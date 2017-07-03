Africa Live: Ghana policeman makes Black Stars debut, 15 killed in CAR clashes

At least 15 people have been killed in the Central African Republic following an exchange of fire between United Nations peacekeepers and fighters from the Central African Patriotic Movement (MPC) rebel group.

The incident took place on Saturday in the remote northern town of Kaga-Bandoro, where there's been a surge in violence in the last month.

A source in MINUSCA the UN mission in the CAR told the AFP news agency that the incident happened when members of the ex-Seleka movement, which is mainly comprised of Muslim fighters, attacked the town to "to settle an old score."