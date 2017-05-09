Africa Live: Lions on the loose in South Africa, Tanzania revokes bank's licence

Dancers from Sudan and Eritrea performing in Egypt

Summary

  1. Rangers hunt for lions after they escape from world-famous park
  2. Tanzanian bank accused of money laundering shut down
  3. MTN to strengthen presence in Iran
  4. Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Tuesday 9 May 2017

Live Reporting

By Hugo Williams and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

ICC considers inquiry into crimes against migrants in Libya

BBC World Service

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, says her team is collecting evidence of crimes allegedly committed against migrants crossing Libya. 

Ms Bensouda told the UN Security Council in New York that Libya appeared to have become a marketplace for human trafficking - with thousands of vulnerable migrants, including women and children, detained at sites across the country. 

She said credible accounts suggested that killings, rapes and torture, were commonplace.

The ICC is investigating whether such cases fall under the court's jurisdiction. 

The court already wants to try Colonel Gaddafi's former security chief, Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled, for war crimes.

MTN to boost Iranian investment

An Iranian couple inpect the box of an IPhone they just bought at a computer shop selling Apple products in northern Tehran on June 1, 2013
AFP
Iran's telecom sector is expected to grow as the country opens up

Africa's biggest mobile phone firm MTN plans to buy a 49% stake in Iranian Net, a government-owned fixed-line broadband network, for $295m (£200m).

The proposed deal is the latest sign of the South African-owned firm strengthening its presence in the Iranian market following the lifting of international sanctions on the Middle Eastern country. 

In a statement, MTN said: 

This investment, should it be completed, represents an opportunity to capitalise on the continued strong growth expected in the Iranian broadband market, with an initial focus on eight of the main cities."

Tanzania revokes bank licence over money laundering accusations

Tanzania's central bank says it has revoked the business licence of FBME Bank after it was accused by the US government of large-scale money laundering, Reuters news agency reports.

The Tanzanian-registered bank mounted a legal challenge against the allegations, but a US court ruled in favour of the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the agency reports. 

In a statement, the central bank said it had "discontinued all banking operations" of FBME and had placed it under liquidation. 

Reuters says FBME did not respond immediately to its request for comment.

FBME Bank is registered in the East African country but has been conducting most of its business operations elsewhere, notably in Cyprus, it adds.

Lions on the loose in South Africa

A lion yawns on July 19, 2010 in the Edeni Game Reserve, South Africa.
AFP
South Africa is a popular destination for wildlife lovers

Police and game rangers in South Africa are hunting for five lions after they escaped from the world-renowned Kruger National Park, raising fears that they could attack people and livestock. 

It is unclear how the lions escaped, but police have urged the public to be on the lookout for them in areas near the border with Mozambique. 

Police spokesman Leonard Hlathi was quoted by the local eNCA news site as saying: 

Community members need to be on the lookout. The lions have not been caught and that poses a danger because that road is frequented by people. Even people who are driving might want to park their cars to answer the call of nature, that poses a serious danger to them."

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day: 

He who says it cannot be done should not interrupt the person doing it."

An Ndebele proverb sent by Thoman Sikowelo in Johannesburg, South Africa

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent. 

