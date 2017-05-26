Africa Live: Manchester bomber 'in anti-Gaddafi militia', police in court over Tunisia attack
Summary
- Manchester bomber 'was part of anti-Gaddafi militia'
- Thirty-three people including policemen due in court over 2015 Sousse attack
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer and Damian Zane
All times stated are UK
SA president 'not opposed' to anti-corruption inquiry
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has issued a statement to clarify that he is not opposed to setting up an inquiry into corruption in his government, despite going to court to challenge the report that recommended the commission.
Last year, a report from South Africa's anti-corruption body, the Public Protector's office, into the influence of wealthy businnessmen on the president found evidence of possible corruption.
It recommended a judicial commission of inquiry within 30 days, which has not happened.
A statement from the president's office says that what Mr Zuma is challenging is not the idea of inquiry but rather the fact that under the constitution he cannot be ordered to set it up.
It says it "undermines the separation of powers doctrine".
SA opposition leader barred from Zambia
South Africa's opposition leader has been expelled from Zambia, blocking him from attending the treason case of his detained counterpart, his party says.
Police boarded Mmusi Maimane's flight, and "forcefully prevented" him from entering Zambia, his party said.
Mr Maimane had planned to show solidarity with Zambia's main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema when he appears in court on Friday.
A court is due to rule whether he should be tried for treason.·
Zambia's government has not yet commented on the statement by South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) that its leader was deported.
Mr Maimane is due to give a statement about the issue at 09.30 GMT.
Last night, he tweeted pictures from the airport in Lusaka saying that he was assaulted.
Read more: Democracy on trail in Zambia?
Manchester attacker 'may have fought in Libya'
The BBC's understands that the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi may have fought in Libya during the civil war that toppled Col Gaddafi.
The 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi was named by police as the person who carried out the suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.
Three separate sources have told Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse that Salman Abedi and his father Ramadan both joined a militia brigade fighting to overthrow the Libyan dictator in 2011.
Salman Abedi would have been 16 at the time.
Newsnight also understands that there was a family connection between the Abedi's and a known IS recruiter in Manchester.
Watch Gabriel Gatehouse explain what he knows so far about the links:
Read more on Abedi's Libya link and on Why Libya is so lawless?
Police in court over Tunisia attack
BBC World Service
Thirty-three people are expected to appear in court in Tunisia today to face charges over the deadly attack which killed dozens of tourists at the beach resort of Sousse in 2015.
The 38 victims died at the hands of a single Tunisian gunman, Saifeddine Rezqui.
A legal official told the BBC that the accused include six police officers.
Today's court hearing is expected to pave the way for a full trial.
Several of the accused are on the run and it is reported that they will be tried in their absence.
