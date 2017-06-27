Africa Live: SA prison dancers 'not strippers', jailed Hichilema speaks out

The London-based think tank, Chatham House, has warned that world food supplies could be put at risk because of the increasing reliance on what it calls transportation choke points.

The organisation has identified fourteen locations around the world, such as the Suez Canal in Egypt, which if they were closed or disrupted would have serious effects on the supply of food and other essentials.

Chatham House says governments need to be prepared for the effects of conflict or environmental change. It adds that the increasing intertwining of transport routes makes any disruption to supply potentially very damaging.