Africa highlights: Nigeria baby sale arrest, CAR leader on elections
- Six arrested in Nigeria over alleged baby sale
- CAR president says "enemies of peace" want to prevent elections
- Tanzania's out-going President Kikwete "happy" to step down
- Nigeria's government gives MTN until mid-November pay $5bn fine
- Burkina Faso to mark a year since President Compaore fled
- Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Friday 30 October 2015
By Clare Spencer and Damian Zane
All times stated are UK
And we leave you with this photo taken fromAfrica's week in pictures of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari after speaking at a summit of more than 50 African leaders in the capital New Delhi on Thursday.
Arrests in Tanzania over election monitoring
Alice Muthengi
BBC Africa, Tanzania
Thirty-six people including seven lawyers from the Tanzania Legal and Human Rights Centre were arrested and 24 of their computers and personal mobiles phones confiscated.
They were taken to the main police station in Dar es Salaam and face charges of "tallying votes and distributing them through the internet and other means".
Paul Mikongoti, who was among those arrested last night said those arrested were monitoring and tallying results from the recent election in line with their mandate as local observers authorised by the National Electoral Commission and did not commit any crime.
The 36 were released on bail.
Finke sacked as Cameroon coach
Volker Finke has been sacked as coach of the Cameroon national football team.
Cameroon's football federation Fecafoot has confirmed that Joseph Belinga, Finke's assistant, has been appointed as the interim coach of the Indomitable Lions.
Finke took charge of the team in 2013 and led Cameroon to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and to the Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea earlier this year.
But both tournaments proved to be a big disappointment for Cameroon.
Can Tanzania's Kikwete teach some other leaders a lesson?
There's been a lot of praise for Tanzania's outgoing President Jakaya Kikwete on theBBC Africa Facebook page.
This is after he said that he is happy to be stepping down after his two terms in office:
Turkish people celebrate national day in Mogadishu
The EU special envoy has just tweeted:
Turkey is leading the way in foreign investment into Somalia.
Read more about the relationship between the two countries.
UN 'pushing hard' for peace in CAR
Fresh elections have now been scheduled for 13 December in the Central African Republic, after October's poll was postponed due to violence.
A run-off presidential vote will be held on the 24 January if needed.
Head of the UN peacekeeping Mission in CAR Parfait Onanga-Anyanga says there are no reasons for another delay in the electoral process.
He's been speaking to Julian Keane from the BBC's Newsday programme:
Where do you worship if you are deaf?
Reverend Fred Nsuju is one of only three Church of Uganda pastors who is deaf.
So he spends his time travelling across Uganda training deaf people how to lead services.
And the services have become so popular that when the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga went to a church service, she even found a member of the congregation was Muslim:
"In the mosque I cannot understand any word of God," she said.
"I get the word of God from here and when I go back home I feel I have learnt the laws - what god wants me to do."
You can see Catherine's report on Focus on Africa on BBC World News at 17:30GMT
The India-Africa shake-hand-a-thon
The office of India's prime minister is furiously tweeting as the Africa-India summit wraps up in India's capital, New Delhi.
It's turned into a bit of a shake-hand-a-thon.
These are just a few of the pictures.
Ikenna for president!
In today's satirical round-up of the week's news, Ikenna finds out how to count – Congolese style and gets a promotion.
This is Africa in 90 Seconds.
MSF: Violence against South Sudan civilians escalating
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres says violence in the oil producing in South Sudan's Unity state has led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.
MSF said it was getting reports of abductions, mass rapes and killings, and its staff had witnessed villages being burned to the ground.
It said civilians were being subjected to a level of violence and brutality not seen before.
Cancelling Zanzibar's election 'was illegal'
The former attorney general of Zanzibar has said cancelling the archipelago's election earlier this week was illegal.
Zanzibar's chief electoral commissioner Jecha Salim Jecha announced on Wednesday that there were irregularities in Sunday's election and stopped the announcement of results.
But Othman Masoud Othman told the BBC's Sammy Awami that the chief commissioner doesn't have the right under the constitution to cancel the vote.
He also said the votes are still valid.
The 'baddest artist in The Gambia'
A singer in The Gambia has released his first album, at the age of just nine.
Abdul Cham, who is better known as Junior Don, sings about issues such as human rights and child labour.
He says he began performing at the age of five - two years younger than Michael Jackson when he made his debut.
And that makes him the "baddest artist in The Gambia" he says.
