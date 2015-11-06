South Africa's government appears to have left mobile phone giant MTN to fend for itself as it tries to reduce the $5.2bn (£3.3bn) fine imposed on it by Nigeria, says South Africa's respected financial publication

It notes that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, the former chairman of the South African-owned company, said he expected MTN to obey the laws of the countries where it does business.

"We would like our companies to comply with the laws and regulations of countries where they operate, without violating those," he told lawmakers yesterday.

AFP Nigeria is MTN's biggest market

"It does seem, like in the case of Nigeria, there were issues, and those issues need to be addressed," Mr Ramaphosa added.

He said the fine would affect South Africa.

"If this fine is indeed imposed as it is, it is going to impact on South Africa as well, as our revenue fortunes from a taxation point of view are going to be lower."

MTN shares have slumped 14% since 26 October, when Nigeria's industry regulator imposed the fine for failing to disconnect customers with unregistered phone cards, Fin24 says.