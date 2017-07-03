Africa Live: Ghana policeman makes Black Stars debut, 15 killed in CAR clashes
- At least 15 killed in CAR clashes
- Guard for Ghana Black Stars makes international debut
- Today's proverb: All seasons do not yield the same.
By Clare Spencer and Paul Bakibinga
At least 15 killed in CAR clashes
At least 15 people have been killed in the Central African Republic following an exchange of fire between United Nations peacekeepers and fighters from the Central African Patriotic Movement (MPC) rebel group.
The incident took place on Saturday in the remote northern town of Kaga-Bandoro, where there's been a surge in violence in the last month.
A source in MINUSCA the UN mission in the CAR told the AFP news agency that the incident happened when members of the ex-Seleka movement, which is mainly comprised of Muslim fighters, attacked the town to "to settle an old score."
Guard for Ghana Black Stars makes international debut in the team
The Ghanaian press has been giving its judgement of a policeman who played for the Ghanaian national team this weekend.
In 2016 Samuel Sarfo was one of the policemen deployed to provide security for the Black Stars during the Afcon qualifier against Rwanda in 2016.
But on Saturday he played for the national team against the US in a friendly match.
Sarfo retweeted the pictures to show his rapid transformation:
The Black Stars lost 2-1 against the US on Saturday.
Despite the loss, the Ghanaian press has been encouraging of his efforts:
The site Ghana Soccer Net says:
While Ghanaian news site Pulse says:
The 26-year-old was an amateur footballer with local amateur side, Liberty Professionals FC.
However, the Sun reports that he joined the team after being called up following the withdrawals of experienced internationals, Alfred Nelson and Daniel Nii Adjei.
