Africa Live: SA warns Zimbabwe of power cut, one million children flee South Sudan
Summary
- South Africa's power utility gives Zimbabwe ultimatum to pay debts
- UN says crisis in South Sudan is 'most worrying in the world'
- Funeral for Tanzania schoolchildren killed in bus crash
- Buhari flies to UK for medical treatment
- Juventus player stops interview after hearing 'racist' insult
Live Reporting
By Hugo Williams and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Funeral for Tanzania schoolchildren killed in bus crash
Aboubakar Famau
BBC Africa, Arusha
Hundreds of mourners are attending the funeral service of 32 school pupils who were killed, along with two teachers and their driver, in a bus crash in northern Tanzania on Saturday.
Relatives of the dead were overcome by emotion at the service, being held at a stadium in Arusha city. Some wept, and others fainted. They were rushed to the first aid tent or taken to nearby hospitals.
The government is paying for the expenses of the funeral, including buying coffins and arranging transport.
Vice-President Mohamed Gharib Bilal is leading the government delegation at the funeral.
Officials said the bus plunged off the road in a steep ravine near the town of Karatu.
The final year pupils from the Lucky Vincent school - believed to be aged between 12 and 14 - were on their way to take mock exams when the accident happened on Saturday morning.
Juventus player stops interview after hearing 'racist' insult
Juventus' Morocco defender Medhi Benatia cut short a post-match television interview after claiming to hear a racist insult in his earpiece.
The France-born player, 30, was speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Torino.
"What stupid person is speaking?" said Benatia before ending the interview.
The broadcaster has since apologised and promised to find out who made the "unacceptable" comments.
"Rai is sincerely saddened by the deplorable episode of racism involving the Juventus player during the broadcast of Champagne Football," it said on Sunday, adding that the insult had not been heard by the viewers.
Benatia has posted a tweeted, along with a link to a full statement, saying "I am Moroccan and extremely proud of it."
The incident comes a week after another Serie A player, Pescara's Sulley Muntari, walked off the pitch after claiming he was being racially abused.
The Zimbabweans helping penguins not to explode
The minefields laid in the Falkland Islands were intended to kill or maim British soldiers, but over the last 35 years they have become de facto nature reserves for penguins.
Since 2009 the British government has spent tens of millions of pounds on mine-clearance in the Falklands.
Guy Marot of the Falkland Islands Demining Programme Office oversees a team of largely Zimbabwean operatives, highly valued for their long experience of demining in their home country and further afield.
He takes me out to one of the clearance sites. In a setting of wide open moorland, battling gales and driving rain, demining specialist Innocent Mudzamiri, fully kitted out with protective clothing and visor, explains how he approaches his job, lying prone in the boggy peat, painstakingly clearing dirt from around devices that could blow up in his face.
"It's just caution. You have to do it gently, so that you don't disturb the mine," he says.
"Your mind must be free - no thinking of home, or thinking whatever, but just concentrate."
So far, Mr Mudzamiri and his colleagues have cleared more than seven million square metres of mostly rough countryside.
But now, Phase 5 of the demining programme is seeing sensitive sites of environmental concern, such as Yorke Bay, come up for clearance.
Ivory Coast's ex-rebels 'mutiny'
Former rebel fighters seized control earlier today of one of the main roads leading into Ivory Coast's second city, Bouake, erecting barricades and blocking traffic, a soldier and a local resident are quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.
The soldier, said the ex-fighters were demanding payments from the government as well as integration into the army, Reuters adds.
Read more:
Who is in charge in Nigeria?
The BBC's Stephanie Hegarty in Lagos has been explaining how Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will run the country in Mr Buhari's absence (see previous post):
Nigeria's President Buhari travels to London for treatment
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking fresh treatment in London for an undisclosed illness.
His health has been major cause of concern in a country where there are fears that a power vacuum could affect its recovery from recession.
In a brief message the president said "there is no cause for worry".
Mr Buhari has left Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in charge just as he did when he left for London in January for seven weeks of medical leave.
Mr Osinbajo was widely praised at the time for his performance as acting president.
The exact length of the 74-year-old president's stay in London "will be determined by the doctors", a statement from the presidency said.
But, it added, "government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the vice-president".
A leading news outlet has posted a photo of Mr Buhari before catching his flight from the capital, Abuja, last night:
The president has been tweeting from his official account to reassure the Nigerian public:
Malaysia customs seize pangolin haul
BBC World Service
Customs officers in Malaysia have seized more than seven hundred kilos of pangolin scales over the past week.
The scales, which are worth more than $2m (£1.5m), were found at an airport warehouse in Kuala Lumpur.
Both consignments are believed to have arrived on flights from African countries via Dubai.
Pangolins, also known as scaly ant-eaters, are among the most trafficked mammals on earth because of increasing demand in Asia where their scales are used in traditional medicine.
South Sudan refugee crisis 'most worrying in world'
More than one million children have fled South Sudan because of escalating conflict, creating the most worrying refugee crisis in the world, the UN has said.
"The horrifying fact that nearly one in five children in South Sudan has been forced to flee their home illustrates how devastating this conflict has been for the country’s most vulnerable,” said Leila Pakkala, the regional director of the UN children's agency Unicef.
“Add this to the more than one million children who are also displaced within South Sudan, and the future of a generation is truly on the brink.”
Children make up about 62% of more than 1.8 million South Sudanese refugees who have fled to other countries, mostly Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Sudan, the UN added in a statement.
“No refugee crisis today worries me more than South Sudan,” said Valentin Tapsoba, Africa bureau director of the UN refugee agency UNHCR.
“That refugee children are becoming the defining face of this emergency is incredibly troubling. We, all in the humanitarian community, need most urgent, committed and sustainable support to be able to save their lives.”
Inside South Sudan, more than 1,000 children have been killed or injured since the conflict first erupted in 2013, while more than one million children have been internally displaced.
Nearly three quarters of the country’s children are out of school - the highest proportion of out-of-school children in the world, the UN said.
South Sudan became independent in 2011 after breaking away from Sudan.
It was plunged into conflict in 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his sacked deputy Riek Machar of plotting to overthrow him.
Mr Machar denied the allegations, but efforts to mediate an end to the dispute between the two failed.
Threat to cut Zimbabwe power over unpaid bills
South Africa's state-owned power company Eskom has threatened to cut electricity supplies to Zimbabwe next month if it fails to settle debts amounting to about $9m (£7m) because of a currency shortage, Zimbabwe's state-owned Herald newspaper reports.
Eskom's threat has raised fears of load-shedding, which would have a negative impact on businesses and the farming sector, the newspaper adds.
It quotes a letter from Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, warning Zimbabwe's state-owned power firm that “no further lenience or accommodation will be made” over the repayment of arrears.
Read: Why Zimbabweans spend the night outside banks
