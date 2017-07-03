Cape town band

Africa Live: Ghana policeman makes Black Stars debut, 15 killed in CAR clashes

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 3 July 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. At least 15 killed in CAR clashes
  2. Guard for Ghana Black Stars makes international debut
  3. Today's proverb: All seasons do not yield the same.

Live Reporting

By Clare Spencer and Paul Bakibinga

All times stated are UK

Get involved

At least 15 killed in CAR clashes

At least 15 people have been killed in the Central African Republic following an exchange of fire between United Nations peacekeepers and fighters from the Central African Patriotic Movement (MPC) rebel group.

The incident took place on Saturday in the remote northern town of Kaga-Bandoro, where there's been a surge in violence in the last month.

A source in MINUSCA the UN mission in the CAR told the AFP news agency that the incident happened when members of the ex-Seleka movement, which is mainly comprised of Muslim fighters, attacked the town to "to settle an old score."

UN peacekeepers from Gabon patrol in the Central African Republic town of Bria on June 12, 2017. After a renewed flare of violence in the region of Bria,
AFP
Guard for Ghana Black Stars makes international debut in the team

The Ghanaian press has been giving its judgement of a policeman who played for the Ghanaian national team this weekend.

In 2016 Samuel Sarfo was one of the policemen deployed to provide security for the Black Stars during the Afcon qualifier against Rwanda in 2016.

But on Saturday he played for the national team against the US in a friendly match.

Sarfo retweeted the pictures to show his rapid transformation:

The Black Stars lost 2-1 against the US on Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Ghanaian press has been encouraging of his efforts:

The site Ghana Soccer Net says:

His rise from protecting the team to representing them in just under a year is remarkable.

While Ghanaian news site Pulse says:

For the last nine minutes he spent on the pitch, Sarfo showed great composure at the back as he tried to prevent the USA centre-forwards from scoring.

The 26-year-old was an amateur footballer with local amateur side, Liberty Professionals FC.

However, the Sun reports that he joined the team after being called up following the withdrawals of experienced internationals, Alfred Nelson and Daniel Nii Adjei.

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

All seasons do not yield the same.

A Nuer proverb sent by Koang Gatluak Wuol in Gambella, Ethiopia

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.

