Africa highlights: Tanzania poll winner, Boko Haram most wanted
- Magufuli wins Tanzania presidential election
- Nigeria publishes Boko Haram most wanted list
- Kenya to shut down hundreds of NGOs
- India pledges billions of dollars of soft loans to Africa
- Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Thursday 29 October 2015
By Hugo Williams and Damian Zane
All times stated are UK
A reminder of today's wise words: "If sin persists for a year it becomes tradition." An Igbo proverb sent by Ike Emeka in Lagos, Nigeria.
We leave you with this photo of supporters of Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi party celebrating the victory of their presidential candidate John Magufuli in the main city Dar es Salaam.
Analysis: The task ahead for Tanzania's next president
Ruth Nesoba
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
John Magufuli is celebrating his 56th birthday so the presidency is a perfect gift for him.
He was never a CCM insider and confounded many when he was elected as the ruling party's presidential candidate.
As works minister in the outgoing government, Mr Magufuli was reputed to be a no-nonsense, results-driven politician.
He campaigned for the presidency on a platform of hard work, and will now have to tackle some big problems facing Tanzania.
This includes constant power outages, and corruption - an issue which led to more people abandoning the long-ruling CCM party than ever before.
Joining a French patrol in the CAR
On Friday, the BBC's Newsday programme will be broadcasting live from Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, which has been in turmoil since a coup by mainly Muslim Seleka rebels in 2013.
A recent upsurge of violence in the capital has displaced a further 40,000 people from their homes.
Newsday's Julian Keane joined a patrol of French peacekeepers out on the streets of the capital:
Click here to listen live to Newsday from 05:00 GMT (or after the broadcast).
Eto'o raising money for Boko Haram victims
Cameroonian footballer Samuel Eto'o is fronting a charity which aims to help the victims of Boko Haram attacks in his own country as well as elsewhere in the region, the UK'sGuardian newspaper reports.
"What we want is for people to become more sensitive and aware of the problem that we have in west Africa," the article quotes Eto'o as saying.
He is raising money to send to refugee camps in Nigeria and Cameroon.
The Boko Haram insurgency in north-east Nigeria and elsewhere in the region has displaced more than two million people.
Documentary spotlights treatment for mental illness in Africa
Al Jazeera has tweeted about its documentary Out Of The Shadows, focusing on the mental health activists bringing treatment to people in rural West Africa and other developing parts of the world:
UN peacekeepers released in South Sudan
The UN peace keeping mission in South Sudan says 20 of its soldiers have been released after they were held for a day by more than 100 armed men believed to be affiliated to a rebel group.
The UN says that the peacekeepers were on a barge that was carrying fuel, weaponry and equipment and the fuel has been looted.
Twelve local contractors who were on board are still being held by the rebels.
Analysis: Tanzania's president-elect delivers big defeat to opposition
Zuhura Yunus
BBC Swahili
John Magufuli has lived up to his nickname, "The Bulldozer", by demolishing Mr Lowassa in the battle for the presidency.
This is a big blow for Mr Lowassa - a former prime minister who defected from governing CCM party just a few months ago to run for the top job.
Four opposition parties put their faith in him, uniting for the first time to field a single candidate. But it was not enough to end the CCM's grip on the presidency since independence in 1961.
Mr Lowassa is convinced he won and the question now is: Will he continue to challenge the result, or throw in the towel?Read the BBC story for more
Barcelona debut for Cameroon's Kaptoum
Cameroonian midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum made his first team debut for none other than European champions Barcelona on Wednesday night.
The 19-year-old played in the Copa del Rey as an under-strength Barca were held by third-tier minnows Villanovense. The first leg tie ended nil-nil.
Barecelona posted tweeted about the landmark, with this video of him in action for the youth team:
President Buhari's cabinet approved
Nigeria's senate has now approved the list of 36 names that President Muhammadu Buhari had proposed for his cabinet.
Today's senate session to look at the last names on the list was very stormy according to the BBC Chris Ewokor in the capital, Abuja.
He says that this was because of a row over the former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi - who is not popular with opposition senators.
Now that the list has been approved, the senate president said the cabinet members should now live up to expectations:
This will be President Buhari's first cabinet since he was sworn in five months ago.
