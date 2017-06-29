A closeup shows the shoes of the king of the N'Zima Kotoko people and first vice president of the Ivorian Commission on Dialog, Truth and Reconciliation, Awoulae Desire Amon Tanoe, as he sits on his throne

Africa Live: Nigeria denies Buhari jet costs £4,000 a day, Egypt cuts fuel subsidies

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 29 June 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Nigeria dismisses stories about the cost of presidential jet in London
  2. Egypt government slashes petrol subsidy
  3. South African charged for secretly filming colleague expressing breast milk
  4. Pro-IS message published on South African government website
  5. Tanzanian NGOs aim to change president's mind on schoolgirl mums
  6. Malawi opens Africa's first humanitarian drone corridor
  7. Save the Children warns that 20,000 children could die following drought
  8. Today's proverb: "When a handshake goes beyond the elbow, it becomes an insult."

Live Reporting

By Paul Bakibinga and Damian Zane

All times stated are UK

Get involved

How much is Nigeria's presidential jet costing in London?

A spokesperson for Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed that a presidential jet has been parked at a London airport for more than seven weeks, but has denied that this is costing the government $5,000 (£4,000) a day.

Mr Buhari has been in the UK for medical treatment for an undisclosed illness since 8 May.

The plane that transported him is still in London and people have been speculating about the daily cost of keeping the plane in he UK.

Garba Shehu told the BBC that it is normal practice that leaders "are not left to be stranded in foreign lands... there must be a plan for an immediate return".

Questioned about the cost, Mr Shehu said that the Nigerian government has asked that the daily fee be waived and if that was not possible then only the minimum would be paid.

"Nothing in excess of £1,000," he said.

Muhammadu Buhari (left) Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
Nigerian Government
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) has left Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in charge
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

French bank BNP sued in Rwanda genocide lawsuit

Three non-governmental associations have filed a lawsuit against the French bank BNP Paribas for its alleged involvement in the 1994 genocide, AFP news agency reports.

The NGOs are accusing BNP of "complicity in genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity"

The groups, in a joint statement, allege that the bank provided funding for the purchase of "80 tonnes of arms used to carry out genocide" by the then government of Rwanda, despite the bank having known its "genocidal intentions".

A spokesperson for the bank told AFP that they were unable to comment on the allegations because they did not have "sufficient details".

Nearly 800,000 people, mainly Tutsis were killed during the genocide.

A picture taken on April 14, 2012 in Paris, shows the entrance of a BNP Paribas bank
Getty Images
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

M.anifest: Ghana's rapper with a social conscience

Ghanaian rapper and poet M.anifest has been celebrated for his socially conscious lyrics.

He's been performing for the BBC's Global Beats programme - and we take a look at his work:

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SA man charged over filming a woman expressing breast milk

Pumza Fihlani

BBC News

A woman has taken her colleague to court for secretly filming her while expressing breast milk at her workplace, at a South African university.

The man, employed by the University of Cape Town, is alleged to have set up a live link in a private room at the institution.

The woman has written about the incident on her blog, where she described her frustration.

I’m so incredibly angry that the act of me providing food for my baby was sexualised in such a cowardly way. That it was sexualised at all. I’m disgusted that we live in a world where mothers, no matter how they choose to feed their children, are victimised for being vulnerable."

The man, who has been suspended from work, has appeared in court charged with crimen injuria, a crime in South Africa defined as “unlawfully, intentionally and seriously impairing the dignity of another”.

The matter has been postponed for further investigation.

three ways to store breast milk
iStock
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Egypt makes further cuts to fuel subsidies

The Egyptian government has significantly increased the cost of petrol and diesel fuel. This is the second such hike since the currency was floated in November.

Petrol prices have gone up overnight by over 40%, and diesel by over 50%.

The AFP news agency says the removal of fuel subsidies are part of a strict IMF supported reform programme.

By contrast, a week ago President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced extra funding for food subsidies, pensions and the provision of a social safety net.

Analysts say that food and energy subsidies take up a quarter of state spending.

An Egyptian worker fills a customers tank as cars queue at a petrol station in the capital Cairo on November 4, 2016.
AFP
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

US celebrates deal to cut UN peacekeeping budget

UN members have agreed a deal to cut $0.5bn (£0.4bn) off the organisation's projected peacekeeping budget, which is due to be voted on later today by the Security Council.

That amounts to about 6% of the planned total of $7.87bn.

This could affect several UN peacekeeping missions in Africa, including in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan's Darfur region and South Sudan.

The plan was to spend $1.2bn in DR Congo (Monusco), $1bn in Darfur (Unamid) and $1.1bn in South Sudan (Unmiss). But it is not clear whether these missions will lose any money.

The US's ambassador to the UN tweeted about how pleased she was that the budget was cut, hinting that more cuts are likely:

View more on twitter

And there has been some criticism of the tweet:

View more on twitter
@nikkihaley So...this isn't satire? It's crazy how the ridiculous has now become the reality.

RB1969

observanttruth

@nikkihaley So...this isn't satire? It's crazy how the ridiculous has now become the reality.

Although some have come to her defence:

@makarand_s @nikkihaley All very well to mock Haley, but UN peacekeeping was never designed for &amp; is incapable of s… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

davidrieff

davidrieff

@makarand_s @nikkihaley All very well to mock Haley, but UN peacekeeping was never designed for & is incapable of s… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Widows of executed Nigeria activists seek compensation from Shell

Martin Patience

BBC News, Nigeria correspondent

Widows of four of the nine men executed by Nigeria’s military regime in 1995 have a filed a civil lawsuit in The Hague, Netherlands, accusing Royal Dutch Shell of alleged complicity in a military crackdown.

The deaths of the men - known as the Ogoni nine - provoked an international outcry.

The lawsuit accuses the oil giant of providing support to the military, which ultimately led to the execution of the men

The best known of whom was Ken Saro-Wiwa. He led huge protests against the widespread environmental damage caused by oil production in the Niger Delta.

The widows, supported by Amnesty International, have brought this civil case demanding an apology and unspecified compensation.

Shell, the largest oil producer in Nigeria, has repeatedly denied any involvement in the executions.

In a statement the oil giant said it did not collude with the authorities to suppress unrest and in no way encouraged or advocated any act of violence in Nigeria.

The oil giant has faced multiple lawsuits in various countries relating to the executions.

Eight years ago, it agreed to an out of court settlement in the US to pay more than $15m (£12m) to a group of the men’s relatives.

Esther Kiobel one the widows sueing Shell
Amnesty International
Esther Kiobel is one the Ogoni widows suing Shell

See more from BBC On This Day

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

White House sets out visa criteria for Trump travel ban

The White House has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim countries - including three in Africa - and all refugees, requiring them to have a "close" family or business tie to the US.

The rules, affecting people from Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Iran and Syria come into force on Thursday.

They were issued after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The controversial executive order had been blocked by lower courts.

According to the new rules, confirmed to the BBC, for the next 90 days those without a close relationship - defined as a parent, spouse, child, son or daughter-in-law, or sibling - will not be able to enter the US.

Also exempt from the new rules are those with business or educational ties to the United States.

For more read:Trump travel ban: US sets out visa criteria

President Donald Trump listens as he meets with immigration crime victims to urge passage of House legislation to save American lives, in the Cabinet Room at the White House on June 28, 2017 in Washington, DC
Getty Images
President Donald Trump says the ban in interest of national security
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

SA's Van Niekerk breaks Johnson's 300m world record

South African Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk has won the 300m to break Michael Johnson's world record at the Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic.

He set a time of 30.81 seconds

This was the second time that Van Niekerk has broken a Johnson record. He set a new 400m world record when he won gold at the Rio Olympics.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Meanwhile Olympic legend Usain Bolt won the 100m at the event despite a slow start.

When asked whether Van Niekerk was his probable successor Bolt replied: "Yeah for sure. I think he really wants to be a sprinter because he's set a personal best in the 100m this year," AFP news agency reports.

The goal of Kenya's two-time 800m Olympic champion David Rudisha to win the rarely run 1000m did not go to plan.

He came fourth in the race, which was won by his fellow country man Nicholas Kipkoech.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

IS sympathiser hacks SA government site

Pumza Fihlani

BBC News

Officials in South Africa are investigating who hacked the government's Basic Education Department website.

The hackers, who identified themselves as Team System Dz, posted graphic images on the page on Wednesday night which included images of decapitated corpses, some of whom are children.

The site is now unreachable but a Google search shows up a message which says: "A message to the government, the American people and the rest of the world. Is this the humanity that you claim, or is life irrelevant...".

Screen grab of search result
Google

The department says the message goes on to say: "Do not imagine that these actions against Muslims will pass you and we will forget what you did to the Arab and Muslim peoples all over the world.”

It adds a message of sympathy with so-called Islamic State.

The department has since taken down the website and is working with security officials to investigate the breach and to rebuild the site.

It is not clear at this stage if Team System Dz has direct links to any extremist group.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pregnant girls 'are not immoral'

Sammy Awami

BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam

A coalition of 25 Tanzanian civil society organisations have called on President John Magufuli to change his stance on whether schoolgirl mothers can return to school.

Last week, President Magufuli told a rally that, in accordance with Tanzanian law, mothers do not belong in school.

"After getting pregnant, you are done," he said.

At a press conference in Dar es Salaam the organisations said girls who get pregnant at school are neither immoral nor criminal, and it is the father of the child who needs to be punished.

Activists addressing press conference
BBC

In a statement they said:

Young girls face more challenges in accessing education than young boys even without the question of expulsion for pregnancy.

Most of these young girls have already suffered, denying them the right to continue with their education adds to their hardship", a group statement reads."

They added that the government can learn from neighbouring countries like Kenya or even the semi-autonomous Tanzanian island of Zanzibar, where since 2010 girls have been allowed back into school after giving birth as a strategy to reduce the number of school dropouts.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Twenty thousand Somali children in danger of 'dying from drought'

BBC World Service

At least 20,000 children are at risk of dying in Somalia due to severe drought, the aid organisation Save the Children has warned.

It says that according to a new survey it conducted with two other charities it found that acute malnutrition cases had skyrocketed in nearly half of the nine districts assessed.

Save the Children is calling on the international community to provide life-saving aid to Somalia.

The warning comes days after the UN children's agency, Unicef, said severe drought in the country had led to a huge increase in the number of children contracting measles.

A displaced Somali woman carries her child on her back on May 24, 2017 at a makeshift camp in the Garasbaley area on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu, where people converge after fleeing their homes due to the dire drought that hits the country.
AFP
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Malawi launches humanitarian drone service

BBC World Service

The UN children's agency Unicef is formally opening Africa's first air corridor reserved for humanitarian drones today, in Malawi.

The corridor will allow small unmanned aircraft to make deliveries of medical supplies.

It will have a radius of 40km and will test the viability of the service which could be extended.

The corridor is also be open to the private sector and universities to develop further humanitarian uses of drones.

The BBC covered the first test flights which began last year.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.

Today's African proverb:

When a handshake goes beyond the elbow, it becomes an insult."

Sent by Nwatu Chukwuka in Luanda, Angola
Woman holding out hand
iStock

Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top