Africa Live: Lions on the loose in South Africa, Tanzania revokes bank's licence

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, says her team is collecting evidence of crimes allegedly committed against migrants crossing Libya.

Ms Bensouda told the UN Security Council in New York that Libya appeared to have become a marketplace for human trafficking - with thousands of vulnerable migrants, including women and children, detained at sites across the country.

She said credible accounts suggested that killings, rapes and torture, were commonplace.

The ICC is investigating whether such cases fall under the court's jurisdiction.

The court already wants to try Colonel Gaddafi's former security chief, Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled, for war crimes.