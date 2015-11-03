Africa highlights: Monday 2 November 2015
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Boko Haram 'runs rocket-making factory'
- Embattled MTN resumes trading on South Africa stock exchange
- DR Congo 'approves' foreign adoptions
- Sinai plane crash caused by 'external activity'
- South Africa police officers arrested on murder charge
- Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Monday 2 November 2015
Live Reporting
By Naziru Mikailu and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Scroll down for Monday's stories
We'll be back tomorrow
That's all from the BBC Africa Live page today. Listen to theAfrica Today podcast and keep up-to-date with stories from across the continent on our BBC News website.
A reminder of today's wise words: If a bird stays on one tree for long, it invites a stone. A Ghanaian proverb sent by Johannes Allotey, Durban, South Africa.Click here to send your African proverbs.
And we leave you with a photo sent by the BBC's Peter Njoroge of a bus in Kenya's capital, decorated with images of Pope Francis and the late Italian nun Irene Stefani ahead of the pontiff's visit on 24 November:
Your reaction to Boko Haram 'rocket-making' photos
Some of you have been reacting on Twitter to the images we published earlier of what looks like a Boko Haram rocket-making factory in the north-eastern Nigerian state of Borno:
Scammers pose as Nigerian anti-fraud bankers
Nigeria's central bank has warned that fraudsters are taking advantage of a major crackdown on fake bank accounts.
Customers had until the end of October to register their fingerprints and photographs at their local bank.
The bank says messages claiming to help reactivate registration are fraudulent and actually trying to get people's personal information.
Huge sums are allegedly stolen from Nigerian banks as a result of forgery and illegal withdrawals.Read the full BBC story here
Instagram picture from Ghana
We've been looking through your pictures on Instagram and this one from Cape Coast in Ghana caught our eye.
Photographer Emmanuel Bobbie says that when he stopped to take a picture of the boat-maker, Charles, he was using simple tools, but as soon as he got his camera out, Charles got out his electric chainsaw.
We'll be looking next Monday for pictures from the weekend so make sure you tag the picture with #RegramTheWeekend.
Photos of Boko Haram 'rocket-making factory'
The BBC has received pictures of what looks like a rocket-making factory belonging to Nigeria's militant Islamist group Boko Haram.
The pictures - sent to the Whatsapp account of the BBC Hausa Service - show a number of newly made rockets in what is believed to be a laboratory at a college in north-eastern Borno state, the birthplace of the group.
An inscription on one of machineries shows the abbreviation of the Government Technical College in Bama, a town previously held by the militants before they were dislodged by the army.
The equipment appeared to have been donated to the college by the Educational Trust Fund in 2005 - a special fund set up by the government to help tertiary institutions.
It is not, however, clear when the pictures were taken, or whether the equipment has been moved.
The question of where Boko Haram gets much of its weapons has been a subject of intense debate.
The group has been known to use rocket propel grenades in the past.
This is worrying for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who has given the military a deadline of mid-November to defeat Boko Haram.
The group has lost most of its territory this year but increased suicide attacks and bombings since Mr Buhari came to office in May.
SA man in court over 'killing minister's son'
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
A man suspected of killing the son of South Africa's Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula shook uncontrollably when he appeared in a magistrate's court in Johannesburg, theNews24 site reports.
Carlos Higuera, 24, faced a murder charge after he was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing to death 23-year-old Chumani Nqakula, it reports.
His bail application would be heard on Wednesday, News24 adds.
BBC Global Questions debates gender equality
The debate will be recorded on 5 November in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, in both Swahili and English.
You can send your questions by tweeting @bbczeinabbadawi:
Burundi leader warns attackers
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has warned that gunmen will be punished under anti-terrorism legislation if they continue attacks in the capital, Bujumbura.
In an address to the nation, Mr Nkurunziza said they had five days to lay down their weapons or they would be treated as "enemies of the nation".
Burundi has been hit by a wave of attacks since Mr Nkurunziza announced in April that he was running for a third term in elections.
In the latest violence, eight gunmen were killed and 18 others were captured after clashes with police outside Bujumbura, police said, AFP news agency reports.
Mr Nkurunziza was re-elected in July, despite calls from the opposition and foreign leaders that he should step down.
Caf player of the year short-list announced
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has released the names of players competing for the 2015 footballer of the year.
A BBC sport presenter has been tweeting about the list:
Caf has also tweeted a photo of all the nominees:
Coming up on Focus on Africa TV
Nigeria oil firm records loss
Nigeria's state oil company has recorded a loss of around $300,000 (£195,000) in September as persistently weak oil prices hurt Africa's biggest crude producer, Reuters news agency reports.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded a slightly higher loss of $305,000 (£198,000) in August.