African Standby Force nearly ready to go
Tomi Oladipo
BBC Africa security correspondent
An African army that can quickly respond to crises on the continent is about to become a reality, 13 years after its conception.
From January 2016, the African Standby Force (ASF) will be able to intervene in cases of war crimes, genocide or crimes against humanity if an African Union member state requests assistance or if the AU itself considers the situation serious enough.
It will also be able to provide humanitarian assistance and undertake peacekeeping and observer missions, although any deployment would be subject to donor funding.
Senegal arrests two imams over 'Islamist threat'
Abdourahmane Dia
BBC Africa
Senegalese authorities are stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of radical Islamist ideology.
In the past two weeks, two imams have been arrested over allegedly making comments in sermons that could pose a threat to national security.
The authorities have so far not commented on the arrests, but the family of one of the imams, as well as the local association of preachers, have denied that the preachers were involved in any attempt to destabilise the country.
Senegal - where more than 90% of the people are Muslim - has not experienced any Islamist-inspired violence, but the government thinks it is a possibility.
Mugabe: UN treats African countries 'like dwarfs'
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has called for UN reform during a speech in India, saying African nations have been treated as "underdogs" and looked down on like "dwarfs" by the permanent members of the UN security council, the local Economic Times website reports.
Mr Mugabe made the comments at the India-Africa Forum Summit, which more than 50 African leaders are attending in the capital New Delhi.
Read the full BBC story on the summit
Should schools teach children in their mother tongue?
There's debate among teachers, students and parents in Ghana at the moment about what language to teach children in.
Ghana's Education Minister Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang wants children there to be taught in local languages - that is to say their mother tongue - rather than English, which is the national language.
She says children find it difficult to progress in school because they are taught in a language that they cannot relate to. At the moment it's just a proposal, but what do Ghanaian teachers think about the idea?
Junior high school teacher John Djiedjorm has been sharing his views with BBC Newsday:
Tanzania's next president: John Magufuli
Not familiar with Tanzania's new president-elect? Here are some key pointers:
Dancing and singing from Tanzanian victors
The BBC's Robert Kiptoo is outside the headquarters of Tanzania's ruling CCM party and has been filming party supporters celebrating the victory of their candidate in Sunday's presidential election:
Tanzania's 'time for unity'
January Makamba, Tanzania's deputy minister of communication, has been tweeting about the ruling CCM party's victory in the presidential poll:
Tanzania's president-elect
Tanzania's ruling CCM party has been tweeting following the victory of its candidate John Magufuli with 58% of the vote, according to official results:
Tanzanians 'robbed' of correct result
Abdallah Safari - vice president of Chadema, one of the party's in Tanzania's opposition coalition - has rejected the results of the presidential poll which showed John Magufuli from the ruling CCM party as the winner.
He told the BBC that the tallying system used by the electoral commission was "not proper" and that Tanzanians "have been robbed of their victory".
Meanwhile Mr Magufuli's supporters have been celebrating on the streets of the main city Dar es Salaam:
European Union observerssaid that the elections were "generally well organised" but "with insufficient efforts at transparency from the election administrations."
Observers from the African Union and southern African regional body SADC said that the elections had largely been "free and fair", despite all groups raising concerns over the subsequent annulment of the Zanzibar vote.
Tanzania's Magufuli wins by more than two million votes
The breakdown of the official result in Tanzania's presidential poll:
Security presence around Tanzania opposition offices
A BBC reporter in Dar es Salaam has seen police and security vehicles near the offices of the main opposition coalition:
It's just been announced that the ruling party candidate John Magufuli won Sunday's presidential election.
The main opposition candidate Edward Lowassa earlier announced that he had won.
BreakingBreaking News: Tanzania's ruling party candidate wins election
The candidate for Tanzania's ruling CCM party John Magufuli has won the presidential election with more than 58% of the votes, the electoral commission says.
His main rival Edward Lowassa got nearly 40% of the votes cast.
Mr Lowassa claimed at a press conference earlier that he had won the poll.
Breaking cycling records in Africa
Peter Njoroge
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Kenya's David Kinja and three other cyclists were in the capital, Nairobi, today as part of their epic journey from Cairo to Cape Town.
They began their trip on 9 October and aim to set a new world record by finishing the 10,600km (6,500 miles) in less than 34 days.