Hear more from reporter Momodou Bah:
Magufuli thanks Tanzanians
Tanzania's President-elect John Magufuli has tweeted his thanks (in Swahili) to Tanzanians for electing him president:
The tweet says: "I thank all Tanzanians for the love you have shown me during the campaign and the votes you gave me which have enabled me to become president, and may God bless you so much."
Mr Magufuli's main opposition challenger Edward Lowassa has said the official results are wrong and claimed that he won the election.
Nigeria arrest over alleged baby sale
Six people have been arrested in south-eastern Nigeria for allegedly selling a two-week old baby.
Police in Cross River state said those arrested included the baby's mother, who said extreme poverty forced to sell her child for around $90 (£60).
Correspondents say the issue of so-called baby factories is still a prevalent problem in the region.
In 2013,17 pregnant teenage girls and 11 babies were rescued from a house in the south-eastern state of Imo, suspected of planning to sell their babies.
Uganda's opposition 'to put forward single candidate'
The two leading politicians who are lining up to challenge Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni in next year's presidential election have agreed to form "a single coalition with one presidential candidate", theNew Vision newspaper reports.
Serial opposition candidate Kizza Besigye and former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi signed an agreement after a meeting brokered by the Kofi Annan Foundation.
They pledged themselves to "ending divisions and discord in Uganda's politics".
There are still questions over who will end up being the opposition presidential candidate and how to resolve differences between those backing the two men, the BBC's Patience Atuhaire in Kampala says.
Mr Museveni will be running for his fifth term in office next year.
MTN has a fortnight to pay Nigeria fine
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
Nigeria's telecom regulator has given South Africa's MTN Group until the middle of November to pay a $5.2bn (£3.4bn) fine imposed on them.
The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) says the mobile phone company failed to deactivate unregistered SIM cars before a deadline.
MTN executives are currently in Nigeria to discuss ways of resolving the issue.
Early in August, the NCC issued a directive to mobile phone companies to deactivate all unregistered SIM cards within seven days or face severe sanctions.
MTN missed the deadline prompting a $1,000 fine for each unregistered SIM card.
The company, which has more than 62 million subscribers in Nigeria, has not yet responded to the payment deadline.
Kikwete happy to stop being Tanzania's president
Tanzania's outgoing President Jakaya Kikwete says he is happy to be leaving office, the AFP news agency reports.
His successor John Magufuli was yesterday declared the winner of Sunday's presidential election.
Mr Kikwete - who has served the maximum of two terms in office - is quoted by AFP as saying: "Why should I be sad?... I played my part, now I have to move on, let a new team come and take the nation further."
Nigeria's senate president loses bid to stop trial
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa
The appeal court in Nigeria has dismissed the case filed by the senate president to stop his trial.
The Code of Conduct Tribunal wants to try Senator Bukola Saraki for not declaring his assets, while Kwara state governor, a charge he denies.
He had said the tribunal did not have the power to try him.
The ruling that the trial can go ahead has serious political implications.
He is the third highest political office holder in Nigeria, after the president and the vice-president.
If found guilty, the senate president would not only lose his position, he could be banned from holding public office for 10 years.
CAR conflict 'is about people not religion'
Parliamentary and presidential elections in the Central African Republic should be held on 13 December.
More than two years of violence - much of it between Christian and Muslim militias - since a 2013 coup has led to the deaths of thousands of people and displaced nearly a quarter of the population.
Imam Abdoulaye Ouasselegue is a Muslim cleric who has been working with his counterparts from other faiths to put the country back on the road to peace.
He told the BBC's Julian Keene that it's not Christians or Muslims who are dying but Central Africans:
Women's march defends South African president
Milton Nkosi
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
Hundreds of supporters from the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) are marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to defend President Jacob Zuma's image.
The march follows the condemnation of a graphic painting by artist Ayanda Mabulu which depicted a naked President Jacob Zuma with a woman who is being sexually abused.
The ANCWL says the painting disrespected Zuma.
The organisation's march has been criticised by opposition parties.
The official opposition Democratic Alliance said the march "demonstrates just how out of touch the organisation is with the plight of women across South Africa, and how little it respects constitutionally guaranteed rights like freedom of expression".
But many ordinary South Africans who called talk shows expressed their dislike for the painting even though they disagreed with President Zuma politically.
Maternal health case sent to Uganda's constitutional court
Patience Atuhaire
BBC Africa, Kampala
Uganda's Constitutional Court has been told by the Supreme Court to hear a case about whether maternal death should be declared a violation of human rights.
The Constitutional Court in 2012 threw out a case brought by Valente Anguko following the death of his wife in childbirth five years ago.
Mr Anguko told the BBC outside court that though the process has been tedious he is ready to fight on.