The unlisted company gave no figures for the same months last year.
It has started to publish provisional financial reports as part of a drive by new chief Emmanuel Kachikwu to improve transparency in the oil sector, which has been affected by corruption and mismanagement for decades.
Since he took office in May, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to end corruption in the industry.
Nigeria blogger charged
A court in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, has ordered that a 29-year-old blogger, Desmond Ike-Chima, be remanded in prison over alleged malicious publication, Premium Times news reports.
Ike-Chima has denied the charges and has pleaded not guilty.
His bail application will heard on 6 November, it added.
'Hundreds' flee conflict in CAR
Hundreds of people have fled their homes in the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR) in the latest cycle of violence in the country, raising fears that it could force the Pope to cancel his visit, Reuters news agency reports.
Families in Bangui's Fatima district grabbed their bedding and a few possessions and headed to camps for displaced people or to stay with families in the city's south, where priests had mobilised to welcome them, witnesses are quoted by Reuters as saying.
At the weekend, armed men from the mainly Muslim PK-5 neighbourhood were involved in an attack in which a person's throat was slit, and more than a dozen were shot and wounded, it reports.
Pope Francis is due to visit Bangui on 28 November and go to a mosque in an attempt to promote reconciliation between Muslims and Christians, but he hinted in an address on Sunday that the violence might lead him to cancel the trip.
CAR plunged into religious and ethnic conflict in 2013 after Muslim-led rebels seized power in a country where the majority are Christians.
The conflict has continued despite the fact that the rebels later ceded power to an interim government led by Catherine Samba-Panza.
The backpack brightening lives in Kenya
Kenyan student Salima Visram has launched a product for schoolchildren called the Solar Backpack.
The solar-powered bag charges itself while children walk to school.
Salima told the BBC's Newsday programme she hopes the bag will help change the lives of the schoolchildren who buy it, and provide employment for the community:
Zanzibar president's term extended
Zanzibar's president has had his term extended after elections on the semi-autonomous Tanzanian archipelago were cancelled last week by the electoral chief, citing fraud.
Ali Mohamed Shein's term in office was due to expire on Monday.
He was seeking re-election as the ruling CCM's candidate; his rival Seif Sharif Hamad has declared himself the winner of the 25 October vote.
Tanzania's outgoing leader says he is mediating to find a peaceful outcome.
Over the weekend, two small bombs exploded on the main island of Zanzibar - no casualties were reported.Read the full BBC story here
DR Congo 'lifts ban on foreign adoptions'
The Democratic Republic of Congo's government has cleared the way for 69 children to join their adoptive families abroad after more than two years of waiting, the Associated Press news agency reports.
Fourteen of the children whose adoptions were approved today will go the United States, while the others are headed for Canada, Belgium, Italy, Belgium, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland, it reports.
Authorities in DR Congo put a halt to international adoptions in 2013, saying their adoption system was beset by corruption and falsified documents.
Mobile giant's shares down
MTN's shares were down 5.5% on South Africa's stock exchange after trading resumed.
It was halted earlier after the mobile phone giant's stock plunged by 8% amid speculation that it planned to pay the $5.2bn (£3.3bn) fine imposed on it by Nigeria for failing to cut off unregistered users.
The South African-owned firm's chief executive Sifiso Dabengwa, who used to run its Nigerian operations, is understood to have flown to Abuja in a bid to negotiate a lower penalty.
MTN's shares had fallen by about 25% since Nigeria announced the fine last week, wiping about $4.3bn off its market value, with the company now worth about £13bn.
Nigeria is MTN's biggest market, with 28.5 million subscribers, followed by Iran and South Africa.
Sierra Leone leader speaks to BBC about Ebola
Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koroma says the World Health Organization and the wider international community need to learn lessons from the Ebola outbreak which has devastated his country, and neighbouring Liberia and Guinea.
Sierra Leone is hoping be declared Ebola-free at the end of this week.
Mr Koroma has been speaking to BBC 5 Live's Anna Foster:
Ouattara's victory confirmed
Judges at Ivory Coast's constitutional court have confirmed President Alassane Ouattara's landslide victory in the first post-war election held eight days ago.
"It is fitting to proclaim him elected," said the court's top judge, Mamadou Kone, AFP news agency reports.
Mr Ouattara was elected for a second term with 84% of the votes compared with the 9% of his main rival Pascal Affi N'Guessan.
Some opposition candidates pulled out of the election, alleging widespread irregularities.
Mr Ouattara took power after a civil war which killed some 3,000 people.
His predecessor, Laurent Gbagbo, is awaiting trail at the International Criminal Court on charges of fuelling the conflict.
