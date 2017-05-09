Africa Live: Lions on the loose in South Africa, Tanzania revokes bank's licence
Summary
- Rangers hunt for lions after they escape from world-famous park
- Tanzanian bank accused of money laundering shut down
- MTN to strengthen presence in Iran
Live Reporting
By Hugo Williams and Farouk Chothia
ICC considers inquiry into crimes against migrants in Libya
BBC World Service
The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), Fatou Bensouda, says her team is collecting evidence of crimes allegedly committed against migrants crossing Libya.
Ms Bensouda told the UN Security Council in New York that Libya appeared to have become a marketplace for human trafficking - with thousands of vulnerable migrants, including women and children, detained at sites across the country.
She said credible accounts suggested that killings, rapes and torture, were commonplace.
The ICC is investigating whether such cases fall under the court's jurisdiction.
The court already wants to try Colonel Gaddafi's former security chief, Al-Tuhamy Mohamed Khaled, for war crimes.
MTN to boost Iranian investment
Africa's biggest mobile phone firm MTN plans to buy a 49% stake in Iranian Net, a government-owned fixed-line broadband network, for $295m (£200m).
The proposed deal is the latest sign of the South African-owned firm strengthening its presence in the Iranian market following the lifting of international sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.
In a statement, MTN said:
Tanzania revokes bank licence over money laundering accusations
Tanzania's central bank says it has revoked the business licence of FBME Bank after it was accused by the US government of large-scale money laundering, Reuters news agency reports.
The Tanzanian-registered bank mounted a legal challenge against the allegations, but a US court ruled in favour of the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the agency reports.
In a statement, the central bank said it had "discontinued all banking operations" of FBME and had placed it under liquidation.
Reuters says FBME did not respond immediately to its request for comment.
FBME Bank is registered in the East African country but has been conducting most of its business operations elsewhere, notably in Cyprus, it adds.
Lions on the loose in South Africa
Police and game rangers in South Africa are hunting for five lions after they escaped from the world-renowned Kruger National Park, raising fears that they could attack people and livestock.
It is unclear how the lions escaped, but police have urged the public to be on the lookout for them in areas near the border with Mozambique.
Police spokesman Leonard Hlathi was quoted by the local eNCA news site as saying:
