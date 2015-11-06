Africa highlights: Thursday 5 November 2015
- Nigeria's President Buhari warns his minister not to waste money
- John Magufuli, nicknamed "The Bulldozer", sworn in as Tanzania's fifth president
- Nigeria telecoms operator 'standing firm on $5.2bn MTN fine'
- White Nile River searched for South Sudan plane crash bodies
- South Africa comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah recovers from surgery
By Farouk Chothia and Lucy Fleming
And we leave you with this photo of a Nigerian traditional leader - the Emir of Kano, Muhhamadu Sanusi II - presenting the winner's trophy at the end of a polo tournament in northern Kaduna city:
The Ebola survivors facing health problems and grief
The Tulip Mazumdar is Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, talking to Ebola survivors now facing physical and mental health problems.Watch her report.
Will the Golden Eaglets soar through World Cup semi-final?
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa sport
Mali and Nigeria are in action later today as they bid to set-up and all African final at the Under-17 World Cup in Chile.
African champions Mali play Belgium at 20:00 GMT in the first semi-final - in what was a repeat of the opening match in Group D - that one ended in a goalless draw.
That is followed by a repeat of the 2013 final as Nigeria play Mexico at 23:00 GMT - the Golden Eaglets won 3-0 last time in the UAE to claim the title.
They also have a perfect record in semi-finals at the tournament and have won in all seven of their appearances in the past.
The final will be played on Sunday.
Nigeria are the top scorers at the tournament so far with 17 in five matches and have conceded just three; they also boast the top scorer in Chile - Victor Osimhen with eight goals - and he has only had eight shots.
Algerian identity in art
Algeria is being featured for the first time at the annual Nour festival taking place in London.
The theme is looking at Algerian identity through art since its independence from France.
Artist Patrick Altes was born in the Algerian city of Oran:
Listen to the BBC's Nora Fakim speaking to curator Toufik Douib about the exhibition:
Countdown to BBC African footballer of the year
South Africa hopes MTN dispute will be resolved
South Africa hopes that talks between Nigeria and MTN over the $5.2bn fine imposed on the mobile phone giant "will bear fruit", government minister Jeff Radebe said.
He said the cabinet had "noted" the dispute involving the South African-owned company, but was not involved in talks with the Nigerian government to resolve it.
"Obviously, as government, we are concerned about this matter so we do hope that those talks between MTN and the Nigerian authorities will bear fruit,'' he said.
The Associated Press news agency reports that Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, a corporate lawyer, is leading the Nigerian team negotiating with MTN executives from South Africa.
The fine is over MTN's failure to register sim cards, used by militant Islamists and criminal gangs which demand ransom.
Tony Ojobo, the spokesman for the Nigerian Communications Commission, said unregistered MTN sim cards were used to make calls demanding ransom in the September kidnapping of former Finance Minister Olu Falae, AP reports.
MTN spokesman Chris Maroleng said the company is above board in its dealings with Nigeria.
"MTN is committed to engaging with authorities in Nigeria ... (adhering) to the highest principles of sound corporate governance and transparency," Mr Maroleng said, AP reports.
United against Ebola
A football team has been formed for Ebola survivors in Sierra Leone to help them look to the future, after the illness killed members of their families.
Ericson Touray, 25, is the chairman of Kenema Ebola Survivors Football Club.
"My father called me and said, 'Come everybody has got sick at home', and three days later I got the Ebola virus.
"I lost eight members of my family. It is only me and my mum who survived," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Ericson, who created the team, says people were scared of them because they feared getting ill too.
"Now people are coming closer to us, little by little. Anybody that survived Ebola, it is a blessing.
"But we are human beings, not a dog, don't call me a dog."Read the full BBC story here
Sudan's hedgehog obsession
Mohanad Hashim
BBC Africa
Hedgehogs have been the talk of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, for the past week.
This is because of rumours that wealthy foreigners were prepared to pay between $200 (£130) and $18,000 for what are thought to be African pygmy hedgehogs.
The rumours also focused on the purported medicinal value of the animal’s spikes, some claiming that they were a cure for cancer and full of strong anti-bodies.
Another bizarre claim was that a liquid extracted from the nipples of a male hedgehog was an aphrodisiac.
Some even suggested that unmarried men and women would find marital bliss if they owned a hedgehog.
Suddenly sellers began appearing in the souks, roads and offices of Khartoum and Omdurman trying to sell the thorny animals.
Cynics thought it was yet another rumour, which gained traction on Whats App and social media, spun by the security forces to distract public opinion from more pressing issues at home, like the economy and corruption.
However, police began arresting the hedgehog sellers who inundated the capital.
One newspaper tried to get to the bottom of the rumour mill and discovered that it started when the owner of a golf course tried to rid their greens of a scorpion infestation.
Finding out that hedgehogs were good scorpion hunters, the golf course paid a local farmer $200 for one of the little creatures.
Egypt unveils new tombs
Egypt has opened three tombs in the ancient city of Luxor to the public for the first time, hoping to spur interest in tourism despite the shadow of last weekend's airline crash in the Sinai Peninsula, the Associated Press news agency reports.
The most significant tomb was that of Huy, viceroy of Kush under the famed King Tutankhamun.
Inside the tomb, wall paintings depict a great festival with southerners from Nubia paying tribute, confirming Egypt's domination and the authority of local rulers.
"The tomb also shows Huy receiving the seal of his office, and other unparalleled details regarding the administration of Egypt's most important foreign holdings,'' AP quotes said John Darnell of the US's Yale University as saying.
"In many ways the tomb of Huy gives us one of the most detailed and colourful glimpses into the interactions of Egyptians and Nubians during the high noon of imperial Egypt."
South Africa student steals bus to get to exam
Milton Nkosi
BBC News, Johannesburg
A South African high school student who was arrested on Monday for stealing a bus to get to a maths exam has admitted he'd never driven a bus before.
"No, no, no sir, only a car," Le-Aan Adonis told me.
The 21-year-old and his other classmates were left stranded in a village in the Western Cape province when the bus driver due to take them on their 30km (18-mile) commute didn't show up for work.
So finding the keys in the bus, he decided to get behind the wheel himself. But he was stopped by a traffic officer and fined 5,000 rand ($360; £236) for driving without a licence and a professional driving permit.
When I asked Mr Adonis how he was going pay the fine, he replied: "My parents are struggling, so if there's anyone who can donate the money to pay the fine, I'd be very grateful."
He may be in trouble with the law, but to his school mates, he's a hero as it was an important exam taken by school leavers - and they made it on time.
"What were we going to do if all of us matriculants didn't write that paper?" he told local eNCA news channel.
Iranian captives 'freed' in Somalia
Four Iranian fishermen have been freed in Somalia after security forces rescued them from a pirate gang, security officials say, Reuters news agency reports.
"Two of the kidnapers were arrested during the raid on a house where they held the victims," Abdirahman Mohamed, a security official in central Somalia's Galgadud region, is quoted as saying.
It is unclear when the Iranians were seized and from which vessel.
Pirates take hostages along the East African coast for ransom.
Buhari warns his new ministers
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has warned his new ministers that he will not tolerate waste and lawlessness.
Mr Buhari is holding his first retreat with the 36 ministers since their nominations were approved by lawmakers.
"The need for observing the rule of law is being emphasised to ensure that impunity is removed from government conduct," Mr Buhari told the ministers before the meeting started.
"It is expected that we make the running of government at all levels as lean as possible, avoid waste and conserve resources," he added.
Mr Buhari, who took office in May, has not yet allocated portfolios to the ministers.
His critics have accuse him of being "Baba Slow" because of the delay in appointing his cabinet.
Moyo daughter's missing heart report not confirmed
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
Officials in South Africa are remaining tight-lipped about unconfirmed reports that the daughter of Zimbabwean politician Jonathan Moyo was buried without a heart after an autopsy.
Zanele Moyo, a second year student at the University of Cape Town, was found dead in her apartment last month.
The cause of death remains unclear but South African officials have said no foul play is suspected.
The family is said to have only found out about the missing heart after her funeral from the results of a second pathologist report done in Zimbabwe,the state-owned Chronicle newspaper reported.
Back in South Africa, the head of the laboratory where the initial autopsy was conducted, Wayne Mitten, told the BBC that all media queries relating to Ms Moyo's death would be handled by the police.
He would not be drawn to comment on the missing heart.
Musa Zondi, spokesman for South Africa's police minister, confirmed the police were in contact with the Moyo family.
"We have been of service to the Moyo family during their ordeal and subsequent visit to Cape Town," he told the BBC.
"This sensitive matter and painful chapter needs to be treated accordingly."
According to medical experts here, it is unusual for an entire organ to be removed from a dead body and not put back after an autopsy, unless it has been donated for medical research or use in another patient.
The family is usually notified of such an arrangement if that is the case.
The spear and shield of presidency
Here's a photo of Tanzania's new President John Magufuli holding up a ceremonial spear and shield to signify the beginning of his presidency:
Timbuktu patrols
UN mission in Mali has just tweeted photos from its operations in the north of the country:
Botswana 'wants Eritreans to be moved'
Botswana wants the UN to arrange for 10 Eritrean football players granted asylum last month to be resettled in another country, a government official has told Reuters news agency.
The reason given was they could be living in a camp for the next decade if they remained in Botswana.
"We are not saying we don't want them here," said Augustine Makgonatsotlhe, a senior official in defence ministry.
"They certainly cannot go back to Eritrea and the law here requires a refugee to have stayed here for at least 10 years for them to be integrated into the society. The only option is for the UNHCR to seek an alternative host country," he added.The players sought asylum after playing a match against Botswana, becoming the latest athletes to defect from Eritrea.
Eritrea is notorious for human rights abuses, with torture and slavery both reported by the United Nations Commission of Inquiryreport to be commonplace.
The country has also been accused by the UN of forcing its citizens into indefinite national service and of killing people trying to escape abroad.
The Eritrean government dismissed the UN's findings as "totally unfounded and devoid of all merit".Read: Inside the secretive state
UK and Egypt leaders hold joint press conference
UK Prime Minister David Cameron and Egypt's President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi have begun a joint press conference discussing the situation in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Mr Cameron said the pair were "committed to work together" to meet security concerns at the airport.
British holidaymakers want to go to Sharm el-Sheikh and Egyptians want to welcome them, Mr Cameron said.
"It's in our mutual interest to address this and get back to normal," he added.
Scene at Sharm el-Sheikh airport
About 20,000 British nationals are stranded in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh after the UK government grounded flights. The BBC's Mark Lowen reports from the airport:
Secret evidence in South Africa's 'genital mutilator' case
A witness is testifying at the bail hearing of a Danish man accused of collecting clitorises in South Africa, the local News24 sitereports.
Peter Frederiksen has been charged with sexual assault after 21 pieces of female genitalia were allegedly found in his freezer in the South African city of Bloemfontein.
He is appearing before a court in the city, amidst a heavy police presence, and has not yet been asked to plead.
The magistrate ordered the media and public out of the court after the prosecutor requested that the witness' evidence be heard in camera. Mr Frederiksen's lawyers did not object, News24 reports.
Last month, his wife, Anna Matseliso Molise, was shot dead in neighbouring Lesotho in what South African police believe was a hit.
She was said to have been assisting the police with their investigations.
Tanzania's Kikwete looks happy to leave power
Photos are coming in of the pomp and ceremony at the swearing in of Tanzania's President John Magufuli, with outgoing leader Jakaya Kikwete looking ecstatic to be handing over the reins of power:
Both Mr Kikwete and Mr Magufuli reviewed the guard of honour:
African leaders known to be less keen to leave office were at the celebrations. Rwandan's Paul Kagame (L) is likely to seek a third term in 2017; Uganda's Yoweri Museveni (C) is seeking a fourth term next year and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has been in power since 1980:
The 91-year-old Zimbabwean leader met Mr Magufuli, 56, at the stadium:
Baby plane crash survivor 'recovering' in South Sudan
The 14-month-old girl who survived after a plane crashed in South Sudan yesterday is now conscious and able to identify relatives, Philip Mabior, the editor of the local Eye Radio Juba, has told the BBC.
Nyloak Tong was taken to hospital after rescue workers found her at the site of the Soviet-built plane which crashed on an island near the White Nile river after taking off from the airport in the capital, Juba.
It is not clear whether the little girl was in the plane or on the ground when the plane came down in an area where there is a farming community.
Nigeria 'won't bow to MTN pressure'
Nigeria's communications regulator says it will not yield to pressure to reduce the $5.2bn fined imposed on mobile phone giant MTN, the Associated Press news agency reports.
Its spokesman Tony Ojobo told AP that MTN Nigeria was in breach of a slew of regulations with 28 infractions.
MTN has a deadline of 16 November to pay the fine after it failed to deactivate 5.2 million unregistered SIM cards - considered a security threat as militant Islamist group Boko Haram uses mobile phones to co-ordinate its operations in the West African state.
The South African-owned company's shareholders have described the fine as punitive, AP reports.
MTN was said to be in talks with the regulator and the government to reduce the fine - the biggest ever imposed by Nigeria for violations in the telecom sector.
Mr Ojobo told AP that Nigeria's four mobile phone service providers signed an agreement that set the fines in 2011 and MTN was the only company not to comply.
Angola urged to free jailed activists
The Angolan government should promptly release 15 rights activists arrested in June 2015 and drop the charges against them, seven national and international human rights groups have said.
They were arrested at a meeting to discuss books on peaceful resistance but were charged with "preparing acts of rebellion and plotting against the president",the statement from Human Rights Watch said.