He denies the charges.
BBC Minute reaches a milestone
Four arrested over South Africa 'execution'
Four South African police officers have been arrested on a murder charge aftera video emerged purportedly showing the killing of a suspected criminal in cold blood, local media reports.
The video, published yesterday by South Africa's Sunday Times newspaper, shows a policeman shooting the man, and another kicking him on a street in Krugersdorp city, west of Johannesburg.
The Sunday Times reported that a team of police officers was pursuing Khulekani Mpanza over an alleged robbery on 19 October when he was "executed".
A spokeswoman for South Africa's Independent Police Directorate (IPD), which investigates alleged police abuses, said four officers had handed themselves in after the video was published.
Grace Langa said the IPD was pushing for the four to appear in court later today.
She said charges of defeating the ends of justice could be added later.
MTN trading again on South Africa stock exchange
MTN has resumed trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in South Africa, Reuters news agency reports.
Trade was suspended earlier in the day after the mobile phone giant's shares fell sharply amid speculation that it had agreed to pay Nigeria a $5.2bn (£3.3bn) fine for failing to cut off unregistered users.
MTN said in a statement it was in talks with the Nigerian presidency, internal security agency and telecom regulator to resolve the matter, Reuters reports.
What this picture tells about child poverty in Africa
BBC Trending
What's popular and why
The photo known as "Sceptical Third World Child" has been copied countless times, but with the images and funny captions has come a serious debate about how the Western world views and reports on poverty and African children.
Many of the captions play on a crude stereotype of Africa as war-torn, poor, and suffering constant food shortages.
However,BBC Trending has tracked down the woman in the picture to get to the bottom of the story of the child who was last seen in Gulu in northern Uganda in 2012.
But how will you caption it? What do you think the boy is saying?
Tell us using #BBCAfricaLive on Twitter or email africalive@bbc.co.uk
The murky story behind MTN's Nigeria fine
Matthew Davies
Africa Business Report editor, Johannesburg
There's more to this story than meets the eye - it's not simply a case of a company falling foul of regulatory authorities and getting a slap on the wrist.
Some analysts say this $5.2bn (£3.3bn) slap is enough to break or seriously bruise MTN's wrist.
And it's thought today's share plunge on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and resultant suspension was triggered by a rumour that MTN is set to pay the fine.
The fine itself was imposed because MTN failed to cut off unregistered SIM cards, which was seen as crucial to limiting the communications of Nigeria's various armed criminal and insurgent groups.
It's being speculated that for the Nigerian authorities, the thin end of the wedge came with the kidnapping of former finance minister Olu Falae.
He was taken by armed men at the end of September and it transpired that the phone the kidnappers were using to communicate their ransom demands allegedly had an unregistered MTN SIM.
It's thought that at that point, the Nigerian government finally ran out of patience with the mobile phone operator.
And it's believed that MTN's chief executive, Sifiso Dabengwa, has been in the capital Abuja trying to negotiate some sort of reduction to the fine.
He'll be on familiar ground - before taking the top post at MTN, he was in charge of the company's Nigerian operations.
Twitter reacts to MTN crisis over Nigeria fine
There's strong reaction on Twitter to Africa's biggest mobile phone company suspending trading on the South African stock exchange after Nigeria fined it $5.2bn (£3.3bn) last week for failing to cut off unregistered users:
Photos of assault on Nigeria militants
The Nigerian military has released photos of its assault on suspected Boko Haram fighters at a primary school in north-eastern Borno state (see 09:03 post):
The military said five motorcycles and four AK-47 rifles were seized from the militants.
Several types of drugs belonging to the jihadists were also recovered, it said.
Pilots 'lost' control
Pilots "totally" lost control of the Russian plane which crashed in Egypt, its owner says, AFP news agency reports.
Egypt crash 'not caused by technical fault'
A top official at Metrojet, the Russian airline company whose plane crashed on Saturday in Egypt, has ruled out a technical fault, the Associated Press news agency reports.
Alexander Smirnov, the deputy general director of Metrojet, told reporters in Moscow that no technical fault could have caused the Airbus A320-200 to break up in the air.
He said the cause of the crash "could only have been a mechanical impact on the plane" in the air.
All 224 people on board - most of them Russians - died when the plane came down over the northern Sinai peninsula.
Mali reaches U-17 World Cup semi-final
Mali beat Croatia 1-0 to reach Fifa U-17 World Cup semi-final in Chile.
It was a hard fought victory secured by Sekou Koita's first half goal.
They will play Belgium or Costa Rica in the semi-final.
You can watch the highlight of the game here:
Why trade in MTN shares has been suspended
Trading in MTN shares on South Africa's stock exchange was suspended after it's stock fell by as much as 8%, Reuters news agency reports.
One trader said the stock tumbled due to speculation the company - Africa's biggest mobile phone firm - had agreed to pay the $5.2bn (£3.3bn) fine imposed on it by Nigerian authorities last week, it reports.
"There has been some speculation that the company has agreed to pay the fine, but we really want to hear it from the company itself," said Afrifocus securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke.
The bourse operator, JSE Ltd, said in a statement that trading in MTN's shares was halted pending an announcement from the Johannesburg-based company.
Abducted aid workers 'freed' in South Sudan
Thirteen United Nations workers in South Sudan have been freed about a week after their abduction by rebels, the AFP news agency reports.
UN chief in South Sudan Ellen Margrethe Loj said she was "relieved by the safe release of all UN personnel," it adds.
South Africa trading in MTN shares 'suspended'
The South African bourse has suspended trading in the shares of telecoms giant MTN, a senior official has said, Reuters news agency reports.
"Yes, trading in MTN shares has been suspended and the information was broadcast across the trading platform," said Peter Redman of the exchange's surveillance department.
Africa's biggest mobile phone firm was fined $5.2bn (£3.3bn) last week by Nigerian authorities for failure to cut off unregistered users.
Nigeria trashes Brazil in U-17 World Cup
Nigeria is through to the semi-final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile after thrashing Brazil 3-0 last night.
First half goals from Victor Osimhen, Michael Dogo Kingsley and Udochukwu Anumudu were enough for the defending champions to send the South Americans crashing.
The Golden Eaglets will now play Ecuador or Mexico in the semi-final and continue their quest for a fifth world title.
You can watch the highlight of the march in this video:
South Africa's Motlanthe criticises ANC
South Africa's former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe has hit out at the governing African National Congress (ANC), saying it is made up mostly of members and leaders devoid of the ability to maintain a united and non-racial society, the Johannesburg-basedBusiness Day newspaper reports.
Mr Motlanthe - a veteran of the ANC - said democracy in the party was impaired.
"The point I am making is that the policies are in place, the constitution is in place, but if those in power can pick and choose when to adhere, when not to adhere then we have a very difficult situation," he told the newspaper.
Mr Motlanthe failed to unseat President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader at the party conference in 2012, and has since been out of politics.
Correspondents say his comments are, nevertheless, significant as they reflect growing disillusionment with the party, which took power when apartheid ended in 1994.Read: The power of protest in South Africa
Nigeria militants 'killed in school'
Nigeria's military says it has killed four suspected militant Islamists "holed up" at a primary school in north-eastern Nigeria following a heavy exchange of fire.
Yesterday's raid on the school in Duwabafi village in north-eastern Borno state led to the seizure of two AK-47 rifles, five motorcycles, four solar energy panels and several types of drugs belonging to the suspected Boko Haram militants, it added in a statement.
Troops had returned to base and were re-strategising for a further assault, the statement said.Read: Feeding the children of Boko Haram's victims
Sinai plane crash victims flown back to Russia
The bodies of 144 of those killed in Saturday's air crash in Egypt have been flown back to the Russian city of St Petersburg as an investigation into the cause continues.
All 224 people on the Airbus 321 - most of them Russians - died when it came down over the northern Sinai peninsula.
The country observed a day of mourning yesterday after its worst air disaster.
Russian Air Transport Agency head Aleksandr Neradko has said the airliner disintegrated at high altitude.
The Kogalymavia plane was carrying 217 passengers, including 25 children, Russian transport authorities said.Read the full BBC story here
Aid workers 'kidnapped' in DR Congo
Fourteen aid workers have been kidnapped in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, their employer has said, the AFP news agency reports.
The 12 researchers and two drivers were returning from a "fact-finding mission on the nutritional situation" in the Rutshuru area when gunmen abducted them in Katwiguru town, Paul Muhasa, the head of Rural Development Centre, told AFP.
The town is around 120km (75 miles) north-east of Goma, the main city in the mostly lawless east.
The development agency trains farmers in a partnership with the UN World Food Programme in Rutshuru.
Rutshuru deputy administrator Liberata Burotwa told AFP she suspected that rebels from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) were behind the abduction.
The Rwandan Hutu rebels, some of whom are accused of having taken part in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, are seen as a major threat to stability in the region.
However, there is no independent confirmation that FDLR fighters carried out the abduction.
Wise words
Today's African proverb: If a bird stays on one tree for long, it invites a stone. A Ghanaian proverb sent by Johannes Allotey, Durban, South AfricaClick here to send your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest news developments on the continent.
Please email your comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk.