe chief prosecutor threatened with jail
Brian Hungwe
BBC Africa, Harare
Zimbabwe's constitutional court has threatened the chief prosecutor with a 30-day jail term if he continues to refuse to abide by court orders related to a rape and fraud case.
Johannes Tomana had 10 days to implement the orders, or he would be imprisoned, the court said.
Mr Tomana had refused to issue legal certificates, allowing for the private prosecution of a man accused of raping a minor and a woman accused of fraud-related offences.
The judges ruled that Mr Tomana had disobeyed the court orders in clear contravention of the constitution, and they were obliged to uphold the rule of law.
If he failed to comply, he would also be barred from appearing as a legal practitioner in any court in Zimbabwe, the judges added.
This is a landmark ruling - Mr Tomana was appointed by President Robert Mugabe, and his refusal to uphold court orders gave the impression that he could operate with impunity.
The ruling is likely to restore public confidence in the judiciary.
Gabon football star eyes Spain's La Liga
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he will move to Spain's La Liga - not the English Premier League - when he eventually leaves the German club.
The Gabon international, 26, is the joint top scorer in the Bundesliga with 13 goals this season.
He has recently been linked with a move to Spanish champions Barcelona.
Nigeria a step closer to having a cabinet
The Nigerian senate has concluded the screening of ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The MPs had already approved 18 out of the 36 nominees.
The remaining 18 are expected to be confirmed on Thursday.
After that, President Buhari, who came to power in May, will swear in the new cabinet and assign portfolios to his ministers.
Beer firms continue takeover talks
Matthew Davies
Africa Business Report editor, Johannesburg
The world's two largest brewers have agreed to extend their negotiations for a further week. Today was the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal offer for it's smaller rival SABMiller.
London-based, but with roots in South Africa, SABMiller requested the extension from the UK takeover authorities to look at "other aspects of the transaction".
Earlier this month, AB Inbev said it would pay more than $106bn (£70bn) for SABMIller - for its part SABMiller, which brews Fosters, Millers and Peroni - had rejected four previous offers saying they undervalued the company.
AB Inbev makes Beck's, Budweiser and Stella Artois, and is said to be keen on SABMiller's stable of African beer labels, as well as Snow in China - the world's best selling beer by volume.
The new deadline for AB Inbev to make a formal offer is now 4 November.
Rwanda MPs lift two-term presidential limit
Prudent Nsengiyumva
BBC Kinyarwanda service
Rwanda's parliament has approved changes to the constitution in a move aimed at bolstering President Paul Kagame's chances of running for a third and fourth term.
The constitution had imposed a two-term presidential limit, which prevented Mr Kagame from seeking re-election in 2017.
The changes approved by parliament scraps the two-term limit, and says the president chosen in 2017 will serve a seven-year term.
He could also run for office in 2024 for a five-year term, which could be renewed in the 2029 election.
The changes now have to be approved by the upper chamber, the Senate.
With the ruling party in control, there is little doubt that the changes will be approved.
Thereafter, voters will decide in a referendum on whether to endorse the controversial changes.
Ghana judge cleared of bribery
Sammy Darko
BBC Africa, Accra
Ghana's chief justice has dismissed bribery allegations levelled against a high court judge by top investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
The evidence against Justice Asmah Akwasi Asiedu was "inadequate", and no further action would be taken against him, an official statement quoted Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood as saying.
The decision is a blow to the highly respected Mr Anas who caused shockwaves when he said he had video evidence to show that 34 judges have taken bribes and extorted money.
The judge is the first to be formally cleared since the chief justice ordered an investigation into the allegations.Read: Ghana's anti-corruption blockbuster film
Your reaction to Zanzibar poll being scrapped
Many of you have been reacting on theBBC Africa Facebook page on the decision to scrap the elections which took place on Sunday in Tanzania's semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar.
Gideon Saibu: "How many elections have been nullified in Western countries? We just can't get it right in Africa. There must be something wrong."
Chikondi Kazembe: "This kind of malpractice happens when the ruling party is losing. Shame on them."
Novatus Mrawa: "Democracy is good when we study it at schools but it means nothing to African countries when it comes to elections."
Libya helicopter crash death toll rises
At least 18 people are now known to have died from the downing of a helicopter belonging to Libya's Tripoli-based government, a naval officer has said, AFP news agency reports.
Lieutenant Rabii Mohamad said 13 bodies were retrieved after the aircraft was shot down yesterday near Al-Maya, west of the capital, and five more this morning.
"Today we will focus on trying to pull out the wreck of the aircraft but we don't know if there are other bodies because the number of passengers is not clear," Mr Mohamad told AFP.
Ivory Coast baby food pioneer fighting malnutrition
Marie Diongoye Konate founded a company in Ivory Coast that specialises in baby food made from local products 21 years ago.
Now her firm, Protein Kissee-La (PKL), occupies second place in the baby food market in Ivory Coast and also sells products to Senegal, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
She tells her success story as part of a BBC Africa season recognising inspiring women across the continent.
The first series, Africa's Unsung Heroes, introduces eight women who are making a difference in their country - and beyond.
Africa lion numbers 'may fall by half'
The number of lions in Africa is rapidly dropping, except in highly-managed areas in the south of the continent, a study has found.
It suggests that lion populations in unprotected areas could be cut in half over the next two decades.
The paper's authors say lions should now be upgraded to an endangered species in Central and West Africa.
The loss of habitat, hunting, and a demand for traditional medicine have all contributed to population decline.Read the full BBC story here
Ivory Coast 'turns page' after peaceful poll
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara - who won Sunday's election by a landslide - says the fact that it went off peacefully shows that the country has moved on after years of turmoil.
"This signifies that the page has been completely turned on the crisis that we went through and we can truly dedicate ourselves to the future," he said in his first post-victory public statement, which was broadcast on state television, Reuters news agency reports.
Zanzibar opposition reacts to poll being annulled
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
The main opposition presidential candidate in Zanzibar has told the BBC that he is disappointed with the decision to annul elections on the semi-autonomous archipelago.
Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad said he believed it was the decision of the chairman of Zanzibar's electoral commission - and not that of other members of the commission.
He called on his supporters to stay calm.
Zanzibar in uncharted waters after poll scrapped
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
Never before has an election in Zanzibar - a popular tourist destination - been scrapped so we are entering uncharted waters.
Ironically, this election, unlike previous ones, has not been marred by riots and violence.
There was tension, which led to the closure of many roads and businesses, but life was returning to normal when the archipelago's electoral commission chairman Jecha Salim Jecha made the shock announcement that he was scrapping the poll because it was full of gross irregularities.
Up to today, results from 36 of the 54 constituencies had been released, following Sunday's vote for the president and parliament of the archipelago, which is part of mainland Tanzania.
On Monday, the main opposition candidate for the post of Zanzibar president, Maalim Seif Sharrif Hamad, declared himself the winner.
His announcement attracted sharp rebuke from the governing CCM party, which called it illegal and a threat to the archipelago's stability.
Now, it is unclear if and when new elections will be held on the archipelago.
Elections for mainland Tanzania's president and parliament have not been scrapped.
Row after Gambian leader gives land to film stars
A row is brewing between a Gambian filmmaker and some Nollywood and Ghallywood actors following President Yahya Jammeh's allocation of plots of land to some Nigerian stars and Ghanaian actress,Nigeria's Leadership newspaper reports.
Prominent Gambian filmmaker Prince Bubacarr is reported to have described the recipients as scavengers, who are out to milk The Gambia's government dry, the paper said.
He questioned why The Gambian president gave land to the stars, saying that many people in the country are living in abject poverty and will not benefit from such generosity.
Nollywood refers to Nigeria's film industry and Ghallywood to Ghana's.
Fifa confirms seven presidential candidates
They include Liberian football association president Musa Bility and South Africa's anti-apartheid campaigner Tokyo Sexwale.
Others are Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, Jerome Champagne, Gianni Infantino, Michel Platini and Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa.
The election is to find a successor to the suspended Sepp Blatter, who is under criminal investigation.
The Swiss 79-year-old announced he would be stepping down in June, as world football's governing body was engulfed by a corruption scandal.Can Mandela's ex-prison mate lead Fifa?Musa Bility: the African hoping to replace Blatter
How Ivory Coast's media has reported Ouattara's win
BBC Monitoring
Patrick Kihara
Let's take a quick look at how Ivory Coast's media has covered President Alassane Ouattara's victory in Sunday's election. Privately owned Le Jour has the headline: "Ouattara shows no mercy to his adversaries".
The headline of state-owned Fraternite Matin news site reads: "Alassane Ouattara clearly breaks away".
Plane crashes in Somalia
Ibrahim Adem
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
Eyewitnesses have told the BBC that they have seen a small plane crashing near Afgoye, 30km (19 miles) from Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.
It is not yet clear what caused the crash in an area where militant Islamist group al-Shabab is active.
A Somali journalist has tweeted about the incident:
How does Bollywood compare to Nollywood?
Nigerian President Muhammudu Buhari is among dozens of African leaders attending the India-Africa Forum in Delhi. It is aimed at boosting trade and cultural ties between Africa and India.
BBC Newsday programme looks into one area that has proved remarkably similar - their film industries.
Nigerian film director Obi Emelonye and BBC Asian Network presenter Ashanti Omkar compare Bollywood with Nollywood:
'Don't riot' plea in Tanzania
Tulanana Bohela
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Tanzania's opposition presidential candidate Edward Lowassa has called on his supporters not to take to the streets and riot as an election crisis unfolds in the country.
Speaking at the headquarters of the Ukawa coalition, Mr Lowassa said the decision to scrap Zanzibar's election would affect the mainland, and the electoral process therefore could not continue.
He urged people to remain peaceful, while the national electoral commission dealt with the crisis.
Zanzibar electoral commissioners 'traded blows'
Here are the full reasons given by the chairman of the electoral commission in Tanzania's semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar on why he annulled the polls there:
'Cheating' in Zanzibar
The chairman of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission, Jecha Salim Jecha, says new elections will have to take place on the archipelago, which is part of Tanzania, AFP news agency reports.
Sunday's poll had been annulled because of double-voting and cheating, he is quoted as saying.
'Annul' Tanzania election
Tanzania's opposition has called for the entire election to be annulled.
Ukawa says that since the election has been nullified in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, it should be nullified on the mainland as well.
BreakingBreaking News
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
The elections in Zanzibar have been nullified, the chairman of the island's electoral commission Jecha Salum Jecha has announced on local radio.
We will bring you more details as they come in.
Tanzania opposition says poll marred by rigging
Tanzania's opposition presidential candidate Edward Lowassa says the tightly contested general election has been marred by fraud, and the election commission should stop releasing results.
He said at a press conference in the main city Dar es Salaam that counting was rigged, and the results released by the electoral commission were null and void.
Mr Lowassa said counting by agents of his Ukawa coalition showed he was leading with about 60% of the vote.
Officials results showed he was trailing governing party candidate John Magufuli (see earlier post).
'Forced cannibalism' in South Sudan
An inquiry by the African Union into the conflict in South Sudan has found that horrific abuses have taken place against civilians, including forced cannibalism.
The inquiry reported that extreme cruelty had been exercised through the mutilation and burning of bodies, the draining of blood from people who had just been killed, and forcing others to drink the blood or eat the human flesh.
The inquiry was headed by Nigeria's ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.
It investigated the conflict which broke out in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his sacked deputy, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.
Mr Machar denied the allegation, but formed a rebel force to fight the government.
Various mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict have so far failed.
South Sudan is the world's newest state, having achieved independence from Sudan in 2011.
Nigeria army 'rescues 338' from Boko Haram
The Nigerian army says it has rescued 338 people held captive by militant Islamist group Boko Haram in different villages in north-eastern Borno state.
"The rescued persons which comprised of eight males, 138 females and 192 children, have since been evacuated to Mubi in neighbouring Adamawa state," army spokesman Col Sani Usman said in statement.
The army also said it had killed 30 fighters and destroyed their camps in four villages close to the Sambisa forest - a major hideout of the militants.
Arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation, the statement said.
Col Usman added that soldiers also ambushed and killed four suspected militants on a suicide bombing mission to Gubula village in Adamawa state following a tip-off.
Attacks by Boko Hatam have intensified since Muhammadu Buhari became president in May, after winning elections.
'Military recruitment' at DR Congo schools
Campaigners are warning that schools in the Democratic Republic of Congo are being used for the recruitment of child soldiers, as well as military training.A report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) says that armed groups in DR Congo have been abducting schoolchildren in the mostly lawless regions of North and South Kivu.
The report also accuses rebel forces and the army of using schools as military bases or for storing weapons.
HRW called on the government to increase protection for students and schools in the affected areas.
Tanzania's governing party candidate 'ahead in poll'
The presidential candidate of Tanzania's governing party held a lead over his rival after around half the votes were counted in the country's tightest ever election, the AFP news agency reports.
With results from 133 of 264 constituencies released by the National Election Commission, John Magufuli of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party had 56.51% of the vote, compared with 41.67% for Edward Lowassa of the Ukawa coalition, it reports.
The coalition of four opposition parties is hoping to end CCM's 54-year rule.
A high turnout was reported in Sunday's election.
President Jakaya Kikwete is stepping down after two terms.Read: Money, power and politics
Analysis: Ouattara's victory
Tamasin Ford
BBC News, Abidjan
After a decade of economic stagnation and two civil wars, most people in Ivory Coast will simply be happy that the presidential elections passed by peacefully.
Former President Laurent Gbagbo left a fractured and divided party, making Alassane Ouattara's re-election a foregone conclusion.
While he has been criticized for not doing enough to promote reconciliation and justice following the end of the conflict after the disputed 2010 election, he has been praised for turning round the economy and returning Ivory Coast to the economic success story it once was in the 1970s.Ivory Coast elections: Seven things you need to know
Landslide win for Ouattara in Ivory Coast poll
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has won a second five-year term with nearly 84% of the vote compared with the 9% of his main rival, Pascal Affi N'Guessan, electoral commission officials say.
Several opposition candidates pulled out of the campaign, complaining that it was not free and fair.
The last vote in 2010 was bitterly contested and resulted in a civil war in which 3,000 people lost their lives.
Mr N'Guessan was the candidate of ex-President Laurent Gbagbo's Ivorian Popular Front political party.
Mr Gbagbo is awaiting trial at the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes for allegedly fuelling conflict after the disputed 2010 election.Read the full BBC story here.
Today's African proverb: An adviser is not a witch. A witch is the one who wants to be equal to you. A Tumbuka proverb sent by Paul Chagwa in Chipata, Zambia.Click here to send your proverbs.
Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest African news stories.