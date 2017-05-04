Africa Live: Ghana hit by nationwide blackout, Zambia opposition leader back in court

Somali youth have been robbed of a role model following the shocking killing of Abas Abdullahi Sheikh.

The 31-year-old government minister was killed by security forces after being mistaken for a militant Islamist.

Always polite and well-dressed, the former child refugee was widely admired for his determination to succeed.

Coming from a prominent religious family, Mr Abas studied at Kenya's prestigious Nairobi University and entered politics last year.

People thought Mr Abas had a bright future in Somali politics

He became an MP for the port city of Kismayo in Somalia's Jubbaland region after an electoral college chose him ahead of a government minister who had been on the political scene for more than two decades.

Mr Abas' victory showed that Somalis were fed up with the old guard, and were demanding change. Sensing his popularity with the youth, the president appointed him to the cabinet in March.

Less than three months later, this rising star has become the latest casualty of more than two decades of violence in Somalia. But in this case some are asking: Has Somalia lost a future president?