Africa Live: Jammeh-era bank boss sacked, South Sudan army chief dismissed
Summary
- Gambia's new administration fires central bank governor appointed by Jammeh
- South Sudan army chief General Paul Malong sacked
Live Reporting
By Dickens Olewe and Damian Zane
Ugandan Stella Nyanzi who called president 'pair of buttocks' back in court
Stella Nyanzi, who has been held on remand after being charged with cyber harassment for referring to President Yoweri Museveni as "a pair of buttocks", is back in court for a bail hearing, the BBC's Patience Atuhaire reports from Kampala.
She came to court supported by two prison officers.
Her lawyers are arguing that she needs to be released on bail to get medical attention.
Gambia's Jammeh-era central bank governor sacked
The head of Gambia's central bank Amadou Colley, appointed by the previous President Yahya Jammeh, has been sacked.
No official reason has been given for the sacking and Mr Colley told the Reuters news agency that he did not know why he had been fired:
"We received our letters today without giving us any reason for our sacking, only stating 'Your services have been terminated with immediate effect'," he said.
Mr Colley served under President Jammeh who has been accused by some in the new administration of having looted millions of dollars during his 22-year rule.
Since taking office in January President Adama Barrow has replaced officials in key positions to exert his authority.
Mr Barrow defeated the former president in elections in December, but Mr Jammeh only stepped down after weeks of diplomatic pressure.
He is now living in exile in Equatorial Guinea.
South Africa's ex-corruption buster critical of Trump
South African lawyer Thuli Madonsela, who once headed the country's anti-corruption body, has been reflecting on President Donald Trump sacking the head of the FBI, James Comey.
Mr Comey was leading an investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign last year and the Russian administration.
Ms Madonsela, who is now teaching in the US, led two investigations into alleged corruption involving President Jacob Zuma.
She was able to release two highly critical reports, and in a tweet she says that in South Africa the president would never have got away with sacking her.
South Sudan army chief sacked
South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked army chief General Paul Malong.
No reason was given on state media but there have been several recent resignations of high ranking officers and other officials in the South Sudanese administration.
The BBC's James Copnall says Mr Malong is seen by many South Sudanese as a very powerful figure and they will be waiting to see how he responds to his dismissal.
Many people have raised concerns about ethnic bias and war crimes in the civil war which has mired South Sudan in conflict for the last four years.
General Malong will be replaced by General James Ajong.
Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.