Activists from the Centre for Health Human Rights and Development - which also brought the case - say they are happy with the ruling.
The judges said that issues around the right to health are important and should be heard by the Constitutional Court.
The preacher of peace in CAR
Father Xyste Mbredjeze-Ngasha has just accepted one of the toughest jobs in the Central African Republic.
He's taking over a new parish in a now notorious part of the capital, Bangui.
It's an area known as PK5, a Muslim district which has been the scene of many sectarian killings during the recent trouble.
BBC Newsday's Julian Keane caught up with Father Xyste at one of the landmark sites in Bangui, the city's cathedral.
He said that "we need peace to come back to the country".
Nigerians and Kenyans battle on Twitter
The hashtag #kenyansvsnigerians is trending on Twitter in Nigeria.
According to Olisa's blog it started with this tweet from Kenya yesterday:
But it seems that while the challenge has been taken up to the full in Nigeria, it isn't trending any more in Kenya.
Most of the jokes are risque.
But this one claiming Kenyans are desperate to see Nigerian music is one of the milder ones:
And, in the interest of balance, here is one of the few from Kenya:
Ghana's FA in row with UK High Commissioner
Sammy Darko
BBC Africa, Accra
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is making a formal complaint against the UK's High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin over purported misconduct,the Daily Graphic reports.
Mr Benjamin appearing on a local TV station is alleged to have accused the GFA of spending money on luxury cars instead of building pitches to develop local football.
In a strongly worded statement the GFA has responded by saying his comment is "at best stupendous ignorance or, at worst, sinister".
Remembering Burkina Faso 'martyrs'
People in Burkina Faso are getting ready to mark a year since long-serving President Blaise Compaore was forced to step down and flee the country.
The anniversary is tomorrow, but today there are ceremonies remembering the more than 50 who died during the brief uprising against the president.
The French ambassador to Burkina Faso is tweeting some pictures:
He tweets (in French): "With the transitional authorities and all Burkinabes to pay tribute to the martyrs."
This tweet says: "France welcomes the courageous struggle of the Burkinabes for democracy."
There was a short-lived military coup in Burkina Faso last month when the transitional government was overthrown for a week.
President-elect on Tanzania's front pages
Tanzania's newspaper front pages are dominated by the news that John Magufuli fromt he governing CCM party won the presidential election.
He is due to be sworn in on 5 November taking over from Jakaya Kikwete .
Nigeria bank deadline looms
After tomorrow Nigerians will be unable to access their bank accounts online or through an ATM if they don't have a new bank account verification number.
As the banks aren't open tomorrow, today, in effect, is the last day they can get the number.
It's thought more than half of all Nigeria's bank account holders don't yet have it, so there be some queuing at the banks today.
Can you have an election in an unsafe country?
Catherine Samba-Panza has a dilemma.
Her mandate as president of Central African Republic runs out at the end of December and she was meant to have run an election before that.
But she told BBC Newsday that the country is far from safe.
But the vote needs to go ahead and is now scheduled to take place on 13 December.
President Samba-Panza will need to decide nearer the time whether the security situation means that the poll can happen.
Hear more of what she told Newsday:
Court to rule if death in labour is violation of human rights
The BBC's Patience Atuhaire is in Uganda's Supreme Court waiting for a ruling on four-year-old petition that maternal death should be declared a violation of human rights.
The petition is an NGO by man who lost a wife.
The Constitutional Court ruled a few years ago that the case should be thrown out.
CAR president says 'enemies of peace' want to prevent elections
The Central African Republic's interim PresidentCatherine Samba-Panza has told the BBC that "enemies of peace" are trying to stop the country from having elections.
Violence between rival militias has killed thousands and displaced nearly a quarter of the population in the Central African Republic.
But she is confident that the people want elections in spite of this.
She said out of two million people, 1,950,000 registered to vote - and taking this to mean that people are behind the election.
Elections - which have already been postponed - are now scheduled for 13 December.
Magufuli gets official victory certificate
Supporters of Tanzania's President-elect John Magufuli have witnessed him receiving the official victory certificate from the head of the electoral commission.
He took 58% of the vote in Sunday's election beating his main rival Edward Lowassa, who got 40%.
But Mr Lowassa has disputed the result.
Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan (right) was also at the ceremony. Mr Jonathan was in Tanzania to observe the elections for the Commonwealth.
Mr Magufuli is due to be sworn in on 5 November.
Today's African proverb: "No matter how high the bird flies, a hunter sets the trap on the ground." Sent by Kinene Vincent, Mubende, Uganda.Click here to send your African proverbs.