The team leader is Nicholas Bourne from the UK - and the others are Mark Blewett from South Africa, Zimbabwe's David Martin and Kenya's David Kinja.
Boko Haram leader appears twice on most wanted poster
Nigeria's security forces hasreleased a poster with the pictures of the 100 most wanted suspected members of the militant group Boko Haram.
Number 100 is the alleged leader Abubakar Shekau:
But his image is also used for number 97:
The portrait used looks like a screengrab taken from a Boko Haram propaganda video:
Shekau's double appearance comes despite previous claims by the army that he had been killed.
Rare view from the ground in CAR
The conflict in the Central African Republic has seen about a quarter of the country's population of 4.6 million displaced from their homes since the violence erupted in 2013.
But a recent outbreak of trouble in the capital, Bangui, has caused a further 40,000 people to flee their homes.
Julian Keane, from the BBC's Newsday programme is in Bangui, and has been visiting the Ben-Zvi refugee camp to find out how people are surviving day-to-day.
Nigeria to face Brazil in under-17 World Cup
Reigning champions Nigeria hammered Australia 6-0 to reach the Under-17 World Cup quarter-finals and set up a meeting with Brazil.
Among the scorers was Victor Osimhen who netted a hat-trick, which included a penalty, to continue his impressive form in the tournament.
"We are candidates to win the title, but so are Brazil. We will work to put up a good fight," said Nigeria coach Emmanuel Amuneke after the game.Read the BBC Sport story for more
Who should be on Ghana's electoral roll?
Sammy Darko
BBC Africa, Accra
Ghana's political parties and some civil society organisations are discussing whether to draw up a new electoral register at a meeting which is being televised live.
It's become a controversial topic here with the opposition NPP wanting to scrap the one that was used in the last election, but the governing NDC does not think that's a good idea.
The opposition say the current register is bloated with the names of foreigners from neighbouring Togo and Burkina Faso, as well as children who are not eligible to vote.
Kenya to shut down hundreds of NGOs over audit
The Kenyan government has started the process of de-registering 957 aid organisations for auditing irregularities, amid allegations that $226m (£150m) has gone missing.
The official government watchdog for NGOs said some had embezzled or diverted donor funds, while others were suspected of money-laundering and financing terrorism.
Last December the Kenyan government froze the accounts of 510 NGOs, prompting critics to accuse the government of punishing those who'd opposed a tough new security bill aimed at combating Islamist militancy.
Below is an extract of this morning's statement to the press:
UN warns over South Sudan famine risk
The UN Food Food and Agriculture Organization has been tweeting about the extent of the food security crisis in South Sudan, amid the ongoing civil war.
Unity State, seen in red in the map below, has been classified as Phase 4 on its food insecurity scale, one level below famine, which is Phase 5:
Zanzibar annulment leads Tanzanian papers
Tanzania's English language newspapers are focusing on the annulment of the recent vote on the semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar:
The US - a major donor to Tanzania - hasexpressed alarm over the cancellation by the head of the electoral commission.
Africa analyst Ahmed Rajab, who is from Zanzibar, told the BBC that the chairman had no constitutional authority to make a unilateral decision.
The BBC's Sammy Awami says that things are calm in Zanzibar despite the debate over the election.
Ouattara addresses nation after poll win
Tamasin Ford
BBC News, Abidjan
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has made an address on national TV after the announcement of his emphatic election victory on Wednesday.
He laid out his priorities for the next five years - with reconciliation and justice both high on the list.
Prosperity is "one of the elements that will help with reconciliation", he said, alluding to the country's strong economic recovery under his leadership, but added "justice must do its job and victims should be compensated".
The president has repeatedly been criticised over allegations of one-sided justice, and of not doing enough to promote national reconciliation after the country's brief civil conflict sparked by disputed elections in 2010.
Referring to the opposition parties, he said they "must play their role as opposition," but dismissed the idea of forming some sort of coalition or unity government. "Transitional and unity governments, in general, aren't efficient," he said.
