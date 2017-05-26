Africa Live: Manchester bomber 'in anti-Gaddafi militia', police in court over Tunisia attack

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has issued a statement to clarify that he is not opposed to setting up an inquiry into corruption in his government, despite going to court to challenge the report that recommended the commission.

Last year, a report from South Africa's anti-corruption body, the Public Protector's office, into the influence of wealthy businnessmen on the president found evidence of possible corruption.

It recommended a judicial commission of inquiry within 30 days, which has not happened.

A statement from the president's office says that what Mr Zuma is challenging is not the idea of inquiry but rather the fact that under the constitution he cannot be ordered to set it up.

It says it "undermines the separation of powers doctrine".