"Reading and discussing books is not a crime and no-one participating in such a peaceful activity should face arrest," it quotes Maria Lucia da Silveira, director of the Angola-based rights group AJPD, as saying.
Their trial is due to start on 17 November and if found guilty they could face heavy prison sentences of up to 12 years.
One of the activists is rapper Luaty Beirao, who was on hunger strike for 36 days.
He ended it on 27 October, following requests by his family and friends, but remains in serious condition, HRW said.
Nigeria's cabinet on retreat for lessons in ethics
Ministers chosen by Nigeria's President Muhammdu Buhari for his cabinet are on a two-day retreat at the presidential villa in Abuja.
The BBC's Haruna Tangaza says experts are briefing them about what the focus of the government should be and how they will be expected to carry out their jobs.
Here Mr Buhari (R) and his deputy Yemi Osinbajo discuss the agenda:
Learning about ethics of governance and a code of conduct is also on the agenda. One of the posters at the gathering says: "From precepts to practice".
The BBC's Naziru Mikailu has pinpointedseven people to watch in Buhari's team.
Huge cheer for Tanzania's most powerful woman
Tulanana Bohela
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
Samia Suluhu has been sworn in as Tanzania's first female vice-president. She received a far bigger cheer than John Magufuli when he was sworn in.
It shows just how excited Tanzanians are at finally having a woman in such a senior position.
Ms Suluhu had been minister of state in the vice-president's office before Mr Magufuli chose her as his running mate in elections held more than a week ago.
Red carpet for Egypt's President Sisi
The BBC's assistant political editor has been tweeting from outside 10 Downing Street in the UK capital where President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi is now meeting the British Prime Minister David Cameroon:
Ahead of his arrival there were protests:
Somali firm fined for breaking immigration laws
Ibrahim Aden
BBC Africa, Mogadishu
A private company has been fined $10,000 (£6,500) by a court in Somalia for employing 27 Kenyans illegally.
Labour Link employed the Kenyans to work at the airport in the capital, Mogadishu.
Immigration chief Abdullahi Gaafoow said the court case showed that Somalia's immigration system was now working.
Although 27 were convicted of flouting immigration laws, only 22 of them were in court, in the first such case in more than two decades.
The Kenyan were fined $10 (£6.5) for each day they stayed in Somalia, and were ordered to leave or be jailed.
Defence lawyer Abdiwahid Osman Haji said he would appeal against the fines.
Cameroon drop out of world's top 50 in Fifa rankings
Cameroon are no longer one of the world's top 50 ranked teams as revealed by Fifa's list for November,BBC Africa Sport reports.
The Indomitable Lions, who sacked coach Volker Finke last week, dropped three places to 51st spot, their lowest ranking since 2013.
Top African teams in Fifa's world rankings for November (world ranking in brackets):
Tanzania president sworn in
Tulanana Bohela
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
John Magufuli has been sworn in as Tanzania's new president in front of about 20,000 people at a stadium in the main city Dar es Salaam.
Nicknamed "The Bulldozer", he appeared to be in a conciliatory mood, saying he saw them as strong competitors who made his work hard for his victory.
He said he looked forward to working with them in future.
Defeated presidential candidate Edward Lowassa and his opposition Ukawa coalition boycotted the ceremony.
People flee Bujumbura suburbs
Prime Ndikumagenge
BBC Africa, Bujumbura
Two northern neighbourhoods of Burundi's capital, Bujumbura, have been sealed off by security forces after overnight violence.
Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye confirmed four people were killed when a car was set on fire.
Some families are now fleeing Mutakura and Cibitoke suburbs, which saw protests when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced his third term ambitions in April.
A deadline for "insurgents" opposed to the president's third term to surrender and be granted an amnesty expires on Saturday.
President Nkurunziza, who won the election in July, has warned that beyond that date, the security forces will use all means available to end the violence of recent months.
Government ministers have been holding community meetings urging people to give information about those with weapons or convince those alleged to be behind the unrest to surrender.
"You have been warned, don't weep after the deadline," is their message.
Kenyans ordered to leave Somalia
A court in Somalia has convicted 22 Kenyan men of living illegally in the country, reports the BBC's Ibrahim Aden from the capital, Mogadishu.
The judge ruled that if they failed to return to Kenya, he would fine them $10 (£6.5) for each extra day they stayed or he would send them to prison, our correspondent adds.
This is the first time in more than two decades that Somalia's government has acted against illegal immigrants - especially from neighbouring Kenya.