The main opposition candidate, Pascal Affi N'Guessan of the FPI party, congratulated the president on his victory, but said the landslide results show they're not living in a healthy democracy.Seven things to know about Ivory Coast
Policing 'under trees' in Nigeria
Paul Brown
BBC Monitoring
Attacks by Boko Haram militants on police buildings in Nigeria's Yobe state have forced some services to establish temporary structures under trees, according to the state's police commissioner Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim,the Nation newspaper reports
Commissioner Ibrahim explained the plight of his officers to a senior police official who was visiting the state.
"Apart from one or two structures that are standing... no other structure is standing in this command... Most of the officers live in rented houses, makeshift offices and under trees."
African leaders seek closer ties with India
African presidents have been tweeting from the India-Africa summit where India has pledged $600m (£393m) in aid and $10.6bn in cheap loans to the continent.
Uganda's president says that India and Africa can support each other:
The spokesperson of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has tweeted pictures of the president clearly enjoying the get-together:
Diplomatic 'alarm' over Zanzibar poll annulment
The US says it is "gravely alarmed" by the scrapping of Zanzibar's tightly contested presidential and parliamentary elections.
The decision should be rescinded, as the election had been "orderly and peaceful", it added in a statement.
Zanzibar's electoral commission chief annulled Sunday's poll, alleging it was marred by rigging.
The opposition says the vote on the semi-autonomous Tanzanian archipelago was cancelled as it had won.
On Wednesday, the main challenger in the national presidential election, Edward Lowassa, said the problems in Zanzibar could be mirrored across the country.Read more from the BBC story
Boko Haram most wanted list released
Bashir Sa'ad Abdullahi
BBC Africa, Abuja
The Nigerian Army has published a list of 100 Boko Haram suspects it wants to track down.
Banners have been printed with text in Hausa and Kanuri, two languages widely spoken in the country's north-east, which has been most affected by Boko Haram attacks.
The army plans to circulate the banner, which has hotline numbers for the public to call if they spot any of the suspects.
The pictures appear to have been sourced from various propaganda materials published by the Islamist militant group.
Nairobi's traffic chaos
Heavy rain in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, has been disrupting the traffic. The BBC's Abdullahi Yussuf snapped these pictures:
He, along with many others, decided to walk to work as it seemed a better option after his matatu - minibus taxi - got stuck in heavy traffic.
Eritrea footballers 'get asylum'
Botswana has granted asylum to 10 Eritrean footballers who refused to return home after a World Cup qualifying match, their lawyer says.
Dick Barford said he had been informed of the decision by Botswana's secretary for justice, defence and security, Augustine Makgonatsotlhe.
Eritrea's footballers played the national team in Botswana on 13 October, losing the game 3-1.
Many Eritrean footballers have claimed asylum recently after playing abroad.Read the BBC story for more
African vultures 'on brink of extinction'
A report says the vulture population in Africa has undergone a catastrophic collapse.
The annual Red List of Threatened Specieswarns that six of the continent's 11 vulture species are on the brink of extinction.
The causes include poisoning and the use of vulture parts in traditional medicine.
Conservationists say far fewer vultures could have profound consequences for humans as the birds stop the spread of disease by eating carcasses.Seven surprising facts about vultures
Legal questions over Zanzibar poll
Sammy Awami
BBC Africa, Zanzibar
After the annulment of the elections results on the Tanzanian archipelago Zanzibar, people on the islands have more questions than answers, but things remain calm as they wait to hear what happens next.
Most of the questions are to do with legal issues.
The main opposition leader here, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, has accused the head of Zanzibar's election commission of acting unilaterally.
He believes he has the mandate to annul the results, but the constitution says that all commission members should be consulted and make a joint decision.
The cancellation of the vote on the islands will not affect the elections in the country as a whole, says the National Electoral Commission Chairman Judge Damian Lubuva.
India pledges more assistance to Africa
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced $600m (£393m) in assistance for development projects in Africa at a major summit in Delhi.
More than 50 African leaders are attending the India-Africa Forum Summit, unprecedented in scale, in the Indian capital.
They include South Africa's Jacob Zuma, Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe, President Sisi of Egypt, Senegal's Macky Sall and Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari and Sudan's Omar al-Bashir - part of India's big push to increase its presence in Africa.
Although India's trade with Africa has more than doubled to $72bn since 2007, it is still comparatively small.
The meeting is being seen as an attempt by India to improve ties with Africa.
Wise words
