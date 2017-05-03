AFP Aisha Buhari has broken her silence about her husband's health

Nigeria's first lady has played down fears that President Muhammadu Buhari is seriously ill, while a respected local newspaper reports that he is expected to attend today's weekly cabinet meeting after missing the last two.

In a tweet, Aisha Buhari said:

Her comments came after calls from a group of prominent Nigerian civil society activists for Mr Buhari to go back on medical leave following the "apparent deterioration" of his health.

The president's health has been the source of intense speculation after he spent about seven weeks in the UK receiving treatment for an unspecified illness.

He returned home in March, saying he had never been "so sick" in his life and hinted that he had received a blood transfusion.

Concern about his health resurfaced after he missed last week's Muslim Friday prayer, as well as the last two weekly cabinet meetings, held on Wednesdays.

Nigeria's respected This Day newspaper quotes an unnamed source as saying that the president is likely to chair today's cabinet meeting in the capital, Abuja.

Briefing journalists after meeting Mr Buhari yesterday, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said a committee - which investigated the discovery of more than $43m (£34m) in a flat in the commercial capital, Lagos, last month - would submit its report to the president today, the newspaper quotes the newspaper as saying.

Mr Buhari suspended National Intelligence Agency (NIA) boss Ayo Oke after anti-corruption officers seized the money during a raid on the upmarket flat, and ordered an investigation into how the agency came into possession of the money.

Unnamed intelligence officials told local media at the time that the cash was kept in the flat for covert operations.

Read: Should Nigerians be worried abut the president's health?