They tend to be skilled workers, exploiting job and business opportunities in Mogadishu as the city rebuilds itself after African Union and government forces recaptured territory from militant Islamist group al-Shabab.
Kenya has in recent years deported many Somalis, alleging they were a threat to its security - a charge Somalis deny.
Eritrea to issue a new currency
The Bank of Eritrea has issued a legal notice to replace the currency, nakfa, with a new one, according to the country's state-run national TV network.
The notice states that the new nakfa will be phased in over a six-week period, dates of which will be confirmed later.
The nakfa was introduced in November 1997, replacing the Ethiopian birr six years after independence.
At current rates, one US dollar is worth around 10 nakfa.
Sierra Leone Ebola case 'unfounded'
Umaru Fofana
BBC Africa, Freetown
The Ebola centre here in Sierra Leone says reports of a new case of the virus are "unfounded" and the country is on course to be declared Ebola-free on Saturday.
Other sources say samples of an Ebola survivor's breast milk tested positive, which was jumbled up with swab results.
A country can be declared free of Ebola transmission after 42 days without a new case.
Nile searched for South Sudan bodies
Divers in South Sudan are searching the White Nile river for victims and the black box flight recorder from the plane which crashed yesterday, the AFP news agency reports.
The Bangladeshi scuba divers, from the United Nations peacekeeping force in South Sudan, were scouring the river around the crash site, it quotes the UN mission as saying.
So far, 36 bodies have been recovered, but the number of dead is expected to be higher.
The plane crashed into a farming community on an island in the White Nile river soon after take-off from the airport in the capital, Juba.
South Sudan warring sides 'stockpiling weapons'
Both sides in South Sudan's conflict are stockpiling weapons despite a peace deal signed in August,United Nations experts say.
In a report for the UN Security Council they also say that President Salva Kiir's move to create more states could "undermine" the deal.
The UN experts also noted that there are credible reports that killings and sexual violence continue in Unity state, in the north of the country, with more than 50 rapes being recorded in October.
Elusive peace:
Five obstacles to peace
- At least seven ceasefires agreed and broken since conflict started in December 2013
- Nearly one in five South Sudanese displaced by the current conflict, from a total population of 12 million
- Former rebel leader Salva Kiir became president of South Sudan, the world's newest state, when it gained independence in 2011
- South Sudan has been at war for 42 of past 60 years
Ghana human rights chief sacked over hotel bills
Sammy Darko
BBC Africa, Accra
Ghana's president has sacked Lauretta Lamptey, the head of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), after she was found to have improperly spent thousands of dollars on hotel accommodation.
A petition by two private citizens led to President John Mahama instructing the chief justice to set up a committee to investigate.
It recommended her removal for abuse of office.
Ms Lamptey, who is yet to comment on her dismissal, says she spent the money on the hotel when her official residence was under renovation.
This is how the private Daily Guide newspaper is headlining it:
South Sudan plane 'carried passengers illegally'
South Sudan's civil aviation chief says the Soviet-built cargo plane which crashed near the capital, Juba, yesterday was not authorised to carry passengers, the Associated Press (AP) news agency reports.
Stephen Warikozi told AP that the captain of the Antonov AN-12 informed the control tower at Juba International Airport before taking off that he had 12 passengers and six crew members.
At least 36 people were killed when the plane came down near the While Nile river. People on board and those living in the area were killed.
Only one passenger - an infant - survived the crash, AP reports.
The 14-month-old girl was taken to the Juba Teaching Hospital for treatment.
The plane was heading to Paloch fields in Upper Nile State and crashed about 800m (half a mile) from the runway.
MTN told to 'obey laws' after Nigeria fine
South Africa's government appears to have left mobile phone giant MTN to fend for itself as it tries to reduce the $5.2bn (£3.3bn) fine imposed on it by Nigeria, says South Africa's respected financial publicationfin24 on its website.
It notes that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, the former chairman of the South African-owned company, said he expected MTN to obey the laws of the countries where it does business.
"We would like our companies to comply with the laws and regulations of countries where they operate, without violating those," he told lawmakers yesterday.
"It does seem, like in the case of Nigeria, there were issues, and those issues need to be addressed," Mr Ramaphosa added.
He said the fine would affect South Africa.
"If this fine is indeed imposed as it is, it is going to impact on South Africa as well, as our revenue fortunes from a taxation point of view are going to be lower."
MTN shares have slumped 14% since 26 October, when Nigeria's industry regulator imposed the fine for failing to disconnect customers with unregistered phone cards, Fin24 says.
Liberia's president in Beijing's Great Hall of the People
Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is in Beijing today, pictured here shaking hand with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang ahead of their meeting in the Great Hall of the People: